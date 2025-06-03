WELLPOWER: Breath, Cold & Biohacking

WHY IGNORING MASCULINE & FEMININE ENERGY WILL SABOTAGE YOUR RELATIONSHIP | BC Serna - E114

What if you could walk into a room, speak from your heart, and help people drop their masks in real time? This episode is more than just a conversation—it's a transformational experience. Kristin sits down with visionary leader and global purpose mentor, BC Serna, in an intimate, soul-stirring exchange that covers everything from inner child healing, masculine and feminine dynamics, and spiritual awakenings, to finding purpose through pain. With over a decade of experience in 80 countries, BC has mentored youth, inspired leaders, and created life-shifting spaces for radical authenticity. He's not just sharing knowledge—he's lived it. From surviving a brain injury to building a global community rooted in heart-centered leadership, BC's journey is a beacon for anyone ready to show up as their fullest, truest self. Expect raw honesty, deep emotional truth, and spiritual insight in one of the most real, powerful, and vulnerable episodes we've ever released. If you've ever struggled to find purpose in your pain, or questioned how to live more authentically in a filtered world, this episode will remind you: your truth is your power. If you're looking for the insight and motivation to live a healthy, happy life, this episode is for you.KEY TAKEAWAYS:• How can we turn our deepest pain into purpose and reconnect with our authentic selves?• What does it mean to hold space in modern relationships through honesty, vulnerability, and balanced masculine-feminine dynamics?• How can spiritual awareness, presence, and community guide us through personal evolution in a rapidly changing world?KEY TIMESTAMPS:(00:00) - Childhood trauma, brain injury, and discovering purpose(10:00) - Living in gratitude and aligning with service(14:00) - Mentorship vs. coaching and healing through experience(18:00) - Masculine and feminine energy in real relationships(22:00) - God, plant medicine, and collective awakening(26:00) - Honesty, jealousy, and radical relationship transparency(31:00) - Inner child healing and emotional triggers(36:00) - Confidence, loss, and learning from grief(40:00) - The power of presence and purpose(50:00) - Men, maturity, and redefining success(54:00) - Loving through the mess and mystery(57:00) - Daily practices, family, and divine alignmentMENTIONS:Website: https://bcserna.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bc_serna/?hl=en KEY TOPICS DISCUSSED:WELLPOWER, Kristin Weitzel, biohacking, health and wellness, women's health, cold exposure, breathwork, scientific research, heat optimization, authentic living, healing through purpose, masculine and feminine energy, spiritual awakening podcast, emotional intelligence in relationships