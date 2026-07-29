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433 episodes
4 ways your thoughts affect your metabolism, gut and longevity | Sarah Ann Macklin07/29/2026 | 1h 5 mins.What if I told you that two people could eat the exact same meal, with the exact same calories, and have completely different hormonal responses because of what they believed about what they were eating?
These aren't fringe findings.
A growing body of evidence suggests that the way we think about our health can meaningfully impact our biology.
In this episode, I'm joined by nutritionist and Sunday Times bestselling author Sarah Ann Macklin to unpack four ways our thoughts can either help or hinder our health.
We explore:
• How your beliefs about food can influence hormones, appetite and metabolism
• Why the way you think about exercise may affect the health benefits you experience
• Whether your genes are really your destiny
• Why self-compassion could be one of the most powerful tools for lasting health
This is a fascinating conversation about the hidden connection between mind and body, and how changing the way we think could help shape our health for the better.
Hope you enjoy this one and find something practical you can apply to your own life.
Dr Rupy
Learn more about Sarah's work
Sarah's latest book 'Healthy Shouldn't Be This Hard' is out now
Instagram: @sarahannmacklin
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livewellbewellsarah
Substack:https://sarahmacklin.substack.com/
Website: www.sarahannmacklin.com
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5 signs of low fibre and how to eat 30g a day without getting bloated | Dr Emily Leeming07/15/2026 | 1h 22 mins.I’ve been talking a lot about healthy protein and sometimes it can feel like you have to pick a side. Protein or fibre. But for long-term health, you want both on your plate.
The problem is, 96% of people still don’t hit the recommended daily fibre target. Even if you eat vegetables at every meal.
A salad is brilliant for micronutrients and polyphenols, but alone it’s usually not enough to reach the 30g of fibre a day linked to better gut health, satiety, cholesterol and a lower risk of disease.
But for a lot of people, trying to eat more fibre comes with one big problem… bloating.
So today I’m joined by Dr Emily Leeming, former chef, registered dietitian, scientist at King’s College London and author of the new book ‘Fibre Power’, to break down how to increase fibre in a way that works for your gut.
She brings a rare combination of ongoing research, clinical practice and love for food.
We cover:
Key signs you may not be eating enough fibre
How to eat 30g of fibre a day without bloating
High-fibre foods people often overlook
The difference between high and low FODMAP foods
Whether fibre supplements are worth it
One fibre habit to start today
It’s a really practical episode and I hope it leaves you inspired to make a few tweaks to gently increase your fibre intake.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5 foods to lose fat, regulate your appetite and improve your metabolism without counting calories | Dr Federica Amati07/01/2026 | 1h 27 mins.What’s the healthiest way to lose weight and keep it off without counting calories?
On paper, it sounds simple. But in a modern world of ultra-processed foods, clever marketing and disrupted hunger signals, it’s rarely that straightforward.
And that’s why I think this is a conversation for everyone. Because learning to regulate your appetite is a health skill for all of us. It shapes your energy, your metabolic health, your gut and how you feel from one day to the next.
👉 I’m joined by Dr Federica Amati, PhD, a Medical Scientist and Registered Public Health Nutritionist with over 15 years of experience in research and clinical practice.
We take a food-first approach to fat loss by focusing on key foods that improve satiety.
And we get into a really important and often overlooked topic. What you need to know before, during and after taking GLP-1 weight loss medications.
We talk about…
Why ultra-processed foods drive overeating
The benefits of quality fibre, protein and healthy fats
Whether skipping breakfast is helpful and how small changes in meal timing can improve your metabolic health
How to make weight loss sustainable
How to approach GLP-1 medications safely and effectively
The Appetite Reset: How to Eat, Drink and Thrive Before, During and After GLP-1s by Dr Federica Amati. Release 25/06/26. (Penguin Michael Joseph, £25)
And if you’re listening and wondering how to actually put this into practice day to day, that’s really the intention behind The Doctor’s Kitchen app. Every recipe is developed and tested in your London kitchen, with the pink fridge, to be high fibre, quality protein… and delicious!
More from us
🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here
📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app
🌐 View full show notes, including guest details, on our website
☕️ Try Exhale Coffee here
🥗 Join the newsletter and receive a 7 day meal plan
📷 Follow on Instagram
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4 ways to ease bloating, constipation and improve your gut health beyond diet | Dr Rabia Topan06/17/2026 | 1h 21 mins.SHOW NOTES
This episode is for anyone dealing with constipation, bloating, reflux, abdominal pain or IBS.
And really, anyone who wants to protect their gut, reduce stress and feel better overall.
When we think about gut health, we usually start with food… what to eat, what to cut out, which diet or supplement to try next.
And while nutrition is foundational, there’s another side we don’t talk about enough: the constant conversation between your brain and your gut 🧠💬
My guest today is Dr Rabia Topan, an NHS consultant gastroenterologist and PhD researcher specialising in disorders of gut–brain interaction like IBS. She works at The Functional Gut Clinic with people who’ve often had “normal” tests for years, but very real symptoms.
She’s also trained in cognitive behavioural hypnotherapy and yoga, bringing a practical, mind–body approach to gut health.
We cover 👇
• Breathwork techniques and why slowing your breath to around 6 breaths per minute can shift you into “rest and digest”
• What the gut–brain axis actually is
• Simple daily movements and pelvic floor exercises to support gut function
• Practical toilet training tips for children
• How cognitive reframing and gut-directed hypnotherapy can ease bloating, constipation and IBS
• One habit you can start today to calm your nervous system and support your gut every morning
🔗 Key links
• Dr Rabia’s website with resources, yoga videos and more
• Gut–brain hypnotherapy audio you can try at home
Important disclaimer: The patient mentioned in this episode gave full consent for their story to be shared.
Hope you enjoy!
Dr Rupy x
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Think clearer and feel calmer with these 7 food strategies from neuroscientist Dr Miguel Toribio-Mateas06/03/2026 | 1h 22 mins.What we eat, and how we eat, can have a profound effect on our brain health, even influencing depression, anxiety and ADHD.
Today, we’re unpacking simple food strategies that can support your nervous system, with a big focus on the gut-brain connection.
And I have the pleasure of chatting with Dr Miguel Toribio-Mateas to explore this topic.
He’s a clinical neuroscientist, nutrition researcher and author of the brilliant new book ‘ADHD Body and Mind: A Compassionate Guide to Rewilding Your Nervous System’.
He also has a fantastic way of bringing together brain health and delicious, practical food.
We cover 👇
• Why combining foods can unlock more benefits than eating them on their own
• The shift from “more fibre” to “more variety of fibre”
• Everyday foods your gut microbes thrive on that most of us under-eat
• Why how you eat matters just as much as what’s on your plate
• The surprising impact even mild dehydration can have on focus and mood
• Easy ways to upgrade meals you’re already eating, even on low-energy days
This conversation will leave you inspired to cook your way to a healthier brain. And stick around for Miguel’s slightly unusual approach to using a slow cooker to maximise the nutritional value of his food.
Dr Miguel’s socials
https://drmiguelmateas.com/
https://thecreativescientist.substack.com/
http://instagram.com/drmiguelmateas
Hope you enjoy!
Dr Rupy x
🎬 Watch the podcast on YouTube here
📱 Download The Doctor’s Kitchen app
🌐 View full show notes, including guest details, on our website
☕️ Try Exhale Coffee here
🥗 Join the newsletter and receive a 7 day meal plan
📷 Follow on Instagram
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Doctor's Kitchen Podcast
The Doctor's Kitchen is the show about food, medicine, lifestyle and how to improve your health today.Join Dr Rupy and his expert guests as they explore the multiple ways in which diet and lifestyle can help you achieve your healthiest and most fulfilling life.Covering a broad range of subjects such as Nutritional medicine, Mental wellbeing and Mindset, you are sure to learn actionable tips and principles to lead your best life.Join the online community at www.thedoctorskitchen.com to learn moreYour Feedback Matters - we’d love to hear from you! Take our quick survey to share your thoughts about our show - and help shape future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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