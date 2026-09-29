The Head Start: Embracing the Journey

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26 episodes
- We all have a story we’re trying to tell, even when life has other plans. In this episode, Nora McInerny sits down with romance novelist and journalist Britt Middleton to explore how creativity can become both an escape and a source of resilience while living with Chronic Migraine. Together, they reflect on Britt’s fifteen-year journey to diagnosis, the realities of navigating high-pressure careers with a seemingly invisible disease, and why seeing characters with Chronic Migraine at the center of a love story can help others feel seen in their own lives.
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Redefining What It Means to Show Up: Muneera Page on Living with Chronic Migraine09/17/2026 | 32 mins.As a working mother, author, and speaker, Muneera knows what it means to juggle competing priorities. But living with Chronic Migraine has forced her to reconsider the pressure to always keep going. In this episode, Nora sits down with Muneera to explore the realities of managing family, career, and a very public life while navigating a seemingly invisible disease. She reflects on the guilt that can come with slowing down, the importance of listening to her body, and how redefining strength has helped her show up in meaningful ways.
Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://abbv.ie/prescribing_info
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Quiet Thoughts on Living with Chronic Migraine from Michelle Douglas and Caitlyn Eiffert09/01/2026 | 25 mins.There’s something different about a voice note. It’s not polished. It’s not rehearsed. It’s just one person trying to put words around something that’s hard to explain. In this special episode, Nora McInerny steps away from the traditional interview format to hear directly from Michelle Douglas and Caitlyn Eiffert through personal voice notes. Together, they reflect on the long road to diagnosis, the challenge of living with a seemingly invisible disease, and what it means to finally feel believed. Along the way, Dr. Christopher Rhyne offers insight into the common threads in their stories and why validation, self-advocacy, and finding the right care can change the course of a Chronic Migraine journey.
Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://abbv.ie/prescribing_info
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Where Are They Now? Checking in with Priya Rama and Qasim Amin Nathari on their Chronic Migraine journeys08/04/2026 | 35 mins.Living with Chronic Migraine is rarely a straight line. Life keeps moving, responsibilities pile up, and the journey continues long after the moment of diagnosis. In the Season 4 premiere, Nora reconnects with two familiar voices from earlier seasons: Priya Rama and Qasim Amin Nathari. Together, they reflect on what has changed, what has stayed the same, and what it looks like to keep moving forward while living with Chronic Migraine. Along the way, Nora and Dr. Christopher Rhyne explore the importance of staying connected, checking in, and building a supportive community that reminds us we don’t have to navigate life’s challenges alone.
Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://bit.ly/3BlbaHG
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Head Start: Embracing the Journey
We’ve all had a moment where we arrived at the grocery store and can’t remember passing any of the stoplights along the way. We’re halfway down an aisle and scrambling to remember what we even needed. Our mind is in overdrive trying to sort through our ever-growing to-do list. We’ve been there when just making it through the next task is hard. But the normal stresses of life aren’t the only thing YOU have to deal with. Nora McInerny hosts The Head Start: Embracing the Journey, a new podcast from iHeartRadio and AbbVie, a space to share open and honest conversations acknowledging the struggles we all face, while leaning into the hope and optimism we all share. We’ll hear from doctors, experts, and everyday people who will be sharing their experiences, migraine coping strategies, and major wins, all while building a community of support around an invisible disease that makes every day uncertain: Chronic Migraine. Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://abbv.ie/prescribing_infoPodcast website
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