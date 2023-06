Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition

Q & A on Fasting, Candida, SIBO, Adrenals, and Erythritol

Are you getting the right amount of chlorophyll in your body for the right detoxification, mitochondrial health, and blood-purifying benefits? Paleovalley's Organic Supergreens powder is my favorite for ensuring you're getting the right digestive enzymes to keep you healthy, as it contains none of the potentially gut-irritating ingredients like cereal grasses. Simply take a scoop of Paleovalley's Organic Supergreens with water and start reaping the benefits of a healthier body and a clearer state of mind. Visit paleovalley.com/jockers. LMNT is a tasty electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don't. It's also got no sugar and is perfectly suited for those following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. LMNT contains a science-backed electrolyte ratio with none of the junk! That means no gluten and no fillers. You'll notice a pickup in your energy and mental clarity when you drink LMNT. You can now get a free sample pack in a variety of tasty flavors with any order from LMNT's site. Simply go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers and you're good to go with your electrolyte boost. Are your joints painful? Do you suffer from daily discomfort? As it stands today, chronic pain affects more Americans than DIABETES, HEART DISEASE, and CANCER combined. In fact, chronic pain is THE NUMBER ONE reason Americans access the Healthcare system today. However, many people believe their only option for pain relief is found in drugstore options such as Ibuprofen, Advil, and Tylenol (to name a few). Tragically, most people are unaware that these pain meds do more HARM than good. Common side effects include Headaches, Liver and Kidney issues, High Blood Pressure, and in rare cases – even death. Not to mention, they are just masking your pain... Giving you temporary relief... While this may sound all doom and gloom, I do have good news... There is an all-natural solution that addresses the root cause of your discomfort... A REAL solution that allows you to get back to being YOU! And that solution is called Curcumin Gold made by my friends at Purality Health. Curcumin Gold contains Turmeric Curcumin Extract, Vegan Omega-3s, & Ginger Oil. These carefully selected ingredients support healthy joint function and address the root cause of inflammation within your body. Trust me when I say you won't find anything else on the market quite like this. In fact, my friends over at Purality Health have a patented formula that utilizes something called ‘MICELLE LIPOSOMAL’ technology which delivers the nutrients into your bloodstream – proven to be 800% more efficient! Even better, it's backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. And today, we have a 30% OFF coupon for you! Visit puralityhealth.com and use the coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today! How do you take on intermittent fasting when you're in the post-menopausal phase of your life? What are SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) and SIFO (Small Intestinal Fungal Overgrowth)? How can we best use binders like charcoal for the best body detoxification? So many questions! Yes, you guessed it, it's another Q&A with Dr. Jockers where he answers listener questions from the Functional Nutrition community, drilling down on some of the specifics that you may be struggling with in your quest for optimal health and well-being. From erythritol to zeolite, it's all here. There is also a (candid) discussion on candida. The acclaimed naturopath Dr. Yvonne joins Dr. Jockers in studio today to help you best navigate your health journey. Please join us! "Feast/famine cycling is just a really important thing for our hormones. We know that intermittent fasting helps improve hormone insensitivity, like insulin for example.." - Dr. David Jockers Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode: How do I practice intermittent fasting if I'm post-menopausal? The difference between a red and white moon cycle What does a 5-1-1 fasting plan involve? Taking on intermittent fasting slowly (especially if you're hypoglycemic) What herbs, diets, and strategies can kill candida overgrowth? How to incorporate the right herbs into your cooking for candida Are you deficient in Zinc? Could that be causing your candida? What happens when we are stressed? What can you do to heal SIBO and SIFO? What is our bile good for? What does a low FODMAP diet involve? Are you creating the right environment in which to digest your food? What could be causing my sodium imbalance? What is adrenal hyperfunction? The importance of getting to the root cause by examining your environment What is erythritol and what is a good replacement for it? The danger of lumping correlation with causation! Avoiding erythritol if you've had IBS Monk fruit and stevia as good alternatives Cinnamon and vanilla extract as a healthy substitute for sugar Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens LMNT (electrolyte drink mix) - Go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers for a free sample with any purchase Curcumin Gold - Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today! Connect with Dr. Ivonne: Email - [email protected] Website - https://drjockers.com/dr-ivonne-boujaoude-nd-ms-ma-cfmp-cfsp-cgp/ Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/