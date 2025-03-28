Welcome to the Diabetic Foot Files Podcast—the show where we uncover the real stories, latest research, and essential tips to help prevent diabetic foot complications. I’m Dr. G aka Dr. Gabrielle Hutcheson Donaldson and as a podiatrist and wound care specialist . I’m here to educate, empower, and guide you through the world of diabetic foot care. From wound healing to amputation prevention, we’ll break down the facts, bust the myths, and share life-saving strategies. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional, this podcast is your go-to resource for healthier feet and a better quality of life. So let’s dive in—because when it comes to diabetes, every step matters!”- [email protected]
If you’re a foot care specialist, nail tech, or healthcare provider looking to deepen your skills in diabetic foot care, check out our Diabetic Pedicure Certification Course at https://gabrielle-s-site-f058.thinkific.com/products/courses/ai-placeholder