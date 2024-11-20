The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life Balance

Sleepless in San Jose | A Hypocrites Guide To Sheer Exhaustion - 1143
Feeling overwhelmed and utterly exhausted? Join Chalene Johnson as she takes you on a candid journey through her recent sleepless nights and chaotic travels. This episode is filled with raw moments, practical insights, and a reminder that even the most disciplined people can hit bumps along the way. From travel-induced stress to lessons in self-compassion, Chalene reflects on how she balances her advice with real-life challenges. It's a relatable and inspiring episode for anyone seeking to reclaim their energy and focus. What You'll Learn: ✈️ The realities of balancing a busy travel schedule with self-care. 😴 Why good sleep habits can be challenging to maintain and how to reset. 🧘♀️ Embracing self-compassion and letting go of perfection. 🌟 Aligning your actions with your wellness goals, even during life's chaos.
--------
46:30
My Science Based Tips for Better Sleep - 1142
Are you tired of feeling exhausted every day? 😴 In this episode, Chalene Johnson dives deep into the importance of sleep and how it impacts your overall health, especially for women over 40. Discover scientifically-backed strategies to improve your sleep, reduce stress, and enhance your energy levels. Chalene shares her personal experiences, top expert advice, and actionable tips to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. Whether you're struggling with perimenopause, hormonal imbalances, or just need better sleep, this episode is your guide to reclaiming your rest! What You'll Learn: 🛌 The impact of sleep on hormones and aging 🌡️ How temperature affects your sleep quality 💡 Practical tips to improve your evening routine and reduce screen time 🌿 Supplements and natural remedies to enhance sleep 🕒 The benefits of maintaining a consistent sleep schedule
--------
45:02
My Plan For A Stress Free Busy Season - 1141
Are you feeling overwhelmed with the holiday season already? You're not alone! In this episode, Chalene Johnson opens up about her own struggles with holiday stress and offers practical strategies to help you manage anxiety and stay focused on what truly matters. Learn how to take control of your schedule, prioritize joy, and eliminate the unnecessary tasks that are draining your energy. Whether you're a busy parent, a professional, or just trying to find balance, this episode will give you actionable tips to make this holiday season more joyful and stress-free. What You'll Learn: 🌟 How to identify and eliminate unnecessary stressors from your holiday season 🧘 Tips to create a calm and joyful environment for yourself and your family 📅 Strategies for managing your schedule and prioritizing self-care 📝 The power of creating a brain dump to clear your mind and organize your tasks 🔄 How to shift your mindset to focus on joy rather than perfection
--------
51:31
How to Have Better Sex in Long Term Relationships - 1140
Do You want to have better sex, bring back the spark and reconnect in your relationship? Chalene gets real with her own personal tips to help couples boost intimacy and keep things exciting. She dives into how health and hormones can affect libido, shares fun ways to mix things up, and breaks down why a strong emotional connection is key for a great sex life and shares creative ideas for keeping things fresh in the bedroom (and beyond!). Whether you're looking to shake up the routine, reignite passion, or just feel closer to your partner, Chalene's got you covered. Get inspired, and discover how small changes can make a big difference—no matter how long you've been together!
Get ready for a walk-and-talk episode where Chalene shares her latest updates as she tracks her steps with two different rings (comparing the Aura Ring to its budget-friendly dupe, the RingCon). On top of that, she's dropping a few quick updates, including the latest on Mugsy the cat and the rat situation as well what to expect in Friday's upcoming episode—let's just say, it's all about sex and nothing like she's done before. Finally, she dives into part two of "Oh My God, Eww!," where she goes off on the little things that totally gross her out. It's a fun, no-politics, chill session to help lighten your day!
About The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life Balance
Top tips & practical steps for diet, fitness, organization, self improvement & more. Get healthy, balance your life, and improve relationships and productivity with New York Times Best Selling Author, Celebrity Fitness Trainer & Diet Debunker Chalene Johnson and guests. No BS. Chalene delivers straight talk and simple strategies (with a side of humor) so that every show delivers a return on your investment of time. The Chalene Show is life coaching, personal development, nutrition, exercise, focus, faith, family & fun all rolled into one! Want to be happier, healthier and more organized? This is your podcast.