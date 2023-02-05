The Thyroid (and Hormone) Fixer Podcast: Thyropause, Menopause, Metabolism and How to Fix It

So you want to FIX your thyroid and get your life back right? You're in the right place then! The Thyroid Fixer is just that. A show for hypothyroid disorder su... More
307. Better Sex, Better Orgasms, and Improve Your Relationships with Sexpert Susan Bratton
A better sex life, a better libido, better orgasms, a better relationship...all of that as you listen to my guest, Susan Bratton! She is an intimacy expert to millions! She's an "orgasmanaut" self proclaimed and she is just an amazing sexual biohacker. So her and her husband, they went through their own trials and tribulations when they were focusing on their careers. And that kind of shook things up a little bit in the marriage. So it was through her own personal experience and really straight talking through this approach that her and her husband came together to bring you marriage saving tips and tricks to incorporate into your sex life...so you can have the most amazing relationship possible. She's a lifelong entrepreneur. She's a CEO of two companies, and she is going to give you real life real world talk of how to improve your sex life have multiple orgasms, and take your relationship to the next level. No matter where you are in your health journey, you need to listen to this. It was one of the best talks...the most real talk I've had with a podcast guest in a very, very long time. And I know that you will just fall in love with Susan! She believes that shame-free frequent sexual pleasure is every man and woman's birthright and it's yours too. So listen up. Keep an open mind if you believe that sex is just for procreation, this is not the episode for you. But if you want to have an amazing sex life and amazing relationship, if you want to take it to the next level, then you have to listen.
Connect with Susan Bratton:
http://arousalsecrets.com <= Free Gift
http://susanbratton.com
http://personallifemedia.com
http://the20store.com
http://betterlover.com
http://instagram.com/susanbratton
https://www.facebook.com/trustedhotsexadvisortomillions
http://youtube.com/c/betterlover
5/2/2023
59:19
306. Sugar Addiction, Emotional Eating and How To NOT Get Sick and Die With Matty Lansdown
Do you maybe not want to get sick and die? Do you want to address your sugar addiction, sugar cravings and your inability to stay on a diet? So we're going to talk about that today with my special guest Matty Lansdown.
Matty Lansdown is a scientist, nutritionist and Emotional Eating coach that specializes in helping women and busy mother’s to get control of their emotional eating to support weight loss, gut health and energy levels so that they can finally feel proud and confident in their own skin again.
Matty started out in the field of nutritional epi-genetics and spent several years working in hospitals as part of a disease research team, and Matty believes that most disease and illness is not due to bad luck but as a result of poor nutrition and lifestyle choices.
Matty’s extensive experience allowed him to uncover the deeper challenge people have with health which isn’t about calories or kale, but in fact mindset and behavior change.
Having been on his own personal development journey, Matty is now super-passionate about showing people how to level up their health so that healthy habits and the best food choices are easy and natural and avoid the feeling of restriction or deprivation.
Likewise, Matty’s weekly podcast “How to NOT Get Sick and Die”, provides his followers and clients with a deep dive into nutrition and how to develop healthy habits that last.
Connect with Matty Lansdown:
10 Day Challenge: https://mattylansdown.com/take-the-10DayChallenge
Podcast on Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/how-to-not-get-sick-and-die/id1450212088
Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2FTMqWqzD89wyFMHUudbX9
Website: https://mattylansdown.com/
4/28/2023
54:47
305. Autoimmune Joint and Muscle Pain and Its Connection to Hashimoto's
This is something that isn't really talked about much in the thyroid community because it's one of those more rare symptoms, but you WILL see it listed on my Lab and Symptom Checklist. It’s one of those symptoms that you might check the box for and really be surprised that it can be tied to your thyroid!
It may show itself as joint pain, muscle pain, stiffness, frozen shoulder, and these are all real symptoms. I even see questions in my Girl, Fix Your Thyroid Facebook group on this just this topic…people want to know that relationship between hypothyroidism and neck, shoulder, muscle stiffness and joint pain. So I will break it all down for you from it possibly being a basic injury, sport injury, exercise injury, overuse injury, or all the way to tying it back to the thyroid and hypothyroidism.
4/25/2023
21:20
304. Estrogen Dominance and How It Can Wreck Your Thyroid...Even in Menopause
The thyroid gland...YES it is tremendously affected by estrogen dominance and this really can occur at any age. In this episode, I will break down estrogen dominance...there are a whole host of symptoms that can occur and it can have a direct effect on your thyroid gland itself. First you must know if you are estrogen dominant. As I always say, TEST DON'T GUESS when it comes to your numbers. When you are testing, be sure to look at all the tests to get the full picture...total estrogen, estradiol, estrone, progesterone, pregnenolone, free and total testosterone and DHEA. All these play together so we need to see the full picture.
What you must understand is that the more estrogen dominant you become, the more your thyroid gland actually shuts down. The more your thyroid gland shuts down, the more estrogen dominant you become...it becomes very cyclical process.
Some of the causes of estrogen dominance include: the use of hormonal contraceptives, environmental factors such as exposure to xenoestrogens (synthetic compounds that mimic estrogen) can also lead to estrogen dominance, certain medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and obesity can also contribute to estrogen dominance.
Symptoms of estrogen dominance include: weight gain, bloating, mood swings, breast tenderness, and irregular menstrual cycles. Hormone replacement therapy may be prescribed to help balance estrogen and progesterone levels to help treat estrogen dominance. Getting it under control is certainly in your best interest.
4/21/2023
24:05
303. Stress and Your Thyroid: Insulin, Hormones and Reverse T3
In this episode on stress and your adrenals, learn how stress greatly impacts the thyroid and what you can do about it as I interview Dr. Tricia Pingel.
Dr. Pingel has helped hundreds of people restore their health by showing them how to identify the stress causing their symptoms, restoring their nutrition depleted by stress and assisting in changing their mindset to repel incoming stressors so that they can return to their happy, vibrant and energetic selves. Dr. Pingel will address adrenal fatigue/stress and its impact on thyroid function. This is why MANY thyroid therapies do not work effectively - because the stress response is impacting their absorption and conversation.
Dr. Pingel is the author of Total Health Turnaround, creator of the health programs: The Total Energy Turnaround, 30 day Total Health Turnaround and 7 Day Ultimate Detox and 30 day Walking for Weight Loss. She is also the CEO of Total Health Apothecary, a supplement line specific to the nutritional needs of those under stress.
Connect with Dr. Tricia Pingel:
Website: www.drpingel.com
Dr. Pingel's program: program: www.thetotalenergyturnaround.com
Social Media:
Instagram: @drpingel
TikTok @drtriciapingel
So you want to FIX your thyroid and get your life back right? You're in the right place then! The Thyroid Fixer is just that. A show for hypothyroid disorder sufferers just like you who are fed up with symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss, weight gain, and brain fog. Your host, Dr. Amie Hornaman, fitness model turned Functional Medicine doctor brings you The Thyroid Fixer podcast to take YOU from broken to fixed. After a series of misdiagnoses from the conventional medicine system along with a 20 pound weight gain, Amie has committed her life and work to helping others drag themselves out of the same hypothyroidism/Hashimoto's hell she was in. With science, truth, medicine and tough love you should NEVER give up because there are many ways to fix you and get you your life back. Get ready for information and answers that take you from broken to fixed.