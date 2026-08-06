Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition

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754 episodes
#1 Gut Healing Strategy That Gets Rid of Parasites, Gas, Bloating and Constipation08/06/2026 | 22 mins.In this episode, Dr. Jockers reveals the number one gut-healing strategy that supports a healthier microbiome, reduces gut issues like gas, bloating, parasites, and constipation, and explains why mitochondrial function inside your intestinal cells plays a critical role in healing.
You'll learn how damaged gut function, stress, toxins, poor sleep, and nutrient deficiencies can impact your intestinal environment and create conditions where harmful bacteria can thrive while beneficial bacteria struggle.
Discover how intermittent fasting, proper nutrition, fiber balance, healthy fats, and targeted support like butyric acid and immunoglobulins can help restore gut balance, strengthen the gut barrier, and support long-term healing.
In This Episode:
00:00 Melatonin Mitochondria Boost
00:18 Gut Healing Strategy Intro
00:50 Coaching And Community Notes
04:19 Mitochondria And Leaky Gut
05:27 Allostatic Load Cell Danger
06:32 Bad Bacteria Oxygen Shift
07:47 Good Bacteria And Butyrate
09:25 Postbiotics Mitophagy Loop
12:10 Diet Fiber Fats Fasting
15:04 Sleep Growth Hormone Melatonin
16:48 Supplements Tributyrin And IgG
19:29 Wrap Up And Next Steps
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"The healthier your mitochondria, the stronger your gut barrier becomes.".
~ Dr. Jockers
Subscribe to the podcast on:
Apple Podcast
Stitcher
Spotify
PodBean
TuneIn Radio
Resources:
Visit lionsmanecomplex.com/drj and take advantage of this special offer today.
Connect with Dr. Jockers:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/
Facebook – https:/www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Website – https://drjockers.com/
If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
Longevity Detox Protocols for Mold, Pathogens and Heavy Metals with Dr Jaban Moore08/04/2026 | 53 mins.In this episode, Dr. Jockers sits down with Dr. Jaban Moore to explore how mold, pathogens, and heavy metals can quietly impact your energy, immune system, and long-term health. You'll learn why some people are more susceptible to toxins than others and how understanding your total toxic burden can change the way you approach healing.
You'll discover a practical, step-by-step detox strategy that begins with creating a safe environment, supporting drainage pathways, and using targeted protocols before more advanced detoxification. Dr. Moore also explains why detox isn't just about removing toxins, it's about helping your body regain the ability to heal and function optimally.
The conversation also covers simple ways to reduce toxic exposure in your home, the hidden role of mold and water damage, and everyday habits that can support resilience and longevity. Along the way, you'll gain practical insights into creating an environment where your body can thrive for years to come.
In This Episode:
00:00 Mold Colonization Basics
00:21 Show Intro and Guest
04:22 Interview Kickoff Detox Focus
05:25 How Toxins Disrupt Cells
08:58 Why Some Are Sensitive
15:17 Mold Exposure Sources
16:56 Mold Types and Testing
20:46 Home Prevention Checklist
24:27 Dry Fogging and Cleanup
27:04 Sheetrock Dust Cleanup
29:21 Mold Detox Roadmap
30:19 Drainage and Binders
31:20 Colonization and Antifungals
33:47 SIBO Parasites Order
38:25 Radioactive Metals Focus
40:54 Water Filtration Distilling
44:52 Radon Mitigation Success
46:27 Metal Detox Supplements
49:30 Longevity Habits Biohacks
52:32 Final Wrap and Thanks
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"Detox works best when your body feels safe enough to heal."
Subscribe to the podcast on:
Apple Podcast
Stitcher
Spotify
PodBean
TuneIn Radio
Resources:
Enjoy 15% off grass-fed beef sticks with code DRJOCKERS at paleovalley.com/drjockers.
Visit everbella.com and use code JOCKERS30 to save 30% off your entire purchase
Connect with Dr. Jaban Moore:
Website: https://drjabanmoore.com/
Connect with Dr. Jockers:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/
Facebook – https:/www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Website – https://drjockers.com/
If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
- In this episode, Dr. Jockers explores the many ways castor oil can support your health, from improving liver and gallbladder function to promoting lymphatic drainage and better tissue circulation. You'll learn why castor oil packs are a powerful tool and how to use them effectively for whole-body wellness.
Discover how castor oil may support healthier skin, hair, and digestion, including its role in improving circulation, supporting detox pathways, and addressing common concerns like dry skin, thinning hair, and facial puffiness.
You'll also learn practical ways to incorporate castor oil into your routine, including application tips, safety considerations, and the different methods Dr. Jockers recommends for maximizing its benefits for your liver, skin, hair, and lymphatic system.
In This Episode:
00:00 Castor Oil Pack Basics
00:30 Podcast Intro and Safety
03:47 Castor Oil Benefits Overview
04:23 Liver and Bile Flow
06:08 Constipation and Motility
07:02 Pain Swelling and Immunity
07:53 Choosing Quality Castor Oil
08:22 Hair and Scalp Treatments
11:14 Eyebrows Eyes and Acne
13:33 Face Mask and Sun Care
15:47 Wrap Up and Resources
16:19 Podcast Closing Remarks
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If you're feeling tired, wired, or depleted from a busy lifestyle, Re-Lyte helps replenish the electrolytes your body needs to stay hydrated and energized. Made with Redmond's Real Salt, trace minerals, and two types of magnesium for better absorption, it supports energy, mental clarity, workouts, and sleep without sugar or artificial ingredients. Try it today at redmond.life/drjockers and use code JOCKERS at checkout for 15% off your order.
"Castor oil is more than a beauty oil — it's a tool for supporting whole-body wellness.""
~ Dr. Jockers
Subscribe to the podcast on:
Apple Podcast
Stitcher
Spotify
PodBean
TuneIn Radio
Resources:
Visit https://pureance.com and get 35% off with code JOCKERS at checkout.
Visit redmond.life/drjockers and use code JOCKERS at checkout for 15% off
Connect with Dr. Jockers:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Website – https://drjockers.com/
If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
- In this episode, Dr. David Jockers explores why many people struggle to burn fat despite eating well and exercising. You'll discover how your metabolic environment, circadian rhythm, and meal timing influence fat storage and what changes can help shift your body toward fat burning.
You'll learn why eating late at night can impact insulin sensitivity, liver function, melatonin production, and mitochondrial health. Dr. Jockers breaks down the connection between fasting, sleep, and the body's natural ability to burn fat while you rest.
You'll also discover the seven-day protocol designed to support a healthier metabolism, including strategies for meal timing, hydration, protein intake, and creating the right conditions for your body to burn fat more efficiently.
In This Episode:
00:00 Why Youre Not Just Overeating
00:17 Podcast Intro and Support
04:39 Survival Mode and Toxic Fat
07:07 Circadian Rhythm Fat Loss Key
07:50 Daylight Eating Five Steps
12:05 Why Night Eating Backfires
16:58 Melatonin and Growth Hormone
19:24 Seven Day Reset Timeline
20:40 FAQs Meals Shift Work Events
25:55 Wrap Up and Final Thanks
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"You're not always overweight because you eat too much. Sometimes your metabolic environment is out of balance.
~ Dr. Jockers
Subscribe to the podcast on:
Apple Podcast
Stitcher
Spotify
PodBean
TuneIn Radio
Resources:
Visit http://longevityroot.com/drj to claim your exclusive offer
Visit boncharge.com and use promo code DRJOCKERS for an exclusive offer.
Connect with Dr. Jockers:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/
Facebook – https:/www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Website – https://drjockers.com/
If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
- In this episode, Dr. Jockers sits down with Dr. Jason Fung to explore why fat loss is not just about calories, but about understanding hunger, hormones, and the body's fat thermostat. You'll learn how insulin, cravings, and metabolic signals influence your ability to burn fat.
Discover why traditional calorie-restriction approaches often fail, how different types of hunger impact eating behaviors, and why addressing the root cause of hunger can create more sustainable results.
Explore the role of ultra-processed foods, blood sugar regulation, protein, and intermittent fasting in supporting healthier hormone balance and improving your body's ability to use stored fat for energy.
In This Episode:
00:00 Processed Food Obesity Gap
00:31 Show Intro And Guest
05:16 Interview Setup Hunger Code
06:01 Beyond Calories Three Whys
10:52 Three Hungers Explained
13:17 Fat Thermostat Homeostasis
16:34 Hormones Insulin Cortisol GLP1
23:06 Personalized Root Cause Plan
24:40 Food Hormones Steak Vs Frappuccino
26:25 Blood Sugar Crash Story
27:10 Fix Foods Not Calories
27:45 Hormones Over Calories
29:26 Insulin Friendly Eating
30:04 Hedonic Hunger Explained
30:56 Ultra Processed Satiety Trap
33:06 Food Addiction Framework
37:40 Processing Spikes And Cravings
40:10 Ultra Processed Diet Study
45:26 Hunger Not Calories Lesson
48:03 Fasting And Fat Thermostat
52:55 Actionable Rules And Social Hunger
55:06 Wrap Up And Where To Learn More
Enjoy a clean, protein-packed snack with PaleoValley's Grass-Fed Beef Sticks. Made without sugar, additives, or preservatives, they're packed with healthy fats and grass-fed nutrients to help curb cravings, support steady energy, and keep you satisfied on the go. Save 15% with code DRJOCKERS at paleovalley.com/drjockers.
If you're feeling tired, wired, or depleted from a busy lifestyle, Re-Lyte helps replenish the electrolytes your body needs to stay hydrated and energized. Made with Redmond's Real Salt, trace minerals, and two types of magnesium for better absorption, it supports energy, mental clarity, workouts, and sleep without sugar or artificial ingredients. Try it today at redmond.life/drjockers and use code JOCKERS at checkout for 15% off your order.
Looking for a cleaner approach to healthier-looking hair? EverBella's Essential Growth Hair Serum combines botanical ingredients like rosemary, castor oil, jojoba, argan, peppermint, and lavender oils to nourish the scalp and support stronger, healthier-looking hair. Visit everbella.com and use code JOCKERS30 to save 30% off your entire purchase today.
"The overeating problem is just a symptom of the over hunger problem."
Subscribe to the podcast on:
Apple Podcast
Stitcher
Spotify
PodBean
TuneIn Radio
Resources:
Enjoy 15% off grass-fed beef sticks with code DRJOCKERS at paleovalley.com/drjockers.
Visit redmond.life/drjockers and use code JOCKERS at checkout for 15% off your order
Visit everbella.com and use code JOCKERS30 to save 30% off your entire purchase
Connect with Dr. Jason Fung:
Website: doctorjasonfung.com
Book: https://amzn.to/4s0zk3o
Connect with Dr. Jockers:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drjockers/
Facebook – https:/www.facebook.com/DrDavidJockers
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Website – https://drjockers.com/
If you are interested in being a guest on the show, we would love to hear from you! Please contact us here! - https://drjockers.com/join-us-dr-jockers-functional-nutrition-podcast/
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About Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition
Join Dr David Jockers, Doctor of Natural Medicine and Functional Nutritionist as he shares science-based solutions to improve your health. Dr Jockers' work has been published in various popular media outlets including ABC, Fox News, The Hallmark Channel - Home & Family TV Show and the Dr Oz Show. On this podcast, Dr Jockers shares his best strategies to reduce inflammation, burn fat, improve your brain, natural detoxification, gut health, immune health and much more. To learn more about Dr Jockers and access free health and nutrition resources go to drjockers.com **This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. The information in this podcast has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or any other medical body. **In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume that I receive a commission from sales of the products discussed in the podcast.Podcast website
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