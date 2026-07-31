EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

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418 episodes
Ep. 418 - What Everyone Gets Wrong About Manifestation Tests & What To Do Instead07/31/2026 | 38 mins.Feeling like life keeps throwing you test after test?
Before you assume the universe is challenging you, ask: is this actually a test, or is there a bigger pattern trying to get my attention?
In this episode, Lacy and Jessica break down how to recognize the difference between everyday inconveniences, true tests, and the deeper patterns asking to be healed.
This episode is your protocol for the moments when it feels like everything is hitting at once. Through the tools, practices, and questions Lacy and Jessica use themselves, you’ll learn how to zoom out, identify the larger pattern, uncover what your triggers are actually pointing to, and reconnect with your grounded, regulated self before reacting from fear or old conditioning.
If you’ve been thinking, “Why can’t I catch a break?”—this episode will help you find the clarity and self-trust to move through what’s showing up and meet your next level on the other side.
Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast
Resources:
The Be Seen Challenge
Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.
Now live inside The Pathway.
Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy
If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.
Join the Pathway Membership
Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!
The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential.
LEARN MORE HERE
Get the latest from TBM
Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!
New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started
Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire
Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library
Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise
Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story
Submit to Be a Process Guest
What did you manifest during the Be Seen Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!
This Episode Is Brought to You By:
Our Place - Get 10% off sitewide with code TBM fromourplace.com/TBM
Always Pan
Wonder Oven Pro
In this episode we talk about:
Why every inconvenience is not a manifestation test
How to recognize recurring patterns instead of isolated events
The true purpose of tests in the manifestation process
Understanding self-worth as the foundation of magnetism
The difference between nervous system overload and authentic tests
Signs you're operating from your inner child instead of your higher self
Why boundaries often trigger manifestation tests
How shame, insecurity, and core wounds reveal growth opportunities
The importance of pausing before reacting to triggering situations
Practical ways to regulate your nervous system before making decisions
How walking, meditation, and DIs help restore perspective
The role of authenticity in creating lasting manifestations
Why repair is just as powerful as passing a test
Reframing challenges as invitations instead of punishments
Learning to trust your worth rather than proving it
Mentioned In the Episode:
Learn more about Signal and authenticity in our Signal Ep
Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now
Tune into Lacy’s Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Safe DI, Conflict DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)
HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
(with exercises by Jessica Gill)
Available now!
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Where To Find Us!
@tobemagnetic (IG)
@Lacyannephillips
Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
@Jessicaashleygill
@tobemagnetic (youtube)
@expandedpodcast
Ep. 417 - Why Hustle Culture Is Keeping You From Your Most Magnetic Life with Olivia Amitrano07/24/2026 | 1h 25 mins.What if the life you built doesn’t feel like it’s truly yours?
This week, we're joined by Olivia Amitrano (aka Organic Olivia), who shares her journey from chasing traditional success to reconnecting with her most aligned, authentic self.
If you're an ambitious overachiever who's always been rewarded for doing more, this episode is your invitation to step off the hamster wheel and come back to your true self. Olivia opens up about unmasking her neurodivergence, healing her relationship with her body, navigating the grief of losing her mother, and rediscovering the magic that was always within her.
Together, Jessica and Olivia explore the hidden costs of hustle culture, why external success doesn't always lead to fulfillment, and how true transformation begins when we stop performing and start listening to ourselves.
As Lacy has been saying, we're in an era of refinement. The answers aren't outside of you—they're already within. This is your invitation to trust them.
Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast
Resources:
The Be Seen Challenge
Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.
Now live inside The Pathway.
Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy
If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.
Join the Pathway Membership
Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!
The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential.LEARN MORE HERE
Get the latest from TBM
Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!
New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started
Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire
Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library
Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise
Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story
Submit to Be a Process Guest
What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!
This Episode Is Brought to You By:
OSEA - Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code MAGNETIC at OSEAMalibu.com
Hyaluronic Body Serum
Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETIC
Red Light Neck and Chest Mask
In this episode we talk about:
Redefining success beyond hustle culture
Knowing when you've outgrown your career
Organic Olivia's transition from CEO to artist
Finding freedom after burnout
The hidden cost of constant productivity
Healing through creativity and music
Reconnecting with childhood passions
Reparenting and nervous system regulation
Healing complex childhood trauma
Letting go of perfectionism
Neurodivergence, masking, and authenticity
Building a life that reflects your values
Grief, forgiveness, and generational healing
Why rest is essential for creativity
Learning to trust yourself and define "enough"
Mentioned In the Episode:
Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now
Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Golden Shadow DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)
Connect with Olivia!
Olivia on IG: @oliviaamitrano
Listen to Olivia’s podcast What’s the Juice
Organic Olivia line of herbal formulas: www.organicolivia.com
Listen to Olivia’s music & newest single PERFECT here: https://hypeddit.com/olivia/perfect
HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
(with exercises by Jessica Gill)
Available now!
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Where To Find Us!
@tobemagnetic (IG)
@Lacyannephillips
Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
@Jessicaashleygill
@tobemagnetic (youtube)
@expandedpodcast
- What if the very thing you've been hiding is the key to unlocking everything you want?
In this episode, Lacy and Jessica explore a gentler chapter of manifestation: one rooted in authenticity, self-trust, and coming home to who you truly are.
They share updates from the Be Seen Challenge and unpack the subtle ways we hide: people-pleasing, over-explaining, perfectionism, and chasing external validation. True visibility isn’t about being louder or more performative — it’s about feeling safe enough to own your desires, trust your intuition, and let your authentic self become your strongest signal.
Plus, they answer listener questions on confidence, manifestation tests, relationship shadows, finances, and embodying the liberating “f*ck it” energy that comes from truly trusting yourself.
Ready to tap into what’s waiting to be seen? Take the Be Seen Challenge kickoff quiz (also in the TBM app) and discover the places in your life that are ready to transform.
Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast
Resources:
Last Chance: $23/Month Ends Monday
Our lowest price of the season disappears Monday, July 20 at 11:59pm PST. Don’t miss this chance to lock in your Pathway membership for just $23/month and start manifesting the life you deserve.
The Be Seen Challenge
Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.
Now live inside The Pathway.
Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy
If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.
Join the Pathway Membership
Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month! The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE
Get the latest from TBM
Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!
New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started
Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire
Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library
Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise
Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story
Submit to Be a Process Guest
What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!
This Episode Is Brought to You By:
Nutrafol - Get $10 your first month’s subscription + free shipping with code TBM
Nutrafol Women
Fatty15 - go to fatty15.com/TBM use code TBM at checkout to get an additional 15% off your 90-day subscription Starter Kit
In this episode we talk about:
The energetic shift from the Year of Stripping to the Refinement Era
Why authenticity is becoming the most magnetic frequency
Updates and breakthroughs from the Be Seen Challenge
Understanding your authentic signal versus performing for validation
The feminine version of "f*ck it" energy
How people-pleasing quietly blocks manifestation
Why disconnecting from technology strengthens intuition
Manifesting a home that reflects your authentic self
Recognizing manifestation blinders caused by overstimulation
Working through time pressure, urgency, and manifestation timelines
How relationship shadows appear when you begin expanding
Learning to trust your own desires without seeking permission
Ancient beauty rituals for nervous system regulation and intuitive connection
Simplifying finances and creating energetic spaciousness
Why raw authenticity will become more valuable than perfectly curated content
Mentioned In the Episode:
Learn more about Signal and authenticity in our Signal Ep
Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now
Tune into Lacy’s Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
Jessica’s fave for hair health: Nutrafol, Act & Acre Shampoo
Lacy’s fave for hair health: Mason Pearson brush, Act & Acre Dermastamp
Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Golden Shadow DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)
HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
(with exercises by Jessica Gill)
Available now!
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Where To Find Us!
@tobemagnetic (IG)
@Lacyannephillips
Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
@Jessicaashleygill
@tobemagnetic (youtube)
@expandedpodcast
Ep. 415 - How to Build Courage to Leave What’s No Longer Aligned: The Process with Chloe Legras07/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Have you ever known deep down that something in your life needed to change, but felt completely terrified to take the leap?
This week, Jessica sits down with entrepreneur, content creator, and founder of Boxwood Avenue, Chloe Legras, to explore the transformational journey of trusting yourself enough to take aligned action even when fear and discomfort loom large. Chloe shares how a picture-perfect life on the outside masked a growing sense of misalignment within, and how years of inner work eventually led her to make one of the hardest decisions of her life: leaving a marriage, rebuilding from the ground up, and following a lifelong dream to move to France.
Together, they unpack the realities of navigating uncertainty, healing childhood wounds, distinguishing intuition from fear, and learning to trust yourself without having complete certainty. This episode is a powerful reminder that your dreams are often waiting on the other side of the leap you've been afraid to take—and that you already have everything you need within you to begin.
This conversation also beautifully mirrors the deeper work of becoming visible, authentic, and magnetic, which is exactly what we're exploring in the Be Seen Challenge. If this episode stirred something in you, take the kickoff quiz (also available in the TBM app) and see what's ready to transform.
Find the complete show notes here → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast
Resources:
The Be Seen Challenge
Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.
Now live inside The Pathway.
Summer Sale: $23/Month
Start your manifestation journey at our lowest price of the season: $23/month! Join now and step into the Be Seen Challenge with us before this offer ends.
Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy
If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.
Join the Pathway Membership
Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!
The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE
Get the latest from TBM
Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!
New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started
Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire
Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library
Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise
Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story
Submit to Be a Process Guest
What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!
This Episode Is Brought to You By:
ARMRA - Get 30% off your first subscription order with code TBM
Colostrum: Immune Revival - Immune barrier superfood
PIQUE - Get 20% off any Pique products at piquelife.com/tbm, and use code TBM at checkout.
B•T Fountain | Beauty Electrolyte
Sun Goddess Matcha
In this episode we talk about:
How Chloe’s parents' divorce shaped her identity
Growing a business and community from a remote ranch town
Recognizing relationship misalignment and distinguishing intuition from fear
The role of TBM in major life decisions
Why certainty isn't required before taking action
Navigating divorce and major life transitions
The fear of financial instability & trusting yourself through uncertainty
The connection between self-worth and success
Manifesting a move to France, living abroad, & creating a new life
Healing through family support
Social media visibility and authenticity
Letting go of the "perfect life" image
Personal branding and vulnerability
Manifesting dream design clients
Working through worthiness blocks
The relationship between visibility and manifestation
Detaching self-worth from social media metrics
Trusting your path even when it unfolds slowly
Designing a life aligned with your soul
Mentioned In the Episode:
Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Inner Child DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)
Connect with Chloe!
Chloe on IG: https://instagram.com/chloe.legras
https://www.instagram.com/boxwoodavenue/
HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
(with exercises by Jessica Gill)
Available now!
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Where To Find Us!
@tobemagnetic (IG)
@Lacyannephillips
Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
@Jessicaashleygill
@tobemagnetic (youtube)
@expandedpodcast
Ep. 414 - How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Manifestations with Sarah Baldwin (Top Rated)07/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.One of our most-loved conversations is back! In this powerful episode, somatic practitioner Sarah Baldwin joins Jessica for a masterclass in understanding the invisible walls that hold us back, building the capacity to receive more goodness, and becoming the loving protector our younger selves needed.
They explore the often-missed connection between manifestation, nervous system regulation, trauma healing, and self-worth, unpacking the invisible patterns that keep us stuck in procrastination, self-sabotage, and fear—even when we know exactly what we want. Through personal stories, vulnerability, and practical insight, Sarah and Jessica reveal why so many of us struggle to take aligned action toward love, purpose, abundance, visibility, and fulfillment—and what it takes to finally move forward.
If you've ever wondered why you can envision your future but struggle to embody it, why success can feel overwhelming, or why your deepest desires trigger your deepest fears, this episode offers a compassionate roadmap forward.
This conversation shines a light on the subconscious and nervous system blocks we're actively working through in the Be Seen Challenge. Take the kickoff quiz in the TBM app and take the first step toward becoming your most visible, authentic, and magnetic self.
Find the complete show notes here → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast
Resources:
The Be Seen Challenge
Stop playing small in your career, relationships, and life and step into your magnetic, expressed power.
Now LIVE inside The Pathway.
Summer Sale: $23/Month
Start your manifestation journey at our lowest price of the season: $23/month! Join now and step into the Be Seen Challenge with us before this offer ends.
Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy
If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.
Join the Pathway Membership
Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!
The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE
Get the latest from TBM
Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!
New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started
Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire
Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library
Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise
Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story
Submit to Be a Process Guest
What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!
This Episode Is Brought to You By:
Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETIC
Infrared PEMF Mat
The BON CHARGE Infrared PEMF Mat is my absolute go-to product! I use it almost daily to ground my nervous system, drop in deeper into my meditations & help my body recover after big hikes. The highest quality and most biohacking stacked mat I’ve seen on the market! Use code MAGNETIC at checkout for 15% off. us.boncharge.com/MAGNETIC
Anima Mundi - Use code TBM20 for 20% off purchase
CEREBRUM Tonic | Nootropic + Cognitive Support*
RELAX Tonic | Support for Balance + Calmness*
In this episode we talk about:
Why your nervous system is the true gatekeeper of manifestation
The three states of regulation: sympathetic, dorsal vagal, and freeze
The “invisible wall” that shows up when you try to uplevel
Why manifestation often feels uncomfortable before it feels good
Building capacity to receive more goodness in your life
The role of parts work in unblocking and reparenting
Vulnerable parts vs. protective parts — and how they work together
Why procrastination, perfectionism, and overachieving are protectors
Becoming a “competent protector” for your inner child
The lioness metaphor: soft and attuned, yet ferociously protective
How adult self-energy creates safety for expansion
Why intuition is quiet and unbothered (and how to distinguish it from fear)
Why shining big is an act of healing — not selfishness
Mentioned In the Episode:
Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Fight or Flight DI, Inner Child DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)
Connect with Sarah Baldwin!
@sarahbcoaching on IG
https://www.sarahbaldwincoaching.com/
You Make Sense on Apple Podcasts
You Make Sense - Sarah’s somatic healing program - join the waitlist
HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
(with exercises by Jessica Gill)
Available now!
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Where To Find Us!
@tobemagnetic (IG)
@Lacyannephillips
Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
@Jessicaashleygill
@tobemagnetic (youtube)
@expandedpodcast
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About EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way. At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity. Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to: – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self With over 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live. Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.Podcast website
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EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™
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