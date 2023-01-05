BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause

This show is for high performing women who want to have BETTER bodies, BETTER minds, BETTER relationships, BETTER sex, and BETTER families. I love taking comple... More
Available Episodes
5 of 311
Optimizing Weight Lifting, Technique, & Nutrition with Ben Pakulski
Today we’re joined by The Godfather of Intelligent Muscle Building®️ himself, Ben Pakulski! Ben (AKA the Pak-Man), is a Canadian IFBB professional bodybuilder and winner of the 2008 Mr. Canada competition who is currently a coach & mentor for high-achieving men. In our first ever in person episode we discuss Ben’s recommendations for progressive overload, the difference between strength & building muscle (they’re different!), and also dive into nutrition, relaxation and handling our emotions. This one is a jam packed episode…enjoy!Links for this episode:Real Love BookThe Body Keeps Score BookMuscle Intelligence Podcast Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:03:21 - Fitness goals differ between people0:07:18 - Quality vs quantity for progressive overload0:12:24 - A word from our sponsors0:17:49 - Strength vs. muscle building0:21:58 - Tips for training0:29:13 - Signalling the body to grow0:33:16 - Doing difficult things for resiliency0:47:49 - The gap vs. the gain0:52:20 - Ben’s nutrition approach1:01:20 - Tapping into parasympathetic function1:10:40 - How children affect our lives1:20:10 - Outro We’d like to thank our sponsors:Athletic Greens - redeem an exclusive offer hereFourSigmatic Use code DRSTEPHANIE for 10% offOrion Red Light Therapy - Use the code STEPHANIE10 for 10% offSchinouusa - Use code DR.ESTIMA10 for 10% offBIOOPTIMIZERS - receive 10% off your order with Promo Code "ESTIMA"The DNA Company - $50 discount using code "DRSTEPHANIE" at checkout.HVMN Ketones - get 10% off your order with Promo Code “STEPHANIE”ILIA BeautyLiving Libations - Use code BETTER for 15% offLMNT Electrolytes - A FREE 7-flavor sample pack!PRIMEADINE - get 10% Off your Order with Promo Code “DRSTEPHANIE10”Follow Me On InstagramWatch Better! on YouTubeGet yourself a copy of my best-selling book, The Betty Body
5/1/2023
1:17:40
The Science of Happiness with Dr. Gillian Mandich
Today we’re joined by happiness researcher Dr. Gillian Mandich! Gillian is a scientist on a mission to help people live their happiest life, a published researcher; two-time TEDx speaker and the founder of The International Happiness Institute of Health Science Research. In this episode she shares what happiness really is, how to practice happiness, how money affects our happiness and how to create happy kids. This conversation is filled with some incredible tips, so get your note pads ready!Links for this episode:Dr. Gillian’s WebsiteDr. Gillian’s InstagramBig Panda and the Tiny Dragon Book Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:03:26 - How Dr. Gillian started studying happiness0:08:00 - A word from our sponsors0:13:25 - The definition of happiness0:21:01 - The challenge of long-term happiness0:27:19 - Happiness requires work & practice0:31:36 - Toxic happiness: you can’t be happy all the time0:41:28 - Happiness is variable0:43:30 - The bittersweet emotion0:49:11 - Psychological wealth0:51:25 - North American expression of happiness0:57:50 - How money impacts happiness1:02:01 - What makes you happy?1:05:10 - Cumulative happiness1:09:48 - Rethink what happiness is1:11:12 - Ways to cultivate happiness1:15:10 - How media & news affects our happiness1:19:11 - Creating happy kids1:22:22 - Social connection is important1:25:22 - Outro We’d like to thank our sponsors:Athletic Greens - redeem an exclusive offer hereFourSigmatic Use code DRSTEPHANIE for 10% offOrion Red Light Therapy - Use the code STEPHANIE10 for 10% offSchinouusa - Use code DR.ESTIMA10 for 10% offBIOOPTIMIZERS - receive 10% off your order with Promo Code "ESTIMA"The DNA Company - $50 discount using code "DRSTEPHANIE" at checkout.HVMN Ketones - get 10% off your order with Promo Code “STEPHANIE”ILIA BeautyLiving Libations - Use code BETTER for 15% offLMNT Electrolytes - A FREE 7-flavor sample pack!PRIMEADINE - get 10% Off your Order with Promo Code “DRSTEPHANIE10”Follow Me On InstagramWatch Better! on YouTubeGet yourself a copy of my best-selling book, The Betty Body
4/24/2023
1:23:28
Stability, Strength & Proprioception Explained with Dr. Jordan Shallow
Today we’re joined by chiropractor and performance coach Dr. Jordan Shallow for a nerdy conversation all about muscles and stability. We talk about ways to improve your stability, exercises for testing it, and also break down the different parts of proprioception. Get your notepads for this one! Links for this episode:Jordan’s InstagramPre-Script Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:03:14 - Why is stability important?0:12:05 - A word from our sponsors0:17:30 - Proprioception explained0:40:01 - Improving stability0:50:28 - Exercises for testing & practicing stability1:02:21 - Proper RDL form1:04:47 - Using stability to determine weight lifting loads1:11:15 - The axis between skill and output1:14:06 - Outro We’d like to thank our sponsors:Athletic Greens - redeem an exclusive offer hereFourSigmatic Use code DRSTEPHANIE for 10% offOrion Red Light Therapy - Use the code STEPHANIE10 for 10% offSchinouusa - Use code DR.ESTIMA10 for 10% offBIOOPTIMIZERS - receive 10% off your order with Promo Code "ESTIMA"The DNA Company - $50 discount using code "DRSTEPHANIE" at checkout.HVMN Ketones - get 10% off your order with Promo Code “STEPHANIE”ILIA BeautyLiving Libations - Use code BETTER for 15% offLMNT Electrolytes - A FREE 7-flavor sample pack!PRIMEADINE - get 10% Off your Order with Promo Code “DRSTEPHANIE10” Follow Me On InstagramWatch Better! on YouTubeGet yourself a copy of my best-selling book, The Betty Body
4/17/2023
1:11:24
Unpacking Chronic Stress: How to Avoid Adrenal Dysfunction with Dr. Izabella Wentz
Chronic stress and adrenal dysfunction are more common than we think, and many of us may not even be aware of the symptoms. In today’s episode Dr. Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP, an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist, breaks down what adrenal dysfunction really is, and some simple steps that we can take to combat it. Stay tuned for an exciting conversation!Links for this episode:The Adrenal Transformation ProtocolLMNT ElectrolytesDr. Wentz’s WebsiteDr. Wentz’s InstagramDr. Wentz’s Facebook Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:02:12 - Origins of poor adrenal function0:05:17 - How long it takes for someone to reach adrenal dysfunction0:13:38 - A word from our sponsors0:19:03 - How adrenal function relates to your thyroid0:25:31 - Stress changes as you age0:28:04 - Regular cortisol pattern and deviations explained0:34:05 - Autoimmune cortisol patterns0:38:10 - Overexertion when you have autoimmune disease0:39:48 - People with chronic illnesses need more protein!0:42:54 - Smoothies are easier to breakdown0:44:39 - Top nutrient deficiencies in autoimmune patients0:49:08 - Sodium & electrolytes to heal adrenal dysfunction0:56:00 - Iron’s role in thyroid and adrenal health0:58:54 - OutroWe’d like to thank our sponsors:Athletic Greens - redeem an exclusive offer hereFourSigmatic Use code DRSTEPHANIE for 10% offOrion Red Light Therapy - Use the code STEPHANIE10 for 10% offSchinouusa - Use code DR.ESTIMA10 for 10% offBIOOPTIMIZERS - receive 10% off your order with Promo Code "ESTIMA"The DNA Company - $50 discount using code "DRSTEPHANIE" at checkout.HVMN Ketones - get 10% off your order with Promo Code “STEPHANIE”ILIA BeautyLiving Libations - Use code BETTER for 15% offLMNT Electrolytes - A FREE 7-flavor sample pack!PRIMEADINE - get 10% Off your Order with Promo Code “DRSTEPHANIE10” Follow Me On InstagramWatch Better! on YouTubeGet yourself a copy of my best-selling book, The Betty Body
4/10/2023
55:50
A Masterclass on Perimenopause (Pt. 2)
We’re back with Part 2 of the perimenopause series! If you missed Part 1 you can listen to it here before checking out today’s episode. In this episode, we talk about supplements and bioidenticals for all the Bettys in perimenopause. Dr. Stephanie shares her supplement recommendations and some useful tips for caring for your skin and hair (listen all the way through for a weird but effective hair tip!).**Fact Check From This Episode**30 minutes of sun gives you approximately 20,000IU of vitamin D. This works out to around 1000 IU/minute, not 10 minutes which was mentioned in the episode. Depending on age, location (relative to the equator), time of day, and melanin pigmentation, this will vary. Mentioned in this episode:Last Episode: A Masterclass on Perimenopause (Pt. 1)Amazon Storefront with all products from this episodeCortisol ManagerDr. Kyle Gillett InterviewLMNTJolene Brighten Interview Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:03:01 - Supplement: Vitex0:06:31 - Recommended Vitex dosage0:08:20 - A word from our sponsors0:13:35 - Supplement: Rhodiola0:18:03 - Supplement: Ashwagandha0:20:15 - Supplement: Phosphatidylserine0:25:37 - Supplement: Magnesium (+ Stephanie’s current dosage)0:28:49 - Supplement: Vitamin D0:32:06 - Action items for healthy hair0:38:18 - Recommended skin care0:40:23 - Bioidentical: Progesterone0:45:01 - Difference between progesterone and progestin0:48:18 - Tip for progesterone cream application0:50:11 - When should you think about TRT0:52:26 - When to start using bioidenticals0:56:50 - Outro We’d like to thank our sponsors:Athletic Greens - redeem an exclusive offer hereFourSigmatic Use code DRSTEPHANIE for 10% offOrion Red Light Therapy - Use the code STEPHANIE10 for 10% offSchinouusa - Use code DR.ESTIMA10 for 10% offBIOOPTIMIZERS - receive 10% off your order with Promo Code "ESTIMA"The DNA Company - $50 discount using code "DRSTEPHANIE" at checkout.HVMN Ketones - get 10% off your order with Promo Code “STEPHANIE”ILIA BeautyLiving Libations - Use code BETTER for 15% offLMNT Electrolytes - A FREE 7-flavor sample pack!PRIMEADINE - get 10% Off your Order with Promo Code “DRSTEPHANIE10”Follow Me On InstagramWatch Better! on YouTubeGet yourself a copy of my best-selling book, The Betty BodyJoin the Hello Betty Community hereSign up for my FREE MASTERCLASS: HEALTHY OFFERS - for health practitioners looking for strategies to earn more moneyAre you A Healthcare Practitioner? Join The Estima Certification Program Here
This show is for high performing women who want to have BETTER bodies, BETTER minds, BETTER relationships, BETTER sex, and BETTER families. I love taking complex science and making it easy to integrate into daily life. Every week I’ll be giving you access to world-class scientists, medical doctors, plastic surgeons, professional athletes, Olympic athletes, Hollywood actors, parenting coaches, sex experts, and psychologists. I am always looking to answer this question: What are the simplest things we can do today, to get better tomorrow? I am part geek, part magic, and it’s my mission to be the voice for women...Let’s get better together.