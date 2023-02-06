Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
We’ve all had a moment where we arrived at the grocery store and can’t remember passing any of the stoplights along the way. We’re halfway down an aisle and scr... More

Available Episodes

  • Pressure Under the Bright Lights: A Conversation with Kristin Chenoweth
    In the first episode of The Head Start: Embracing the Journey, Nora McInerny gets to talk to living legend Kristin Chenoweth about the pressure and power of living in the public eye. There is a push and pull between the nerves or fear of being judged and the addicting adrenaline rush of performing in front of a community of people that seems to understand you. Kristin and Nora share their stories of struggling with the pressure to work through their vulnerabilities in a public forum and how much harder Kristin’s journey has been because of battling Chronic Migraine. She’s had to literally lean on her co-stars for support, cancel gigs, and has even gotten sick on stage. But through all of that, she really just wants to help others find their inner strength and lean into a community that understands. Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://bit.ly/3BlbaHGSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/13/2023
    34:33
  • Introducing: The Head Start: Embracing the Journey
    Nora McInerny hosts The Head Start: Embracing the Journey, a new podcast from iHeartRadio and AbbVie, a space to share open and honest conversations acknowledging the struggles we all face, while leaning into the hope and optimism we all share. We’ll hear from doctors, experts, and everyday people who will be sharing their experiences, migraine coping strategies, and major wins, all while building a community of support around an invisible disease that makes every day uncertain: Chronic Migraine.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/2/2023
    1:30

About The Head Start: Embracing the Journey

We’ve all had a moment where we arrived at the grocery store and can’t remember passing any of the stoplights along the way. We’re halfway down an aisle and scrambling to remember what we even needed. Our mind is in overdrive trying to sort through our ever-growing to-do list. We’ve been there when just making it through the next task is hard.  But the normal stresses of life aren’t the only thing YOU have to deal with. 

Nora McInerny hosts The Head Start: Embracing the Journey, a new podcast from iHeartRadio and AbbVie, a space to share open and honest conversations acknowledging the struggles we all face, while leaning into the hope and optimism we all share. We’ll hear from doctors, experts, and everyday people who will be sharing their experiences, migraine coping strategies, and major wins, all while building a community of support around an invisible disease that makes every day uncertain: Chronic Migraine.

Click here for Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, or visit https://bit.ly/3BlbaHG

