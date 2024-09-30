Johann Hari is a prolific author, deep thinker, and seasoned guest of The Imperfects. In this episode, Johann takes the guys on a deep dive into the Western food system, and how processed food has completely derailed our nutritional wisdom. Our relationship with food is a very personal one, and Johann and Josh get vulnerable about how they have used food to manage emotions. They discuss how vanity comes into play, the plethora of risks and benefits to the new weight-loss drug like Ozempic, and if their introduction of could derail any notion of self-acceptance. This episode does discuss eating disorders and suicidal ideation so tread carefully, and only listen to this episode when you’re ready. Johann, it is always a pleasure. This is a big and tricky conversation, and we thank you for having it with us. To watch the full episode on YouTube, follow this link - https://youtu.be/2rcWI8zSOvE 🎧 Things to listen to: Johann Hari - The Importance of Connection - https://apple.co/4fE5V8n Johann Hari - Why You Can’t Pay Attention - https://apple.co/4flaoMG Johann Hari (P1 1) - How Can We Change? - https://apple.co/40liAIJ Johann Hari (Pt 2) - Why Do We Do What We Do? - https://apple.co/3UokTH2 📖 Things to read: The Magic Pill by Johann Hari - https://bit.ly/3NHoyw1 Johann’s other books - https://johannhari.com 💻Things to look into: Prof. Tracey Mann research into dieting - https://bit.ly/4eKbDEB Bee Wilson’s research into baby food - https://bit.ly/3ZtpklZ Dr. Paul Kenny research into the obesity - https://bit.ly/3ZbtZsm The Imperfects is not a licensed mental health service and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, treatment or assessment. The advice given in this episode is general in nature, but if you’re struggling, please see a healthcare professional, or call lifeline on 13 11 14. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:26:28
Jim Rogers - A Life Bigger Than Dementia
Today we are introducing you to Jim Rogers, who, in amongst a wild and vibrant life, has been diagnosed with younger-onset dementia. So generous, and such an amazing storyteller, Jim tells us the three acts of his life, so far. The grief of losing his first love, the surprise of his second, and the shock of a dementia diagnosis at 55, this conversation left Hugh, Ryan, and Josh with an invigorated sense for the preciousness of life, love, and family. In Jim’s words, dementia strips you of the most important things: your memory and recognition of your loved ones, as well as your ability to make choices for your own wellbeing. Dementia affects the lives of more than 421,000 individual Australians, and countless family members, loved ones and carers. There is no known cure for dementia, however there are treatments for many of the symptoms. This episode is heart-breaking and heart-warming in the same breath, and we know you’re about to fall in love with Jim, just like we did. Special thanks to Hamish Macdonald, and the Dementia Australia team, who introduced us to Jim. To watch this full episode on YouTube, follow this link: https://youtu.be/MUk5ED2Ppug 🎧 Things to listen to: Hold The Moment - https://apple.co/3YCOjUz 📺 Things to watch: Still Alice - https://bit.ly/3YD5cyu 🧠 If you, or someone you know, has been diagnosed with Dementia, here are some great resources as a starting point: Dementia Australia Helpline - 1800 100 500 Dementia Australia - https://www.dementia.org.au The Imperfects is not a licensed mental health service and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, treatment or assessment. The advice given in this episode is general in nature, but if you’re struggling, please see a healthcare professional, or call lifeline on 13 11 14.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:36:36
Dr Emily - Resent Less, Live More
How long have you been holding on to that grudge? Are you picturing that person or moment right now? Have you ever considered what a step towards forgiveness might look like? These are BIG questions, and thank God, Dr Emily, our resident psychologist, is here to talk us through it all. In today’s episode, Dr Em begins by acknowledging that resentment is a normal human emotion. Phew. However, holding on to resentment for prolonged periods of time can have a serious impact on your physical and emotional wellbeing, as well as your relationships (just ask Hugh and Josh). Then we get onto the F-word. Yep, that’s right. We’re talking about forgiveness. And more specifically, how forgiveness is FOR YOU, and not about excusing behaviour. So get comfy, and enjoy the last of Dr Em for 2024. To watch this full episode on YouTube, follow this link - https://bit.ly/4i1FETt 🎧Things to listen to: Sean Turnell - A Prisoner’s Guide to Life - https://apple.co/3yGPick Gina Chick - Don’t Fight Life - https://apple.co/3UKpxQ8 Dr Emily - Truth v Harmony - https://apple.co/40pgYO7 📖 Things to read: Let Go by Hugh van Cuylenburg - https://bit.ly/4fpridx 💻 Things to check out: Fred Luskin’s research into Forgiveness - https://bit.ly/40DYgCC The Imperfects is not a licensed mental health service and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, treatment or assessment. The advice given in this episode is general in nature, but if you’re struggling, please see a healthcare professional, or call lifeline on 13 11 14.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:05:23
Peter Bol - 800m & 3 Free Haircuts
You may know Peter Bol as the 800m runner, who came fourth in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and second in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Or, if you’re Hugh, you may have hundreds of photos of Peter training. Wherever you are on the Peter-obsession-meter, we think you’re going to love this episode. Our chat with Peter starts in Sudan, where Peter and his family moved as a unit, through Egypt, before settling in Australia. They were chasing safety and opportunity, two values that continue to ground Peter through all of his sporting success. In 2023, Peter was on the most amazing upward trajectory, he'd just become the WA Young Australian of the year and things were looking good for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Then he was completely derailed with a false-positive drug test. Hugh, Ryan, and Josh talk to Peter about how he remained consciously grateful and resilient throughout the entire saga and was able to instil within himself such fundamental lessons around positivity, justice and mindset. Peter, we (Hugh) will see you on the track soon. To watch this full video on YouTube, follow this link: https://bit.ly/4hC3CnP 🎧 Things to listen to: How To Write A Gratitude Letter - https://apple.co/3NGhccf 📺 Things to watch: Peter Bol’s 2021 Olympic 800m Race - https://bit.ly/4fhNPbS 📱Apps to download BBL - https://bit.ly/4hldXVd See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:28:03
Janelle Booker - Living With ADHD
In this long-awaited Academy of Imperfection, we chat to psychologist Janelle Booker, who specialises in ADHD and Highly Sensitive Person trait. There is SO MUCH to learn (and love) about an ADHD brain. We learn how ADHDers are often extremely creative, innovative, and talented, and in the right conditions, absolutely thrive. However, ADHDers may struggle with executive functions such as time keeping, organisation and emotional regulation, which can make daily life really hard and exhausting. People with ADHD can be more susceptible to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as dopamine boosting activities such as risk-taking behaviour, addiction and disordered eating. This is why seeking the right diagnosis and treatment plan can be really impactful. With school as a battleground, and friendships sometimes hard to maintain, Hugh, Ryan and Josh chat through how neurotypical people can be better allies and support systems to ADHDers, as friends, partners, employers, and parents. On a HSP note (not the snack pack, unfortunately), we bet a few of you might resonate with Janelle’s explanation, especially since 15-20% of the population have the Highly Sensitive Person trait. Janelle, it was an absolute pleasure, and we can’t believe we didn’t do this sooner. Janelle is based in Western Australia, and her practice Janelle Booker Psychology, will be accepting new clients in February 2025. Click here to find out more - https://bit.ly/3BZimwO To watch this full episode on YouTube, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3NPDDf7 💻 ADHD Resources to check out: ADHD Foundation Australia Hotline - https://adhdfoundation.org.au/adhd Stardust Support - https://www.stardustsupport.com.au/ Curtin University ADHD Support Group - https://bit.ly/40fIm14 For support groups at other universities, contact your counselling or psychology service 🎧 Things to listen to: Fern Brady - Autistic in a Non-Autistic World - https://apple.co/48nT3Ax Jackson Tozer - Don’t Give Up On Me - https://apple.co/3yHdawf Dr. Emily - Truth vs Harmony - https://apple.co/40pgYO7 📖 Things to read: Elaine Aron’s work on HSP - https://bit.ly/4eYlO9H Research paper on ADHD genes - https://go.nature.com/3YGcgui 📺 Things to watch: ADHD Meme Account Recommended by Ryan - https://bit.ly/3YrxwCt The Imperfects is not a licensed mental health service and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, treatment or assessment. The advice given in this episode is general in nature, but if you’re struggling, please see a healthcare professional, or call lifeline on 13 11 14.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
We’re all imperfect. On this podcast, founder of The Resilience Project Hugh van Cuylenburg, his good friend Ryan Shelton, and only one of their brothers, Josh van Cuylenburg, talks to a variety of interesting people who vulnerably share their own struggles and imperfections, or expertly pass on their wisdom on the subject of imperfection. Whether it’s in The Vulnerabilitea House, The Academy of Imperfection, or with our very own psychologist, Dr Emily, The Imperfects are here to find some valuable takeaways we can all apply to our own imperfect lives.