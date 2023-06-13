Dr. Jockers Functional Nutrition

10 Ways to Heal Insulin Resistance

What are the best ways to heal insulin resistance? There's an epidemic of metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance going on. And so, with nine out of ten people stuck in sugar-burning mode, Dr. Jockers is giving us his Top 10 Strategies for overcoming insulin resistance and reducing inflammation in our body by burning fat for fuel instead. Insulin resistance is at the root of almost all chronic inflammation and related conditions, so providing natural alternative solutions to this problem is what Dr. Jockers does best. This episode is also an audio version of one of his most-watched YouTube videos of all time, which goes to show how much this specific content has been appreciated. From the right probiotics to the link between sleep apnea and food sensitivity, and from recommended blood sugar levels to the right combination of movement and high-intensity training, Dr. Jockers will help you join the dots on your diabetes dilemma better than most experts ever will. If you know of anyone dealing with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or another metabolic syndrome, then please share. Change and save somebody's life with this message. Let's dive into the show. "We've gotta keep that blood sugar very stable – and our strategies that do that. In This Episode: 05:10 What are the signs that you may be insulin resistant? 06:06 What is PCOS? 07:40 Could you have pre-diabetes? 08:58 What are AGEs? 09:44 How inflammation in our body is amplified 11:15 What factors can increase inflammation? 11:44 Understanding recommended blood sugar levels 13:25 What level does the ADA recommend if you have diabetes? 15:32 How does high blood sugar affect the brain? 16:36 The value of reducing stress, and improving sleep quality 17:00 High-intensity interval training and optimizing Vitamin D levels 17:15 Intermittent fasting, probiotics, and the right diet 18:40 Is a ketogenic diet safe for diabetics? 19:30 What food should you be eating? 20:20 Why deep breathing is crucial 22:00 The link between food sensitivity and sleep apnea 24:00 Incorporating movement with high-intensity training 24:45 Balancing your intestinal flora with the right probiotic 25:43 Why Omega 3 fatty acid is so important 28:00 Dr. Jockers' Blood Sugar Support Pack 