About EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

The Expanded Podcast is the leading manifestation podcast, hosted by Lacy Phillips, founder of To Be Magnetic™ and co-hosted by TBM’s Director of Podcast & Media, Jessica Gill. It’s based on Neural Manifestation™, TBM’s unique process that’s rooted in neuroscience, psychology, epigenetics, and energetics– with a little spirituality sprinkled on top. While Expanded ranks as one of the best spiritual podcasts, our focus is really on the science and psychology behind manifestation. Our goal is to normalize the practice of manifestation and empower you to get into the driver's seat of your life in order to manifest the experiences, relationships, and things that most align with your authenticity. We cover topics like inner child healing, shadow work, boundaries, how to reprogram your subconscious mind (and why this is so important), clarity, how to manifest dreams, create magnetism, and harness intuition. Part of our manifestation process entails “expanding” past your limiting subconscious beliefs. So, by tuning into this podcast with interviews from experts, thought leaders, spiritual teachers, scientists, and those with Neural Manifestation™ success stories, you are starting the process of “Expanding” your subconscious in order to ‘see to believe’ that anything you desire is possible. And by pressing play, the process begins! Create your daily manifestation practice in The Pathway, our all-access workshop membership, found on tobemagnetic.com or howtomanifest.com.