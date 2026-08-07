The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

What if the way we think about food has been shaped by forces most of us have never considered? In this episode, I sit down with Patrick Sullivan Jr. and Ashley Leroux Sullivan, the founders of Jigsaw Health and creators of the documentary Breaking Big Food, to talk about how our modern food system evolved, why ultra processed foods became so prevalent, and what those changes may mean for our long-term health.

We discuss the historical influence of major corporations, the economics behind food production, and why so many people are left feeling overwhelmed when they try to make healthier choices.

What you’ll learn:

Why the story of Big Tobacco's entry into the food industry still matters today

How "hyper-palatable" foods are designed to keep us coming back for more

The hidden ingredients that can show up in foods you might assume are healthy

Why reading ingredient labels may be one of the most valuable habits you can build

The role government subsidies play in shaping the foods that fill grocery store shelves

How small, realistic food swaps can have a meaningful impact over time

Why supporting local farmers and businesses may be part of the solution

How Patrick and Ashley hope to inspire healthier communities through Breaking Big Food and their own local initiatives

Tune in to hear their story, learn more about Breaking Big Food, and explore what you can do to make more informed decisions for yourself and your family.

Resources from Patrick and Ashley:

Watch the "Breaking Big Food" documentary:

⁠https://BreakingBigFood.com⁠

How to start: “Dirty Dozen Ingredients to Avoid” (downloadable PDF)

⁠https://BreakingBigFood.com⁠

Visit Firefly Organic Coffee & Market in Scottsdale, AZ:

⁠https://FireflyCoffeeShop.com⁠

Purchase Firefly Organic Coffee Beans:

⁠https://www.jigsawhealth.com/products/firefly-organic-coffee-beans⁠

Mold test that Ashley took was the “Toxin Zoomer” from Vibrant Wellness

⁠https://vibrant-wellness.com/tests/toxin-zoomer⁠

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⁠betterlifedoctor.com⁠

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