Not All Hood (NAH) with Malcolm-Jamal Warner

021 - Rhymes & Reform: How Hip Hop Is Reshaping Schools with Jamila Sams

In this powerful episode of Not All Hood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Candace Kelley sit down with Jamila Sams, an educator and advocate transforming the way young people learn through hip-hop culture. As the founder of "We Do It for the Culture", she’s redefining education by using music and storytelling to bridge the gap between students and educators. Jamila dives deep into the systemic challenges in education, pointing out how white supremacy and outdated teaching methods create barriers for Black and Brown students. She discusses the importance of critical thinking, engagement, and allowing students to show up as their authentic selves. Malcolm shares his personal approach to parenting, emphasizing raising a child who is expressive and self-aware rather than simply obedient. They explore the real reason students disengage in class, the differences in cultural attitudes toward education, and how teachers must model vulnerability and curiosity to create an environment where students thrive. Jamila also explains how the school-to-prison pipeline is fueled by media and policy, and how hip-hop can be a tool for empowerment, not just entertainment. From debating whether rap lyrics should be used in court to discussing how teachers can regain control of their classrooms, this conversation is a must-watch for educators, parents, and anyone invested in the future of education. #educationmatters #HipHopInEducation #BlackExcellence #JamilaSams #notallhood #malcolmjamalwarner #CandaceKelly #nahmorethanamonth #companyx #schooltoprisonpipeline #TeachingIsAnArt #ElevateTheCulture #criticalthinking----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America. Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley Executive Producer: Layne Fontes Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.