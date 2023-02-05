Join Dr. Chris Motley, Courtney Bursich, and Dr. Josh Axe as they explore nutrition, natural health, fitness and more with renowned special guests in the health... More
185: Signs You Are Overtraining In The Gym and Simplified Ways To Gain Muscle + Burn Fat With Olympic Trainer Troy Taylor
Troy Taylor is an internationally renowned human performance leader and the Senior Director of Performance Innovation at Tonal. Before joining Tonal, Troy was the High-Performance Director at U.S. Ski & Snowboard. In that role, Troy led the world-renowned U.S. Ski & Snowboard High-Performance team, supporting their athletes in winning over 500+ major international podiums between 2015 and 2021 and 15 medals (7 gold medals) at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. In this interview, Troy talks about the most effective ways to approach your fitness routine, how to identify whether you are overtraining, and the importance of functional movements in the game of longevity. If you’re ready to level up your fitness game, this interview is a must-listen!Follow @strengthsciencetroy on Instagram!www.instagram.com/strengthsciencetroyFollow @healthinstitute on Instagram!www.instagram.com/healthinstitute Join The Health Institute Newsletter!www.thehealthinstitute.com/wellness-weekly
5/2/2023
57:18
184: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Parasite Infections in Children
In this episode, Dr. Motley discusses the common symptoms children experience as a result of parasite infections. Understanding parasites and their impact on various organ systems can be complex and look different from child to child. Knowing what to look for, and how to support detoxification can involve diet, herbals, and lifestyle elements. The following topics are covered in this episode:Where the most common parasitic infections areThe link between sinuses and ear congestionKidneys and the health of your teethPlaces of infection within the bodyHow the skin is affected by pathogensThe correlation of lunar phases and symptomatologyDiet and leaky gutHerbs: Black Walnut, Vidanga Supreme, Artemesia, Mimosa PudicaSupreme Nutrition Herbs: shop.supremenutritionproducts.com GI Map Testing (Stool Testing): www.diagnosticsolutionslab.com/tests/gi-map + www.microgendx.com/why-microgendx
4/28/2023
38:31
183. When Infections Won’t Quit: The Sophisticated Design of Parasites And The Link To Your Emotional Health
If you thought your parasite infections were simply a matter of friend or foe microbes, this conversation is going to blow the lid off the complexities of infections—specifically recurring infections in the body. Are you on the hamster wheel of feeling great then symptomatic again? There may be more to the puzzle of your health than what meets the surface. Some of the topics we cover in this episode are:Push/Catch detoxSupplements informationEmotions and organ systemsBiofilms and Quorum sensingEnergetic communicationEnemas and colonicsHerbs for parasitesEmotional clock (Horary Cycle)Follow @healthinstitute on Instagram! www.instagram.com/healthinstitute Join The Health Institute Newsletter! www.thehealthinstitute.com/wellness-weekly
4/25/2023
1:07:28
182: How to Support Luteal Phase Deficiency with Bio-Identical Progesterone
Understanding the complexities of sex hormones can leave many women frustrated and stuck with undesirable symptoms. A common pattern for many women is luteal phase deficiency which is characterized by a luteal phase less than 10 days. In this episode you’ll learn how to identify the different rhythms of your cycle, and if you may have a progesterone deficiency. We discuss common root causes of hormone imbalance and the application on bio-identical progesterone for LPD. Other topics discussed on this episode:How to find a good bio-identical progesteroneHow to apply bio-identical progesteroneRoles progesterone plays in your overall hormone pictureTypes of hormone testingFertility and progesteroneDutch Test: https://dutchtest.com/ Follow @healthinstitute on Instagram! www.instagram.com/healthinstitute Join The Health Institute Newsletter! www.thehealthinstitute.com/wellness-weekly
4/21/2023
17:22
181: Why Cancer Rates Are On The Rise, How To Raise Resilient Kids, And Practicing Emotional Attunement with Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy
In this interview with Dr. Connealy we discuss why cancer rates are on the rise, particularly in the younger populations. She explains to us why our children are at a greater risk for disease and how emotional attunement can help us heal and address traumas. We learn how Dr. Connealy believes establishing order in your home with routine and intentional habits can help shape children's emotional and physical health. Other topics covered in this episode are:-Current health status of the country -Rectal cancer and wearing your phone -Rise in cancer in younger populations -Cumulative effect of toxins-Generational emotional traumas -Emotional attunement -Obesogens-Daily detoxification -Daily affirmations of gratitude Dr. Connealy Websitehwww.cfnmedicine.comFollow @connealymd on Instagram!www.instagram.com/connealymd Dr. Connealy’s Previous Interview Episode #112 https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dr-axe-show/id1493717594?i=1000550428757Follow @healthinstitute on Instagram!www.instagram.com/healthinstitute Join The Health Institute Newsletter!www.thehealthinstitute.com/wellness-weekly
