Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It
Dr. Amie Hornaman
Latest episode
653 episodes
- Breast implant illness is a topic that raises strong opinions, but in this conversation I wanted to move beyond fear and focus on thoughtful questions. I sat down with functional nutrition practitioner Michele Scarlet to hear her personal story—from loving her breast implants for years to eventually connecting them with persistent digestive issues, hormone imbalances, inflammation, and unexplained symptoms that didn't improve despite doing "all the right things." We talk about what led her to have her implants removed, what changed afterward, and why she believes her recovery involved much more than surgery alone.
What you’ll learn:
Michele's personal journey from cosmetic surgery to breast implant illness
The symptoms that prompted her to question whether something deeper was going on
Why improving metabolic health was an important part of her recovery
How functional testing can help identify patterns beyond standard blood work
What to consider before deciding on breast implants—or an explant procedure
The "rain barrel" analogy for understanding toxic load and why it matters
Why some women feel dramatically better after explant surgery while others continue to struggle
How to approach health decisions without relying on fear or one-size-fits-all answers
Connect with Michele:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michelescarlet_/
Website: www.michelescarlet.com
Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
betterlifedoctor.com
LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call
CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause
7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter
Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin
RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just clickHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. FollowHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/)
Like me on Facebook:Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)
Subscribe on YouTube:Dr. Amie Hornaman (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)
Follow me on Instagram:@dramiehornaman (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
653. Part 2: The Brutally Honest Beauty Episode - Facelifts, Neogen Laser Update and Fillers08/04/2026 | 31 mins.In this follow-up to my brutally honest beauty conversation, I'm sharing what happened after living with the Neogen plasma treatment for several more weeks and how my perspective has evolved now that I've had time to see the results. I’m sharing what actually changed in my skin, why I believe certain treatments deliver more meaningful improvements than others, and how I'm thinking about collagen stimulation, skin quality, and long-term aging differently than I did before.
I also answer some of the questions that came in after Part 1 by talking openly about my facelift, under-eye procedures, fillers, fat transfer, and what I wish more people understood before making cosmetic decisions.
What you’ll learn:
Why my opinion of the Neogen plasma treatment changed after several more weeks of healing
How collagen-building treatments compare to procedures that remove the skin's surface
The role hydration and mitochondrial health may play in healthy-looking skin
Why I believe choosing the right provider matters more than choosing the latest procedure
My honest experience with facelifts, recovery, and managing expectations
When fillers can enhance natural features—and when they can work against them
Why fat transfer has become part of my long-term approach to facial aging
The questions I think everyone should ask before committing to cosmetic treatments
If you're considering aesthetic treatments or simply want a thoughtful conversation about aging, skincare, and cosmetic procedures, I hope you'll join me for this episode.
Resources:
Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
betterlifedoctor.com
LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call
CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause
7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter
Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin
RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just clickHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. FollowHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/)
Like me on Facebook:Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)
Subscribe on YouTube:Dr. Amie Hornaman (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)
Follow me on Instagram:@dramiehornaman (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
652. I Healed More in Six Hours Than in Decades: The Healing Conversation Everyone With a Pulse Needs to Hear.07/31/2026 | 50 mins.After experiencing my own guided plant medicine journey, I wanted to have an honest conversation about what actually happened, what surprised me, and the questions I still had afterward. In this episode, I'm joined by Mike Zeller to discuss the current landscape of psychedelic-assisted therapy, how it differs from common misconceptions, and why it's receiving growing attention for trauma recovery, nervous system regulation, and personal growth. We also talk through the importance of preparation, working with experienced practitioners, and why these experiences are about much more than the substances themselves.
What you’ll learn:
Why psychedelic-assisted therapy is being discussed alongside advances in trauma treatment
How a guided therapeutic experience differs from recreational drug use
The role the nervous system may play in chronic stress, pain, and emotional patterns
Why some people carry long-standing emotional responses without realizing it
How preparation, safety, and integration influence the overall experience
The questions skeptics commonly ask—and how Mike responds to them
What surprised me most during my own guided sessions
Why personal growth isn't only about addressing major trauma
If you've ever wondered how much of your health is shaped by your nervous system, past experiences, or the patterns you don't even realize you're carrying, I think you'll find this conversation worth exploring.
Connect with Mike:
https://mikezeller.com/rewiredvip
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAhvCnArKqhJZDilhk0oVIQ
14 Tools to Rapidly Rewiring Your Nervous System: https://neurorewiring.com/
Resources:
Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
betterlifedoctor.com
LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call
CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause
7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter
Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin
RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just clickHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. FollowHERE (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/)
Like me on Facebook:Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)
Subscribe on YouTube:Dr. Amie Hornaman (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)
Follow me on Instagram:@dramiehornaman (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
- What if the way we think about food has been shaped by forces most of us have never considered? In this episode, I sit down with Patrick Sullivan Jr. and Ashley Leroux Sullivan, the founders of Jigsaw Health and creators of the documentary Breaking Big Food, to talk about how our modern food system evolved, why ultra processed foods became so prevalent, and what those changes may mean for our long-term health.
We discuss the historical influence of major corporations, the economics behind food production, and why so many people are left feeling overwhelmed when they try to make healthier choices.
What you’ll learn:
Why the story of Big Tobacco's entry into the food industry still matters today
How "hyper-palatable" foods are designed to keep us coming back for more
The hidden ingredients that can show up in foods you might assume are healthy
Why reading ingredient labels may be one of the most valuable habits you can build
The role government subsidies play in shaping the foods that fill grocery store shelves
How small, realistic food swaps can have a meaningful impact over time
Why supporting local farmers and businesses may be part of the solution
How Patrick and Ashley hope to inspire healthier communities through Breaking Big Food and their own local initiatives
Tune in to hear their story, learn more about Breaking Big Food, and explore what you can do to make more informed decisions for yourself and your family.
Resources from Patrick and Ashley:
Watch the "Breaking Big Food" documentary:
https://BreakingBigFood.com
How to start: “Dirty Dozen Ingredients to Avoid” (downloadable PDF)
https://BreakingBigFood.com
Visit Firefly Organic Coffee & Market in Scottsdale, AZ:
https://FireflyCoffeeShop.com
Purchase Firefly Organic Coffee Beans:
https://www.jigsawhealth.com/products/firefly-organic-coffee-beans
Mold test that Ashley took was the “Toxin Zoomer” from Vibrant Wellness
https://vibrant-wellness.com/tests/toxin-zoomer
Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
betterlifedoctor.com
LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call
CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause
7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter
Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin
RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click HERE, scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow HERE and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Follow me on Instagram: @dramiehornaman
- GLP-1 medications continue to dominate conversations about weight loss and metabolic health, but I think it's time for a more thoughtful discussion. In this episode, I step back from the headlines and explore both the promise and the uncertainty surrounding these medications. Using an unexpected comparison from the FX series The Beauty, I talk about why it's worth asking hard questions whenever a new treatment gains widespread popularity. We discuss what we know so far, what we don't know yet, and why it's important to weigh both the benefits and the unknowns before making personal health decisions.
What you’ll learn:
Why a fictional TV series sparked a conversation about real-world medical decision making
The difference between what current research supports and what remains unknown
When GLP-1 medications appear to provide the greatest benefit
Questions worth asking before trying the newest weight loss medications
Why dosage and lifestyle may influence both results and side effects
How I personally think about balancing potential risks with potential benefits
Why long-term data matters more than short-term success stories
The role of nutrition, movement, and metabolic support alongside any medication
If you're trying to decide whether a GLP-1 is the right fit for you, or simply want a balanced perspective that acknowledges both the evidence and the unanswered questions, I hope you'll join me for this conversation.
Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
betterlifedoctor.com
LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call
CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause
7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter
Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin
RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click HERE, scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow HERE and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/
Like me on Facebook: Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine
Subscribe on YouTube: Dr. Amie Hornaman
Follow me on Instagram: @dramiehornaman
More Alternative Health podcasts
- Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan ChatterjeeAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Meditation for AnxietyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Well with Arielle LorreAlternative Health, Arts, Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and storiesAlternative Health, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Live Beyond the NormsAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Biohack-itAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- The Ben Azadi ShowAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It
So you want to FIX your thyroid and get your life back right? You're in the right place then! The Thyroid Fixer is just that. A show for hypothyroid disorder sufferers just like you who are fed up with symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss, weight gain, and brain fog. Your host, Dr. Amie Hornaman, fitness model turned Functional Medicine doctor brings you The Thyroid Fixer podcast to take YOU from broken to fixed. After a series of misdiagnoses from the conventional medicine system along with a 20 pound weight gain, Amie has committed her life and work to helping others drag themselves out of the same hypothyroidism/Hashimoto's hell she was in. With science, truth, medicine and tough love you should NEVER give up because there are many ways to fix you and get you your life back. Get ready for information and answers that take you from broken to fixed.Podcast website
Listen to The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It, Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.