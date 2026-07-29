What’s the healthiest way to lose weight and keep it off without counting calories?

On paper, it sounds simple. But in a modern world of ultra-processed foods, clever marketing and disrupted hunger signals, it’s rarely that straightforward.

And that’s why I think this is a conversation for everyone. Because learning to regulate your appetite is a health skill for all of us. It shapes your energy, your metabolic health, your gut and how you feel from one day to the next.

👉 I’m joined by Dr Federica Amati, PhD, a Medical Scientist and Registered Public Health Nutritionist with over 15 years of experience in research and clinical practice.

We take a food-first approach to fat loss by focusing on key foods that improve satiety.

And we get into a really important and often overlooked topic. What you need to know before, during and after taking GLP-1 weight loss medications.

We talk about…

Why ultra-processed foods drive overeating

The benefits of quality fibre, protein and healthy fats

Whether skipping breakfast is helpful and how small changes in meal timing can improve your metabolic health

How to make weight loss sustainable

How to approach GLP-1 medications safely and effectively



The Appetite Reset: How to Eat, Drink and Thrive Before, During and After GLP-1s by Dr Federica Amati. Release 25/06/26. (Penguin Michael Joseph, £25)



And if you’re listening and wondering how to actually put this into practice day to day, that’s really the intention behind The Doctor’s Kitchen app. Every recipe is developed and tested in your London kitchen, with the pink fridge, to be high fibre, quality protein… and delicious!



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