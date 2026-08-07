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The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

Dr. Amie Hornaman
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It
Latest episode

653 episodes

  • The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

    Breast Implant Illness: Why Some Women Get Sick—and Others Don't

    08/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Breast implant illness is a topic that raises strong opinions, but in this conversation I wanted to move beyond fear and focus on thoughtful questions. I sat down with functional nutrition practitioner Michele Scarlet to hear her personal story—from loving her breast implants for years to eventually connecting them with persistent digestive issues, hormone imbalances, inflammation, and unexplained symptoms that didn't improve despite doing "all the right things." We talk about what led her to have her implants removed, what changed afterward, and why she believes her recovery involved much more than surgery alone.

    What you’ll learn:

    Michele's personal journey from cosmetic surgery to breast implant illness

    The symptoms that prompted her to question whether something deeper was going on

    Why improving metabolic health was an important part of her recovery

    How functional testing can help identify patterns beyond standard blood work

    What to consider before deciding on breast implants—or an explant procedure

    The "rain barrel" analogy for understanding toxic load and why it matters

    Why some women feel dramatically better after explant surgery while others continue to struggle

    How to approach health decisions without relying on fear or one-size-fits-all answers

    Connect with Michele: 

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michelescarlet_/ 

    Website: www.michelescarlet.com 

    Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/

    New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order

    Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off

    SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:

    betterlifedoctor.com 

    LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman

    Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:

    https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call 

    CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW

    Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause 

    7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter 

    Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin 

    RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS

    Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.

    Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!

    CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

    Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.

    ⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/) 

    Like me on Facebook:⁠Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠Dr. Amie Hornaman⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)

    Follow me on Instagram:⁠@dramiehornaman⁠ (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
  • The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

    653. Part 2: The Brutally Honest Beauty Episode - Facelifts, Neogen Laser Update and Fillers

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this follow-up to my brutally honest beauty conversation, I'm sharing what happened after living with the Neogen plasma treatment for several more weeks and how my perspective has evolved now that I've had time to see the results. I’m sharing what actually changed in my skin, why I believe certain treatments deliver more meaningful improvements than others, and how I'm thinking about collagen stimulation, skin quality, and long-term aging differently than I did before.
    I also answer some of the questions that came in after Part 1 by talking openly about my facelift, under-eye procedures, fillers, fat transfer, and what I wish more people understood before making cosmetic decisions. 
    What you’ll learn:
    Why my opinion of the Neogen plasma treatment changed after several more weeks of healing
    How collagen-building treatments compare to procedures that remove the skin's surface
    The role hydration and mitochondrial health may play in healthy-looking skin
    Why I believe choosing the right provider matters more than choosing the latest procedure
    My honest experience with facelifts, recovery, and managing expectations
    When fillers can enhance natural features—and when they can work against them
    Why fat transfer has become part of my long-term approach to facial aging
    The questions I think everyone should ask before committing to cosmetic treatments
    If you're considering aesthetic treatments or simply want a thoughtful conversation about aging, skincare, and cosmetic procedures, I hope you'll join me for this episode.
    Resources:
    Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/
    New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
    Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
    SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
    betterlifedoctor.com 
    LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
    Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
    https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call 
    CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
    Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause 
    7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter 
    Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin 
    RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
    Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
    Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
    CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
    ⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/) 
    Like me on Facebook:⁠Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)
    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠Dr. Amie Hornaman⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)
    Follow me on Instagram:⁠@dramiehornaman⁠ (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
  • The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

    652. I Healed More in Six Hours Than in Decades: The Healing Conversation Everyone With a Pulse Needs to Hear.

    07/31/2026 | 50 mins.
    After experiencing my own guided plant medicine journey, I wanted to have an honest conversation about what actually happened, what surprised me, and the questions I still had afterward. In this episode, I'm joined by Mike Zeller to discuss the current landscape of psychedelic-assisted therapy, how it differs from common misconceptions, and why it's receiving growing attention for trauma recovery, nervous system regulation, and personal growth. We also talk through the importance of preparation, working with experienced practitioners, and why these experiences are about much more than the substances themselves.

    What you’ll learn:

    Why psychedelic-assisted therapy is being discussed alongside advances in trauma treatment

    How a guided therapeutic experience differs from recreational drug use

    The role the nervous system may play in chronic stress, pain, and emotional patterns

    Why some people carry long-standing emotional responses without realizing it

    How preparation, safety, and integration influence the overall experience

    The questions skeptics commonly ask—and how Mike responds to them

    What surprised me most during my own guided sessions

    Why personal growth isn't only about addressing major trauma

    If you've ever wondered how much of your health is shaped by your nervous system, past experiences, or the patterns you don't even realize you're carrying, I think you'll find this conversation worth exploring.

    Connect with Mike:

    https://mikezeller.com/rewiredvip

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAhvCnArKqhJZDilhk0oVIQ

    14 Tools to Rapidly Rewiring Your Nervous System: https://neurorewiring.com/

    Resources:

    Grab your Thyroid Fixer here: https://betterlifedoctor.com/

    New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order

    Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off

    SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:

    betterlifedoctor.com 

    LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman

    Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:

    https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call 

    CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW

    Thyroid Optimization Guide: https://health.dramie.com/thyropause 

    7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter 

    Thyroid on Trial: https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin 

    RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS

    Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263), scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.

    Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow⁠HERE⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-thyroid-fixer/id1529800263) and never miss out on a moment of the journey!

    CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

    Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.

    ⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/) 

    Like me on Facebook:⁠Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine⁠ (https://www.facebook.com/amiehornamannutrition/)

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠Dr. Amie Hornaman⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/c/dramiehornaman)

    Follow me on Instagram:⁠@dramiehornaman⁠ (https://www.instagram.com/dramiehornaman/)
  • The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

    651. Why You're Sick...It Isn't What You Think, But It's SHOCKING!

    07/28/2026 | 59 mins.
    What if the way we think about food has been shaped by forces most of us have never considered? In this episode, I sit down with Patrick Sullivan Jr. and Ashley Leroux Sullivan, the founders of Jigsaw Health and creators of the documentary Breaking Big Food, to talk about how our modern food system evolved, why ultra processed foods became so prevalent, and what those changes may mean for our long-term health. 
    We discuss the historical influence of major corporations, the economics behind food production, and why so many people are left feeling overwhelmed when they try to make healthier choices.
    What you’ll learn:
    Why the story of Big Tobacco's entry into the food industry still matters today
    How "hyper-palatable" foods are designed to keep us coming back for more
    The hidden ingredients that can show up in foods you might assume are healthy
    Why reading ingredient labels may be one of the most valuable habits you can build
    The role government subsidies play in shaping the foods that fill grocery store shelves
    How small, realistic food swaps can have a meaningful impact over time
    Why supporting local farmers and businesses may be part of the solution
    How Patrick and Ashley hope to inspire healthier communities through Breaking Big Food and their own local initiatives
    Tune in to hear their story, learn more about Breaking Big Food, and explore what you can do to make more informed decisions for yourself and your family.
    Resources from Patrick and Ashley:
    Watch the "Breaking Big Food" documentary:
    ⁠https://BreakingBigFood.com⁠
    How to start: “Dirty Dozen Ingredients to Avoid” (downloadable PDF)
    ⁠https://BreakingBigFood.com⁠
    Visit Firefly Organic Coffee & Market in Scottsdale, AZ:
    ⁠https://FireflyCoffeeShop.com⁠
    Purchase Firefly Organic Coffee Beans:
    ⁠https://www.jigsawhealth.com/products/firefly-organic-coffee-beans⁠
    Mold test that Ashley took was the “Toxin Zoomer” from Vibrant Wellness
    ⁠https://vibrant-wellness.com/tests/toxin-zoomer⁠
    Grab your Thyroid Fixer here:⁠ https://betterlifedoctor.com/⁠
    New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
    Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
    SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
    ⁠betterlifedoctor.com⁠
    LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
    Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
    ⁠https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call⁠
    CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
    Thyroid Optimization Guide: ⁠https://health.dramie.com/thyropause⁠
    7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: ⁠https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter⁠
    Thyroid on Trial: ⁠https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin⁠
    RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
    Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click⁠ ⁠HERE⁠⁠, scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
    Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow⁠ ⁠HERE⁠⁠ and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
    CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Follow me on Instagram:⁠ ⁠@dramiehornaman
  • The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

    650. Quick Fixes: GLP-1s and The Beauty Shot: A Little Too Close?

    07/24/2026 | 22 mins.
    GLP-1 medications continue to dominate conversations about weight loss and metabolic health, but I think it's time for a more thoughtful discussion. In this episode, I step back from the headlines and explore both the promise and the uncertainty surrounding these medications. Using an unexpected comparison from the FX series The Beauty, I talk about why it's worth asking hard questions whenever a new treatment gains widespread popularity. We discuss what we know so far, what we don't know yet, and why it's important to weigh both the benefits and the unknowns before making personal health decisions.
    What you’ll learn:
    Why a fictional TV series sparked a conversation about real-world medical decision making
    The difference between what current research supports and what remains unknown
    When GLP-1 medications appear to provide the greatest benefit
    Questions worth asking before trying the newest weight loss medications
    Why dosage and lifestyle may influence both results and side effects
    How I personally think about balancing potential risks with potential benefits
    Why long-term data matters more than short-term success stories
    The role of nutrition, movement, and metabolic support alongside any medication
    If you're trying to decide whether a GLP-1 is the right fit for you, or simply want a balanced perspective that acknowledges both the evidence and the unanswered questions, I hope you'll join me for this conversation.
    Grab your Thyroid Fixer here:⁠ https://betterlifedoctor.com/⁠
    New here? Use code LISTEN20 for 20% off your first order
    Returning customers can use code LISTEN10 for 10% off
    SHOP DR. AMIE’S FIXXR® SUPPLEMENTS:
    ⁠betterlifedoctor.com⁠
    LET'S GET YOUR LIFE BACK...Connect with Dr. Amie Hornaman
    Book a free thyroid and hormone solution call:
    ⁠https://dramiehornaman.com/pages/book-a-call⁠
    CHECK OUT MY FREEBIES... JUST CLICK BELOW
    Thyroid Optimization Guide: ⁠https://health.dramie.com/thyropause⁠
    7 Day Thyroid Healing Kickstarter: ⁠https://fixyourthyroid.com/7daykickstarter⁠
    Thyroid on Trial: ⁠https://health.dramie.com/thyroid-on-trial-optin⁠
    RATE, REVIEW AND FOLLOW ON APPLE PODCASTS
    Show your love for Dr. Amie and The Thyroid Fixer Podcast! If you’re enjoying our journey together, I’d be thrilled if you could take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. Your support helps me reach and help more people just like you, guiding them towards their optimal selves! Just click⁠ ⁠HERE⁠⁠, scroll all the way down, give us those 5 stars, and share what you enjoy about my episodes in a review.
    Haven’t subscribed yet? Make sure to follow The Thyroid Fixer Podcast to catch all the new episodes that come out every week. Follow⁠ ⁠HERE⁠⁠ and never miss out on a moment of the journey!
    CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Join my exclusive Facebook Group and get questions answered LIVE weekly, Just Fix Your Thyroid, for a Community of HOPE and SUPPORT in your thyroid journey.
    ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/dramie/⁠⁠
    Like me on Facebook:⁠ ⁠Amie Hornaman Nutrition and Functional Medicine⁠⁠
    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠ ⁠Dr. Amie Hornaman⁠⁠
    Follow me on Instagram:⁠ ⁠@dramiehornaman⁠⁠
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About The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It
So you want to FIX your thyroid and get your life back right? You're in the right place then! The Thyroid Fixer is just that. A show for hypothyroid disorder sufferers just like you who are fed up with symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss, weight gain, and brain fog. Your host, Dr. Amie Hornaman, fitness model turned Functional Medicine doctor brings you The Thyroid Fixer podcast to take YOU from broken to fixed. After a series of misdiagnoses from the conventional medicine system along with a 20 pound weight gain, Amie has committed her life and work to helping others drag themselves out of the same hypothyroidism/Hashimoto's hell she was in. With science, truth, medicine and tough love you should NEVER give up because there are many ways to fix you and get you your life back. Get ready for information and answers that take you from broken to fixed.
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