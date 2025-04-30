Sorry, I Missed This: The Everything Guide to ADHD and Relationships with Cate Osborn

Join health and science journalist Danielle Elliot as she investigates the rise of women recently diagnosed with ADHD. Listen to Climbing the Walls now.In theory, online dating can feel like an easy, low-stakes solution to meeting people. But in practice, there are a few pitfalls that many fall into. With ADHD, dating apps can pose even more challenges and be an additional drag on your attention. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shauna Pollard visits the show to talk about what she’s noticed while working with ADHDers on online dating. Join this conversation on the dopamine chase that can happen while using dating apps, and setting boundaries with yourself. Related resourcesDr. Pollard’s websiteA dating coach talks ADHD and super-connectingADHD and emotionsTimestamps(01:58) ADHD and online dating challenges(09:17) Hyperfocusing on dating, and how to slow down(11:41) “Marketing yourself” on online dating, and how to show the whole picture of who you are(14:01) Figure out your “filter” for online matches, and include offline dating in addition to online(17:03) Snap judgements, biases, and discrimination(19:02) Feeling overwhelmed? Do what feels best for you(20:02) ADHD disclosure on dating profiles(22:42) Best practices for ADHDers to build meaningful relationshipsFor a transcript and more resources, visit the Sorry, I Missed This page on Understood.org. We love hearing from our listeners! Email us at [email protected]
.
Understood.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give