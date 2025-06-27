Get In Here Y’all, There’s a Shoplifter Among Us
🎙️ Episode 12 Title: Get In Here Y’all, There’s a Shoplifter Among Us🎧 Host: Tina WhitePodcast: The Trigger and The Truth💥 Episode Overview:In this eye-opening episode, Tina White gets all the way real about a manipulation tactic that’s way too common and not nearly talked about enough: deflection — when someone shifts blame, creates chaos, and calls you the problem just to avoid owning their own dysfunction.From family dynamics to romantic relationships and even professional spaces, deflection can look like emotional gaslighting, survival-mode sabotage, or straight-up reckless behavior — the kind that gets you caught up in someone else’s mess.This episode includes a wild real-life story (yes, it happened at Target) that sparked the conversation, and a deep dive into what happens when you get scapegoated for someone else’s bad decisions — and how to protect your mental peace when that happens.🎤 Preface — Listener Note:This conversation was recorded in January or February 2025, before Target publicly walked away from its DEI commitments. I’m adding this for context.On the day this episode was born, I was on a routine Target run with someone I was seeing at the time. Mid-aisle, he decides he’s not paying — he’s just gonna steal. Yes, steal. With me standing right there.I was stunned. Not only was it reckless, it was dangerous — and if it had gone left, I could’ve been caught in the crossfire of his foolishness. The worst part? He didn’t even pause to consider the impact on me. That moment revealed everything I needed to know.So if you’ve ever been in a situation where someone threw you under the bus — just to avoid their own consequences — this one’s for you.🧠 In This Episode, You’ll Learn:What deflection actually looks like in real time (and how to spot it)Why some people are addicted to chaos and allergic to accountabilityHow being the scapegoat impacts your mental health and self-trustWhy cleaning up someone else’s emotional mess is a dangerous cycleHow to protect your peace from people who manufacture confusionThe connection between deflection and chronic overthinkingThe critical difference between guilt, shame, and gaslighting🔗 Resources Mentioned:📄 The Trigger and The Truth Reflection Sheet:“Is It Me, or Is It Deflection?” (Coming Soon)🎧 Episode 3: Go Talk to the Lady — Choosing Therapy Over Silence🧠 Bonus Workbook: Stop Overthinking: Reclaiming Your Mental Bandwidth (Gumroad)🗣️ Join the Conversation:Have you ever been made to feel like you were the problem, just to protect someone else’s image or lies?Tag @TheTriggerAndTheTruth or use #TriggerAndTruth to share your story or thoughts. Let's stop normalizing deflection—and start demanding accountability.🎧 Listen, Subscribe & Share:Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere podcasts stream.💥 If this episode hit home, leave a review, share it with a friend, and remind someone:Just because they blamed you, doesn’t mean it was ever your burden to carry.#thetriggerandthetruth, #truthserum, #emotionalmanipulation, #scapegoated, #healingoutloud, #mentalhealthpodcast, #relationshipdrama, #blackmentalhealthmatters, #deflectionisabuse, #target, #deitruth,...