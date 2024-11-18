Powered by RND
The Primal Podcast

Rina Ahluwalia
The Primal Podcast (previously known as 5 Minute Body) is hosted by Rina Ahluwalia, who has over 25 years of experience in the medical industry.
Health & WellnessNutrition

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Ep 103 - Dr Burhenne | The Perfect Oral Care Routine To FIX YOUR MOUTH & Disease
    Oral bacteria is closely linked to heart disease and Alzheimer's. Dr. Burhenne explains the perfect oral care routine to improve oral and overall health. Head to http://DrinkLMNT.com/theprimalpodcast to get your free sample pack with any purchase. Dr. B's Perfect Oral Routine with links: https://www.theprimal.com/lab/improve-oral-bacteria-fix-blood-pressure-and-inflammation-naturally Dr. Mark Burhenne is a bestselling author. He’s a family and sleep medicine dentist who has been in private practice nearly 35 years. Dr. B has focused on patient-centered and preventative dental healthcare. He is the creator of Ask the Dentist, which is dedicated to exploring the mouth-body connection and the role of the oral microbiome.
    --------  
    1:39:25
  • Ep 102 - Dr Bright | Eat Butter & Fat: Fix Low Thyroid Naturally (10 COMMON Signs)
    Dr. Bright explains how to fix low thyroid with a high-fat diet and 10 common symptoms you might experience. Head to https://boncharge.com/primalpodcast for a 15% discount with code PRIMAL15. Meet Dr Bright + Carnivore Doctors: https://app.gocarnivore.com/ Learn more about low thyroid: https://www.theprimal.com/lab/fix-low-thyroid-with-a-high-fat-carnivore-diet-10-common-symptoms Dr Bright's Books: Good Fat Is Good For Women: https://amzn.to/4f8MiVA Good Fat Is Good For Girls: https://amzn.to/4fcHKNK Dr Bright's Membership: https://www.elizbright.com/access-denied Hypothyroidism (low thyroid) is a common problem women and men experience without knowing it. Thyroid dysfunction affects every part of your health, and you might experience symptoms like weight gain, chronic fatigue, and hair loss - it's important to understand you can still have low thyroid functions and experience different symptoms. In this episode, Dr. Bright will discuss the simple way to fix thyroid problems naturally and heal the thyroid with a high-fat Carnivore Diet. We also discuss Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease and why the solution to both is the same. Dr Bright also shares the worst foods that destroy your thyroid, which you should avoid.
    --------  
    1:07:03
  • Ep 101 - Dr Ken Berry | Fastest Way To Fix Fatty Liver (10 COMMON Symptoms)
    Dr Berry explains the simple way to fix fatty liver disease with diet. Head to https://shop.theprimal.com/ to try 100% clean tallow balms. Most people don't know they have fatty liver disease (NAFLD) until they get common symptoms like upper right shoulder pain - and that's when fatty liver disease has advanced. But why take the risk of having fatty liver disease when it's so easy to fix. Dr Berry will discuss the fastest way to fix fatty liver, better than any pill or supplement, and what foods you need to eat to fix your liver.
    --------  
    1:01:40
  • Ep 100 - Dr Chris Palmer | Most Harmful Foods Causing Brain Disease (ADHD, Dementia)
    Dr Chris Palmer reveals the most harmful foods causing brain diseases and mental health disorders and the Ketogenic diet to improve mental health. Head to⁠ https://shop.theprimal.com/⁠ to try 100% clean tallow balms. Learn more about ketosis and mental health: https://www.theprimal.com/lab/fix-brain-disease-and-mental-illness-with-the-ketogenic-diet Dr Palmer's book Brain Energy: https://amzn.to/4dAcs26 Dr. Chris Palmer is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and an expert in treating mental health disorders and mood disorders that can lead to serious brain disease. Dr Chris Palmer uses the Ketogenic Diet to treat various mental health disorders, including depression and schizophrenia. Dr Palmer explains how depression, anxiety, and ADHD are brain disorders that start from metabolic dysfunction and impaired mitochondria. He explains how low carbohydrate diets increase mitochondrial turnover to improve mental health. We also discuss the role of ketones and ketosis, tools such as fat fasts, and how alcohol and trauma lead to mental health disorders.
    --------  
    1:22:48
  • Ep 99 - Dr Zoe Harcombe | Increase Cholesterol & Fat: Fix Your Heart & Inflammation
    This episode features Dr Zoe Harcombe, a nutrition expert who will expose the truth about cholesterol and saturated fat. Head to⁠ https://shop.theprimal.com/⁠ to try 100% clean tallow balms. Access the full show notes, including referenced articles, books, and additional resources: https://www.theprimal.com/lab/increase-cholesterol-saturated-fat-fix-your-heart-inflammation Dr Harcombe's Book "The Harcombe Diet: Stop Counting Calories & Start Losing Weight': https://amzn.to/3BgeuY4 Dr Harcombe is an expert in cholesterol and saturated fat and the suggested link between heart attacks and heart disease. Dr Zoe Harcombe has spent her career challenging the dietary food guidelines (specifically dietary fat). She asserts that the 1977 change in dietary guidelines and the drive to lower cholesterol have caused the worldwide obesity crisis. In this episode, Dr. Harcombe explains cholesterol, the differences between LDL and HDL cholesterol, and the link between saturated fat and high cholesterol. Dr Harcombe also discusses the myth of fiber, the dangers of statins, and why vitamin D is essential for optimal health. This episode is important if you want to understand the truth about cholesterol and saturated fat. You will learn the mechanism by which cholesterol works in the body, how LDL cholesterol is protective for your heart, and how much fat you should eat a day for optimal health.
    --------  
    1:27:15

About The Primal Podcast

The Primal Podcast (previously known as 5 Minute Body) is hosted by Rina Ahluwalia, who has over 25 years of experience in the medical industry. The health podcast discusses root-cause healing including nutritional protocols like the Carnivore Diet to fix inflammation, hormonal dysregulation, heart disease, cancer, dementia, and mental health disorders. Learn More: https://www.theprimal.com/
