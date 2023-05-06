Juicebox Podcast: Type 1 Diabetes

The Juicebox Podcast is from the writer of the popular diabetes parenting blog Arden's Day and the award winning parenting memoir, 'Life Is Short, Laundry Is Et... More
#930 Best of Juicebox: Diabetes Variables: Bad Sites
#930 Best of Juicebox: Diabetes Variables: Bad Sites

Diabetes Variables: Bad Sites. First aired on Oct 21, 2021. Scott and Jenny Smith, CDE share insights on type 1 diabetes care

6/9/2023
22:22
6/9/2023
22:22
#929 Stewart Pitt
#929 Stewart Pitt

Stacey has had type 1 diabetes for 44 years and she is delightful.

6/8/2023
1:38:10
6/8/2023
1:38:10
#928 Juicebox Assistance
#928 Juicebox Assistance

Scott provides "the 4-1-1"—a helpful user's guide for all the elements of the Juicebox Podcast.

6/7/2023
23:53
6/7/2023
23:53
#927 Omnipod 5 is a Great Teammate
#927 Omnipod 5 is a Great Teammate

Carries child has type 1 diabetes and she is here to talk about Omnipod 5.

6/6/2023
1:13:13
6/6/2023
1:13:13
#926 Tough to Process
#926 Tough to Process

Kelly has type 1 diabetes and digestion issues.

This BetterHelp link saves 10% on your first month of therapy Try delicious AG1 from Athletic Greens Use code JUICEBOX to save 35% at Cozy Earth Get the Gvoke HypoPen CONTOUR NEXTONE smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app Learn about the Dexcom G6 and G7 CGM Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514 Learn about Touched By Type 1 Take the T1DExchange survey A full list of our sponsors How to listen, disclaimer and more Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today! The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices The show is now available as an Alexa skill. My type 1 diabetes parenting blog Arden's Day Listen to the Juicebox Podcast online Read my award winning memoir: Life Is Short, Laundry Is Eternal: Confessions of a Stay-At-Home Dad The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you! Follow Scott on Social Media @ArdensDay @JuiceboxPodcast Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan. If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find the show and consider leaving a rating and review on iTunes. Thank you! Arden's Day and The Juicebox Podcast are not charitable organizations.
The Juicebox Podcast is from the writer of the popular diabetes parenting blog Arden's Day and the award winning parenting memoir, 'Life Is Short, Laundry Is Eternal: Confessions of a Stay-At-Home Dad'. Hosted by Scott Benner, the show features intimate conversations about living well with type I diabetes.