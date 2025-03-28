"Step into Biomechanics: Unlocking Diabetic Foot Care"

Welcome back to Diabetic Foot Files, your essential guide to diabetic foot care, where host Dr. G delves into the often-overlooked realm of biomechanics. In this episode, Dr. G breaks down the critical role biomechanics play in preventing diabetic foot complications, offering insights into how joint movements, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments help or hinder foot health. Discover how conditions such as peripheral neuropathy, limited joint mobility, and foot deformities due to diabetes can transform gait dynamics, leading to calluses, ulcers, and even amputations. Dr. G also offers practical guidance on identifying biomechanical red flags and discusses the importance of proper footwear and orthotic solutions in restoring balance and preventing injury. The episode also emphasizes the significance of gait analysis and physical therapy in ensuring foot stability and overall mobility, while shedding light on the broader mission of improving life quality through enhanced movement understanding. Tune in to learn how biomechanics is not only vital for wound management but also for understanding how the entire body contributes to foot health.