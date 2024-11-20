Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast with Liz Bagwell

Day 42 of Christian Prayers and Meditations with Jesus for Neuroplasticity to Rewire Your Brain
To get all the details on the Rewire & Restore Christian Wellness Retreat, click here: Sign Up For Info Here 🎙️Welcome to Day 42 of Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast! Today’s key verse is Psalm 27:13-14 We will review this scripture and I will guide you through our daily neuroplasticity practice focused on different gratitude, prayer, and meditation prompts. Staying consistent is the quickest path to seeing results! 🎧 In this episode you’ll hear: ✨ What happened when I shifted my gaze during difficult seasons ✨ A new meditation with Jesus ✨ An action that will bring you to happy tears! Would you like to support the show? Here is the link to the different tiers I spoke about today as well as access to the printable PDF worksheets: patreon.com/LizBagwell Let’s connect: Instagram
Day 41 of Christian Prayers and Meditations with Jesus for Neuroplasticity to Rewire Your Brain
To get all the details on the Rewire & Restore Christian Wellness Retreat, click here: Sign Up For Info Here 🎙️Welcome to Day 41 of Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast! Today’s key verse is John 14:27 We will review this scripture and I will guide you through our daily neuroplasticity practice focused on different gratitude, prayer, and meditation prompts. Staying consistent is the quickest path to seeing results! 🎧 In this episode you’ll hear: ✨ How You Can Increase Positive Thoughts Throughout Your Day ✨ What I Recommend If I Miss A Day or You Need Extra Support ✨ Really Thoughtful Gratitude Challenge Prompt & Action About Peace Would you like to support the show? Here is the link to the different tiers I spoke about today as well as access to the printable PDF worksheets: patreon.com/LizBagwell Let’s connect: Instagram
Day 40 of Christian Prayers and Meditations with Jesus for Neuroplasticity to Rewire Your Brain
To get all the details on the Rewire & Restore Christian Wellness Retreat, click here: Sign Up For Info Here 🎙️Welcome to Day 40 of Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast! Today’s key verse is Philippians 4:6-9 We will review this scripture and I will guide you through our daily neuroplasticity practice focused on different gratitude, prayer, and meditation prompts. Staying consistent is the quickest path to seeing results! 🎧 In this episode you’ll hear: ✨ Reflecting back on Philippians 4:6-9 & What Has Changed for You ✨ One of My Favorite Meditations with Jesus ✨ An Action That Helps You Spread the Gospel! Would you like to support the show? Here is the link to the different tiers I spoke about today as well as access to the printable PDF worksheets: patreon.com/LizBagwell Let’s connect: Instagram
BONUS Episode: Top 12 Questions I Get Asked- Science & Scripture + Nervous System + All Things Rewire & Restore Retreat
To Sign Up For Retreat Info & Links for Signing Up: Add Your Email Here & I'll Send Info & Links 🎧 In this BONUS episode you’ll hear: ✨ Top 12 Questions I Get Asked (LOTS of Hacks) ✨ ALL THINGS Rewire & Restore Retreat ✨ What I Tell People Who Ask About Nervous System Coaching ✨ What the Future Holds for Podcast, Planner, Courses, Coaching etc. Let’s connect: Instagram
Day 39 of Christian Prayers and Meditations with Jesus for Neuroplasticity to Rewire Your Brain
To get all the details on the Rewire & Restore Christian Wellness Retreat, click here: Sign Up For Info Here 🎙️Welcome to Day 39 of Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast! Today’s key verse is Exodus 14:29-31 & Exodus 15:13 We will review this scripture and I will guide you through our daily neuroplasticity practice focused on different gratitude, prayer, and meditation prompts. Staying consistent is the quickest path to seeing results! 🎧 In this episode you’ll hear: ✨ Why Your Friend, Spouse, etc. May See Results Quicker Than You ✨ What Happens When I Pray About What Is Heavy On My Heart & Dive Right Into Scripture ✨ Red Sea Moments & How We Are More Similar to the Israelites At Times Would you like to support the show? Here is the link to the different tiers I spoke about today as well as access to the printable PDF worksheets: patreon.com/LizBagwell Let’s connect: Instagram
About Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast with Liz Bagwell
Welcome to Rewire Your Brain: The Peace & Positivity Podcast, the show rooted in scripture and scientific research. Together, we dig into the incredible superpower God created you with called neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to holistically rewire and establish new healthy connections for a life full of more peace, positivity and a deeper connection with Jesus.
I’m your host! Liz Bagwell - a published scientist & researcher, former healthcare executive, wife, and mom of three littles, who burned out at the top and found my purpose at rock bottom - helping others unbind from trauma, burnout, depression, anxiety and the hustle culture lifestyle to gain true peace and freedom that only comes with leaning into God's design for your mind, body, heart, and soul!
Romans 12:2: Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.