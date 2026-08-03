The Dark Triad: Understanding the Three Most Dangerous Personality Traits

Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep

What the Health is Happening? with Dr. V

The Art of Being Well

Weekly discussions and perspectives on all aspects of psychology, neuropsychology, psychopharmacology, and mental health topics. Psychoeducation, information, misinformation, controversy, and passion about an incredibly relevant and misunderstood medical field.

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