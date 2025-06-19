Healthy Simple Mexican Dietitian

Is Mexican Food Unhealthy?

Is Mexican food unhealthy? Why is it looked down on? Understanding why Mexican food is perceived this way helps us make peace with our food and reconnect with our cultura. In this episode, we're digging into the roots and truth behind why Mexican food is demonized.Whether you're here to reconnect with your roots, find food freedom, or learn how to nourish yourself without shame — this podcast is for you.