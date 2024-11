The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life Balance

How to Have Better Sex in Long Term Relationships - 1140

Do You want to have better sex, bring back the spark and reconnect in your relationship? Chalene gets real with her own personal tips to help couples boost intimacy and keep things exciting. She dives into how health and hormones can affect libido, shares fun ways to mix things up, and breaks down why a strong emotional connection is key for a great sex life and shares creative ideas for keeping things fresh in the bedroom (and beyond!). Whether you're looking to shake up the routine, reignite passion, or just feel closer to your partner, Chalene's got you covered. Get inspired, and discover how small changes can make a big difference—no matter how long you've been together!