Title: She Smiled, Then Stabbed Me In The Back: WITH A KNIFEHost: Tina WhitePodcast: The Trigger and The TruthDescription:In this emotionally raw episode, Tina White returns with a story that hits home for many—what happens when the person you trusted the most turns out to be your biggest betrayal. In She Smiled, Then Stabbed Me In The Back, Tina unpacks the pain of losing a friend who once felt like family and how she fought to protect her spirit in the aftermath.Friendship betrayal cuts deep because it often comes without warning and from those we’ve shared our most vulnerable moments with. This episode explores the journey of healing after emotional ambush, recognizing red flags, and learning how to rebuild your confidence, boundaries, and belief in genuine connection.If you’ve ever been betrayed, blindsided, or emotionally discarded by someone you called a friend, this episode is your invitation to feel seen, validated, and stronger than ever.💡 In This Episode, Tina Explores:The emotional impact of fake friendshipsHow betrayal can shatter your trust—but not your worthSigns someone was never truly for youThe difference between revenge and releaseWhy reclaiming your peace is the ultimate act of power🔗 Resources Mentioned:The Trigger and The Truth Healing Journal (Coming Soon)Tools for identifying emotional manipulation and codependent patternsGuest application: thetriggerandthetruth.com/guest🗣 Join the Conversation:Tag us @TheTriggerAndTheTruth and share your story using #TheTriggerAndTheTruth.Have you ever felt betrayed by a “friend”? How did you rebuild your confidence and protect your spirit?🎧 Listen, Subscribe, and Leave a Review:Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more.💬 Drop a 5-star review to help amplify this healing movement.Mentioned in this episode:Fake Love, Real WoundsWhy You Can’t Miss This Episode: Heartbreaking confession: A close friend—an older sister figure—stabbed Tina. Literally. Her story proves even the deepest attacks can lead to profound healing. Red flags decoded: Learn how hidden resentment and trauma manifest in loved ones—and how to spot it before it cuts deep. Mirror of pain: Sometimes betrayal isn’t a plot—it’s a reflection. Discover how other people’s wounds can find home in your soul. Healing WITHOUT erasing: Tina reveals how she forgave not to forget, but to reclaim herself. Power of boundaries: Learn why not everyone is kin and how to protect your energy with strength, not guilt. CALL TO ACTION Listener challenge: Reflect: Has someone “smiled, then stabbed you in the back”? Journal: Notice the warning signs you ignored. Share: Use #HiddenHateHealing and tag us. Let’s turn betrayal into community support. Don’t just survive betrayal—grow through it. 👉 Tune in now wherever you get your podcasts. Let’s dismantle hidden hate together.