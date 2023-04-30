Do you have trouble falling asleep at night? I Can't Sleep is a podcast designed to help you get the rest you need. Join host Benjamin Boster as he reads Wikipe... More
Available Episodes
J. R. R. Tolkien
In this episode of the I Can't Sleep Podcast, fall asleep learning about J. R. R. Tolkien. He's a pretty interesting individual and has been very influential in the literary world. However, just reading the date range people lived is enough to put me out. I hope you enjoy this episode. Happy sleeping!
5/21/2023
47:36
Iron
On this week's episode of the "I Can't Sleep" podcast, I dive headfirst into the riveting world of... iron. Yes, folks, you heard it right. Nothing screams "sweet dreams" like a dense, in-depth exploration into the world of this naturally occurring element.
It's all there: the atomic number (26 - spoiler alert!), the atomic weight, and even a riveting discussion about oxidation states. If you can stay awake through that, you're stronger than most.
I'll dish out a comprehensive, blow-by-blow account of the history of iron, stretching back to the exciting Iron Age, where things got really wild, let me tell you. Iron smelting, forging, and the rise of early industrialization – talk about a thrill ride!
So buckle up, insomniacs. Tonight, we're trading sheep for Fe atoms. And remember, in the world of the "I Can't Sleep" podcast, 'Fe' stands not for 'fear' but for 'ferrous' – the sleep-inducing superpower of our everyday life. Happy sleeping!
5/15/2023
45:10
A New Ad-Free Experience
Welcome to a special episode of the I Can't Sleep Podcast! We have some exciting news to share with our listeners. Starting today, we are offering an ad-free experience for our podcast.
We understand how important it is to have a peaceful and uninterrupted listening experience, especially when you're struggling to get some much-needed rest. That's why we've decided to offer our listeners the option to enjoy our podcast without any ads.
With our new ad-free experience, you can now listen to my soothing voice to boring you to sleep without any distractions.
To access the ad-free experience, simply visit https://icantsleep.supportingcast.fm/ and sign up for our premium subscription service. For a $2.99 a month, you can enjoy our podcast without any ads and support the production of future episodes.
We hope that this new ad-free experience will enhance your listening experience and help you get the sleep you deserve. Thank you for listening, and we'll see you in the next episode!
5/9/2023
2:40
Helicopter
In this episode of the I Can't Sleep Podcast, fall asleep learning about helicopters. Get ready to yawn as I talk about the intricacies of rotor aerodynamics and blade angles. Trust me, it's way more thrilling than it sounds. But wait, it gets even better! I'll also be diving into the exciting topic of helicopter engines. Get ready to doze off as I discuss the different types of engines, their components, and how they work. It's like watching paint dry, but with more noise. And if you're still awake by the end of the episode, I'll wrap up with a discussion on the history of helicopters. I'll talk about how they were invented, their use in warfare, and their evolution over time. It's like a history lesson, but without the fun. So buckle up and get ready for a bumpy ride of boredom as I explore the world of helicopters. Because who needs excitement and adventure when you can have the dulcet tones of my monotone voice to lull you into a deep sleep? Happy sleeping!
5/8/2023
36:59
Lock & Key
In this episode of the I Can't Sleep Podcast, fall asleep learning about all forms of locks and keys. Get ready to fall asleep as we discuss the intricacies of cylinder locks and how they work. Don't worry, we'll make sure to include plenty of technical jargon to really put you in a deep slumber. But wait, it gets even more exciting! We'll also be discussing the history of locks and keys, because nothing screams thrilling entertainment like a deep dive into ancient locking mechanisms. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, we'll wrap up the episode by discussing the various types of keys and how they've evolved over time. Spoiler alert: they're all pretty much the same. So get comfy, grab a pillow, and prepare to be lulled into a state of absolute boredom as we explore the world of lock and key design. Happy sleeping!
