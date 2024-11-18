Your Anxiety Toolkit - Anxiety & OCD Strategies for Everyday

410 How to Stop Worrying If People Are Judging You (A Compassionate Approach)
In this episode, Kimberley Quinlan shares practical tools and mindset shifts to help you stop worrying about being judged and embrace authenticity.
409 Foods That Increase Anxiety (and Foods That Help with Anxiety) - with Heather Lilico
In this episode, holistic nutritionist Heather Lilico shares practical insights on how food choices can help manage anxiety, support mental well-being, and create a balanced approach to nutrition.
408 How to Overcome the Fear of Medical Procedures (A Therapist's Guide)
In this episode of Your Anxiety Toolkit, Kimberley Quinlan guides listeners through practical strategies for managing the fear of medical procedures, such as needle and blood phobias. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, she shares actionable tips to help listeners confront their fears with compassion and resilience. Learn how to turn anxiety into a manageable experience and feel empowered through the process.
407 How to Manage Election Anxiety (Strategies for Dealing with Political Stress)
406 How to Stop the Downward Spiral of Depression Before It Takes Over