DYFM Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More
Available Episodes
5 of 211
213. Green flags to look for in a partner (encore)
One of my favourite episodes ever. Talking all about the good things to look out for in a partner. This is also great for you to look at your own behaviour and see how many green flags you are brining into your relationships. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/30/2023
36:23
212. Navigating friendship conflicts and poor communication styles with a partner
On this episode I answer a bunch of GREAT listener stories and give my advice on what to do if you are being pushed out of a friendship group for no good reason, if your partner doesn't communicate with you for days or even weeks after a fight and SOOOO much more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
42:41
211. How to become more assertive in every area (encore)
Today is an encore episode of one of my all time favourite topics. Assertiveness. I will give you a whole bunch of tips on how to increase your assertiveness no matter who you are speaking to! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/23/2023
37:57
210. Know yourself better so people don't take advantage of you
Lets talk about all the ways that people take advantage of you (intentional and intentional ways) and how to know yourself better so you can respond to these moments, so you don't feel stuck or caught up in what someone else is saying or doing. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/20/2023
43:41
209. They were out of your life and now they want back in. What do you do?
Today I talk about how to navigate a situation where either you ended a relationship with someone or they ended it with you and now they want back in. How do you know if you want them back? or how do you keep them out? do you owe them anything? all this and MOREBrain Fact: EPO - blood doping Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.