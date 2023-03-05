Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Doctor's Kitchen Podcast

Dr Rupy Aujla
The Doctor's Kitchen is the show about food, medicine, lifestyle and how to improve your health today. Join Dr Rupy and his expert guests as they explore the mu... More
  • #195 Stop ageing and reverse disease with Sue Armstrong
    Why should we stop ageing? Today we talk about everything to with ageing, why it occurs, why there’s renewed interest in it and what we can do about it. Sue beautifully lays out the history of longevity research, the origins of this fascinating scientific discipline and what the latest research means for you.We’re taking a short break on the podcast this week so we’re diving into the rich archives of The Doctor’s Kitchen Podcast to resurface one of my favourite conversations from 2 years ago.Sue Armstrong is a writer and broadcaster specialising in science, health and development issues and author of one of my favourite books on longevity, “Borrowed Time – The science of how and why we age”.Today we discuss how Sue's career got started as well as her experience reporting on Nelson Mandela’s release from prison as well as her time spent researching HIV.We talk about:The origins of ageing researchThe different theories of why we ageCellular senescence The ageing immune systemCalorie restriction and its pros and consAnd lots more🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for freeYou can download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for free to get access to all of our recipes, with specific suggestions tailored to your health needs and new recipes added every month. We’ve had some amazing feedback so far and we have new features being added all the time - check it out with a 14 day free trial too. On Android? Join the waitlist here!Do check out this week’s “Eat, Listen, Read” newsletter, that you can subscribe to on our website - where I send you a recipe to cook as well as some mindfully curated media to help you have a healthier, happier week.🥗 Join the newsletter and 7 day meal plan📷 Follow on Instagram🐦 Tweet me Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    1:34:45
  • #194 The COOKS Live Podcast with Dr Rupy and Hanna Geller
    Today’s episode is a live recording from my first supperclub of my book tour to promote the latest cookbook “Dr Rupy COOKS” and it was recorded in front of a live audience in London where we got to enjoy some beautiful food from the book prepared by Hanna Geller and her team who hosted the event at her home and interviewed me!We talk about the mission for Doctor’s Kitchen, where I started, why I wrote this new book and also what I’m up to with the app, the non-profit work and future aspirations to change the way we look at food as medicine.After two decades working as an interior designer, creating comfortable and invitingspaces, Hanna turned her attention to food. Combining these two great passions, shestarted the Building Feasts blog to share not only recipes and stories about the dishesshe developed, but her philosophy on designing ways to bring people together around aTable. And it’s this passion for food that brings out a little debate element of this interview which I personally really enjoyed.Hanna also teaches regular cooking classes, hosts Supper Clubs, pop ups and  other events including collaborations with Pump Street Chocolate & Bakery, Honey & Co to name a few. You can find out more about it at www.buildingfeasts.com.🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for freeYou can download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for free to get access to all of our recipes, with specific suggestions tailored to your health needs and new recipes added every month. We’ve had some amazing feedback so far and we have new features being added all the time - check it out with a 14 day free trial too.Do check out this week’s “Eat, Listen, Read” newsletter, that you can subscribe to on our website - where I send you a recipe to cook as well as some mindfully curated media to help you have a healthier, happier week.🥗 Join the newsletter and 7 day meal plan📷 Follow on Instagram🐦 Tweet me Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    50:02
  • #193 Why you can’t focus with Johann Hari
    Warning: Today’s episode contains strong languageI’m chatting with Johann Hari today, the international bestselling author of ‘Chasing the Scream’, ‘Lost Connections’ and the latest book ‘Stolen Focus’. Today’s conversation is fascinating. I often find myself opening tabs and not remembering why I opened it, or walking out of my house and having to remind myself why I’m leaving. I naturally assumed it was just me. Overworking and undersleeping is bound to have this effect, but there appears to be something more insidious going on as Johann explains in todays episode. And if you’re like me, you’re definitely not alone.There are 5 core ideas that we explore today:One:  Your attention didn’t collapse - it was stolen.Two: If your Screentime shows that you spend more than three hours a day on your phone, then you are losing far more than just time. Your brain can only produce one or two thoughts in your conscious mind at once. We’re very, very single-minded.Three: The covid crisis has flipped many of us into a state called hypervigilance, which is ruining our focus.Four: The way we eat in the Western world is severely damaging our attention and focus.Five: We can only get out of this crisis if we respond as individuals, by making changes in our own lives and our children’s lives, to protect ourselves from forces invading our attention. But we also need to campaign for more humane technology, forcing them to adopt a different business model that isn’t reliant on interrupting, distracting and monetising our attention.We talk about:Our ‘attentional pathogenic culture’Switch cost effectsTapping into flow statesReading as a gym for empathyUniversal basic incomeAnd of course, technology🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for freeYou can download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for free to get access to all of our recipes, with specific suggestions tailored to your health needs and new recipes added every month. We’ve had some amazing feedback so far and we have new features being added all the time - check it out with a 14 day free trial too.Do check out this week’s “Eat, Listen, Read” newsletter, that you can subscribe to on our website - where I send you a recipe to cook as well as some mindfully curated media to help you have a healthier, happier week.🥗 Join the newsletter and 7 day meal plan📷 Follow on Instagram🐦 Tweet me Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    1:22:27
  • #192 Prescribing Fruit and Veg on the NHS with Dr Chi-Chi Ekhator
    Dr Chi-Chi Ekhator is a GP in London and probably one of the most motivating people I’ve ever met. You’re in for an absolute treat today, especially if you’re a passionate medic with a penchant for nutritional medicine like me, because this doctor is making some huge waves.Chi-Chi is also a GP Appraiser for NHS England and Vice Chair of Ascension Trust, an organisation known for initiatives that seek to help the vulnerable in society. And leads the AT Beacon Project, a health initiative of Ascension Trust working on the ground in the heart of neighbourhoods to address health inequalities. We met up at one of their health and wellbeing hubs in the inner city estate of Brixton, but they also operate out of social supermarkets, barber shops, churches and wherever you find vulnerable people that they can help to live healthier, flourishing lives.As we were in the middle of an outreach clinic you’ll hear some activity during todays recording and if you want to see it in action, check it out on YouTube!🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for freeYou can download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for free to get access to all of our recipes, with specific suggestions tailored to your health needs and new recipes added every month. We’ve had some amazing feedback so far and we have new features being added all the time - check it out with a 14 day free trial too.Do check out this week’s “Eat, Listen, Read” newsletter, that you can subscribe to on our website - where I send you a recipe to cook as well as some mindfully curated media to help you have a healthier, happier week.🥗 Join the newsletter and 7 day meal plan📷 Follow on Instagram🐦 Tweet meWe would love to get your feedback on the subject matter of these episodes - please do let me know on our social media pages (Instagram, Facebook & Twitter) what you think,and give us a 5* rating on your podcast player if you enjoyed today’s episode. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/12/2023
    39:02
  • #191 Eat to Charge Your Metabolism and Burn Fat with Dr William Li
    There is biochemical beauty hidden within the colors, shapes, and diversity of the fruits and vegetables that line our grocery aisles and I hope after listening to today's podcast you’ll be inspired to explore even more of them!Dr. William Li is back on the podcast, you will have heard myself and William on previous episodes where we explored the world of food as medicine. By eating foods that you already enjoy, like tomatoes, blueberries, sourdough bread, and dark chocolate your body activates its five health defense systems to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions. In William’s latest book, Eat to Beat Your Diet, Dr. Li introduces the surprising new science of weight loss, revealing healthy body fat can help you lose weight.Today we talk about:Reframing fat, and why fat is essential for lifeFat’s role in insulation, hormone production, fuel and thermogenesisThe mechanism of how the bioactives in foods improve metabolismThe foods that help with these actions from fruits, vegetables, spices and morePlus William’s research led approach to foodRemember you can watch the podcast on YouTube if you want to see Dr Li’s show and tell, plus subscribe to the channel whilst you\re there!🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for freeYou can download The Doctor’s Kitchen app for free to get access to all of our recipes, with specific suggestions tailored to your health needs and new recipes added every month. We’ve had some amazing feedback so far and we have new features being added all the time - check it out with a 14 day free trial too.Do check out this week’s “Eat, Listen, Read” newsletter, that you can subscribe to on our website - where I send you a recipe to cook as well as some mindfully curated media to help you have a healthier, happier week.🥗 Join the newsletter and 7 day meal plan📷 Follow on Instagram🐦 Tweet meWe would love to get your feedback on the subject matter of these episodes - please do let me know on our social media pages (Instagram, Facebook & Twitter) what you think,and give us a 5* rating on your podcast player if you enjoyed today’s episode. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    1:35:03

About The Doctor's Kitchen Podcast

The Doctor's Kitchen is the show about food, medicine, lifestyle and how to improve your health today.


Join Dr Rupy and his expert guests as they explore the multiple ways in which diet and lifestyle can help you achieve your healthiest and most fulfilling life.


Covering a broad range of subjects such as Nutritional medicine, Mental wellbeing and Mindset, you are sure to learn actionable tips and principles to lead your best life.


Join the online community at www.thedoctorskitchen.com to learn more


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

