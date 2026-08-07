Juicebox Podcast: Type 1 Diabetes

A mother in Zimbabwe on her son's diagnosis at four, $90 sensors paid in cash, a headmaster who said no, and the outdated insulin she didn't know was outdated.

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CONTOUR NextGen smart meter and CONTOUR DIABETES app

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*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.

** t:slim X2 or Tandem Mobi w/ Control-IQ+ technology (7.9 or newer). RX ONLY. Indicated for patients with type 1 diabetes, 2 years and older. BOXED WARNING:Control-IQ+ technology should not be used by people under age 2, or who use less than 5 units of insulin/day, or who weigh less than 20 lbs. Safety info: tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo

Disclaimer - Nothing you hear on the Juicebox Podcast or read on Arden's Day is intended as medical advice. You should always consult a physician before making changes to your health plan.

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