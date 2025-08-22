"Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples" is a comprehensive course for lesbian couples who are seeking to build a better relationship. Designed by lesbian psychologist and couples therapist, Dr. Robin Sesan, this course is ideal for any lesbian couple who finds themselves stuck in a rut, desires connection, and wants to build emotional safety in the relationship. This do at your own pace course includes video instruction, worksheets, and offers an online community in Authentically Us, where couples can discuss the outcomes of their assignments for each course unit. Yes, you can learn how to create positive interaction and build intimacy that lasts! Learn more and register at https://healthylesbianrelationships.com/Wing Women Weekend, October 15-18, 2025, Provincetown, MA - a conference for women/non-binary persons who are new to the LGBTQIA+ community! This conference is all about connection, finding queer community, and having a whole lot of FUN! For the full conference schedule and to sign up, visit https://wingwomenweekend.com/ and use the coupon code PRIDE in June to receive 10% off.It's an exciting week on Coming Out & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Stories, as host Anne-Marie Zanzal is joined by psychologist Dr. Robin Sesan and lesbian business owner and marketing expert Anna Empey to discuss themes surrounding lesbian relationships. This episode comes at the precipice of the launch of their collaborative project, "Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples," an evidence-based course, culturally sensitive course on the psychology of lesbian relationships and practical advice on how to build stronger bonds in couples. In this wide-ranging conversation, Anne-Marie, Anna, and Robin cover topics such as sexual minority stress, attachment styles, misconceptions about lesbian identities, the importance of lesbian community and much, much more. The episode is a must-listen for any queer woman, in a relationship or not, who desires a deeper understanding of the challenges and strengths of lesbian intimate partner relationships.Learn more about the Strengthening Love: Building Secure Bonds for Lesbian Couples course at https://healthylesbianrelationships.com/❓ What to Expect in This Episode:🌈Conversation about challenges of lesbian couples in finding effective, culturally informed couples therapy.🌈An overview on attachment theory and sexual minority stress.🌈Personal stories of identity shifts and relationship dynamics in later-in-life lesbian relationships.🌈Insights on the impacts of societal expectations and internalized homophobia on queer relationships.✨ Why This Matters:Lesbian intimate partner relationships are unlike any others. Challenges of lesbian relationships are not well researched or talked about in common discourse around couples therapy, and therefore it can be very difficult to find information relevant exclusively to lesbian couples. Lesbian couples deserve to have competent care and to be understood in their identities and for their unique joys and challenges. 💬 Join the Conversation:Are you in a committed lesbian relationship? What have you noticed that is different about lesbian relationships that sets them apart for heterosexual, gay, or non-binary partnerships? Let's talk about it in the comments!🔗 Visit our website:Anne-Marie's : [