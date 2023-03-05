#191 Eat to Charge Your Metabolism and Burn Fat with Dr William Li
There is biochemical beauty hidden within the colors, shapes, and diversity of the fruits and vegetables that line our grocery aisles and I hope after listening to today's podcast you'll be inspired to explore even more of them!Dr. William Li is back on the podcast, you will have heard myself and William on previous episodes where we explored the world of food as medicine. By eating foods that you already enjoy, like tomatoes, blueberries, sourdough bread, and dark chocolate your body activates its five health defense systems to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions. In William's latest book, Eat to Beat Your Diet, Dr. Li introduces the surprising new science of weight loss, revealing healthy body fat can help you lose weight.Today we talk about:Reframing fat, and why fat is essential for lifeFat's role in insulation, hormone production, fuel and thermogenesisThe mechanism of how the bioactives in foods improve metabolismThe foods that help with these actions from fruits, vegetables, spices and morePlus William's research led approach to food