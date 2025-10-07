How synthetic hormones can rewire the female brain
For more than half a century, "the Pill" has been a routine part of women's lives, prescribed not only for contraception but for acne, period pain and hormonal regulation. It's so deeply woven into modern medicine and culture that most of us rarely question how it works or what it does beyond its prescribed use.In this episode, Dr Louise Newson speaks with psychologist, researcher and author Dr Sarah Hill about the untold story behind synthetic hormones and their impact on the brain. Together, they explore how shutting down natural hormone production and replacing it with synthetic versions can alter mood, motivation, cognition and mental health - changes that are often dismissed or overlooked in both medical practice and public conversation.Dr Sarah Hill also explains why progesterone remains one of the most misunderstood hormones in medicine. Far from being a simple reproductive regulator, it plays a vital role in neuroprotection, inflammation control and emotional stability with implications for conditions ranging from anxiety and depression to postnatal mental health and autoimmune disease.This episode challenges decades of cultural assumptions about women's health and invites clinicians, researchers and patients alike to rethink what we know (and don't know) about how synthetic hormones shape the female brain.
27 - Elizabeth Day on The Cost of Not Believing Women
Why are women still not believed when they describe their symptoms? And what happens when stories of pain, struggle or resilience are dismissed by healthcare professionals, families or even society?In this episode, Dr Louise Newson is joined by award-winning author and podcaster Elizabeth Day for a conversation that cuts to the heart of these questions. Best known for her podcast How to Fail and her new novel One of Us, Elizabeth brings both personal experience and cultural insight to a wide-ranging discussion about fertility, perimenopause and the ongoing stigma around conditions like PMDD and menopause.Together they explore how women often minimise their own symptoms, how fertility treatment can mask or trigger later hormonal issues and why mental health struggles linked to hormones are so easily overlooked. Elizabeth also shares how fiction, vulnerability and social media can create unexpected spaces for recognition and empathy, helping women feel less isolated.
26 - How hormones and lifestyle shape healthy ageing
Across the world, populations are living longer but often with a decade or more of poor health at the end of life. For women in particular, the gap between lifespan and healthspan is significant and the consequences reach far beyond the individual. In this episode, Dr Louise Newson is joined by Dr Tash Mirando, a UK-trained GP now based in Singapore, to discuss what healthy ageing really looks like. They examine the science of ageing, whether it should be considered a disease and the critical role hormones play in preventing conditions such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and cognitive decline.Dr Mirando explains why lifestyle medicine must form the foundation and how modern hormone therapies can build on that base. This is a conversation about prevention, evidence-based care and practical strategies to improve quality of life for decades to come.
25 - Hormones, nutrition and metabolism in menopause
In this episode, Dr Louise Newson is joined by broadcaster and menopause awareness campaigner Mariella Frostrup and chef Belles Berry, who is the daughter of renowned cook Mary Berry. They recently co-authored Menolicious, a cookbook designed to provide women with simple, nutritious recipes that make healthy eating more manageable.Together they discuss how hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause influence metabolism, appetite and body composition, and why nutrition remains fundamental even alongside HRT. The conversation explains the mechanisms behind weight gain with low estrogen, including adipose estrone production, inflammation and altered glucose and insulin responses. They highlight the importance of protein, fibre and healthy fats, the role of the gut microbiome and the impact of reducing ultra-processed foods.The discussion also considers how hormones, nutrition and lifestyle interventions combine to support long-term health and reduce risks such as osteoporosis.This episode is essential listening for anyone looking to understand how hormones and nutrition work together and how food can be used as a powerful tool for health during and after menopause.
24 - Bone health, hormones and the real risk of osteoporosis
In this episode, Dr Louise Newson is joined by US-based orthopedic surgeon and bone and hormone specialist Dr Doug Lucas for an important conversation about bone health and why it matters more than most people realise.Together they unpack the reality of osteoporosis, a condition that is often underestimated yet has life-changing consequences for those affected. They explore how hormones play a crucial role in keeping bones strong, why vitamin D and nutrition are vital and the limitations of relying solely on bone density scans or conventional drug treatments.Dr Louise and Dr Doug highlight why osteoporosis should be seen as an imbalance of bone metabolism rather than just a number on a test result, and they discuss how lifestyle, hormones and medical treatments can all contribute to protecting bones and preventing fractures.This episode is essential listening for anyone interested in understanding the true risk of osteoporosis and how to take practical steps to safeguard bone health at every stage of life.
Dr Louise Newson is an award-winning physician, respected women’s hormone specialist, educator, and author committed to increasing awareness and knowledge of perimenopause, menopause, and lifelong hormone health. Each week, Louise dives into the newest research, treatments and hot topic issues, providing accessible, evidence-based information to empower your future health. Joined by fellow experts and special guests, with answers to your burning questions, Louise explores how hormones impact every aspect of our lives.
Described as the “medic who kickstarted the menopause revolution”, Louise aims to empower a generation of women to have a greater understanding, choice and control over their treatment, bodies, minds and future health through their hormones. She is the creator of the award-winning free balance app, a Sunday Times bestselling author and the founder of the Newson Health clinic. With over three decades of clinical experience, Louise is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs, a Visiting Fellow at Cambridge, a regular contributor to academic journals including the Lancet and the British Journal of General Practice, and has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Health from Bradford University.
DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Dr Louise Newson or the Newson Health Group.