Intrusive thoughts - those unwanted, distressing, and often disturbing mental images or urges that pop into our minds without warning. They're a common experience for most people, but for some, they can be debilitating and all-consuming. In this episode, I take you through the neuroscience behind intrusive thoughts, exploring what they are, why they happen, and how to deal with them.

Intrusive thoughts are not just random occurrences; they're a natural response to our brain's threat detection system, which is always on the lookout for potential dangers. This system can sometimes get a bit creative, leading to hypothetical scenarios that may seem disturbing or violent.

I also go into the difference between intrusive thoughts and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), where these thoughts can become all-consuming and lead to compulsive behaviors. T

By the end of the episode, you will have a better grasp of the neuroscience behind intrusive thoughts and some practical tips on how to deal with them.



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