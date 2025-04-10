Not All Hood (NAH) with Malcolm-Jamal Warner

020 - Survivor’s Story Beating the Odds & Building an Empire with Shontel Greene
In this powerful episode of Not All Hood, Candace , Malcolm and guest Shontel Greene dive deep into the transformative power of change. From navigating the streets at just 14 to becoming one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in healthcare, Shontel shares a raw, emotional, and inspiring journey. She opens up about her past, from hustling in Baltimore to going to prison, earning a nursing degree while incarcerated, and pivoting to build a thriving business dedicated to senior citizens.
Shontel reflects on lessons from her grandmother, the trauma of growing up with an addicted mother, and the harsh realities of the drug trade. From being featured in Forbes and Black Enterprise to overcoming judgment and building an empire, this episode is a testament to resilience, redemption, and the power of purpose. Plus, she reveals the surprising figures who supported her journey, the sacrifices made, and how she's now mentoring the next generation to break cycles of poverty and crime.
This is a must-watch for anyone looking for inspiration, transformation, and proof that no matter your past, you can create a powerful future.
Not All Hood (NAH) podcast takes a look at the lived experiences and
identities of Black people in America. Infused with pop culture, music,
and headlining news, the show addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and
triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America.
Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Candace O.Kelley
Executive Producer: Layne Fontes
Producer & Creative Director: Troy W. Harris, Jr.