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566 episodes
- Salt has shaped human history for thousands of years, serving as a seasoning, a preservative, and one of the world’s most valuable commodities. This episode explores what salt is, where it comes from, how it has been harvested throughout history, and the many ways it has influenced civilizations. Along the way, you’ll hear about ancient trade routes, salt production, food preservation, and the surprising role salt continues to play in everyday life.
It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!
Read with permission from Salt, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salt), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
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- Dolphins have fascinated people for thousands of years with their intelligence, social behavior, and remarkable lives beneath the waves. This episode explores what dolphins are, where they live, how they communicate, and the adaptations that make them some of the ocean’s most successful mammals. Along the way, you’ll hear about echolocation, pods, playful behavior, and the many species of dolphins found around the world.
It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!
Read with permission from Dolphin, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolphin), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
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Ad-free episodes: icantsleep.supportingcast.fmHave a topic in mind? Request a topic
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- For thousands of years, people have looked to the night sky and imagined familiar shapes among the stars. This episode explores the stories connected to constellations, how they help map the heavens, and how they are used in modern astronomy. Along the way, you’ll hear about zodiac constellations, celestial navigation, and the 88 official constellations recognized today.
It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!
Read with permission from Constellation, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constellation), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
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Ad-free episodes: icantsleep.supportingcast.fmHave a topic in mind? Request a topic
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- String instruments have been part of human culture for thousands of years, producing music through vibrating strings in countless shapes and sizes. This episode explores how string instruments create sound, the families they belong to, their development across different cultures, and the techniques musicians use to bring them to life. Along the way, you’ll hear about bowed, plucked, and struck instruments and their enduring role in music around the world.
It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!
Read with permission from String instrument, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/String_instrument), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
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Ad-free episodes: icantsleep.supportingcast.fmHave a topic in mind? Request a topic
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- Cookies have been enjoyed in countless forms for centuries, evolving from small baked treats into one of the world’s most beloved desserts. This episode explores where cookies came from, how they spread across cultures, and the ingredients and techniques behind their many varieties. Along the way, you’ll hear about iconic cookie varieties, fortune cookies, and baking traditions from around the world.
It’s steady and consistent, with no whispering and no sudden changes, just enough to give your mind something to follow as you wind down. Happy sleeping!
Read with permission from Cookie, Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cookie), licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
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Ad-free episodes: icantsleep.supportingcast.fmHave a topic in mind? Request a topic
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About I Can’t Sleep
Trouble sleeping? You could count sheep, or let I Can’t Sleep do the heavy yawning for you. Host Benjamin Boster reads slow-paced, fact-filled content on science, history, and everyday oddities with zero plot twists and even less urgency. It’s calm. It’s consistent. And yes, you might accidentally learn something. So get comfy, press play, and let your brain wander off without you.Podcast website
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