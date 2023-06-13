Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Dr. David Jockers DNM, DC, MS, doctor of natural medicine, functional nutritionist and corrective care chiropractor as he shares science-based solutions to
Join Dr. David Jockers DNM, DC, MS, doctor of natural medicine, functional nutritionist and corrective care chiropractor as he shares science-based solutions to

Available Episodes

5 of 345
  • The Full Moon Parasite Protocol Challenge
    Have you heard of the Full Moon Parasite Protocol? Dr. Jockers has done a lot of podcast episodes on parasitic infections, and this episode is an audio version of one of his most popular YouTube episodes. Prepare yourself for a deep dive into how the Full Moon affects parasites in our bodies!   From how we get parasites to what we can do to overcome them naturally, Dr. Jockers is giving us a broad overview of what causes parasites and then also drilling down into some areas to look out for, and how to deal with them with the right supplements.     Whether we are getting parasites from our pets or eating undercooked meat or swimming in stagnant water, there's plenty to watch out for. Learn too about 'how to hit those parasites hard' over Full Moon with anti-microbial activity and supplement plan!   "If you're noticing teeth grinding, it's a classic sign for parasitic overgrowth." ~ Dr. Jockers Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode:   What are the signs that you might have parasites in your body? How do we get parasitic infections? Are you getting parasites from your pets?  How do parasite protocols work?  How serotonin causes parasites in our body to become more active over the Full Moon What does the BioToxin Binder do?  Using the right supplements to combat parasitic overgrowth over Full Moon Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens Curcumin Gold -  Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!   Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
    6/22/2023
    19:01
  • Chronic Inflammation, Cholesterol and Heart Disease with Dr Jack Wolfson
    What is the connection between 'leaky gut' and 'leaky heart'? You can now get a free sample pack in a variety of tasty flavors with any order from LMNT's site. Simply go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers and you're good to go with your electrolyte boost.    Are your joints painful? Do you suffer from daily discomfort? As it stands today, chronic pain affects more Americans than DIABETES, HEART DISEASE, and CANCER combined.   In fact, chronic pain is THE NUMBER ONE reason Americans access the Healthcare system today. However, many people believe their only option for pain relief is found in drugstore options such as Ibuprofen, Advil, and Tylenol (to name a few). Tragically, most people are unaware that these pain meds do more HARM than good.    Common side effects include Headaches, Liver and Kidney issues, High Blood Pressure, and in rare cases – even death. Not to mention, they are just masking your pain... Giving you temporary relief...   While this may sound all doom and gloom, I do have good news... There is an all-natural solution that addresses the root cause of your discomfort... A REAL solution that allows you to get back to being YOU!   And that solution is called Curcumin Gold made by my friends at Purality Health. Curcumin Gold contains Turmeric Curcumin Extract, Vegan Omega-3s, & Ginger Oil. These carefully selected ingredients support healthy joint function and address the root cause of inflammation within your body. Trust me when I say you won't find anything else on the market quite like this. In fact, my friends over at Purality Health have a patented formula that utilizes something called ‘MICELLE LIPOSOMAL’ technology which delivers the nutrients into your bloodstream – proven to be 800% more efficient!   Even better, it's backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. And today, we have a 30% OFF coupon for you! Visit puralityhealth.com and use the coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!     What is the connection between 'leaky gut' and 'leaky heart'? Today's guest is America's #1 Natural Heart Doctor, Dr. Jack Wolfson. Dr. Wolfson is a board-certified cardiologist who prevents, treats, and reverses disease naturally, without Big Pharma medications or invasive surgical procedures.   Today he and Dr. Jockers are talking all about gut infections, leaky gut syndrome, how that impacts your cholesterol, and how taking good care of your gut results in taking good care of your heart.    Considering that heart disease is the number one killer in America, eating the right food to improve our cardiovascular outcomes should be a priority for us all. If you know of anyone dealing with heart-related issues - from blood pressure to cholesterol - please share this episode with them. This information can change someone's life! With that said, let's dive into the show!   "Leaky gut leads to leaky heart." - Dr. Jack Wolfson Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode:   What is the connection between leaky gut and leaky heart? Understanding our gut's endothelial lining  Examining early-stage arteriosclerosis The importance of a healthy liver Is it good to decrease the production of cholesterol in our bodies? What is dolichol? How does the liver process LDL cholesterol particles?  How mold can affect the gut microbiome What tests can help you understand if you have leaky gut? What is actin protein? Understanding WHY you have inflammation What are Dr. Wolfson's recommended best prevention strategies for supporting heart health? How does  Dr. Wolfson follow an all-organic diet while traveling? Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens  LMNT (electrolyte drink mix) - Go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers for a free sample with any purchase Curcumin Gold -  Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today! Connect with Dr. Jack Wolfson: Website - Dr. Jack Wolfson Instagram - The Drs. Wolfson (@thedrswolfson) • Instagram photos and videos (Free!) Book - The Paleo Cardiologist | The Drs. Wolfson   Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
    6/20/2023
    40:46
  • 7 Ways to Boost Testosterone Levels Naturally
    Are you dealing with low testosterone? If so, Dr. Jockers is all in with the best functional nutrition advice on this, one of his all-time most popular episodes, '7 Ways to Boost Testosterone Levels Naturally'.   When men have low testosterone levels they become prone to depression, with bouts of low energy and simply not thinking right. The pressure to perform as a man, a father, and as a functional member of society can take its toll on all men. And with 90% of men out there suffering from low testosterone, something needs to be done.    These 7 strategies from Dr. Jockers will improve your mental health, physique, mood, and more. From improving our metabolic flexibility to eating more protein and getting rid of bad fats, performing at a high level is just one podcast listen away. Please share this information if you   "Men have seen a 40% reduction in testosterone levels over the last two decades." ~ Dr. Jockers Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode:   What should be an ideal testosterone level? What is sarcopenia?  What is aromatase? Converting testosterone into estrogen How to improve our metabolic inflexibility How much protein should you eat each day?  What bad fats should I get rid of?   How to reduce stress and improve sleep The importance of weightlifting  How low Vitamin D levels affect our testosterone levels Get cold! The power of cold showers and cold plunges Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens Curcumin Gold -  Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!   Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
    6/15/2023
    24:33
  • Q & A on Fasting, Candida, SIBO, Adrenals, and Erythritol
    How do you take on intermittent fasting when you're in the post-menopausal phase of your life? What are SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) and SIFO (Small Intestinal Fungal Overgrowth)?  How can we best use binders like charcoal for the best body detoxification?   So many questions! Yes, you guessed it, it's another Q&A with Dr. Jockers where he answers listener questions from the Functional Nutrition community, drilling down on some of the specifics that you may be struggling with in your quest for optimal health and well-being.   From erythritol to zeolite, it's all here. There is also a (candid) discussion on candida. The acclaimed naturopath Dr. Yvonne joins Dr. Jockers in studio today to help you best navigate your health journey. Please join us!   "Feast/famine cycling is just a really important thing for our hormones. You can now get a free sample pack in a variety of tasty flavors with any order from LMNT's site. Simply go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers and you're good to go with your electrolyte boost.    Are your joints painful? Do you suffer from daily discomfort? As it stands today, chronic pain affects more Americans than DIABETES, HEART DISEASE, and CANCER combined.   In fact, chronic pain is THE NUMBER ONE reason Americans access the Healthcare system today. However, many people believe their only option for pain relief is found in drugstore options such as Ibuprofen, Advil, and Tylenol (to name a few). Tragically, most people are unaware that these pain meds do more HARM than good.    Common side effects include Headaches, Liver and Kidney issues, High Blood Pressure, and in rare cases – even death. Not to mention, they are just masking your pain... Giving you temporary relief...   While this may sound all doom and gloom, I do have good news... There is an all-natural solution that addresses the root cause of your discomfort... A REAL solution that allows you to get back to being YOU!   And that solution is called Curcumin Gold made by my friends at Purality Health. Curcumin Gold contains Turmeric Curcumin Extract, Vegan Omega-3s, & Ginger Oil. These carefully selected ingredients support healthy joint function and address the root cause of inflammation within your body. Trust me when I say you won't find anything else on the market quite like this. In fact, my friends over at Purality Health have a patented formula that utilizes something called ‘MICELLE LIPOSOMAL’ technology which delivers the nutrients into your bloodstream – proven to be 800% more efficient!   Even better, it's backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. And today, we have a 30% OFF coupon for you! Visit puralityhealth.com and use the coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!     How do you take on intermittent fasting when you're in the post-menopausal phase of your life? What are SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) and SIFO (Small Intestinal Fungal Overgrowth)?  How can we best use binders like charcoal for the best body detoxification?   So many questions! Yes, you guessed it, it's another Q&A with Dr. Jockers where he answers listener questions from the Functional Nutrition community, drilling down on some of the specifics that you may be struggling with in your quest for optimal health and well-being.   From erythritol to zeolite, it's all here. There is also a (candid) discussion on candida. The acclaimed naturopath Dr. Yvonne joins Dr. Jockers in studio today to help you best navigate your health journey. Please join us!   "Feast/famine cycling is just a really important thing for our hormones. We know that intermittent fasting helps improve hormone insensitivity, like insulin for example.." - Dr. David Jockers Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode:   How do I practice intermittent fasting if I'm post-menopausal? The difference between a red and white moon cycle What does a 5-1-1 fasting plan involve? Taking on intermittent fasting slowly (especially if you're hypoglycemic) What herbs, diets, and strategies can kill candida overgrowth? How to incorporate the right herbs into your cooking for candida Are you deficient in Zinc? Could that be causing your candida?  What happens when we are stressed? What can you do to heal SIBO and SIFO?  What is our bile good for?  What does a low FODMAP diet involve? Are you creating the right environment in which to digest your food?  What could be causing my sodium imbalance? What is adrenal hyperfunction? The importance of getting to the root cause by examining your environment What is erythritol and what is a good replacement for it? The danger of lumping correlation with causation! Avoiding erythritol if you've had IBS Monk fruit and stevia as good alternatives Cinnamon and vanilla extract as a healthy substitute for sugar Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens  LMNT (electrolyte drink mix) - Go to drinkLMNT.com/drjockers for a free sample with any purchase Curcumin Gold -  Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today! Connect with Dr. Ivonne: Email - [email protected] Website - https://drjockers.com/dr-ivonne-boujaoude-nd-ms-ma-cfmp-cfsp-cgp/   Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
    6/13/2023
    1:00:59
  • 10 Ways to Heal Insulin Resistance
    What are the best ways to heal insulin resistance? There's an epidemic of metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance going on. Tragically, most people are unaware that these pain meds do more HARM than good.    Common side effects include Headaches, Liver and Kidney issues, High Blood Pressure, and in rare cases – even death. Not to mention, they are just masking your pain... Giving you temporary relief...   While this may sound all doom and gloom, I do have good news... There is an all-natural solution that addresses the root cause of your discomfort... A REAL solution that allows you to get back to being YOU!   And that solution is called Curcumin Gold made by my friends at Purality Health. Curcumin Gold contains Turmeric Curcumin Extract, Vegan Omega-3s, & Ginger Oil. These carefully selected ingredients support healthy joint function and address the root cause of inflammation within your body. Trust me when I say you won't find anything else on the market quite like this. In fact, my friends over at Purality Health have a patented formula that utilizes something called ‘MICELLE LIPOSOMAL’ technology which delivers the nutrients into your bloodstream – proven to be 800% more efficient!   Even better, it's backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. And today, we have a 30% OFF coupon for you! Visit puralityhealth.com and use the coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!   What are the best ways to heal insulin resistance? There's an epidemic of metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance going on. And so, with nine out of ten people stuck in sugar-burning mode, Dr. Jockers is giving us his Top 10 Strategies for overcoming insulin resistance and reducing inflammation in our body by burning fat for fuel instead.   Insulin resistance is at the root of almost all chronic inflammation and related conditions, so providing natural alternative solutions to this problem is what Dr. Jockers does best.    This episode is also an audio version of one of his most-watched YouTube videos of all time, which goes to show how much this specific content has been appreciated.    From the right probiotics to the link between sleep apnea and food sensitivity, and from recommended blood sugar levels to the right combination of movement and high-intensity training, Dr. Jockers will help you join the dots on your diabetes dilemma better than most experts ever will.    If you know of anyone dealing with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or another metabolic syndrome, then please share. Change and save somebody's life with this message. Let's dive into the show.    "We've gotta keep that blood sugar very stable – and our strategies that do that. Number one is anti-inflammatory, ketogenic diet lifestyle." ~ Dr. Jockers Subscribe to the podcast on: Apple Podcast Stitcher Spotify PodBean TuneIn Radio In This Episode:   05:10 What are the signs that you may be insulin resistant?  06:06 What is PCOS? 07:40 Could you have pre-diabetes? 08:58 What are AGEs? 09:44 How inflammation in our body is amplified 11:15 What factors can increase inflammation? 11:44 Understanding recommended blood sugar levels 13:25 What level does the ADA recommend if you have diabetes? 15:32 How does high blood sugar affect the brain? 16:36 The value of reducing stress, and improving sleep quality 17:00 High-intensity interval training and optimizing Vitamin D levels 17:15 Intermittent fasting, probiotics, and the right diet  18:40 Is a ketogenic diet safe for diabetics? 19:30 What food should you be eating? 20:20 Why deep breathing is crucial 22:00 The link between food sensitivity and sleep apnea 24:00 Incorporating movement with high-intensity training  24:45 Balancing your intestinal flora with the right probiotic 25:43 Why Omega 3 fatty acid is so important 28:00 Dr. Jockers' Blood Sugar Support Pack Resources: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens Curcumin Gold -  Visit puralityhealth.com and use coupon "DRJ" to access 30% OFF today!   Connect with Dr. Jockers: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers Website – https://drjockers.com/ If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
    6/8/2023
    29:49

About Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition

Join Dr. David Jockers DNM, DC, MS, doctor of natural medicine, functional nutritionist and corrective care chiropractor as he shares science-based solutions to improve your health. Dr. Jockers' work has been published in various popular media outlets including ABC, Fox News, The Hallmark Channel – Home and Family and the Dr. Oz Show. On this podcast, Dr. Jockers shares his best advice and strategies on weight loss, brain health, functional exercise, natural detoxification and disease prevention, gut health, autoimmune disease and much more. To learn more about Dr. Jockers and access free health and nutrition resources go to drjockers.com.
