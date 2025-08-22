🌈#WLW: How to float - not sink - in the dating pool!

"Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples" is a comprehensive course for lesbian couples who are seeking to build a better relationship. Designed by lesbian psychologist and couples therapist, Dr. Robin Sesan, this course is ideal for any lesbian couple who finds themselves stuck in a rut, desires connection, and wants to build emotional safety in the relationship. This do at your own pace course includes video instruction, worksheets, and offers an online community in Authentically Us, where couples can discuss the outcomes of their assignments for each course unit. Yes, you can learn how to create positive interaction and build intimacy that lasts! Learn more and register at https://healthylesbianrelationships.com/Wing Women Weekend, October 15-18, 2025, Provincetown, MA - a conference for women/non-binary persons who are new to the LGBTQIA+ community! This conference is all about connection, finding queer community, and having a whole lot of FUN! For the full conference schedule and to sign up, visit https://wingwomenweekend.com/ and use the coupon code PRIDE in June to receive 10% off.This week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, host Anne-Marie Zanzal and fellow later-in-lifer Barbara Rowlandson talk about #wlw dating later in life. Barbara Rowlandson is a coach for women who come out later in life with a focus on catalyst relationship recovery and dating resilience, and a Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) in Ontario, Canada. Dating later in life - whether you're new to dating women or a long-out person who just hasn't dated in a very long time - dating can feel daunting, complex, and disappointing. Anne-Marie and Barbara explore the unique challenges of dating women later in life, the importance of understanding personal values and doing self-work, how to uncover limiting beliefs about dating, cultivating psychological flexibility, dealing with dating disasters and more. This is a fantastic episode for any woman who is about to step into the dating pool, or for those who have been dating and struggling to meet the right person.For those interested in Barbara's coaching services, you can book a free consultation call here: https://calendly.com/lavender-dating-team/connection-call-with-barbLearn more about Barbara's services and find 'The List' pdf downloadable template mentioned in the podcast at https://lavenderdating.com/ Direct link to 'The List' pdf download: https://lavenderdating.com/the-list❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Discussion about finding yourself and getting clear about values after a long term relationship, and why this is an important step before dating.🌈Clues on how to recognize limiting beliefs - and how to counter them.🌈Reflection on setting boundaries and how to hold them.🌈Tips for mindfulness practices to beat dating anxiety.🌈Thoughts on what to do when you encounter a 'dating disaster.'✨ Why This Matters:Taking the next step...