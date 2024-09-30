The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey

Is Infrared Light the KEY to Longevity? Detox, Recovery, and Increased Energy with Sunlighten Saunas : 1223
Is biohacking your sweat the secret to vitality? Dave Asprey dives into the transformative world of infrared saunas with Connie Zack, founder of Sunlighten and a 25-year innovator in the space. Together, they uncover how targeted light and heat therapy can unlock unparalleled health benefits, from detoxing heavy metals to energizing your body at the cellular level. Here’s what you’ll learn in this episode: • Why infrared saunas excel at detoxing heavy metals and toxins • How they mimic exercise to boost cardiovascular health and recovery • The science behind infrared’s impact on mitochondrial energy and longevity • Surprising benefits for gut health, inflammation, and hormone balance • Hacks to get the most out of your infrared sauna sessions Connie shares cutting-edge research and personal insights, offering practical ways to integrate infrared therapy into your routine. Whether you’re looking to recover faster, improve your mood, or support long-term health, this episode delivers the tools you need to take your biohacking game to the next level. Special Offer: Use code “DAVE” at sunlighten.com to get up to $1,000 off until December 6th! Sponsors:-ARMRA | Go to https://tryarmra.com/ and use the code DAVE to get 15% off your first order. -fatty15 | Go to https://fatty15.com/dave and save an extra $15 when you subscribe with code DAVE. Resources: • Sunlighten Saunas Website – https://www.sunlighten.com/dave/?utm_source=DaveAsprey&utm_medium=Partner&utm_content=Podcast&leadsource=DaveAsprey&utm_campaign=DaveAsprey • Sunlighten Saunas on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sunlightensaunas/ • 2025 Biohacking Conference – https://biohackingconference.com/2025 • Dave Asprey’s Website – https://daveasprey.com • Dave Asprey’s Book: Smarter Not Harder – https://daveasprey.com/books • Danger Coffee – https://dangercoffee.com • Danger Coffee Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dangercoffeeofficial/ • Dave Asprey’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/daveasprey • Upgrade Collective: Join The Human Upgrade Podcast Live – https://www.ourupgradecollective.com • Own an Upgrade Labs – https://ownanupgradelabs.com • Upgrade Labs – https://upgradelabs.com • 40 Years of Zen – Neurofeedback training for advanced cognitive enhancement – https://40yearsofzen.com Timestamps • 00:00 Introduction to Infrared Saunas • 00:27 Meet Connie Zack: Leading Voice in Infrared Saunas • 00:50 The Science Behind Infrared Saunas • 02:35 Infrared Saunas vs. Traditional Saunas • 05:41 Health Benefits of Infrared Saunas • 08:14 Technological Advancements in Infrared Saunas • 17:36 The Role of LEDs in Infrared Saunas • 22:37 Practical Tips and Personal Experiences • 28:14 Detoxing and Energizing with Glutathione • 28:40 Pre and Post-Sauna Rituals • 29:05 Habit Stacking in the Sauna • 29:41 Managing Overheating Devices • 31:05 Creative Breakthroughs in the Sauna • 32:14 Scientific Method and Personal Experience • 36:05 Understanding Glucose Spikes • 38:44 Longevity Benefits of Infrared Saunas • 43:27 Infrared Saunas and Skin Health • 45:29 Extreme Detox Protocols • 48:28 Grip Strength and Longevity • 50:34 Customizing Your Sauna Experience See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
49:51
How to Unlock Your Hidden Power! Influence, Boundaries, and Inner Authority with Kasia Urbaniak : 1222
What if you could command any room and set boundaries without saying a word? Dave Asprey sits down with Kasia Urbaniak, founder and CEO of The Academy—a trailblazing school where women learn the true principles of influence and authority. Kasia brings a unique and dynamic perspective, drawing on nearly two decades of experience that includes working as a professional Dominatrix, practicing Taoist alchemy in one of China’s oldest female-led monasteries, and earning certifications across disciplines like Medical Qi Gong and Systemic Constellations. Here’s what you’ll learn in this episode: • How to set clear, unbreakable boundaries in any situation • Techniques for wielding influence without sacrificing integrity • Tools to reclaim inner authority and navigate life with confidence • Practical strategies for handling power dynamics in relationships, work, and beyond Kasia’s methods have empowered over 4,000 women worldwide to step into leadership roles in every sphere, from personal relationships to professional arenas. In this episode, she shares practical insights on transforming how you’re perceived by others and, more importantly, how you perceive yourself. Whether you’re navigating complex workplace dynamics, strengthening personal boundaries, or seeking clarity in relationships, Kasia’s teachings offer a path to reclaiming the powerful, authentic authority within you. Sponsors -Zbiotics | Go to https://zbiotics.com/DAVE for 15% off your first order. -LMNT | Free LMNT Sample Pack with any drink mix purchase by going to https://drinklmnt.com/dave. Resources: • 2025 Biohacking Conference – https://biohackingconference.com/2025 • Kasia Urbaniak’s Website – https://www.kasiaurbaniak.com • Kasia Urbaniak’s Book: Unbound: A Woman’s Guide to Power – https://www.kasiaurbaniak.com/unbound • The Academy – Practical Training for Women on Power and Influence – https://www.kasiaurbaniak.com/the-academy • Kasia Urbaniak on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/kasiaurbaniak/ • Dave Asprey’s Website – https://daveasprey.com • Dave Asprey’s Book: Smarter Not Harder – https://daveasprey.com/books • Danger Coffee – https://dangercoffee.com • Danger Coffee Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dangercoffeeofficial/ • Dave Asprey’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/daveasprey • Upgrade Collective: Join The Human Upgrade Podcast Live – https://www.ourupgradecollective.com • Own an Upgrade Labs – https://ownanupgradelabs.com • Upgrade Labs – https://upgradelabs.com • 40 Years of Zen – Neurofeedback training for advanced cognitive enhancement – https://40yearsofzen.com Timestamps: • 00:00 Introduction to the Human Upgrade • 01:07 Meet Kasia Urbaniak: Author of Unbound • 02:52 Exploring Power Dynamics • 04:46 The Role of Emotions in Power • 14:50 Embodiment and Somatic Work • 32:58 The Power of Voice and Presence • 48:22 Collective Intelligence and Intuition • 54:50 Facing Fears and Intuition • 55:15 Male vs. Female Intuition • 56:01 The Power of Erotic Energy • 57:13 Welcoming Emotions and States • 59:10 Role-Playing and Personas • 01:00:06 Teaching Women to Speak Up • 01:02:04 Energetic Dynamics in Relationships • 01:04:35 Victimhood and Healing • 01:19:54 The Power of Asking • 01:29:40 Money and Emotional Alchemy • 01:31:53 Shameless Money Conversations • 01:44:00 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Events See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:45:53
How to Optimize Your Brain for WORK: Achieving Hyper-Efficiency with Dr. Mithu Storoni : 1221
Is unlocking the full potential of your brain even possible, or just a myth from the movie Limitless? In this eye-opening episode, neuroscientist and author Dr. Mithu Storoni joins Dave to dive deep into the science of brain optimization for hyper-efficient work performance. Together, they break down the surprising roles of astrocytes in supporting neurons, the influence of the brain’s “blue dot” region (the locus coeruleus) on focus and mental clarity, and how harnessing neuroplasticity can lead to improved cognitive efficiency and resilience in high-stress environments. Get ready to discover actionable science-backed hacks for enhancing work productivity and maintaining focus—even in the face of constant distractions. Dr. Storoni also explains how optimizing your breathing rhythm, managing your brain’s arousal state, and tapping into the natural flow of ultradian rhythms can dramatically improve your mental output. Whether you’re looking to elevate your workflow, supercharge your mental performance, or unlock the science of hyper-efficiency, this episode delivers essential strategies to cultivate a high-performing mind for work and beyond. Tune in to understand how the latest neuroscience can transform how you think, focus, and excel every day. Sponsors -Quantum Upgrade | Go to Quantum Upgrade | Go to https://quantumupgrade.io/Dave for a free trial. -Our Place | Head to https://fromourplace.com/ and use the code DAVE for 10% off your order. Resources: • Dr. Mithu Storoni’s Website – https://www.mithustoroni.com • Hyper Efficient: Optimize Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work by Dr. Mithu Storoni – https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mithu-storoni/hyperefficient/9780316566933/ • Dr. Mithu Storoni on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/drmithustoroni/ • Dr. Mithu Storoni’s LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/mithu-storoni-0488872a/ • Dave Asprey’s Website – https://daveasprey.com • Dave Asprey’s Book: Smarter Not Harder – https://daveasprey.com/books • Danger Coffee – https://dangercoffee.com • Danger Coffee Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dangercoffeeofficial/ • Dave Asprey’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/daveasprey • Upgrade Collective: Join The Human Upgrade Podcast Live – https://www.ourupgradecollective.com • Own an Upgrade Labs – https://ownanupgradelabs.com • Upgrade Labs – https://upgradelabs.com • 40 Years of Zen – Neurofeedback training for advanced cognitive enhancement – https://40yearsofzen.com Timestamps • 00:00 – Introduction to Brain Complexity • 00:29 – The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey • 01:42 – Meet Dr. Mijtu Storoni • 02:16 – Understanding Brain Efficiency • 02:57 – The Role of Astrocytes • 04:37 – Brain Adaptability and Environment • 06:55 – Biohacking and Environmental Signals • 08:34 – Power vs. Efficiency Debate • 11:26 – The Importance of Glial Cells • 18:10 – The Brain as a Predictive Machine • 23:14 – Nutrition and Brain Health • 32:33 – The Gut-Brain Connection • 36:36 – Eye Health as a Proxy for Brain Health • 40:47 – Aligning the Brain: The Blue Dot Network • 41:54 – Understanding Brain Gears and Stress Management • 42:27 – Maintaining the Goldilocks Zone for Optimal Brain Function • 43:09 – The Role of Creativity and Daydreaming • 44:28 – Strategies to Stay in Optimal Mental States • 47:44 – Biohacking for Enhanced Efficiency • 51:00 – The Science Behind Flow States • 57:09 – Harnessing Innate Curiosity for Mental Efficiency • 01:03:46 – Breathing Techniques for Mental Regulation • 01:13:32 – The Importance of Ultradian Rhythms • 01:17:40 – Practical Tips for Efficient Breaks • 01:21:20 – Conclusion: Embracing Hyper Efficiency See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:24:02
Tim Ferriss: Smart Drugs, Insect Protein, Sex, and His 3 Top Tips for a SUCCESSFUL Life : 1220
What if the keys to an extraordinary life lie in choices most people wouldn’t dare to make? In this iconic, unearthed episode, best-selling author and performance pioneer Tim Ferriss joins Dave Asprey to spill the unfiltered truth on smart drugs, insect protein, and the surprising links between sex, creativity, and high performance. They dig into cutting-edge topics still sparking curiosity today: the calculated risks and rewards of smart drugs, the future-forward benefits of insect protein, and how unconventional habits fuel creativity and peak performance. Tim candidly shares his personal protocols, from routine blood testing to strategic supplementation, all rooted in his philosophy that “the dose makes the poison.” As a powerful wrap-up, Tim lays out his top three life principles for real success: choosing high-caliber people, focusing on those who “get it,” and setting audacious, even wild, goals. Whether you’re biohacking or simply intrigued, this episode delivers timeless insights and bold ideas for anyone ready to unlock a high-performance life. Sponsors -Timeline | Head to https://www.timeline.com/dave to get 10% off your first order. -Pendulum | Go to https://pendulumlife.com/ and use code Asprey20 for your first month of GLP-1 or any Pendulum formula. Resources: • Tim Ferriss’ Website – https://tim.blog • Tim Ferriss’ Book Club – http://fourhourbook.club/ • Tim Ferriss’ Podcast – https://tim.blog/podcast/ • Dave Asprey’s Website – https://daveasprey.com • Dave Asprey’s Book: Smarter Not Harder – https://daveasprey.com/books • Danger Coffee – https://dangercoffee.com • Danger Coffee Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dangercoffeeofficial/ • Dave Asprey’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/daveasprey • Upgrade Collective: Join The Human Upgrade Podcast Live – https://www.ourupgradecollective.com • Own an Upgrade Labs – https://ownanupgradelabs.com • Upgrade Labs – https://upgradelabs.com • 40 Years of Zen – Neurofeedback training for advanced cognitive enhancement – https://40yearsofzen.com Timestamps • 00:00 Introduction to Early Episodes • 00:57 The Human Upgrade with Tim Ferriss • 01:58 Smart Drugs and Their Effects • 05:09 Experimenting with Health and Performance • 13:53 The Role of Creativity and Writing • 17:05 Exploring Nutrition and Insect Protein • 21:01 Handling Criticism and Audience Responsibility • 30:04 Sex, Performance, and Longevity • 33:21 Tim Ferriss’ Top Three Life Tips See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
34:23
Happiness Hacks That Actually Work (And What You’re Getting Wrong) with the World’s Leading Happiness Expert: Arthur Brooks : 1219
What if everything you believe about happiness is wrong? In this episode, Harvard professor and world-renowned happiness expert Arthur Brooks joins Dave Asprey to unlock the secrets of real happiness, revealing the science behind joy, resilience, and lasting fulfillment. As a bestselling author and co-author with Oprah Winfrey of Build the Life You Want, Arthur has spent decades helping people rethink happiness through a blend of psychology, neuroscience, and ancient wisdom. Together, Dave and Arthur explore eye-opening topics like the “reverse bucket list,” why dopamine-driven goals often lead to disappointment, and how embracing discomfort can actually create deeper contentment. Arthur dives into why our common pursuits of fame, wealth, and success often fall short, and shares powerful strategies for mastering what’s within our control, building resilience, and finding meaning in life’s simplest moments. From managing dopamine to harnessing the power of small wins, this episode offers science-backed insights and practical tools to elevate your life with lasting joy and purpose. If you’re ready to transform your approach to happiness, tune in for strategies that truly work. Sponsors Leela Quantum | Head to https://leelaq.com/DAVE for 10% off. ARMRA | Go to https://tryarmra.com/ and use the code DAVE to get 15% off your first order. Resources: • Arthur Brooks’ Website – https://arthurbrooks.com • Arthur Brooks’ TED Talk: A New Way to Think About Happiness – https://www.ted.com/talks/arthur_brooks_the_art_and_science_of_happiness?subtitle=en&geo=es • Arthur Brooks’ Weekly Column: How to Build a Life in The Atlantic – https://www.theatlantic.com/author/arthur-c-brooks/ • Dave Asprey’s Website – https://daveasprey.com • Dave Asprey’s Book: Smarter Not Harder – https://daveasprey.com/books • Danger Coffee – https://dangercoffee.com • Danger Coffee Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dangercoffeeofficial/ • Dave Asprey’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/daveasprey • Upgrade Collective: Join The Human Upgrade Podcast Live – https://www.ourupgradecollective.com • Own an Upgrade Labs – https://ownanupgradelabs.com • Upgrade Labs – https://upgradelabs.com • 40 Years of Zen – Neurofeedback training for advanced cognitive enhancement – https://40yearsofzen.com Timestamps • 00:00 – Introduction to Reverse Bucket List • 00:35 – The Science of Happiness • 00:58 – Personal Journey to Happiness • 01:44 – Meet Arthur Brooks • 04:26 – The Role of Music in Emotions • 07:43 – Understanding Emotions and the Brain • 09:50 – Parenting and Influence • 18:06 – Public Speaking and Performance • 34:10 – Striving for Success and Happiness • 39:40 – The Struggle with Body Image and Nutrition • 40:03 – Reverse Bucket List: Assessing Attachments • 40:57 – The Science of Dopamine and Motivation • 43:09 – The Dangers of Pornography and Dopamine • 44:03 – Biohacking and Pain Management • 47:03 – The Importance of Small Wins • 48:48 – Embracing Pain and Discomfort • 53:01 – The Role of Pain in Personal Growth • 56:12 – The Concept of Non-Resistance • 57:17 – The Happiness of Strivers • 01:01:13 – The Importance of Relationships and Spiritual Life • 01:03:22 – The Role of Fame and Legacy • 01:16:31 – The Value of Truthfulness and Compassion • 01:17:59 – Conclusion and Final Thoughts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
For a decade, Dave Asprey, “the father of biohacking,” elevated what you knew about the capabilities of your mind and body across a thousand episodes of Bulletproof Radio. Now, he’s evolving it even further in his plan to upgrade humanity. You’re invited to expand your knowledge, explore your own performance and embrace possibility with The Human Upgrade™.You’ll meet bright thinkers and radical doers who push the boundaries of science, technology, personal development, and human performance in every way imaginable. You’ll learn from experts around the world who elevate what it means to be human.Every guest you listen to, every topic you learn about, every new idea you discover on this podcast moves you forward.Join The Human Upgrade™ with Dave Asprey on this next evolution to upgrade your mind, body and life.