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521 episodes
Gum Bacteria Has Been Found in Alzheimer's Brains: The Mouth-Body Connection Dentistry Ignores08/07/2026 | 36 mins.A viral documentary sent thousands of people rushing to pull their teeth. The theory behind it — the focal infection theory — dates back to a dentist in the 1920s named Weston Price, was largely rejected by the mid-twentieth century, and yet has roared back to life on the internet with enough force to create genuine panic. Dr. Chris Motley isn't here to add to that panic. He's here to do something more useful: look at the science and arguments behind both sides of the issue, and surface the conversation about oral health and the whole-body connection that nobody in mainstream dentistry wants to have.
In this episode you'll discover:
The focal infection theory explained — where it came from, why it was rejected, and why it went viral again a hundred years later
The verified research finding that should be in every dentist's waiting room: oral bacteria linked to Alzheimer's disease has been found in patients' brains, and gum bacteria has been found in heart arteries
What the meridian tooth chart is — the ancient Chinese medicine map that connected every single tooth to a specific organ thousands of years before modern diagnostics existed
How EAV testing (electroacupuncture according to Voll) measures the electrical conductivity of meridian points — and what it reveals about the organ connected to a tooth with a root canal
Why some patients live perfectly well with root canals — and the acupuncture assessment Dr. Motley uses to determine when a tooth is creating systemic stress and when it isn't
The truth about metal fillings and mercury vaporization — and why drilling out a stable filling could actually cause more harm than leaving it in place
Why a cone beam 3D scan reveals hidden infections that a standard flat dental X-ray completely misses
The questions Dr. Motley recommends asking your dentist before agreeing to a root canal — including whether the nerve is still alive and what happens if the procedure fails
How MicrogenDX oral testing screens for over 50,000 bacterial species in the mouth — and why standard dental culture tests miss the vast majority of what's living there
The oral bacteria most strongly linked to gingivitis, Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular disease — and the herbal protocol Dr. Motley uses to reduce bacterial load naturally
Why oil pulling with coconut oil, Golden Thread Supreme, Melia Supreme and Noni (Morinda) are Dr. Motley's go-to tools for oral microbiome health
How the lung meridian connects to skin health, and what sores or chronic inflammation inside the nostrils are actually signalling about deeper organ function
Why finding a dentist who understands and respects the mouth-body connection is Dr. Motley's single most important first step for anyone dealing with chronic oral or dental health issues
Whether you have a root canal already, are considering one, or have simply been told your teeth are fine while the rest of your body isn't — this episode will permanently change the way you think about your mouth.
Products and Testing Mentioned:
MicrogenDX oral bacterial testing — microgendx.com
Golden Thread Supreme — Supreme Nutrition Products
Melia Supreme — Supreme Nutrition Products
Noni / Morinda Supreme — Supreme Nutrition Products
Cone Beam CT Scan — ask your biological or holistic dentist
Disclaimer: This episode is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute dental or medical advice. Dr. Motley is not a dentist. Always consult a qualified dental professional before making any decisions about your oral health care.
Want more of The Ancient Health Podcast? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
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*Do you have a ton more in-depth questions for Doctor Motley? Check out his course on emotions and the body in his membership. You’ll find other courses full of his expertise and clinical wisdom, plus bring all your questions to his weekly lives! To try risk-free for 15 days click here https://www.doctormotley.com/15
- Has a nasty virus ever swept through your family, completely derailing your summer vacation? In this heavily requested episode, Dr. Chris Motley shares his best advice for staying healthy while traveling, his personal travel kit with all his essentials plus the 4 pillars to keeping the whole family well when you’re far from home.
Whether you’re packing for your next trip or you want to curate your ready-to-go health travel kit, get your notepads and pens out for this one, and scroll down for the full travel kit listed below!
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Your essential travel kit should cover 4 essential basics: sleep, gut health, bugs and your immune system.
When it comes to keeping your family healthy on a big trip, you’re always better safe than sorry: follow health precautions, learn about potential bugs your destination is known for and think about putting together your health kit ahead of time so you’re not caught empty-handed. Health and wellbeing is #1.
How to prep for common issues like nausea, earaches and anxiety.
Why single ingredient herbs and supplements are best for travel.
You won’t regret doing the work to prep your immune system leading up to your trip.
Think defensively. Be mindful of what you eat and where your food is sourced as much as possible to prevent illness.
Keep up good hydration for yourself and the whole family with electrolytes!
Travel Kit Essentials
For The Plane
Vitamin D, Vitamin C
Light amounts of nano silver (Argentin 23 and XLear are good options)
Oregano Spray
For The Gut
Probiotics - S. Bourlardii
Digestive Enzymes (they shouldn’t cause excessive bloating!)
And, last but not least, Takesumi: https://tinyurl.com/bp7fa27f
Anti Parasitic Herbs
Vidanga Supreme: https://shorturl.at/mLRGV
Artemisia Supreme: https://shorturl.at/D7hMl
Herbs for Kids
Elderberry Supreme: https://shorturl.at/irqNj
Astragalus Supreme: https://shorturl.at/9UT47
Golden Thread Supreme: https://shorturl.at/y9emQ
For Food Poisoning
Morinda Supreme: https://tinyurl.com/3a7unbhj
American Ginseng: https://tinyurl.com/ya74ff9c
For Hydration
DesBio Hydration Complex:
https://dbscript.com/product/hydration-complex/
(use discount code DRMOTLEY) and practitioner code f9367150
For Jet Lag
https://www.boironusa.com/product/jet-lag-relief/
For Travel Anxiety
https://dbscript.com/product/anxious/,
https://radicalrootsherbs.com/products/rest-relax-tonic
For Sleep
Melatonin, magnesium glycinate
00:00 What actually ruins a vacation
03:41 The four things you are packing for
04:47 Start boring: electrolytes, vitamin C, bug spray
06:55 Before you fly into a malaria zone
09:19 The diamond dealer who came home from Africa
11:43 Inside a red blood cell
14:02 Biofilms: where infections wait you out
16:26 Sweet wormwood, chrysanthemum, and a Nobel Prize
19:04 Opening the old man medicine case
21:24 Artemisia and Vidanga, and dosing for a child
23:45 The immune four, loaded three days early
26:10 The gut is the trip ruiner
30:21 Probiotics, enzymes, and charcoal
35:53 The homeopathic kit and how to take one
40:30 Sleep, magnesium, and Wei Qi
43:38 Pack it up: the four category checklist
Want more of The Ancient Health Podcast? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
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Follow Doctor Motley!
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*Join Doctor Motley’s newsletter for TCM insights and regular podcast updates https://www.doctormotley.com/
*Do you have a ton more in-depth questions for Doctor Motley? Check out his course on emotions and the body in his membership. You’ll find other courses full of his expertise and clinical wisdom, plus bring all your questions to his weekly lives! To try risk-free for 15 days click here https://www.doctormotley.com/15
Grounding: the honest truth about barefoot healing (is the $200 version worth it?)07/28/2026 | 32 mins.Most subjects of a recent study who slept on pads connected to the ground, as part of an earthing protocol, gained significant relief from arthritis, asthma, PMS, sleep apnea and hypertension. We're a generation that's uniquely separated from the Earth. We spend much of our lives in cars, we live in high-rises, and spend the majority of our days working indoors. Why does this matter? Because we're electric beings who actually need the negative ions from standing in the ground, the ocean and even on rocks to support our health outcomes.
In this episode Doctor Chris Motley explains why we need negative ions from the ground, the dirt and the sea to help our bodies ward off illness, why this health trend is actually an ancient (and free!) form of medicine, and the two most important things to keep in mind if you’re shopping grounding mats.
Whether you're a skeptic or a true believer, try sinking your bare feet in the ground at some point during your week. It's easy, free and it can't hurt to get the benefits of spending time outdoors.
In this episode you'll learn:
You don't need to buy anything to practice grounding. This is a free and easy protocol that every human being has access to.
How our bodies follow electrical patterns (even as embryos!) which is why we need negatively charged ions from the earth that support our health.
Negative ions in the body help energize our mitochondria and detoxify our bodies.
What the research on grounding has found and what it hasn't.
The benefits of grounding and earthing for your nervous system.
How PEMF mats support your blood flow.
How the earth has proven frequencies like the Schumann Resonance that lower blood pressure and encourage parasympathetic tone.
How to avoid parasites while sinking your feet into the dirt.
If grounding pads and mats are worth it and two of the most important things to keep an eye out for when shopping for them.
How the modern idea of grounding actually taps into the ancient Chinese Medicine tradition of rooting in Qigong.
The kidney points responsible for pulling those electric charges up through your body.
For further reading, check out https://www.earthing.com/
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Want more of The Ancient Health Podcast? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
Follow Doctor Motley
Instagram
Facebook
Website
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*You can get cell support in gummy form: Mitopure now starts at $79, when you go to timeline.com/DRMOTLEY.
*Do you have a ton more in-depth questions for Doctor Motley? Check out his course on emotions and the body in his membership. You’ll find other courses full of his expertise and clinical wisdom, plus bring all your questions to his weekly lives! To try risk-free for 15 days click here: https://www.doctormotley.com/15
Mouth Taping Could Be Closing Your Emergency Exit — What to Fix First According to Ancient Medicine07/24/2026 | 37 mins.Is mouth taping actually safe — or could it be closing your body's emergency exit while a bigger problem goes undetected?
In this episode, Dr. Chris Motley takes on one of the biggest wellness trends of the moment: mouth taping. And while he's firmly in the camp that nasal breathing is one of the most underrated things you can do for your health, he brings a unique perspective to the discussion… your mouth could be wanting to open at night for a reason, and taping it shut without finding out why could mean masking undiagnosed sleep apnea, hidden sinus infections, or structural issues that ancient medicine has been addressing for thousands of years.
In this episode you'll discover:
Why your nose is a piece of biological genius — and the germ-killing gas it produces that your mouth simply cannot replicate
What nitric oxide actually does inside your nasal passage: how it kills bacteria, viruses, mold, and pathogens before they ever reach your lungs
Why mouth breathing bypasses your body's built-in air filter, humidifier, and infection defence system with every single breath
The real reason your mouth falls open at night — and why it's almost never just a bad habit
How hidden sinus infections, nasal septum deviation, swollen adenoids, lymph node congestion, and upper cervical misalignment could all be forcing you to breathe through your mouth
Why mouth taping could be dangerous for people with undiagnosed sleep apnea — and the warning signs to watch for before you try it
How the vagus nerve connects to your soft palate — and why chronic stress and fight-or-flight mode causes mouth breathing and snoring
The TCM concept of Wei Chi — your body's defensive energy — and how nasal breathing generates and distributes it through your meridians
Why the Dan Tian (the energy reservoir near your belly button) depends on deep nasal breathing to stay charged
How the lungs and nose are connected in Chinese medicine — and what scabs, sores, or chronic stuffiness in your nose are actually telling you about your lung and heart health
Dr. Motley's recommended approach: clean out the infections, fix the structure, retrain the breathing — then reassess mouth taping
Qigong breathing techniques that build nasal breathing capacity naturally — without tape
If you snore, gasp in the night, wake up unrefreshed, or have been thinking about trying mouth taping, this episode could change everything about how you approach your sleep and your breath.
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Want more of The Ancient Health Podcast? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
Follow Doctor Motley
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*Most of us are mineral deficient and we don’t even know it! Want to get your minerals in? BEAM Minerals is a simple shot of minerals each morning. Try BEAM Minerals at beamminerals.com/DRMOTLEY and use code DRMOTLEY for 20% off your first order.
*Do you have a ton more in-depth questions for Doctor Motley? Check out his course on emotions and the body in his membership. You’ll find other courses full of his expertise and clinical wisdom, plus bring all your questions to his weekly lives! To try risk-free for 15 days click here: https://www.doctormotley.com/15
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DISCLAIMER
Please remember that the information shared in this podcast is for education purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional healthcare services, including the giving of medical advice.
No doctor-patient relationship is formed through this podcast, and the use of information here or materials linked from this podcast is at your own risk.
The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Always consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your health regimen, and do not disregard or delay seeking medical advice for any condition you may have.
The Diarrhea Parasite Spreading Across 30 States — What Is Cyclospora and How to Clear It Naturally07/21/2026 | 29 mins.A parasite is crawling across 34 states, with thousands of confirmed cases across America. Cyclospora is causing that explosive diarrhea, aka the parasite flu, you’ve no doubt heard about in the news. In this episode, Dr. Chris Motley lays out the facts about what we know, his best advice for avoiding contamination and your full treatment options from both modern and ancient science.
Where the outbreak stands
Current as of publication, July 21, 2026. This story is moving quickly, so check the CDC and FDA pages below for the latest.
FDA and CDC are investigating a five-state outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
FDA reports 1,644 illnesses and 94 hospitalizations in that outbreak, with no deaths. Illness onset dates run from May 13 to July 13, 2026.
FDA's traceback converged on a single supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico. On July 17 the company voluntarily removed all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market and began a recall. A lettuce sample initially tested positive on July 18. FDA re-reviewed the result and declared it a false positive on July 19. FDA has stated this does not change its conclusion about the outbreak's link to that lettuce, and the recall stands.
In this episode you’ll learn:
Cyclospora is a protozoan parasite that can go dormant or activate depending on how strong your immune system is.
The gross part: People infected with Cyclospora shed oocysts in their feces which can contaminate food or water.
Symptoms to look out for: watery diarrhea that won't go away (this is the big indicator), bone-deep fatigue you can't shake off, explosive bowel movements and loss of appetite.
Prevention:
Soak your produce thoroughly with an apple cider vinegar and baking soda wash, but most importantly...Cook your produce! Heat kills this parasite.
Keep an eye on restaurant reports as much as possible. It's not always possible to know where your favorite restaurant sources its food, but be on the lookout for information about where they get their food and how careful they are with their ingredients.
Steps to take if you are potentially infected:
Ask to be tested for cyclospora specifically, by name, because it won't be included in routine tests.
Treatment options:
1) The antibiotic - it's called TMP - SMX (Trimethoprim - sulfamethoxazole). Brand names are Bactrim or Septra. Standard treatment is a 7 to 10 day course, with longer courses for folks with weakened immune systems.
2) Anti-parasitics - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole
3) Ancient Medicine - Huang Lian is an ancient Chinese herb that cools the gut. Check out the brand Golden Flower.
Natural anti-parasitics:
Wormwood or Black Walnut: https://shorturl.at/0i5c8
Mimosa Pudica: https://shorturl.at/EPIO0
Morinda: https://shorturl.at/aCP7n
You can also try a parasite cleanse. Head to Rogershood’s ParaFy cleanse here: https://rogershood.com/ref/1966/, and use code DRMOTLEY for 10% off.
Chapters
00:00 The parasite you can't wash off
01:17 Cold open ends, show intro 01:30 Human waste, and why every case has a return address
01:45 What Cyclospora actually is: a single-celled protozoan
02:38 Why you'll never see it in the toilet 02:56 How it embeds in your small intestine and waits
03:36 The symptoms: watery diarrhea, crushing fatigue, no appetite
04:14 Why it comes back after you think it's gone
06:43 The family it belongs to: Cryptosporidium and Toxoplasma
07:41 Chlorine doesn't kill it, washing doesn't remove it
08:03 Soaking: baking soda and apple cider vinegar
09:38 Iodine, commercial washing, and why the hose fails
09:51 The nook-and-cranny problem in a lettuce leaf
11:26 Sponsor: WavWatch
12:20 The signal and the trap: how to know if it's Cyclospora
13:00 Why a routine workup misses it entirely
13:29 Treatment: what to ask your doctor about
15:18 The one thing that reliably kills it is on your stove
16:45 Great for stir fry, horrible for salads
16:54 Why this is a system story, not a restaurant story
19:07 Traceability: knowing where your food comes from
20:16 Two patient stories: street meat and roadside pickles
21:24 One supplier, many states, one structural problem
21:29 What Chinese medicine called this 2,000 years ago
21:47 Damp heat, explained with a shower curtain
22:15 Huang lian and the goal of healing the terrain
23:00 When to reach for Western medicine anyway
24:22 Herbs he actually uses: wormwood, black walnut, vidanga
25:04 Mimosa pudica and how it traps spores
26:10 Where he lands: you can't wash your way out of this
27:21 Don't stop eating vegetables
27:44 Outro and disclaimer
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Want more of The Ancient Health Podcast? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
Follow Doctor Motley
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*Are you looking for simple, non-invasive sound therapy tools for treating anxiety, or providing balance? You can get $100 off a WAVwatch with the code DRMOTLEY: https://wavwatch.com/pages/doctor-motley
*Do you have a ton more in-depth questions for Doctor Motley? Check out his course on emotions and the body in his membership. You’ll find other courses full of his expertise and clinical wisdom, plus bring all your questions to his weekly lives! To try risk-free for 15 days click here: https://www.doctormotley.com/15
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About Ancient Health Podcast
Discover ancient solutions for modern health challenges. Join Dr. Chris Motley, expert in Traditional Chinese Medicine, frequency medicine specialist, and dedicated healthcare practitioner, as he breaks down real-life health issues with insight and approachability. Each week, discover simple, effective tools and techniques to elevate your health journey and pursue a vibrant life. Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for an East-meets-West approach to nurturing mind, body, and spirit.Podcast website
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