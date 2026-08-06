In this episode, Dr. David Jockers explores why many people struggle to burn fat despite eating well and exercising. You'll discover how your metabolic environment, circadian rhythm, and meal timing influence fat storage and what changes can help shift your body toward fat burning.



You'll learn why eating late at night can impact insulin sensitivity, liver function, melatonin production, and mitochondrial health. Dr. Jockers breaks down the connection between fasting, sleep, and the body's natural ability to burn fat while you rest.



You'll also discover the seven-day protocol designed to support a healthier metabolism, including strategies for meal timing, hydration, protein intake, and creating the right conditions for your body to burn fat more efficiently.







In This Episode:

00:00 Why Youre Not Just Overeating

00:17 Podcast Intro and Support

04:39 Survival Mode and Toxic Fat

07:07 Circadian Rhythm Fat Loss Key

07:50 Daylight Eating Five Steps

12:05 Why Night Eating Backfires

16:58 Melatonin and Growth Hormone

19:24 Seven Day Reset Timeline

20:40 FAQs Meals Shift Work Events

25:55 Wrap Up and Final Thanks



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"You're not always overweight because you eat too much. Sometimes your metabolic environment is out of balance.



~ Dr. Jockers



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Resources:

Visit http://longevityroot.com/drj to claim your exclusive offer



Visit boncharge.com and use promo code DRJOCKERS for an exclusive offer.







Connect with Dr. Jockers:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/



Facebook – https:/www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers



YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers



Website – https://drjockers.com/



If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/