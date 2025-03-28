Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessDiabetic Foot Files
Listen to Diabetic Foot Files in the App
Listen to Diabetic Foot Files in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Diabetic Foot Files

Podcast Diabetic Foot Files
Diabetic Foot Files
Welcome to the Diabetic Foot Files Podcast—the show where we uncover the real stories, latest research, and essential tips to help prevent diabetic foot complic...
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Unmasking the Silent Squeeze: Compartment Syndrome in Diabetics
    In this episode of the Diabetic Foot Files, we delve into the rarely discussed yet potentially life-threatening condition known as compartment syndrome. Often overlooked in diabetics due to masked symptoms, this episode highlights real-life cases, including a misdiagnosis that led to a life-saving fasciotomy. We cover the six Ps of diagnosis, the importance of early detection, and why routine foot checks are vital for diabetic patients. Join us as we unravel the mysteries of compartment syndrome and arm you with the knowledge to act before it's too late.
    --------  
    13:56
  • Revolutionizing Diabetic Wound Care: Cutting-Edge Technologies Unveiled
    Welcome to the Diabetic Foot Files! In this episode, Dr. G delves into the groundbreaking advancements in diabetic wound care that are transforming the field. Say goodbye to traditional gauze and tape methods as we explore new technologies such as bioengineered skin, amniotic tissue grafts, and smart dressings. Discover the role of AI in improving healing outcomes and learn why staying informed about the latest research is crucial for diabetic patients. Tune in to understand how these innovations promise to enhance wound healing, prevent amputations, and ultimately save lives.
    --------  
    13:09
  • The Hidden Dangers of Burns and Diabetes: A Deep Dive
    Welcome to another insightful episode of the Diabetic Foot Files. In this episode, Dr. G delves into the crucial topic of burns in people with diabetes, exploring the causes, presentation, and treatment options. Discover the fascinating advancements in skin grafts and burn care, while learning about the heightened risks for individuals with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Dr. G shares personal anecdotes and clinical insights on the dangers of burns, emphasizing why they amplify complications in diabetic patients. Uncover the stages of burns, common household risks, and why proper management and rapid intervention is vital. The episode also sheds light on the revolutionary innovations in burn recovery, from bioengineered skin substitutes to 3D bioprinting and stem cell therapies. Learn about the 60-second daily foot check rule for early recognition of injuries to prevent severe complications, aiming to empower patients to manage their foot health proactively.
    --------  
    12:49
  • "Blood Flow and Diabetic Health: The Critical Connection"
    In this episode of Diabetic Foot Files, join Dr. Gabby as she explores the often-overlooked yet crucial aspect of vascular health in diabetics. Discover how ischemia affects diabetic foot health, leading to serious complications, and learn why early detection and consultation with a vascular specialist are vital. Dr. Gabby sheds light on the symptoms of compromised circulation, such as cold feet, numbness, and discoloration of the extremities, and emphasizes the importance of regular vascular check-ups. Tune in to gain valuable insights that could potentially save your feet or even your life.
    --------  
    14:56
  • "Step into Biomechanics: Unlocking Diabetic Foot Care"
    Welcome back to Diabetic Foot Files, your essential guide to diabetic foot care, where host Dr. G delves into the often-overlooked realm of biomechanics. In this episode, Dr. G breaks down the critical role biomechanics play in preventing diabetic foot complications, offering insights into how joint movements, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments help or hinder foot health. Discover how conditions such as peripheral neuropathy, limited joint mobility, and foot deformities due to diabetes can transform gait dynamics, leading to calluses, ulcers, and even amputations. Dr. G also offers practical guidance on identifying biomechanical red flags and discusses the importance of proper footwear and orthotic solutions in restoring balance and preventing injury. The episode also emphasizes the significance of gait analysis and physical therapy in ensuring foot stability and overall mobility, while shedding light on the broader mission of improving life quality through enhanced movement understanding. Tune in to learn how biomechanics is not only vital for wound management but also for understanding how the entire body contributes to foot health.
    --------  
    12:45

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Diabetic Foot Files

Welcome to the Diabetic Foot Files Podcast—the show where we uncover the real stories, latest research, and essential tips to help prevent diabetic foot complications. I’m Dr. G aka Dr. Gabrielle Hutcheson Donaldson and as a podiatrist and wound care specialist . I’m here to educate, empower, and guide you through the world of diabetic foot care. From wound healing to amputation prevention, we’ll break down the facts, bust the myths, and share life-saving strategies. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional, this podcast is your go-to resource for healthier feet and a better quality of life. So let’s dive in—because when it comes to diabetes, every step matters!”- [email protected] If you’re a foot care specialist, nail tech, or healthcare provider looking to deepen your skills in diabetic foot care, check out our Diabetic Pedicure Certification Course at https://gabrielle-s-site-f058.thinkific.com/products/courses/ai-placeholder
Podcast website

Listen to Diabetic Foot Files, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/4/2025 - 2:22:45 AM