James Smith: Fitness Myths, Building Confidence and Choosing Happiness (E306)
James Smith is a personal trainer and fitness influencer best known for posting fitness advice videos across various platforms. Known for his no-nonsense approach, James has gained a massive following for cutting through fitness myths and giving honest advice on self-improvement, both in and out of the gym.In this episode, James joins Jake and Damian to dive deep into the most defining moments of his life, from growing up as an overweight kid to becoming a well-known figure in the fitness industry. He opens up about the challenges he faced growing up, including being bullied and dealing with fat-shaming, and how those experiences shaped his mindset today. James also reflects on the highs and lows of his fitness journey, from his early days as a personal trainer to handling the pressures of being a fitness influencer. He offers his perspective on PEDs, fitness trends, and the hidden challenges in the industry that rarely get talked about.James also discusses the importance of maintaining a beginner’s mindset and how perseverance has played a huge role in his success. This episode offers valuable insights on building mental resilience, embracing self-improvement, and creating your own path, no matter where you start.🚨 PartnersHuel 👉 Get £25 off the Taster Bundle. Unlock your offer here: http://huel.com/highperformanceHeights 👉 Get 20% off your subscription by using Code: HP20 here: https://hppod.co/HeightsFORA 👉 Claim a free day pass at any Fora workspace and find the perfect home for your business here: https://hppod.co/FORAHPHP Foundation 👉Do you want to kick-start an evolution that will change the lives of millions of children? Find out more about the High Performance Foundation: https://hppod.co/foundationHP Corporate Events 👉Click here to book High Performance Events: https://hppod.co/corporate-eventsExplore offers and discounts through our other partners:https://hppod.co/partners
--------
1:15:13
Johnny Sexton: How to Reframe Regret, with Fernando Alonso, Gabor Maté and Keir Starmer
If you’ve been weighed down by regrets and stuck thinking about the past, you might be wondering how to turn those feelings into something positive. In this episode, Jake and Damian tackle this very challenge, sharing insights on how to make regret a tool for growth rather than a barrier, and on how to turn negative emotions into a source of inner strength.Through conversations with guests like Johnny Sexton, Fernando Alonso, Sir Keir Starmer, and Gabor Maté, they highlight the role of self-awareness, recognising when regret is weighing you down and understanding how it affects your life. Listen in as Jake and Damian explore the value of embracing emotions without being overwhelmed by them, offering practical ways to find peace with past mistakes. 🚨 PartnersHuel 👉 Get £25 off the Taster Bundle. Unlock your offer here: http://huel.com/highperformanceFORA 👉 Claim a free day pass at any Fora workspace and find the perfect home for your business here: https://hppod.co/FORAHPHP Foundation 👉Do you want to kick-start an evolution that will change the lives of millions of children? Find out more about the High Performance Foundation: https://hppod.co/foundationHP Corporate Events 👉Click here to book High Performance Events: https://hppod.co/corporate-eventsExplore offers and discounts through our other partners:https://hppod.co/partners
We welcome the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to High Performance. In this episode, Sadiq sits down with Jake and Damian for an honest and open conversation about his life, his journey, and what it means to lead a city as vibrant and complex as London. From his family’s roots in Pakistan to his path to becoming mayor, he shares insights that go far beyond politics.Sadiq opens up about his personal background, reflecting on his parents' migration story and his own experience growing up in London. He discusses how his upbringing has shaped his values and how he’s tried to instill those same values in his own children. Sadiq also dives into the balance he maintains between his political responsibilities and personal beliefs, explaining his unique approach to decision-making.He discusses the challenges he faces in his role, from handling the intensity of London’s mayoral responsibilities to navigating complex issues like racism and public scrutiny. He also touches on his well-known feud with Donald Trump, offering insights into how he deals with public criticism and personal attacks while staying focused on his goals. This episode offers a fascinating look into Sadiq's background, his approach to leadership, and his ability to maintain optimism despite the challenges he faces in his political career. 🚨 PartnersHuel 👉 Get £25 off the Taster Bundle. Unlock your offer here: http://huel.com/highperformancePayhawk 👉 See our sponsor, Payhawk in action here: https://hppod.co/PayhawkFORA 👉 Claim a free day pass at any Fora workspace and find the perfect home for your business here: https://hppod.co/FORAHPHP Foundation 👉Do you want to kick-start an evolution that will change the lives of millions of children? Find out more about the High Performance Foundation: https://hppod.co/foundationHP Corporate Events 👉Click here to book High Performance Events: https://hppod.co/corporate-eventsExplore offers and discounts through our other partners:https://hppod.co/partners
--------
1:04:27
Toto Wolff: My Untold Story of Traumatic Childhood, F1 Dominance & Hamilton Relationship (E304)
We welcome back Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, to High Performance. Filmed at the team’s headquarters, Jake sits down with Toto to uncover the story behind his journey, the challenges of leadership at the top of F1, and the personal experiences that have shaped him into the leader he is today.In this episode, Toto opens up about his close bond with Lewis Hamilton, from the early days of their partnership to pivotal moments that have tested their relationship, including Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes and the challenges that followed. He also reflects on the intense 2021 season, discussing how Hamilton coped with the pressures and how it shaped Mercedes’ strategy moving forward.Beyond F1, Toto dives into his own journey, revealing how a challenging upbringing and his father’s illness fostered his resilience and emotional intelligence. He speaks openly about the role of therapy and the importance of empathy in his leadership style, which he’s continually refined to create a culture that values every individual’s best at Mercedes.This episode offers a rare glimpse into the mindset of a leader navigating the ever-evolving landscape of Formula 1, highlighting the human side of a high-stakes sport and the relentless pursuit of excellence, even in the face of adversity.Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane is available now: https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/458757/inside-mercedes-f1-by-whyman-matt/9781529916799🚨 PartnersHuel 👉 Get £25 off the Taster Bundle. Unlock your offer here: http://huel.com/highperformancePayhawk 👉 See our sponsor, Payhawk in action here: https://hppod.co/PayhawkHeights 👉 Get 20% off your subscription by using Code: HP20 here: https://hppod.co/HeightsFORA 👉 Claim a free day pass at any Fora workspace and find the perfect home for your business here: https://hppod.co/FORAHPHP Foundation 👉Do you want to kick-start an evolution that will change the lives of millions of children? Find out more about the High Performance Foundation: https://hppod.co/foundationHP Corporate Events 👉Click here to book High Performance Events: https://hppod.co/corporate-eventsExplore offers and discounts through our other partners:https://hppod.co/partners
--------
1:10:34
Joe Marler: From My Greatest Shame to Finding Purpose After England Retirement (E303)
Joe Marler is a professional rugby player known for his larger-than-life personality and candid discussions about the sport's challenges. In this episode, he joins Jake and Damian to shed light on the often-unspoken aspects of life as a rugby player, touching on his experiences, struggles, and the lessons he learned along the way.Joe reflects on the pivotal moments in his life that shaped his understanding of purpose, especially in relation to his family. He opens up about his mental health journey during his rugby days, reflecting on a specific incident from 2016 that brought about significant self-discovery.He also dives into his experiences with therapy, recounting his initial feelings of apprehension before meeting his therapist and how therapy has since helped him in processing his emotions and navigating the complexities of his career and personal life. Through these insights, Joe shares practical techniques that have helped him maintain his mental health, encouraging others to seek help when needed.This episode provides an honest and genuine look into the highs and lows of an athlete’s life beyond the field, exploring the personal growth that can come through vulnerability and self-acceptance.🚨 PartnersHuel 👉 Get £25 off the Taster Bundle. Unlock your offer here: http://huel.com/highperformanceHeights 👉 https://hppod.co/Heights Get 20% off your subscription by using Code: HP20FORA 👉 Claim a free day pass at any Fora workspace and find the perfect home for your business here: https://hppod.co/FORAHPHP Foundation 👉Do you want to kick-start an evolution that will change the lives of millions of children? Find out more about the High Performance Foundation: https://hppod.co/foundationHP Corporate Events 👉Click here to book High Performance Events: https://hppod.co/corporate-eventsExplore offers and discounts through our other partners:https://hppod.co/partners
Welcome to High Performance. Through fascinating conversations with remarkable guests, Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes uncover the secrets behind High Performance and explore how we can all become the best version of ourselves.We focus on uncovering the learnings from top performers in every field, from sport to entertainment, business, health and wellness. No matter where our guests have excelled, they all have first-hand experiences and lessons to share.On High Performance we find out what non-negotiable behaviours they employed to get them to the top and keep them there.**Want to get the most from High Performance? Download the new High Performance app for FREE to access every episode, enjoy exclusive documentary and masterclass content. You’ll get instant access to insights from the world’s best, will receive daily motivational boosts and can create your own personalised High Performance playlists.Simply click here or search High Performance in the App store to get started.