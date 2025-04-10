Not All Hood (NAH) with Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Powered by RND
Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news...
  • 022 - My Vote Don’t Count? Politics, Propaganda, & Power w/ YelloPain
    In this powerful and urgent episode of Not All Hood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Candace Kelley sit down with viral rapper and political educator YellowPain to unpack the systemic roots of voter apathy, the complexity of political language, and why local elections matter more than we think. Known for his groundbreaking video “My Vote Don’t Count,” YellowPain breaks down how propaganda, lack of education, and generational disillusionment have left many Black Americans disconnected from the political process. He shares how his personal wake-up call came from a cousin running for Congress and how that conversation sparked a mission to educate through music. The episode also explores what it really means to "go back to Africa," the uncomfortable truths about identity and belonging, and the importance of raising the next generation of politically literate leaders through early education and civic exposure. From Dayton, Ohio to Ghana and beyond, YellowPain reminds us: if we don’t show up, we lose our power. It’s not about just voting—it’s about knowing why you’re voting and who truly affects your daily life. A must-watch for anyone seeking clarity, accountability, and transformation in their community. #notallhood #malcolmjamalwarner #CandaceKelly #nahmorethanamonth #companyx #YellowPain #civicengagement #votereducation #youthvote #politicalawakening----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.   Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley   Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.
    --------  
    49:43
  • 021 - Rhymes & Reform: How Hip Hop Is Reshaping Schools with Jamila Sams
    In this powerful episode of Not All Hood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Candace Kelley sit down with Jamila Sams, an educator and advocate transforming the way young people learn through hip-hop culture. As the founder of "We Do It for the Culture", she’s redefining education by using music and storytelling to bridge the gap between students and educators. Jamila dives deep into the systemic challenges in education, pointing out how white supremacy and outdated teaching methods create barriers for Black and Brown students. She discusses the importance of critical thinking, engagement, and allowing students to show up as their authentic selves. Malcolm shares his personal approach to parenting, emphasizing raising a child who is expressive and self-aware rather than simply obedient. They explore the real reason students disengage in class, the differences in cultural attitudes toward education, and how teachers must model vulnerability and curiosity to create an environment where students thrive. Jamila also explains how the school-to-prison pipeline is fueled by media and policy, and how hip-hop can be a tool for empowerment, not just entertainment. From debating whether rap lyrics should be used in court to discussing how teachers can regain control of their classrooms, this conversation is a must-watch for educators, parents, and anyone invested in the future of education. #educationmatters #HipHopInEducation #BlackExcellence #JamilaSams #notallhood #malcolmjamalwarner #CandaceKelly #nahmorethanamonth #companyx #schooltoprisonpipeline #TeachingIsAnArt #ElevateTheCulture #criticalthinking----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.   Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley   Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.
    --------  
    58:40
  • 020 - Survivor’s Story Beating the Odds & Building an Empire with Shontel Greene
    In this powerful episode of Not All Hood, Candace , Malcolm and guest Shontel Greene dive deep into the transformative power of change. From navigating the streets at just 14 to becoming one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in healthcare, Shontel shares a raw, emotional, and inspiring journey. She opens up about her past, from hustling in Baltimore to going to prison, earning a nursing degree while incarcerated, and pivoting to build a thriving business dedicated to senior citizens. Shontel reflects on lessons from her grandmother, the trauma of growing up with an addicted mother, and the harsh realities of the drug trade. From being featured in Forbes and Black Enterprise to overcoming judgment and building an empire, this episode is a testament to resilience, redemption, and the power of purpose. Plus, she reveals the surprising figures who supported her journey, the sacrifices made, and how she's now mentoring the next generation to break cycles of poverty and crime. This is a must-watch for anyone looking for inspiration, transformation, and proof that no matter your past, you can create a powerful future. #notallhood #malcolmjamalwarner #candacekelley #NAHMoreThanAMonth #CompanyX #BlackExcellence #entrepreneurlife #secondchances #redemptionstory #blackownedbusiness #powermoves #hustleandmotivate #lifeafterprison----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.   Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley   Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.
    --------  
    54:16
  • 019 - Faith & Revolution How Spirituality Fueled Black Resistance with Dr. Daniel Black
    On this week’s episode of Not All Hood, our hosts Malcolm- Jamal Warner and Candace O. Kelly sit down with the illustrious and award winning author Dr. Daniel Black for a much-needed conversation on the history, and current status of the Black Church. For over 30 years, Dr. Black has shaped the minds of young Black men and women, and in this episode, he delivers thought-provoking insights on spirituality, religion, and the Black community. We discuss whether knowing God means you need Jesus, how enslaved ancestors used faith as a tool of resilience, and the church’s evolving role in healing trauma. Dr. Black also explores the fascinating notion that Harriet Tubman may have walked on water—both literally and metaphorically. Plus, he shares wisdom on the power of writing, the importance of having clear heroes, and why transformation is more important than imitation. This episode is a must-watch for those who want to deepen their understanding of faith, power, and Black history.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.   Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley   Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.
    --------  
    1:09:49
  • 018 - The Power of Love & Active Change with Stacey Abrams
    On this week’s episode of Not All Hood, Malcolm and Candace sit down with political powerhouse and best-selling author Stacey Abrams for a much-needed conversation on LOVE. Stacey is known for her fierce advocacy for voting rights, DEI, and social justice, but in this episode, she takes us beyond politics—diving deep into the power of love, human connection, and identity. From Black love and family bonds to the challenges of mass incarceration and societal constructs, she breaks down how love must be an active force for change in today’s world. Highlights: - The true meaning of Black love and its cultural depth - Why fighting for equity and inclusion is an act of love - The importance of familial relationships and support systems - Navigating barriers in America—and why love pushes us forwardThis raw, thought-provoking, and inspiring conversation will challenge what you think you know about love in all its forms. Tune in NOW and join the movement. #NotAllHood #BlackLoveMatters #ActiveLove #StaceyAbrams----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.   Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley   Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.
    --------  
    36:41

Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.
