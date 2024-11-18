The secret to creating a fulfilled life often seems like a mystery everyone is searching for. We travel down countless paths, hoping to find something outside ourselves to quench an inner sense of dissatisfaction. But what if the answer we’re seeking is as close as the nearest mirror? In this episode, Justin and Abi dive into the power of personal reconciliation. Justin candidly shares his journey of realizing he was his own greatest enemy—and how becoming his own greatest advocate changed everything. Together, they discuss practical steps to repair this relationship and share stories of how their clients' lives transformed when they chose this path. If you listen to only one episode, make it this one. You won’t be disappointed! Enrollment for Reclaiming You is happening now! Sign up at: www.justinandabi.com/reclaimingyou Now through Cyber Monday, at the checkout SAVE $100 on Reclaiming You when you use the code: theconnectedlife You can WATCH us at https://www.justinandabi.com/theconnectedlife Don’t forget to RATE, REVIEW, SUBSCRIBE, AND SHARE!
306: The One Thing That Changed Our Marriage Pt. 2
In part two of this powerful series, Abi and Justin unpack what it truly means to feel regulated—and why it matters in every relationship. Discover how partners co-create a shared nervous system that affects everyone involved and get practical, game-changing strategies for building a space of love and connection through self-regulation. Plus, listen in as they share real apologies, acknowledging the impact their own dysregulation has had on each other. Ready to transform your relationships? This episode is packed with insights that can shift how you connect, love, and communicate. Don’t miss it!
305: The One Thing That Changed Our Marriage Pt. 1
We've all been in situations where conflict slowly builds between us and someone else, only to find ourselves acting in ways we're not proud of. Suddenly, we're asking, "How did I get here, and how can I stop this from happening again?" Yet, we often repeat these cycles, unsure of how to break free. It's challenging for everyone involved—but there are solutions! In part one of this two-part episode, Justin and Abi explore how our nervous system can throw a massive monkey wrench into relational dynamics. They also share critical telltale signs of a dysregulated nervous system. Lastly, they open up about their own marriage and apologize to one another for how their dysregulation has impacted each other. This two part series is a game changer for any relationship. You won't want to miss out!
304: Honoring Your Capacity
We're wired to seek love, approval, and affirmation—even when it pushes us to the breaking point. But what happens when life knocks you down so hard that performing is no longer an option? In this raw and eye-opening episode, Abi shares about her battle with PTSD and how it shattered her ability to keep up appearances. She dives into the toll of self-neglect, fueled by a 'can-do' attitude that led to burnout, and the pressure of maintaining a public image while struggling behind the scenes. From the expectations of always being "on" to how filming this very podcast triggered some of her darkest moments, Abi's story is a powerful reminder that we all have limits. If you've been pushing yourself to the edge, this episode is a must-listen. It's time to pause, check in, and show yourself some compassion. Don't miss it!
303: Creating Relational Safety Pt. 2
In Part 2 of this series, Justin and Abi are once again joined by Johnny and Pietze for an in-depth look at secure functioning and the power of collaboration in creating a balanced partnership. Johnny and Pietze introduce a powerful alternative to "lawyering" called "microscopic truth," a way to communicate authentically and honestly that deepens connection and trust. They wrap up the conversation by discussing the importance of meeting each other's needs through a win-win approach and how fully accepting one another creates a relationship grounded in honor and respect. If you're wanting tools and perspectives to help create a relationship with a solid foundation and mutual care, this series is just want you're looking for!
The Connected Life is a thought-provoking conversation about all the beautiful and messy ups and downs of life. Join Life Consultants Justin & Abi Stumvoll as they share vulnerable stories and practical wisdom that will lead you on a journey of connecting with yourself, others, and the world right in front of you. Their authentic, no-BS style will make you laugh, challenge you to dig deep, face your fears, and inspire you to love yourself and others more.