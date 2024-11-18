Ep 99 - Dr Zoe Harcombe | Increase Cholesterol & Fat: Fix Your Heart & Inflammation

This episode features Dr Zoe Harcombe, a nutrition expert who will expose the truth about cholesterol and saturated fat. Head to⁠ https://shop.theprimal.com/⁠ to try 100% clean tallow balms. Access the full show notes, including referenced articles, books, and additional resources: https://www.theprimal.com/lab/increase-cholesterol-saturated-fat-fix-your-heart-inflammation Dr Harcombe's Book "The Harcombe Diet: Stop Counting Calories & Start Losing Weight': https://amzn.to/3BgeuY4 Dr Harcombe is an expert in cholesterol and saturated fat and the suggested link between heart attacks and heart disease. Dr Zoe Harcombe has spent her career challenging the dietary food guidelines (specifically dietary fat). She asserts that the 1977 change in dietary guidelines and the drive to lower cholesterol have caused the worldwide obesity crisis. In this episode, Dr. Harcombe explains cholesterol, the differences between LDL and HDL cholesterol, and the link between saturated fat and high cholesterol. Dr Harcombe also discusses the myth of fiber, the dangers of statins, and why vitamin D is essential for optimal health. This episode is important if you want to understand the truth about cholesterol and saturated fat. You will learn the mechanism by which cholesterol works in the body, how LDL cholesterol is protective for your heart, and how much fat you should eat a day for optimal health.