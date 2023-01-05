BETTER! with Dr. Stephanie Estima | Strength, Body Composition & Perimenopause

A Masterclass on Perimenopause (Pt. 2)

We're back with Part 2 of the perimenopause series! If you missed Part 1 you can listen to it here before checking out today's episode. In this episode, we talk about supplements and bioidenticals for all the Bettys in perimenopause. Dr. Stephanie shares her supplement recommendations and some useful tips for caring for your skin and hair (listen all the way through for a weird but effective hair tip!).**Fact Check From This Episode**30 minutes of sun gives you approximately 20,000IU of vitamin D. This works out to around 1000 IU/minute, not 10 minutes which was mentioned in the episode. Depending on age, location (relative to the equator), time of day, and melanin pigmentation, this will vary. Mentioned in this episode:Last Episode: A Masterclass on Perimenopause (Pt. 1)Amazon Storefront with all products from this episodeCortisol ManagerDr. Kyle Gillett InterviewLMNTJolene Brighten Interview Episode Overview:0:00:00 - Intro0:03:01 - Supplement: Vitex0:06:31 - Recommended Vitex dosage0:08:20 - A word from our sponsors0:13:35 - Supplement: Rhodiola0:18:03 - Supplement: Ashwagandha0:20:15 - Supplement: Phosphatidylserine0:25:37 - Supplement: Magnesium (+ Stephanie's current dosage)0:28:49 - Supplement: Vitamin D0:32:06 - Action items for healthy hair0:38:18 - Recommended skin care0:40:23 - Bioidentical: Progesterone0:45:01 - Difference between progesterone and progestin0:48:18 - Tip for progesterone cream application0:50:11 - When should you think about TRT0:52:26 - When to start using bioidenticals0:56:50 - Outro