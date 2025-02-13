Shedding Pounds and Myths: David Roden on Weight Loss & Diet Sodas
What's the secret behind maintaining a 200-pound weight loss for over a decade? Join us as David Roden shares his incredible journey, filled with humor and hard truths about obesity transformation. We explore how his supportive yet indulgent childhood environment shaped his food relationships, offering a refreshing perspective on the delicate balance of parenting and encouraging healthy habits in children. David's story is an eye-opener, emphasizing the importance of mentality, sustainable habits, and the role of protein in weight management, while debunking the quick-fix allure of yo-yo dieting.We also engage in the great taste debate of Diet Coke versus Coke Zero, analyzing the distinct flavor profiles and the impact of artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose. Our discussion extends to diet and zero-sugar sodas, where we unveil the complexities of flavor preferences and the often misunderstood world of natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit. From Diet Mountain Dew to Zevia, no soda is left unturned as we test taste buds and bust myths about sweeteners.Switching gears, we explore the fascinating and sometimes bizarre world of longevity and unconventional health practices. From cryotherapy to Brian Johnson's extreme measures for extending life, we uncover the lengths people go for a chance at a longer life. Meanwhile, the "Anti-Diet Diet Club" documentary takes the spotlight, critiquing sensational claims in the nutrition world and emphasizing sustainable health practices. Wrapping up with heartwarming tales of parenting a one-year-old, we navigate the unpredictable adventures of fatherhood with humor and honesty, reflecting the essence of adaptability in both health and life.
Unpacking Fitness Myths: Tackling Social Media Misinformation with Ben Carpenter
Fitness misinformation is rampant on social media, and who better to tackle the myths than Ben Carpenter, a seasoned influencer and personal trainer? Join us as Ben shares his journey from naive content creator to a dedicated educator, using platforms like TikTok and Instagram to reach a wider audience. He opens up about the challenge of correcting misinformation without seeming overly critical, all while staying true to his mission of educating and helping. Ben's insights into the social media landscape offer a unique look at how one can use these platforms to foster genuine learning and understanding.Dietary beliefs have evolved dramatically over the years, and we take a reflective look at our own transformations from rigid low-carb followers to advocates of balance and flexibility. We share our stories of stress and relief as we moved away from the pitfalls of restrictive diets, embracing a more balanced approach to nutrition that prioritizes mental well-being. The conversation touches on the misleading nature of grocery store videos and the broader lifestyle shifts driven by technology and convenience, with fascinating comparisons between American and European habits.The pressure to look a certain way in the fitness industry is intense, and Ben provides a candid glimpse into the unrealistic standards faced by influencers. We discuss the ethics of brand partnerships and the public's skepticism towards diet sodas and artificial sweeteners. Through personal anecdotes and thought-provoking examples, we explore how physical appearance often unfairly dictates perceived expertise, drawing parallels to other industries. As we look at the innovative use of AI in combating misinformation, this episode promises a thought-provoking journey through the complexities of fitness and nutrition in today's digital world.
Laughing with Legumes: Debunking Vegan Myths and Mindful Eating with Natalie Fox
Join us for an episode brimming with laughter and plant-based wisdom as we navigate the world of celebrities and vegan nutrition. We kick off by poking fun at some beloved Canadian stars before diving headfirst into a vibrant discussion with our special guest, registered dietitian Natalie Fox. Natalie debunks the myths of veganism, offering clarity on B12, iron, and omega-3 deficiencies while serving up practical tips to make plant-based cooking a breeze. With her expert advice, you'll find that adding beans, tofu, and the right sauces can transform any meal into a culinary delight without the fuss.Our conversation takes a heartfelt turn as we address topics like binge eating and food scarcity, exploring how shifting from control to curiosity can promote healthier eating habits. We share insights on embracing imperfection, particularly for those with neurodivergent lifestyles, and highlight how a flexible mindset can help in achieving personal health goals. Together, we tackle the challenges of supplement myths, unraveling the exaggerated claims in the industry and emphasizing the importance of informed choices tailored to individual needs.We wrap things up by celebrating the unassuming magic of beans in both savory and sweet creations, from chickpea blondies to black bean brownies. The episode offers a humorous look at food trends and marketing gimmicks, keeping our listeners entertained with a light-hearted exploration of social media milestones and future plans. With humor and meaningful insights, this episode promises not only to entertain but also to inspire a more thoughtful approach to nutrition and personal growth.
Rethinking Recovery: Compassionate Harm Reduction with Dr. Taylor Nichols
Dr. Taylor Nichols, an emergency and addiction medicine physician from Sacramento, joins us to unveil the transformative power of harm reduction in addiction medicine. Many of us have been conditioned to think that the path to recovery requires complete abstinence, but this episode promises a fresh perspective. Explore the idea that any positive step towards reducing harm—like gradually cutting back on alcohol—can be a valid and effective part of an individual's recovery journey. Through real-life examples, Dr. Nichols highlights the importance of personalized goals, advocating for progress over perfection.The conversation confronts the harsh realities of societal stigma and ineffective prohibition-based policies that have long overshadowed pragmatic approaches in addressing addiction. As we challenge these outdated models, the benefits of harm reduction initiatives become clear. From syringe exchanges to overdose prevention sites, these programs offer safe havens for individuals seeking support without judgment or legal fear. We tackle the political and systemic barriers that prevent the expansion of such compassionate programs and discuss the crucial need to combat stigma within healthcare.Our journey also includes a personal narrative of rethinking harm reduction, sparked by firsthand experiences in San Francisco's healthcare landscape. Witness the evolution from skepticism to advocacy, as we unpack the power of empathy, understanding, and coalition-building in promoting legislative success. Learn how changing perspectives and adopting a compassionate stance can break down barriers and foster recovery. The episode wraps up with insights into innovative approaches to addiction treatment, drawing lessons from global models and exploring the role of community and connection in recovery.
Dietitian Diaries: Gender Gaps, Garden Hacks, and Peanut Butter Chats With Jen Rock
Can gender dynamics in dietetics be traced back to ancient perceptions of "women's work"? This episode kicks off with our guest, Jen, a registered dietitian, shedding light on the gender disparity within the field and the critical role dietitians play, often underappreciated, in healthcare. We tackle the amusing yet serious challenge of wellness influencers who muddy the waters with misinformation, comparing it to how everyone feels like a sleep expert simply because they sleep. With humor and insight, we navigate the societal attitudes surrounding dietetics and the distinct challenges faced by healthcare professionals.Embrace the marvels of modern agriculture as we highlight the upsides of GMOs in overcoming historical agricultural obstacles. From personal food quirks to practical gardening hacks, this episode has it all. Discover why we think starting a garden with herbs and leafy greens is a smart move, and hear us humorously complain about the trials of growing carrots. A quiz-style segment pits our nutritional knowledge against expert advice, underscoring the importance of fruits and vegetables in our diets, while also revealing the common misconceptions people hold about healthy eating.Ever had an awkward moment when someone asked for free professional advice at a party? We share hilarious anecdotes about these social interactions, especially when people discover one is a dietitian. From unprompted weight loss queries to unexpected dating app exchanges, these tales offer a lighthearted look at the social challenges that come with certain professions. We also explore the world of content creation, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over clout and poking fun at diet fads and misinformation. All this leads to a lively discussion about peanut butter, ice cream, and the joys of simply savoring the foods we love.
Providing health, nutrition and fitness advice in moderate amounts to help you live your best life.Rob: Co-host of the podcast "In Moderation" and fitness enthusiast. Rob has a background in exercise science and is passionate about helping others achieve their health and fitness goals. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the show, providing valuable insights on topics such as calories, metabolism, and weight loss.Liam: Co-host of the podcast "In Moderation" and new father. Liam has a background in nutrition and is dedicated to promoting a balanced and sustainable approach to health and wellness. With his witty and sarcastic style, Liam adds a unique flavor to the show, making it both informative and entertaining.