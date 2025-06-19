Powered by RND
Health & Wellness
Healthy Simple Mexican Dietitian
Healthy Simple Mexican Dietitian

Anna Rios
Health & Wellness
Healthy Simple Mexican Dietitian
  Is Mexican Food Unhealthy?
    Is Mexican food unhealthy? Why is it looked down on? Understanding why Mexican food is perceived this way helps us make peace with our food and reconnect with our cultura. In this episode, we’re digging into the roots and truth behind why Mexican food is demonized.Whether you're here to reconnect with your roots, find food freedom, or learn how to nourish yourself without shame — this podcast is for you.Make sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who’d love it. Gracias por estar aquí 💛Stay connected with me!Recipes & blogInstagramTikTokE-booksSubscribe to my Email listSupport the show
About Healthy Simple Mexican Dietitian

Real nutrition talk, rooted in culture. Join Anna Rios from Healthy Simple Yum, a Mexican-American registered dietitian, as she breaks down wellness myths, teaches culturally relevant nutrition, and empowers women to reclaim their health on their terms. From diabetes prevention and management to plant-based nutrition, every episode delivers practical tips and heart-centered conversations to help you eat better without losing your culture. This podcast is for those who want to feel seen, supported, and inspired to take charge of their health journey.
Health & WellnessNutrition

