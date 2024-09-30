Toto Wolff: My Untold Story of Traumatic Childhood, F1 Dominance & Hamilton Relationship (E304)

We welcome back Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, to High Performance. Filmed at the team's headquarters, Jake sits down with Toto to uncover the story behind his journey, the challenges of leadership at the top of F1, and the personal experiences that have shaped him into the leader he is today.In this episode, Toto opens up about his close bond with Lewis Hamilton, from the early days of their partnership to pivotal moments that have tested their relationship, including Hamilton's departure from Mercedes and the challenges that followed. He also reflects on the intense 2021 season, discussing how Hamilton coped with the pressures and how it shaped Mercedes' strategy moving forward.Beyond F1, Toto dives into his own journey, revealing how a challenging upbringing and his father's illness fostered his resilience and emotional intelligence. He speaks openly about the role of therapy and the importance of empathy in his leadership style, which he's continually refined to create a culture that values every individual's best at Mercedes.This episode offers a rare glimpse into the mindset of a leader navigating the ever-evolving landscape of Formula 1, highlighting the human side of a high-stakes sport and the relentless pursuit of excellence, even in the face of adversity.Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane is available now: https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/458757/inside-mercedes-f1-by-whyman-matt/9781529916799