WELLPOWER: Breath, Cold & Biohacking

44 VETERANS DIE EVERY DAY—CAN BIOHACKING STOP PTSD? | Cary Reichbach - E112

In this raw, revelatory episode, Kristin sits down with Army veteran and founder of Grey Team, Cary Reichbach, to expose the silent crisis affecting our nation's heroes—veteran suicide. The numbers are staggering—up to 44 veterans a day take their own lives. But behind the statistics are stories of suffering, silence, and survival. Cary shares his powerful journey from soldier to healer and how his pioneering wellness facility is transforming the lives of those who return from war only to face a different kind of battle at home. Through cutting-edge biohacking technologies, holistic healing, and deep community, Grey Team is a sanctuary of purpose, recovery, and reconnection. Cary and his team haven't lost a single veteran to suicide since their doors opened—an extraordinary testament to the power of proactive care, not reactive treatment. This episode is a call to awareness, action, and compassion. Whether you've worn the uniform or not, this conversation will shift your perspective on mental health, resilience, and how we care for those who've sacrificed everything. Prepare to be moved, inspired, and ignited. If you're looking for the insight and motivation to live a healthy, happy life, this episode is for you.KEY TAKEAWAYS:• Why are so many veterans struggling with mental health issues after leaving the military—and what is the system missing in their care?• How is Gray Team using cutting-edge biohacking and holistic healing to prevent veteran suicide and support reintegration?• What can individuals and communities do to raise awareness and actively support the mental and physical health of returning service members?KEY TIMESTAMPS:(00:00) - The reality of military transition(11:00) - The emotional and mental toll of being discharged(13:00) - Why many veterans don't seek help(16:00) - Founding Grey Team(19:00) - The science behind PTSD, TBI, and brain inflammation(22:00) - Why the VA model falls short(27:00) - Atlas the military dog and the lasting effects of service(36:00) - How Grey Team is disrupting the status quo(44:00) - Civilian connection and shared human struggles(48:00) - Creating pride, community, and purpose after service(53:00) - A powerful story of one veteran saved—and a life transformedKEY TOPICS DISCUSSED:WELLPOWER, Kristin Weitzel, biohacking, health and wellness, women's health, cold exposure, breathwork, scientific research, Veteran suicide prevention, Military mental health support, Holistic healing for veterans, Biohacking therapy for PTSD, Veteran reintegration programs, Mar-a-Lago