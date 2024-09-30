The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey

How to Unlock Your Hidden Power! Influence, Boundaries, and Inner Authority with Kasia Urbaniak : 1222

What if you could command any room and set boundaries without saying a word? Dave Asprey sits down with Kasia Urbaniak, founder and CEO of The Academy—a trailblazing school where women learn the true principles of influence and authority. Kasia brings a unique and dynamic perspective, drawing on nearly two decades of experience that includes working as a professional Dominatrix, practicing Taoist alchemy in one of China's oldest female-led monasteries, and earning certifications across disciplines like Medical Qi Gong and Systemic Constellations. Here's what you'll learn in this episode: • How to set clear, unbreakable boundaries in any situation • Techniques for wielding influence without sacrificing integrity • Tools to reclaim inner authority and navigate life with confidence • Practical strategies for handling power dynamics in relationships, work, and beyond Kasia's methods have empowered over 4,000 women worldwide to step into leadership roles in every sphere, from personal relationships to professional arenas. In this episode, she shares practical insights on transforming how you're perceived by others and, more importantly, how you perceive yourself. Whether you're navigating complex workplace dynamics, strengthening personal boundaries, or seeking clarity in relationships, Kasia's teachings offer a path to reclaiming the powerful, authentic authority within you. Timestamps: • 00:00 Introduction to the Human Upgrade • 01:07 Meet Kasia Urbaniak: Author of Unbound • 02:52 Exploring Power Dynamics • 04:46 The Role of Emotions in Power • 14:50 Embodiment and Somatic Work • 32:58 The Power of Voice and Presence • 48:22 Collective Intelligence and Intuition • 54:50 Facing Fears and Intuition • 55:15 Male vs. Female Intuition • 56:01 The Power of Erotic Energy • 57:13 Welcoming Emotions and States • 59:10 Role-Playing and Personas • 01:00:06 Teaching Women to Speak Up • 01:02:04 Energetic Dynamics in Relationships • 01:04:35 Victimhood and Healing • 01:19:54 The Power of Asking • 01:29:40 Money and Emotional Alchemy • 01:31:53 Shameless Money Conversations • 01:44:00 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Events