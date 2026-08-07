Juicebox Podcast: Type 1 Diabetes

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1939 episodes
- At 13, Evan runs his own bike YouTube channel, manages type 1 and celiac himself with a 6.6 A1c, and just did three weeks in Spain solo. He named this episode.
ABLEnow save for today's needs or invest for tomorrow
Eversense CGM
Medtronic Diabetes
Tandem Mobi **
Use code JUICEBOX to save 20% at Cozy Earth
CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app
Dexcom G7
Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH *
Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514
Touched By Type 1
Take the T1DExchange survey
Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today!
The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices
The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you!
*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.
** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo
Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.
If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find it!
- A clinical pharmacist diagnosed her own daughter at seven. Now she's 14, and mom is coining a new setting: teen factor. School nurses, hospital advocacy, and honest burnout.
ABLEnow save for today's needs or invest for tomorrow
Eversense CGM
Medtronic Diabetes
Tandem Mobi **
Use code JUICEBOX to save 20% at Cozy Earth
CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app
Dexcom G7
Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH *
Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514
Touched By Type 1
Take the T1DExchange survey
Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today!
The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices
The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you!
*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.
** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo
Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.
If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find it!
- Diagnosed at two, a Pilates teacher has survived seizures too many to count. Somatic therapy, EMDR, a stimulant shortage, glucagon courage — and Scott's first-ever mid-episode bathroom break.
ABLEnow save for today's needs or invest for tomorrow
Eversense CGM
Medtronic Diabetes
Tandem Mobi **
Use code JUICEBOX to save 20% at Cozy Earth
CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app
Dexcom G7
Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH *
Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514
Touched By Type 1
Take the T1DExchange survey
Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today!
The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices
The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you!
*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.
** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo
Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.
If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find it!
- Sixteen years after diagnosis, a nutrition PhD student studies hospital food, manages with Omnipod 5 and Dexcom, and drops a surprise Scott never saw coming.
ABLEnow save for today's needs or invest for tomorrow
Eversense CGM
Medtronic Diabetes
Tandem Mobi **
Use code JUICEBOX to save 20% at Cozy Earth
CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app
Dexcom G7
Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH *
Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514
Touched By Type 1
Take the T1DExchange survey
Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today!
The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices
The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you!
*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.
** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo
Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.
If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find it!
- A mother in Zimbabwe on her son's diagnosis at four, $90 sensors paid in cash, a headmaster who said no, and the outdated insulin she didn't know was outdated.
ABLEnow save for today's needs or invest for tomorrow
Eversense CGM
Medtronic Diabetes
Tandem Mobi **
Use code JUICEBOX to save 20% at Cozy Earth
CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app
Dexcom G7
Go tubeless with Omnipod 5 or Omnipod DASH *
Get your supplies from US MED or call 888-721-1514
Touched By Type 1
Take the T1DExchange survey
Apple Podcasts> Subscribe to the podcast today!
The podcast is available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Radio Public, Amazon Music and all Android devices
The Juicebox Podcast is a free show, but if you'd like to support the podcast directly, you can make a gift here or buy me a coffee. Thank you!
*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.
** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo
Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.
If the podcast has helped you to live better with type 1 please tell someone else how to find it!
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About Juicebox Podcast: Type 1 Diabetes
Obtainable strategies for living well with diabetes. Throw away your fear and learn to be Bold With Insulin! Visit the show at JuiceboxPodcast.comPodcast website
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Juicebox Podcast: Type 1 Diabetes: Podcasts in Family