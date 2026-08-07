Salt has shaped human history for thousands of years, serving as a seasoning, a preservative, and one of the world’s most valuable commodities. This episode explores what salt is, where it comes from, how it has been harvested throughout history, and the many ways it has influenced civilizations. Along the way, you’ll hear about ancient trade routes, salt production, food preservation, and the surprising role salt continues to play in everyday life.



It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!



Read with permission from Salt, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salt), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.



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