A parasite is crawling across 34 states, with thousands of confirmed cases across America. Cyclospora is causing that explosive diarrhea, aka the parasite flu, you’ve no doubt heard about in the news. In this episode, Dr. Chris Motley lays out the facts about what we know, his best advice for avoiding contamination and your full treatment options from both modern and ancient science.



Where the outbreak stands



Current as of publication, July 21, 2026. This story is moving quickly, so check the CDC and FDA pages below for the latest.



FDA and CDC are investigating a five-state outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.



FDA reports 1,644 illnesses and 94 hospitalizations in that outbreak, with no deaths. Illness onset dates run from May 13 to July 13, 2026.



FDA's traceback converged on a single supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico. On July 17 the company voluntarily removed all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market and began a recall. A lettuce sample initially tested positive on July 18. FDA re-reviewed the result and declared it a false positive on July 19. FDA has stated this does not change its conclusion about the outbreak's link to that lettuce, and the recall stands.



In this episode you’ll learn:



Cyclospora is a protozoan parasite that can go dormant or activate depending on how strong your immune system is.



The gross part: People infected with Cyclospora shed oocysts in their feces which can contaminate food or water.



Symptoms to look out for: watery diarrhea that won't go away (this is the big indicator), bone-deep fatigue you can't shake off, explosive bowel movements and loss of appetite.



Prevention:



Soak your produce thoroughly with an apple cider vinegar and baking soda wash, but most importantly...Cook your produce! Heat kills this parasite.



Keep an eye on restaurant reports as much as possible. It's not always possible to know where your favorite restaurant sources its food, but be on the lookout for information about where they get their food and how careful they are with their ingredients.



Steps to take if you are potentially infected:



Ask to be tested for cyclospora specifically, by name, because it won't be included in routine tests.



Treatment options:



1) The antibiotic - it's called TMP - SMX (Trimethoprim - sulfamethoxazole). Brand names are Bactrim or Septra. Standard treatment is a 7 to 10 day course, with longer courses for folks with weakened immune systems.



2) Anti-parasitics - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole



3) Ancient Medicine - Huang Lian is an ancient Chinese herb that cools the gut. Check out the brand Golden Flower.



Natural anti-parasitics:



Wormwood or Black Walnut: https://shorturl.at/0i5c8



Mimosa Pudica: https://shorturl.at/EPIO0



Morinda: https://shorturl.at/aCP7n



You can also try a parasite cleanse. Head to Rogershood’s ParaFy cleanse here: https://rogershood.com/ref/1966/, and use code DRMOTLEY for 10% off.



Chapters



00:00 The parasite you can't wash off



01:17 Cold open ends, show intro 01:30 Human waste, and why every case has a return address



01:45 What Cyclospora actually is: a single-celled protozoan



02:38 Why you'll never see it in the toilet 02:56 How it embeds in your small intestine and waits



03:36 The symptoms: watery diarrhea, crushing fatigue, no appetite



04:14 Why it comes back after you think it's gone



06:43 The family it belongs to: Cryptosporidium and Toxoplasma



07:41 Chlorine doesn't kill it, washing doesn't remove it



08:03 Soaking: baking soda and apple cider vinegar



09:38 Iodine, commercial washing, and why the hose fails



09:51 The nook-and-cranny problem in a lettuce leaf



11:26 Sponsor: WavWatch



12:20 The signal and the trap: how to know if it's Cyclospora



13:00 Why a routine workup misses it entirely



13:29 Treatment: what to ask your doctor about



15:18 The one thing that reliably kills it is on your stove



16:45 Great for stir fry, horrible for salads



16:54 Why this is a system story, not a restaurant story



19:07 Traceability: knowing where your food comes from



20:16 Two patient stories: street meat and roadside pickles



21:24 One supplier, many states, one structural problem



21:29 What Chinese medicine called this 2,000 years ago



21:47 Damp heat, explained with a shower curtain



22:15 Huang lian and the goal of healing the terrain



23:00 When to reach for Western medicine anyway



24:22 Herbs he actually uses: wormwood, black walnut, vidanga



25:04 Mimosa pudica and how it traps spores



26:10 Where he lands: you can't wash your way out of this



27:21 Don't stop eating vegetables



27:44 Outro and disclaimer



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