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Psychology Unplugged

Dr. Corey J. Nigro
Health & WellnessMedicine
Psychology Unplugged
Latest episode

291 episodes

  • Psychology Unplugged

    Panic Attacks in the Social Media Era

    08/02/2026 | 24 mins.
    Text at 617-750-9411
  • Psychology Unplugged

    The Dark Triad: Understanding the Three Most Dangerous Personality Traits

    07/26/2026 | 23 mins.
    Text at 617-750-9411
  • Psychology Unplugged

    Psychology Myths: Separating Science From Fiction

    07/19/2026 | 31 mins.
    Text at 617-750-9411
  • Psychology Unplugged

    Psychosis: Understanding the Break From Reality

    07/12/2026 | 22 mins.
    Text at 617-750-9411
  • Psychology Unplugged

    Change

    07/05/2026 | 25 mins.
    Text at 617-750-9411
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About Psychology Unplugged
Weekly discussions and perspectives on all aspects of psychology, neuropsychology, psychopharmacology, and mental health topics. Psychoeducation, information, misinformation, controversy, and passion about an incredibly relevant and misunderstood medical field.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMedicineMental HealthScienceSocial Sciences

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