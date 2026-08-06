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Do You F*cking Mind?
Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa - Neuroscientist and Mindset Coach
Latest episode
628 episodes
- In today's episode, I talk about the concept of decision fatigue and how it affects our daily lives. Being bombarded with choices, from what to wear to what to eat, and it's easy to get caught up in the overwhelm. But what if you could simplify your decision-making process and make choices with confidence?
One of the key takeaways from this episode is the importance of automating repetitive choices, such as creating a morning routine or deciding on a limited number of breakfast options, deciding earlier, whether it's booking a trip or making a big decision, and creating rules for yourself to avoid procrastination.
Tune in to learn how to navigate the paradox of plenty and make better decisions in your daily life.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In this episode, I delve into the psychology of luck and give you some practical tips on how to become a luckier person. I talk about the concept of beginner's luck to reframing failures, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you shift your mindset and attract more good fortune into your life.
I also touch on a study on the psychology of luck, which demonstrates that people who believe they are lucky tend to have higher levels of optimism, hope, and confidence in achieving their goals.
Tune in to this episode to discover the eight points that will help you become a luckier person. From reframing failures to cultivating a positive attitude, this episode is packed with practical advice that will leave you feeling motivated and empowered to take control of your luck.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In this head noise episode, I respond to a listeners question around coercive control and I go further in depth, covering the complex and often subtle signs of coercive control in relationships, and offers guidance on how to support loved ones who may be experiencing it. Coercive control is a form of psychological abuse that can be just as damaging as physical violence, and it's essential to recognise the signs and take action.
I share advice on how to approach conversations with loved ones who may be experiencing coercive control, including how to bring up the topic gently and avoid being judgmental or accusatory. This is focused on providing them with opportunities to regain their independence and autonomy.
If you or someone you know is experiencing coercive control, this episode is a must-listen. By listening to this episode, you'll gain a deeper understanding of coercive control and learn how to support those affected by it.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In today's episode (a specialized head noise ep), I go into the importance of having a gap between relationships, the benefits of taking time to heal and focus on personal growth before jumping into a new partnership.
Key takeaways from this episode include the importance of recognising patterns in relationships, learning to provide your own happiness, and developing emotional resilience.
If you're someone who's struggling to move on from a past love or finds themselves constantly jumping from one relationship to another, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to learn how to break the cycle of rebound relationships and cultivate a healthier approach to love and relationships.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Intrusive thoughts - those unwanted, distressing, and often disturbing mental images or urges that pop into our minds without warning. They're a common experience for most people, but for some, they can be debilitating and all-consuming. In this episode, I take you through the neuroscience behind intrusive thoughts, exploring what they are, why they happen, and how to deal with them.
Intrusive thoughts are not just random occurrences; they're a natural response to our brain's threat detection system, which is always on the lookout for potential dangers. This system can sometimes get a bit creative, leading to hypothetical scenarios that may seem disturbing or violent.
I also go into the difference between intrusive thoughts and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), where these thoughts can become all-consuming and lead to compulsive behaviors. T
By the end of the episode, you will have a better grasp of the neuroscience behind intrusive thoughts and some practical tips on how to deal with them.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Do You F*cking Mind?
Mindset hacks for a badass life, hosted by cognitive neuroscientist Alexis Fernandez. On Mondays my episodes are a combo of neuroscience and psychology. I deep dive into everything from habit formation and how to live a carefree life, to friendships and heartbreak. And on Fridays we've got Head Noise - where I answer your questions! Email info@dyfmpod.com to submit your questions. Order your copy of my latest book How to Chase Change at https://bit.ly/44xwszRPodcast website
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