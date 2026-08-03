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BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause
Dr. Stephanie Estima, Perimenopause & Women's Fitness Expert
Latest episode
486 episodes
- You’re training hard, tracking macros, getting enough protein, and sleeping eight hours a night, yet your body isn’t changing.
In this solo episode, Dr. Stephanie explains that your body has been listening all along, but it’s been given the wrong instructions. She also breaks down weight loss and fat loss, explaining that the scale can’t tell you which one is happening. She explains muscle protein synthesis and breakdown and how chronic undereating, low carbs, and too much cardio can tip the balance in the wrong direction.
She also explains why skeletal muscle is the largest glucose disposal site, how muscle loss sets the stage for insulin resistance, and why myokines matter more than you think.
🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:
(00:00) Cold Open
(01:26) Welcome Back, Betties
(03:10) The DM That Started It All
(05:47) Plateau or Betrayal?
(10:02) You Are Not Broken
(13:49) Meet the Villains
(15:07) The Scale Is Lying to You
(17:59) The Danger of Restriction and Cardio
(24:22) What Body Composition Actually Means
(25:43) Muscle: Your Glucose Superpower
(30:11) The Carb-Insulin Trap
(37:09) Three Shifts to Change the Trajectory
📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep480
🎁 OUR SPONSORS:
PIQUE LIFE - Experience Transformative Results. Start your daily ritual today and elevate your morning and evening routine at https://piquelife.com/better
TIMELINE - Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a great price when you go to https://timelinenutrition.com/better with code BETTER.
INCREDIWEAR - Whether you're dealing with chronic joint pain or just want to feel better in your body — this is worth trying. Head to https://drstephanieestima.com/incrediwear and use code DRSTEPH20 for 20% off your order.
BON CHARGE - Recover Faster. Sleep Deeper. Look Better. Bon Charge brings you science-backed wellness technologies to enhance sleep, recovery, and beauty. Get a special offer at https://boncharge.com/better with code BETTER.
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P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:
Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.
Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Perimenopause & Autoimmunity Look Identical. Here's How to Tell the Difference with Mickey Trescott, MSc07/27/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Is it perimenopause or autoimmunity? The symptoms are similar, and most women don’t ask. Mickey Trescott, founder of the Autoimmune Protocol movement, explains the overlap between hormonal changes and immune dysfunction in midlife.
🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:
(00:00) Introduction — Is It Perimenopause or Autoimmunity?
(01:17) Rapid Fire: Hashimoto's Personality, Worst Doctor Quote & More
(05:00) You Either Get Autoimmunity or You Have to Be a Bitch
(06:32) What Is Autoimmune Disease? The 140-Condition Landscape
(11:03) The Thyroid as Canary in the Coal Mine
(13:53) Thyroid Medication Is a Band-Aid — Here's What It Doesn't Fix
(16:26) Leaky Gut Is Present in Every Autoimmune Disease Tested
(24:23) Food Reactions Can Take Six Days — and Alcohol Makes Everything Worse
(31:29) How to Track Your Symptoms: Two Buckets to Watch
(34:43) Perimenopause and Autoimmunity Look Identical. Here's How to Tell Them Apart.
(38:40) How Progesterone Stopped Mickey's Autoimmune Flares
(42:49) Estrogen, Histamine, and Why Your Food Reactions Change in Midlife
(49:06) The Autoimmune Protocol Explained: Core AIP vs. Modified AIP
(57:45) Nightshades, Oxalates, and the Foods Most People Worry About Unnecessarily
(01:04:48) Movement and Autoimmune Disease: The U-Shaped Curve
(01:13:31) Six Doctors Said Nothing Was Wrong. She Was Bedridden.
(01:22:38) Advocacy, Early Detection, and Where to Find Mickey
(01:25:35) After Party: Stephanie's Highlights
📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep479
🎁 OUR AWESOME SPONSORS:
OXFORD HEALTHSPAN PRIMEADINE
A whole-food spermidine supplement that supports cell renewal and healthy aging. Save at https://OxfordHealthspan.com/DrStephanie with code DrStephanie.
JUST THRIVE HEALTH
Your gut runs the show — mood, immunity, energy, all of it. Just Thrive's spore-based probiotics are the ones I actually trust. Take the Feel Better Challenge and save at https://justthrivehealth.com/better with code BETTER.
ONESKIN
With age, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, proliferates at a slower rate, and accumulates damage. Fight back and save at https://oneskin.co/better with code BETTER.
BIOPTIMIZERS
Magnesium Breakthrough contains multiple types of magnesium plus cofactors like B6 to enhance absorption. Visit https://bioptimizers.com/better and use code BETTER to save.
BON CHARGE
Recover Faster. Sleep Deeper. Look Better. Bon Charge brings you science-backed wellness technologies to enhance sleep, recovery, and beauty. Get a special deal on the full suite at https://boncharge.com/better with code BETTER
****************************
P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:
Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.
Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Is Muscle Soreness Progress? Dial in Your Exercise Intensity & Recovery with Dani Coleman07/20/2026 | 53 mins.If you've ever judged a workout by how wrecked you felt the next day, this episode is going to reframe everything. Dani Coleman, VP of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston's personal trainer since 2021, feels less like a podcast guest and more like a sister from another mister.
Dani covers the cardio myth that kept a generation of women on the elliptical for hours, why "toned" is basically a safe word for building muscle, how Jennifer Aniston's approach to training has evolved through menopause, why recovery is a non-negotiable (not a reward), the overlooked third pillar of movement nobody talks about, why cortisol isn't the villain, and what "one to three reps shy of failure" actually feels like in your body.
🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:
(0:00) Intro/Teaser
(1:38) Introduction: Dani Coleman, VP of Training at Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston's trainer
(4:21) Rapid fire: the fitness rule Dani would throw in the trash forever
(6:30) Dani's background: professional dance, the stair climber era, and finding strength training
(7:55) "Toned" is Stephanie's favourite swear word — and Dani agrees
(13:44) Cardio isn't the enemy — your inability to recover is
(15:49) How perimenopause changes recovery capacity and what to do about it
(21:21) The Apple Watch client: underfuelled, overstressed, underslept
(25:09) The forgotten third pillar: why mobility is the stage that holds up Beyoncé
(33:43) Common squat faults — and why filming yourself is one of the best free tools you have
(37:10) Jennifer Aniston: five years of training, a mindset shift, and lifting heavier through menopause
(44:15) The University of Exeter study: what 72 women across the menopausal spectrum proved
(46:07) Consistency over intensity — every single time
(48:46) Dani's own training week: strength, sprints, and one judgment-free run
(50:04) Sauna over cold plunge: why women are basically allergic to cold therapy
(50:52) One to three reps shy of failure: how to actually know when you're there
(55:21) Where to find Dani and Pvolve
(56:35) After party: Stephanie's reflections on the episode
📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep478
🎁 OUR AWESOME SPONSORS:
TIMELINE Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price when you go to https://timelinenutrition.com/better with code BETTER.
YOUNG GOOSE Skin aging isn't defined by wrinkles. It's defined by skin quality. Head over to https://drstephanieestima.com/younggoose and use code BETTER to save on your first purchase.
PIQUE LIFE Experience Transformative Results. Start your daily ritual today and elevate your morning and evening routine at https://piquelife.com/better
INCREDIWEAR Whether you're an athlete, dealing with chronic joint pain, or just someone who wants to feel better in your body — this is worth trying. Head to https://drstephanieestima.com/incrediwear and use code DRSTEPH20 for a special deal on your order.
AGZ If you’re ready to turn down the stress and focus on the rest, head to https://drinkag1.com/STEPHANIE to get a FREE Frother with your first purchase of AGZ.
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P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:
Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.
Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Don't Love the Stairmaster: Try Passive Cardio with Infrared Sauna with Connie Zack07/13/2026 | 1h 8 mins.If you've ever dismissed a sauna as a spa luxury, this episode will change your mind. In this episode, Connie Zack, co-founder of Sunlighten, breaks down how infrared light interacts with the body at the cellular level — and why it's genuinely different from just getting hot.
Connie covers all four wavelengths, the SoloCarbon blood pressure trials, why deliberately exposing yourself to heat can actually reduce hot flash frequency, how infrared shifts you from sympathetic to parasympathetic in minutes, and the full case for sauna as passive cardio. She also gets into the practical stuff: minimum effective dose, habit stacking, morning vs. evening, hydration, and what to expect in week one versus week 100.
Don’t forget to go to https://get.sunlighten.com/DRSTEPHANIE and use code DRSTEPHANIE for a special offer.
🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:
(0:00) Intro/Teaser
(1:19) Week 1 vs. Week 100 — how to start your sauna practice
(6:33) Contrast therapy & cold plunge benefits
(9:08) The biggest misconception about infrared saunas
(12:01) The four wavelengths explained: far, mid, near & red
(18:31) The most underestimated benefit for midlife women
(23:03) How infrared works at the cellular level
(28:16) SoloCarbon technology & the blood pressure studies
(31:40) Hot flashes & thermoregulatory training
(38:49) Passive cardio — the mechanism explained
(43:40) Cortisol, HPA axis & the sympathetic-to-parasympathetic shift
(45:33) Minimum effective dose & what you'll notice first
(57:08) Habit stacking your sauna practice
(1:02:47) Can't afford a Sunlighten? Free alternatives
(1:08:10) The After-Party with Dr. Stephanie
📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep477
🎁 OUR AWESOME SPONSORS:
JUST THRIVE HEALTH
Your gut runs the show — mood, immunity, energy, all of it. Just Thrive's spore-based probiotics are the ones I actually trust. Take the Feel Better Challenge and save 20% on your first order at https://justthrivehealth.com/better with code BETTER.
LMNT
We talked about electrolytes in this episode for a reason — they matter. LMNT is what I reach for: no sugar, no food dye, no questionable fillers. Just the minerals your body actually needs. Get a special offer at https://drinklmnt.com/better
TROSCRIPTIONS
Troscriptions are precision-dosed, physician-formulated, and genuinely unlike anything else in the optimization space. Try them at https://troscriptions.com/better and use code BETTER for 10% off your first order.
BON CHARGE
Recover Faster. Sleep Deeper. Look Better. Bon Charge brings you science-backed wellness technologies to enhance sleep, recovery, and beauty. Get 15% off the full suite at https://boncharge.com/better with code BETTER.
****************************
P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:
Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.
Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Look. Feel. Perform. Why Muscle Is the Answer to All Three After 40 with Andy Galpin, PhD07/06/2026 | 1h 6 mins.If you've ever felt like your body stopped cooperating in your 40s — the recovery that takes days instead of hours, the muscle that seems to disappear no matter what you do, the fitness advice that just doesn't land anymore — this conversation is your explanation.
Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Andy Galpin cover why fast-twitch muscle fiber loss is the real aging problem nobody's talking about, what perimenopause actually does to your recovery capacity (and why the answer isn't just "train less"), why fasted versus fed training is far more personal than the internet would have you believe, the look/feel/perform triad as a framework for ditching shame-based motivation for good, and why bone mineral density is the one number every woman over 40 should know — and most don't.
This isn't about getting smaller. It's about building a body that works for the next 40 years.
🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:
(00:00) Intro/Teaser
(04:08) Bone Density, Elite Athletes, Social Media & Muscle Biopsies
(09:26) Cardio or Weights at 48?
(16:34) HRV, Perception & What Actually Matters
(22:02) The Six-Week Shred Lie
(29:53) Fast-Twitch Fibres, the Soleus,& Why Aging Steals Your Power
(41:53) Preserving Power
(45:06) Training Through Injury vs. Fixing It First
(49:02) Fasted vs. Fed Training
(56:13) Perimenopause, Recovery & Grace + Fortitude
(01:02:23) Look/Feel/Perform, Self-Talk & the Devotional Shift
(01:10:31) After Party — Stephanie's Highlights & Final Thoughts
📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep476
🎁 OUR AWESOME SPONSORS:
QUALIA CREATINE+ - If you want to feel stronger, sharper, and more resilient, Qualia’s Creatine+ is my recommendation. Go to https://qualialife.com/better and use code BETTER to save.
PIQUE - Designed to deeply hydrate, enhance skin elasticity & firmness and support sustained energy—exactly what we need during this stage of life. Start your daily ritual today and elevate your routine. Head to https://piquelife.com/drestima.
TIMELINE - Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price when you go to https://timelinenutrition.com/better with code BETTER.
ONESKIN - With age, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, proliferates at a slower rate, and accumulates damage. Fight back and save at https://oneskin.co/better with code BETTER.
INCREDIWEAR - Whether you're an athlete, dealing with chronic joint pain, or just someone who wants to feel better in your body — this is worth trying. Head to https://drstephanieestima.com/incrediwear and use code DRSTEPH20.
****************************
P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:
Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.
Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause
Most women are told that feeling exhausted, gaining weight, losing muscle, and watching their body change after 40 is just what happens. Dr. Stephanie Estima is here to tell you that's the wrong map. BETTER is the podcast for women in perimenopause and menopause who want to build real strength, understand their hormones, and take body composition seriously — without the diet culture nonsense and without the fear. Dr. Stephanie is a chiropractor, brain health expert, and one of the few voices in the menopause space who leads with fitness, muscle, and what your body is actually capable of. Each week she brings the world's leading researchers, clinicians, and practitioners into conversation — then translates the science into something you can use on Monday morning. Topics include strength training in perimenopause, body composition after 40, HRT and hormonal health, bone density, metabolic health, injury prevention, sleep, nutrition, and the kind of training that actually works when your body is changing. This is not a podcast about surviving menopause. It's about building the strongest, most capable version of yourself — at the exact moment most women are told to expect less.Podcast website
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BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause
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