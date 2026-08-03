BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause

If you've ever judged a workout by how wrecked you felt the next day, this episode is going to reframe everything. Dani Coleman, VP of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston's personal trainer since 2021, feels less like a podcast guest and more like a sister from another mister.



Dani covers the cardio myth that kept a generation of women on the elliptical for hours, why "toned" is basically a safe word for building muscle, how Jennifer Aniston's approach to training has evolved through menopause, why recovery is a non-negotiable (not a reward), the overlooked third pillar of movement nobody talks about, why cortisol isn't the villain, and what "one to three reps shy of failure" actually feels like in your body.



🎤 EPISODE OVERVIEW:



(0:00) Intro/Teaser



(1:38) Introduction: Dani Coleman, VP of Training at Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston's trainer



(4:21) Rapid fire: the fitness rule Dani would throw in the trash forever



(6:30) Dani's background: professional dance, the stair climber era, and finding strength training



(7:55) "Toned" is Stephanie's favourite swear word — and Dani agrees



(13:44) Cardio isn't the enemy — your inability to recover is



(15:49) How perimenopause changes recovery capacity and what to do about it



(21:21) The Apple Watch client: underfuelled, overstressed, underslept



(25:09) The forgotten third pillar: why mobility is the stage that holds up Beyoncé



(33:43) Common squat faults — and why filming yourself is one of the best free tools you have



(37:10) Jennifer Aniston: five years of training, a mindset shift, and lifting heavier through menopause



(44:15) The University of Exeter study: what 72 women across the menopausal spectrum proved



(46:07) Consistency over intensity — every single time



(48:46) Dani's own training week: strength, sprints, and one judgment-free run



(50:04) Sauna over cold plunge: why women are basically allergic to cold therapy



(50:52) One to three reps shy of failure: how to actually know when you're there



(55:21) Where to find Dani and Pvolve



(56:35) After party: Stephanie's reflections on the episode



📎 RESOURCES MENTIONED: https://drstephanieestima.com/podcasts/ep478



🎁 OUR AWESOME SPONSORS:

TIMELINE Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price when you go to https://timelinenutrition.com/better with code BETTER.



YOUNG GOOSE Skin aging isn't defined by wrinkles. It's defined by skin quality. Head over to https://drstephanieestima.com/younggoose and use code BETTER to save on your first purchase.



PIQUE LIFE Experience Transformative Results. Start your daily ritual today and elevate your morning and evening routine at https://piquelife.com/better



INCREDIWEAR Whether you're an athlete, dealing with chronic joint pain, or just someone who wants to feel better in your body — this is worth trying. Head to https://drstephanieestima.com/incrediwear and use code DRSTEPH20 for a special deal on your order.



AGZ If you’re ready to turn down the stress and focus on the rest, head to https://drinkag1.com/STEPHANIE to get a FREE Frother with your first purchase of AGZ.



****************************

P.S. When you're ready, here are two ways Dr. Stephanie can help you:

Subscribe: The Mini Pause — My weekly newsletter packed with the most actionable, evidence-based tools for women 40+ to thrive in midlife.

Build Muscle: LIFT — My progressive strength training program designed for women in midlife. Form-focused, joint-friendly, and built for real results.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.