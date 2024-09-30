Janelle Booker - Living With ADHD

In this long-awaited Academy of Imperfection, we chat to psychologist Janelle Booker, who specialises in ADHD and Highly Sensitive Person trait. There is SO MUCH to learn (and love) about an ADHD brain. We learn how ADHDers are often extremely creative, innovative, and talented, and in the right conditions, absolutely thrive. However, ADHDers may struggle with executive functions such as time keeping, organisation and emotional regulation, which can make daily life really hard and exhausting. People with ADHD can be more susceptible to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as dopamine boosting activities such as risk-taking behaviour, addiction and disordered eating. This is why seeking the right diagnosis and treatment plan can be really impactful. With school as a battleground, and friendships sometimes hard to maintain, Hugh, Ryan and Josh chat through how neurotypical people can be better allies and support systems to ADHDers, as friends, partners, employers, and parents. On a HSP note (not the snack pack, unfortunately), we bet a few of you might resonate with Janelle’s explanation, especially since 15-20% of the population have the Highly Sensitive Person trait. Janelle, it was an absolute pleasure, and we can’t believe we didn’t do this sooner. Janelle is based in Western Australia, and her practice Janelle Booker Psychology, will be accepting new clients in February 2025. Click here to find out more - https://bit.ly/3BZimwO To watch this full episode on YouTube, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3NPDDf7 💻 ADHD Resources to check out: ADHD Foundation Australia Hotline - https://adhdfoundation.org.au/adhd Stardust Support - https://www.stardustsupport.com.au/ Curtin University ADHD Support Group - https://bit.ly/40fIm14 For support groups at other universities, contact your counselling or psychology service 🎧 Things to listen to: Fern Brady - Autistic in a Non-Autistic World - https://apple.co/48nT3Ax Jackson Tozer - Don’t Give Up On Me - https://apple.co/3yHdawf Dr. Emily - Truth vs Harmony - https://apple.co/40pgYO7 📖 Things to read: Elaine Aron’s work on HSP - https://bit.ly/4eYlO9H Research paper on ADHD genes - https://go.nature.com/3YGcgui 📺 Things to watch: ADHD Meme Account Recommended by Ryan - https://bit.ly/3YrxwCt The Imperfects is not a licensed mental health service and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, treatment or assessment. The advice given in this episode is general in nature, but if you’re struggling, please see a healthcare professional, or call lifeline on 13 11 14.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.