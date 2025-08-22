Powered by RND
Coming Out + Beyond | LGBTQIA+ Stories
Coming Out + Beyond | LGBTQIA+ Stories

Anne-Marie Zanzal
Health & Wellness
Coming Out + Beyond | LGBTQIA+ Stories
  🌈#WLW: How to float - not sink - in the dating pool!
    This week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, host Anne-Marie Zanzal and fellow later-in-lifer Barbara Rowlandson talk about #wlw dating later in life. Barbara Rowlandson is a coach for women who come out later in life with a focus on catalyst relationship recovery and dating resilience, and a Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) in Ontario, Canada. Dating later in life - whether you're new to dating women or a long-out person who just hasn't dated in a very long time - dating can feel daunting, complex, and disappointing. Anne-Marie and Barbara explore the unique challenges of dating women later in life, the importance of understanding personal values and doing self-work, how to uncover limiting beliefs about dating, cultivating psychological flexibility, dealing with dating disasters and more. This is a fantastic episode for any woman who is about to step into the dating pool, or for those who have been dating and struggling to meet the right person.For those interested in Barbara's coaching services, you can book a free consultation call here: https://calendly.com/lavender-dating-team/connection-call-with-barbLearn more about Barbara's services and find 'The List' pdf downloadable template mentioned in the podcast at https://lavenderdating.com/ Direct link to 'The List' pdf download: https://lavenderdating.com/the-list❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Discussion about finding yourself and getting clear about values after a long term relationship, and why this is an important step before dating.🌈Clues on how to recognize limiting beliefs - and how to counter them.🌈Reflection on setting boundaries and how to hold them.🌈Tips for mindfulness practices to beat dating anxiety.🌈Thoughts on what to do when you encounter a 'dating disaster.'✨ Why This Matters:Taking the next step...
    40:21
  🌈 Understanding Coming Out in Adulthood
    This week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, host Anne-Marie Zanzal interviews Dr. Samantha Winterberg, who shares her personal journey of coming out and her extensive experience in health psychology. Anne-Marie and Dr. Winterberg discuss the catalysts for coming out, the challenges of navigating open relationships, and the importance of communication. Dr. Winterberg's new workbook, "Coming Out in Adulthood" addresses the fears associated with coming out and the impact of childhood trauma on LGBTQ+ identities. Their conversation touches on spirituality, the role of religion, and the significance of understanding one's identity beyond societal labels. You can order your copy of "Coming Out Later in Life" here: https://a.co/d/dvRYXUeFind Dr. Samantha Winterberg online at https://www.bayintegrativewellness.com/Follow Dr. Winterberg on Instagram: samanthawinterberg A book that Dr. Winterberg found to be personally transformative is "Living in the Light: A Guide to Personal and Planetary Transformation" by Shakti Gawain: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/336734.Living_in_the_LightDr. Winterberg's coming out song is I Shall Be Released by Grace Potter and the Nocturals: https://youtu.be/CyLcyqrmF3o?si=nKfbC0bXXm2f-tl6❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Discussion about how childhood trauma can impact the coming out process, but it does not define it.🌈Reflections on the importance of spirituality in self-acceptance and joy.🌈Thoughts on why open relationships require strong communication and self-awareness.🌈Understanding why coming out is often catalyzed by significant life events or relationships.✨ Why This Matters:Understanding and contextualizing our formative experiences is crucial for insight during the coming out in adulthood process. This episode underscores how addressing fears, gaining self-acceptance, and coming out on your own terms can lead individuals to better mental health.💬 Join the Conversation:Are you in a committed lesbian relationship? What have you noticed that is different about lesbian relationships that sets them apart for heterosexual, gay, or non-binary partnerships? Let's talk about it in the comments!
    44:35
  🍵"No Tea, No Shade" – Tennessee Drag Queen Kennedy Ann Scott's Lessons of Acceptance
    This week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, host Anne-Marie Zanzal chats with Tennessee drag queen Kennedy Ann Scott. Kennedy is one of six drag queens featured in the soon to be released Harper Collins publication, "No Tea, No Shade: Life as a Drag Queen" (scheduled release date is September 23rd, 2025, now available for pre-order purchase). Kennedy's story is characterized as a journey of acceptance. Bullied as middle and high school student, Kennedy had the support of a teacher who made life bearable and ultimately inspired him to become an educator himself. Now a middle school teacher, Kennedy, who was recently award teacher of the year by his school board, fosters acceptance and safety for his students. As Kennedy Ann the drag artist, she also works to champion LGBTQ and trans rights, emphasizing the need for acceptance and understanding in society, particularly for marginalized communities.You can order your copy of "No Tea, No Shade: Life as a Drag Queen" in advance now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/006343055X/?bestFormat=true&k=no%20tea%20no%20shade&ref_=nb_sb_ss_w_scx-en...Book description:"No Tea, No Shade is an essential read for anyone who has searched for a way to feel like themselves." -- BooklistIntimate, hilarious, and inspiring essays by celebrated drag queens Kennedy Ann Scott, Lagoona Bloo, Alexis Michelle, Olivia Lux, Julie J., and Nina West.No Tea, No Shade is a collective anthem written by six drag queens who believe in equality, peace, and in a world that loves and respects all people. The defiant legacy of drag will endure fearmongering and hate because their hearts have endured the unthinkable, their courage has been relentlessly tested, and to be blunt, they have the balls to prevail.Kennedy Ann Scott was awarded Teacher of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee. Lagoona Bloo starred on the Off-Broadway hit Drag: the Musical, and Alex Michaels received a stellar review from the New York Times for their role in La Cage Aux Falles at Barrington Stage Company. Olivia Lux starred in Rent and Kinky Boots. Julie J raised more than $100,000 for trans and LGBTQIA+ organizations. Nina West received an honorary doctorate in May 2024 and is a well-known entertainer, having worked with everyone from Glenn Close to Kermit the Frog.When these gorgeous queens wear a stunning gown with picture perfect makeup, haters label them as inappropriate and unlawful. They are entertainers not predators. Drag is an art of self-expression that, at its core, affirms and uplifts LGBTQIA+ people.No Tea, No Shade features thirty essays discussing:Social activism, Drag Story Hour, and education.Coming out, gender, and equality.Relationships, setting goals, and rejection.Celebrating womanhood, family, and image.Despite the pervasive danger of being authentic and real, these drag artists have chosen to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights....
    59:43
  🤔How Can Lesbian Couples Build Secure Bonds?
    It's an exciting week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, as host Anne-Marie Zanzal is joined by psychologist Dr. Robin Sesan and lesbian business owner and marketing expert Anna Empey to discuss themes surrounding lesbian relationships. This episode comes at the precipice of the launch of their collaborative project, "Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples," an evidence-based course, culturally sensitive course on the psychology of lesbian relationships and practical advice on how to build stronger bonds in couples. In this wide-ranging conversation, Anne-Marie, Anna, and Robin cover topics such as sexual minority stress, attachment styles, misconceptions about lesbian identities, the importance of lesbian community and much, much more. The episode is a must-listen for any queer woman, in a relationship or not, who desires a deeper understanding of the challenges and strengths of lesbian intimate partner relationships.Learn more about the Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples course at https://healthylesbianrelationships.com/❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Conversation about challenges of lesbian couples in finding effective, culturally informed couples therapy.🌈An overview on attachment theory and sexual minority stress.🌈Personal stories of identity shifts and relationship dynamics in later-in-life lesbian relationships.🌈Insights on the impacts of societal expectations and internalized homophobia on queer relationships.✨ Why This Matters:Lesbian intimate partner relationships are unlike any others. Challenges of lesbian relationships are not well researched or talked about in common discourse around couples therapy, and therefore it can be very difficult to find information relevant exclusively to lesbian couples. Lesbian couples deserve to have competent care and to be understood in their identities and for their unique joys and challenges.
    1:06:23
  What No One Tells You About Divorce (But We Will) - 8 Pieces of Crucial Information You Need to Know
    This week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, host Anne-Marie Zanzal welcomes back her fellow coach Barbara Rowlandson to the podcast for a conversation about things they wish they understood before embarking on a divorce journey. Anne-Marie and Barb cover some of their biggest missteps and common negative and usually-untrue beliefs that many women hold about the divorce experience. Anne-Marie and Barb reflect and share advice with compassion, encouraging curiosity, and share a few laughs throughout this very informative and engaging episode. While Anne-Marie and Barb both identify as lesbians and are speaking from their experiences in divorcing their ex-husbands, this episode is relevant for any woman, queer or straight, divorcing a person of any gender.❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Conversation about getting the facts from professionals before making decisions.🌈Encouragement to slow down and go through the process thoughtfully.🌈Advice about taking time through the process for self-discovery and healing.🌈Emphasis on why community and professional support is key to navigating separation and divorce in the best way possible.✨ Why This Matters:The decision to leave your marriage is one that may be fraught with anxiety, guilt, and shame. It takes time and deliberation to reframe our thinking and unlearn messages about what it means to be a good woman, wife and mom. Learning to prioritize ourselves may feel hard, but that's because it is unfamiliar, not because it is not worth doing.💬 Join the Conversation:Are you thinking about separating from your spouse? What are your biggest concerns? Let's talk about them in the comments.
    44:37

About Coming Out + Beyond | LGBTQIA+ Stories

Anne-Marie Zanzal, M.Div is the creator and host of Coming Out & Beyond | LGBTQIA+ Stories. She deeply believes that in the hearing of another's story we can often here our own. Her podcast focuses on sharing the coming out stories of the Queer community. . Coming out stories is what connect everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community. These stories are compelling, heartbreaking and inspirational. But this podcast does not stop there. Straight media focuses so much on the coming out part, they often miss the "Beyond." Anne-Marie's guests have created lives of creativity, joy, authenticity and services to their fellow humans. She started this podcast because she felt the need to normalize exploration of questioning sexuality/gender at all ages, plus visibility is vital to the LGBTQIA+ community. It is never too late to be who we were created to be. Her guests prove that. Anne-Marie is a graduate of Yale Divinity School, an ordained minister in the progressive United Church of Christ, bereavement counselor, a coming out and divorce coach, conversationalist, spiritual wanderer, later-in-life lesbian, change maker, blogger, author, a northerner living in the south and trying to figure it all out. Anne-Marie has been featured in print and digital publications including Oprah Magazine, New York Times, BBC, CBC and iNews. She has appeared on numerous podcasts including Two Bottles Deep, Life (Un) Closeted, The Love Fix, Virgin Beauty Bitch, The Late Life Lesbian (YouTube), and many more. You can learn more about Anne-Marie at www.annemariezanzal.com.
Health & Wellness

