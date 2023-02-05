185: Signs You Are Overtraining In The Gym and Simplified Ways To Gain Muscle + Burn Fat With Olympic Trainer Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor is an internationally renowned human performance leader and the Senior Director of Performance Innovation at Tonal. Before joining Tonal, Troy was the High-Performance Director at U.S. Ski & Snowboard. In that role, Troy led the world-renowned U.S. Ski & Snowboard High-Performance team, supporting their athletes in winning over 500+ major international podiums between 2015 and 2021 and 15 medals (7 gold medals) at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. In this interview, Troy talks about the most effective ways to approach your fitness routine, how to identify whether you are overtraining, and the importance of functional movements in the game of longevity. If you're ready to level up your fitness game, this interview is a must-listen!