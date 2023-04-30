Helicopter

In this episode of the I Can't Sleep Podcast, fall asleep learning about helicopters. Get ready to yawn as I talk about the intricacies of rotor aerodynamics and blade angles. Trust me, it's way more thrilling than it sounds. But wait, it gets even better! I'll also be diving into the exciting topic of helicopter engines. Get ready to doze off as I discuss the different types of engines, their components, and how they work. It's like watching paint dry, but with more noise. And if you're still awake by the end of the episode, I'll wrap up with a discussion on the history of helicopters. I'll talk about how they were invented, their use in warfare, and their evolution over time. It's like a history lesson, but without the fun. So buckle up and get ready for a bumpy ride of boredom as I explore the world of helicopters. Because who needs excitement and adventure when you can have the dulcet tones of my monotone voice to lull you into a deep sleep? Happy sleeping!