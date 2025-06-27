Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationThe Trigger and The Truth
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Trigger and The Truth
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Trigger and The Truth

Tina White
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Trigger and The Truth
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Get In Here Y’all, There’s a Shoplifter Among Us
    🎙️ Episode 12 Title: Get In Here Y’all, There’s a Shoplifter Among Us🎧 Host: Tina WhitePodcast: The Trigger and The Truth💥 Episode Overview:In this eye-opening episode, Tina White gets all the way real about a manipulation tactic that’s way too common and not nearly talked about enough: deflection — when someone shifts blame, creates chaos, and calls you the problem just to avoid owning their own dysfunction.From family dynamics to romantic relationships and even professional spaces, deflection can look like emotional gaslighting, survival-mode sabotage, or straight-up reckless behavior — the kind that gets you caught up in someone else’s mess.This episode includes a wild real-life story (yes, it happened at Target) that sparked the conversation, and a deep dive into what happens when you get scapegoated for someone else’s bad decisions — and how to protect your mental peace when that happens.🎤 Preface — Listener Note:This conversation was recorded in January or February 2025, before Target publicly walked away from its DEI commitments. I’m adding this for context.On the day this episode was born, I was on a routine Target run with someone I was seeing at the time. Mid-aisle, he decides he’s not paying — he’s just gonna steal. Yes, steal. With me standing right there.I was stunned. Not only was it reckless, it was dangerous — and if it had gone left, I could’ve been caught in the crossfire of his foolishness. The worst part? He didn’t even pause to consider the impact on me. That moment revealed everything I needed to know.So if you’ve ever been in a situation where someone threw you under the bus — just to avoid their own consequences — this one’s for you.🧠 In This Episode, You’ll Learn:What deflection actually looks like in real time (and how to spot it)Why some people are addicted to chaos and allergic to accountabilityHow being the scapegoat impacts your mental health and self-trustWhy cleaning up someone else’s emotional mess is a dangerous cycleHow to protect your peace from people who manufacture confusionThe connection between deflection and chronic overthinkingThe critical difference between guilt, shame, and gaslighting🔗 Resources Mentioned:📄 The Trigger and The Truth Reflection Sheet:“Is It Me, or Is It Deflection?” (Coming Soon)🎧 Episode 3: Go Talk to the Lady — Choosing Therapy Over Silence🧠 Bonus Workbook: Stop Overthinking: Reclaiming Your Mental Bandwidth (Gumroad)🗣️ Join the Conversation:Have you ever been made to feel like you were the problem, just to protect someone else’s image or lies?Tag @TheTriggerAndTheTruth or use #TriggerAndTruth to share your story or thoughts. Let's stop normalizing deflection—and start demanding accountability.🎧 Listen, Subscribe & Share:Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere podcasts stream.💥 If this episode hit home, leave a review, share it with a friend, and remind someone:Just because they blamed you, doesn’t mean it was ever your burden to carry.#thetriggerandthetruth, #truthserum, #emotionalmanipulation, #scapegoated, #healingoutloud, #mentalhealthpodcast, #relationshipdrama, #blackmentalhealthmatters, #deflectionisabuse, #target, #deitruth,...
    --------  
    17:20
  • The Avoidant: When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words
    🎙️ Title: The Avoidant: When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words👤 Host: Tina White📡 Podcast: The Trigger and The TruthHave you ever been in a relationship where every conflict felt like a dead end? Conversations go unspoken, emotions get buried, and silence becomes the loudest language? You may be in a relationship with an Avoidant.In this episode, Tina White uncovers the emotional weight of navigating relationships with avoidant partners—whether romantic, familial, or even professional. Avoidant behaviors can be subtle but deeply damaging, especially when one person craves connection and the other retreats into silence.This episode is a reality check and a roadmap. If you’ve ever been gaslit, ghosted, or guilt-tripped into silence, this conversation is your breakthrough.I open up about my own journey as an avoidant. From keeping people at a distance to struggling with vulnerability, I share how I discovered this coping mechanism was rooted in past pain—and how therapy helped me begin the process of healing, connection, and conscious change.This one’s personal. But it’s also universal. Because avoidance might look like silence, but it’s often the result of stories we never learned how to tell.💡 In This Episode, You’ll Learn:What avoidant attachment looks like in personal and professional relationshipsThe emotional roots behind avoidance and the fears it protectsHow avoidance creates disconnection, even when we crave closenessPractical tools I’m using from therapy to stay present and engagedWays to begin healing when avoidance is your default setting🔗 Resources Mentioned:Attached by Amir Levine & Rachel HellerThe Trigger and The Truth 21 Day Emotional Mastery Workbook and Journal (Coming Soon)TherapyforBlackGirls.com / TherapyforBlackMen.org🗣 Join the Conversation:Have you ever noticed avoidant patterns in yourself or someone close to you? What helped you move through them?Tag @TheTriggerAndTheTruth and use #TheAvoidantTruth to share your story or DM me—let’s talk about it.🎧 Listen, Subscribe, and Leave a Review:Now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere podcasts are heard.🛑 Your past may explain it, but it doesn’t have to define it. Healing starts when we stop avoiding the truth.
    --------  
    23:41
  • She Smiled, Then Stabbed Me In The Back: WITH A KNIFE
    Title: She Smiled, Then Stabbed Me In The Back: WITH A KNIFEHost: Tina WhitePodcast: The Trigger and The TruthDescription:In this emotionally raw episode, Tina White returns with a story that hits home for many—what happens when the person you trusted the most turns out to be your biggest betrayal. In She Smiled, Then Stabbed Me In The Back, Tina unpacks the pain of losing a friend who once felt like family and how she fought to protect her spirit in the aftermath.Friendship betrayal cuts deep because it often comes without warning and from those we’ve shared our most vulnerable moments with. This episode explores the journey of healing after emotional ambush, recognizing red flags, and learning how to rebuild your confidence, boundaries, and belief in genuine connection.If you’ve ever been betrayed, blindsided, or emotionally discarded by someone you called a friend, this episode is your invitation to feel seen, validated, and stronger than ever.💡 In This Episode, Tina Explores:The emotional impact of fake friendshipsHow betrayal can shatter your trust—but not your worthSigns someone was never truly for youThe difference between revenge and releaseWhy reclaiming your peace is the ultimate act of power🔗 Resources Mentioned:The Trigger and The Truth Healing Journal (Coming Soon)Tools for identifying emotional manipulation and codependent patternsGuest application: thetriggerandthetruth.com/guest🗣 Join the Conversation:Tag us @TheTriggerAndTheTruth and share your story using #TheTriggerAndTheTruth.Have you ever felt betrayed by a “friend”? How did you rebuild your confidence and protect your spirit?🎧 Listen, Subscribe, and Leave a Review:Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more.💬 Drop a 5-star review to help amplify this healing movement.Mentioned in this episode:Fake Love, Real WoundsWhy You Can’t Miss This Episode: Heartbreaking confession: A close friend—an older sister figure—stabbed Tina. Literally. Her story proves even the deepest attacks can lead to profound healing. Red flags decoded: Learn how hidden resentment and trauma manifest in loved ones—and how to spot it before it cuts deep. Mirror of pain: Sometimes betrayal isn’t a plot—it’s a reflection. Discover how other people’s wounds can find home in your soul. Healing WITHOUT erasing: Tina reveals how she forgave not to forget, but to reclaim herself. Power of boundaries: Learn why not everyone is kin and how to protect your energy with strength, not guilt. CALL TO ACTION Listener challenge: Reflect: Has someone “smiled, then stabbed you in the back”? Journal: Notice the warning signs you ignored. Share: Use #HiddenHateHealing and tag us. Let’s turn betrayal into community support. Don’t just survive betrayal—grow through it. 👉 Tune in now wherever you get your podcasts. Let’s dismantle hidden hate together.
    --------  
    14:23
  • The First Wound Was Silence: A Truth About Trauma and Protection
    🎙 Episode Title: The First Wound Was Silence: A Truth About Trauma and ProtectionPodcast: The Trigger and The TruthHost: Tina White🎧 Episode SummaryIn this deeply personal and powerful episode, Tina White shares her lived experience with childhood sexual assault and the silent damage it caused—not just to her voice, but to her sense of safety.She unpacks a critical truth often overlooked in trauma recovery: you cannot heal in spaces where you do not feel safe.Long before we can talk about love, growth, or thriving, we must first return to the basics—protection. Physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual safety are not luxuries; they are non-negotiables on the path to healing.Tina invites listeners into a raw conversation about survival mode, the failure of caregivers, and the importance of building a foundation strong enough to support healing. With courage and clarity, she dismantles the myth that you can “just move on” without addressing the environments and relationships that keep you unsafe.🔑 In This Episode, We Discuss:What happens when your voice is stolen by traumaThe role of caregivers and what happens when protection failsWhy safety must come before love, therapy, or personal developmentHow survival mode blocks emotional and spiritual growthThe difference between trauma treatment and trauma-informed timingWhat it really means to reclaim your safety💬 Tina’s Truth Moment:“You can’t heal in the same environment that made you sick. And you can't grow while you're bracing for danger.”📚 Resources + Support Mentioned in This Episode:Ujima The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black CommunityUjima (The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community): ujimacommunity.orgRAINN (National Sexual Assault Hotline): 1-800-656-HOPE or www.rainn.orgThe Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der KolkTherapy for Black Girls – www.therapyforblackgirls.comSafe Places for BIPOC Healing: Inclusive TherapistsMental Health America – Trauma Resources: www.mhanational.orgTina’s Toolkit: The Safety Audit Worksheet (Download available at thetriggerandthetruth.com/tools)📩 Connect with Tina WhiteWebsite: www.thetriggerandthetruth.comInstagram: @thetriggerandthetruthSubmit your truth anonymously: thetriggerandthetruth.com/submit Help Others Find This EpisodeIf this episode spoke to you, please rate, review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it. Your voice helps others reclaim theirs.
    --------  
    26:16

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Trigger and The Truth

Welcome to The Trigger and The Truth—a transformative podcast and healing platform created to explore the breakdowns in our most meaningful relationships and the unspoken truths behind them. Hosted by mental health advocate Tina White, this space offers real conversations, raw storytelling, and expert insight to help you gain clarity, find peace of mind, and grow through what you’ve been through. Whether you seek understanding, closure, or a sense of direction, you're not alone—your healing journey starts here.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureMental HealthRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Trigger and The Truth, The Jordan Harbinger Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/28/2025 - 2:14:51 PM