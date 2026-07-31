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EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

To Be Magnetic™
Alternative HealthEducation
EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™
Latest episode

418 episodes

  • EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

    Ep. 418 - What Everyone Gets Wrong About Manifestation Tests & What To Do Instead

    07/31/2026 | 38 mins.
    Feeling like life keeps throwing you test after test?

    Before you assume the universe is challenging you, ask: is this actually a test, or is there a bigger pattern trying to get my attention?

    In this episode, Lacy and Jessica break down how to recognize the difference between everyday inconveniences, true tests, and the deeper patterns asking to be healed.

    This episode is your protocol for the moments when it feels like everything is hitting at once. Through the tools, practices, and questions Lacy and Jessica use themselves, you’ll learn how to zoom out, identify the larger pattern, uncover what your triggers are actually pointing to, and reconnect with your grounded, regulated self before reacting from fear or old conditioning.

    If you’ve been thinking, “Why can’t I catch a break?”—this episode will help you find the clarity and self-trust to move through what’s showing up and meet your next level on the other side.

    Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast

     

    Resources:

    The Be Seen Challenge

    Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.

    Now live inside The Pathway.

     

    Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy

    If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.

     

    Join the Pathway Membership

    Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!

    The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential.

    LEARN MORE HERE

     

    Get the latest from TBM

    Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!

     

    New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started

    Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire 

    Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library

    Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise

     

    Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story

    Submit to Be a Process Guest

    What did you manifest during the Be Seen Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!

     

    This Episode Is Brought to You By: 

    Our Place - Get 10% off sitewide with code TBM fromourplace.com/TBM

    Always Pan

    Wonder Oven Pro



     

    In this episode we talk about:

    Why every inconvenience is not a manifestation test

    How to recognize recurring patterns instead of isolated events

    The true purpose of tests in the manifestation process

    Understanding self-worth as the foundation of magnetism

    The difference between nervous system overload and authentic tests

    Signs you're operating from your inner child instead of your higher self

    Why boundaries often trigger manifestation tests

    How shame, insecurity, and core wounds reveal growth opportunities

    The importance of pausing before reacting to triggering situations

    Practical ways to regulate your nervous system before making decisions

    How walking, meditation, and DIs help restore perspective

    The role of authenticity in creating lasting manifestations

    Why repair is just as powerful as passing a test

    Reframing challenges as invitations instead of punishments

    Learning to trust your worth rather than proving it

     

    Mentioned In the Episode: 

    Learn more about Signal and authenticity in our Signal Ep

    Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now

    Tune into Lacy’s Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here

    Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Safe DI, Conflict DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)


    HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
    (with exercises by Jessica Gill)
    Available now!

    The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
    At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
    Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
    – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
    – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
    – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
    – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
    With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
    Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.

    Where To Find Us!
    @tobemagnetic (IG)
    @Lacyannephillips
    Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
    @Jessicaashleygill
    @tobemagnetic (youtube)
    @expandedpodcast
  • EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

    Ep. 417 - Why Hustle Culture Is Keeping You From Your Most Magnetic Life with Olivia Amitrano

    07/24/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    What if the life you built doesn’t feel like it’s truly yours?

    This week, we're joined by Olivia Amitrano (aka Organic Olivia), who shares her journey from chasing traditional success to reconnecting with her most aligned, authentic self.

    If you're an ambitious overachiever who's always been rewarded for doing more, this episode is your invitation to step off the hamster wheel and come back to your true self. Olivia opens up about unmasking her neurodivergence, healing her relationship with her body, navigating the grief of losing her mother, and rediscovering the magic that was always within her.

    Together, Jessica and Olivia explore the hidden costs of hustle culture, why external success doesn't always lead to fulfillment, and how true transformation begins when we stop performing and start listening to ourselves.

    As Lacy has been saying, we're in an era of refinement. The answers aren't outside of you—they're already within. This is your invitation to trust them.

    Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast

     

    Resources:

    The Be Seen Challenge

    Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.

    Now live inside The Pathway.

     

    Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy

    If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.

     

    Join the Pathway Membership

    Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!

    The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential.LEARN MORE HERE

     

    Get the latest from TBM

    Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!

     

    New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started

    Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire 

    Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library

    Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise

     

    Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story

    Submit to Be a Process Guest

    What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!

     

    This Episode Is Brought to You By: 

    OSEA - Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code MAGNETIC at OSEAMalibu.com

    Hyaluronic Body Serum



     

    Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETIC 

    Red Light Neck and Chest Mask



     

    In this episode we talk about:

    Redefining success beyond hustle culture

    Knowing when you've outgrown your career

    Organic Olivia's transition from CEO to artist

    Finding freedom after burnout

    The hidden cost of constant productivity

    Healing through creativity and music

    Reconnecting with childhood passions

    Reparenting and nervous system regulation

    Healing complex childhood trauma

    Letting go of perfectionism

    Neurodivergence, masking, and authenticity

    Building a life that reflects your values

    Grief, forgiveness, and generational healing

    Why rest is essential for creativity

    Learning to trust yourself and define "enough"

    Mentioned In the Episode: 

    Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now

    Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Golden Shadow DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)

     

    Connect with Olivia!

    Olivia on IG: @oliviaamitrano

    Listen to Olivia’s podcast What’s the Juice

    Organic Olivia line of herbal formulas: www.organicolivia.com

    Listen to Olivia’s music & newest single PERFECT here: https://hypeddit.com/olivia/perfect


    HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
    (with exercises by Jessica Gill)
    Available now!

    The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
    At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
    Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
    – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
    – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
    – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
    – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
    With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
    Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.

    Where To Find Us!
    @tobemagnetic (IG)
    @Lacyannephillips
    Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
    @Jessicaashleygill
    @tobemagnetic (youtube)
    @expandedpodcast
  • EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

    Ep. 416 - How to Hear Your Intuition & Follow the Path to Your Next Level

    07/17/2026 | 58 mins.
    What if the very thing you've been hiding is the key to unlocking everything you want?

    In this episode, Lacy and Jessica explore a gentler chapter of manifestation: one rooted in authenticity, self-trust, and coming home to who you truly are.

    They share updates from the Be Seen Challenge and unpack the subtle ways we hide: people-pleasing, over-explaining, perfectionism, and chasing external validation. True visibility isn’t about being louder or more performative — it’s about feeling safe enough to own your desires, trust your intuition, and let your authentic self become your strongest signal.

    Plus, they answer listener questions on confidence, manifestation tests, relationship shadows, finances, and embodying the liberating “f*ck it” energy that comes from truly trusting yourself.

    Ready to tap into what’s waiting to be seen? Take the Be Seen Challenge kickoff quiz (also in the TBM app) and discover the places in your life that are ready to transform. 

    Full show notes → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast

     

    Resources:

    Last Chance: $23/Month Ends Monday

    Our lowest price of the season disappears Monday, July 20 at 11:59pm PST. Don’t miss this chance to lock in your Pathway membership for just $23/month and start manifesting the life you deserve.

     

    The Be Seen Challenge

    Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.

    Now live inside The Pathway.

     

    Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy

    If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.

     

    Join the Pathway Membership

    Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month! The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE

     

    Get the latest from TBM

    Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!

    New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started

    Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire 

    Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library

    Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise

    Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story

    Submit to Be a Process Guest

    What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!

    This Episode Is Brought to You By: 

    Nutrafol - Get $10 your first month’s subscription + free shipping with code TBM

    Nutrafol Women



    Fatty15 - go to fatty15.com/TBM use code TBM at checkout to get an additional 15% off your 90-day subscription Starter Kit

    In this episode we talk about:

    The energetic shift from the Year of Stripping to the Refinement Era

    Why authenticity is becoming the most magnetic frequency

    Updates and breakthroughs from the Be Seen Challenge

    Understanding your authentic signal versus performing for validation

    The feminine version of "f*ck it" energy

    How people-pleasing quietly blocks manifestation

    Why disconnecting from technology strengthens intuition

    Manifesting a home that reflects your authentic self

    Recognizing manifestation blinders caused by overstimulation

    Working through time pressure, urgency, and manifestation timelines

    How relationship shadows appear when you begin expanding

    Learning to trust your own desires without seeking permission

    Ancient beauty rituals for nervous system regulation and intuitive connection

    Simplifying finances and creating energetic spaciousness

    Why raw authenticity will become more valuable than perfectly curated content

    Mentioned In the Episode: 

    Learn more about Signal and authenticity in our Signal Ep

    Learn more about the energetics of 2026 and 2027 and the Refinement Era in The Hidden Fear Blocking Your Manifestations Right Now

    Tune into Lacy’s Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here

    Jessica’s fave for hair health: Nutrafol, Act & Acre Shampoo

    Lacy’s fave for hair health: Mason Pearson brush, Act & Acre Dermastamp

    Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Golden Shadow DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)


    HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
    (with exercises by Jessica Gill)
    Available now!

    The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
    At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
    Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
    – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
    – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
    – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
    – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
    With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
    Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.

    Where To Find Us!
    @tobemagnetic (IG)
    @Lacyannephillips
    Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
    @Jessicaashleygill
    @tobemagnetic (youtube)
    @expandedpodcast
  • EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

    Ep. 415 - How to Build Courage to Leave What’s No Longer Aligned: The Process with Chloe Legras

    07/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Have you ever known deep down that something in your life needed to change, but felt completely terrified to take the leap?

    This week, Jessica sits down with entrepreneur, content creator, and founder of Boxwood Avenue, Chloe Legras, to explore the transformational journey of trusting yourself enough to take aligned action even when fear and discomfort loom large. Chloe shares how a picture-perfect life on the outside masked a growing sense of misalignment within, and how years of inner work eventually led her to make one of the hardest decisions of her life: leaving a marriage, rebuilding from the ground up, and following a lifelong dream to move to France.

    Together, they unpack the realities of navigating uncertainty, healing childhood wounds, distinguishing intuition from fear, and learning to trust yourself without having complete certainty. This episode is a powerful reminder that your dreams are often waiting on the other side of the leap you've been afraid to take—and that you already have everything you need within you to begin.

    This conversation also beautifully mirrors the deeper work of becoming visible, authentic, and magnetic, which is exactly what we're exploring in the Be Seen Challenge. If this episode stirred something in you, take the kickoff quiz (also available in the TBM app) and see what's ready to transform.

    Find the complete show notes here → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast

     

    Resources:

    The Be Seen Challenge

    Quiet your inner critic, stop playing small, and start manifesting the life you truly want.

    Now live inside The Pathway.

     

    Summer Sale: $23/Month

    Start your manifestation journey at our lowest price of the season: $23/month! Join now and step into the Be Seen Challenge with us before this offer ends.

     

    Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy

    If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.

     

    Join the Pathway Membership

    Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!

    The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE

     

    Get the latest from TBM

    Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!

     

    New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started

    Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire 

    Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library

    Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise

     

    Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story

    Submit to Be a Process Guest

    What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!

     

    This Episode Is Brought to You By: 

    ARMRA - Get 30% off your first subscription order with code TBM 

    Colostrum: Immune Revival - Immune barrier superfood 



     

    PIQUE - Get  20% off any Pique products at piquelife.com/tbm, and use code TBM at checkout. 

    B•T Fountain | Beauty Electrolyte

    Sun Goddess Matcha



     

    In this episode we talk about:

    How Chloe’s parents' divorce shaped her identity

    Growing a business and community from a remote ranch town

    Recognizing relationship misalignment and distinguishing intuition from fear

    The role of TBM in major life decisions

    Why certainty isn't required before taking action

    Navigating divorce and major life transitions

    The fear of financial instability & trusting yourself through uncertainty

    The connection between self-worth and success

    Manifesting a move to France, living abroad, & creating a new life

    Healing through family support

    Social media visibility and authenticity

    Letting go of the "perfect life" image

    Personal branding and vulnerability

    Manifesting dream design clients

    Working through worthiness blocks

    The relationship between visibility and manifestation

    Detaching self-worth from social media metrics

    Trusting your path even when it unfolds slowly

    Designing a life aligned with your soul

     

    Mentioned In the Episode: 

    Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Worst Case Scenario DI, Inner Child DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)

     

    Connect with Chloe!

    Chloe on IG: https://instagram.com/chloe.legras

    https://www.instagram.com/boxwoodavenue/


    HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
    (with exercises by Jessica Gill)
    Available now!

    The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
    At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
    Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
    – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
    – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
    – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
    – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
    With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
    Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.

    Where To Find Us!
    @tobemagnetic (IG)
    @Lacyannephillips
    Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
    @Jessicaashleygill
    @tobemagnetic (youtube)
    @expandedpodcast
  • EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

    Ep. 414 - How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Manifestations with Sarah Baldwin (Top Rated)

    07/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    One of our most-loved conversations is back! In this powerful episode, somatic practitioner Sarah Baldwin joins Jessica for a masterclass in understanding the invisible walls that hold us back, building the capacity to receive more goodness, and becoming the loving protector our younger selves needed.

    They explore the often-missed connection between manifestation, nervous system regulation, trauma healing, and self-worth, unpacking the invisible patterns that keep us stuck in procrastination, self-sabotage, and fear—even when we know exactly what we want. Through personal stories, vulnerability, and practical insight, Sarah and Jessica reveal why so many of us struggle to take aligned action toward love, purpose, abundance, visibility, and fulfillment—and what it takes to finally move forward.

    If you've ever wondered why you can envision your future but struggle to embody it, why success can feel overwhelming, or why your deepest desires trigger your deepest fears, this episode offers a compassionate roadmap forward.

    This conversation shines a light on the subconscious and nervous system blocks we're actively working through in the Be Seen Challenge. Take the kickoff quiz in the TBM app and take the first step toward becoming your most visible, authentic, and magnetic self.

    Find the complete show notes here → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast

     

    Resources:

    The Be Seen Challenge

    Stop playing small in your career, relationships, and life and step into your magnetic, expressed power.

    Now LIVE inside The Pathway.

     

    Summer Sale: $23/Month

    Start your manifestation journey at our lowest price of the season: $23/month! Join now and step into the Be Seen Challenge with us before this offer ends.

     

    Free Masterclass: Step Into Your F*ck It Energy

    If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.

     

    Join the Pathway Membership

    Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!

    The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE

     

    Get the latest from TBM

    Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!

     

    New to TBM? Free Offerings to Get You Started

    Learn the Process! Expanded Podcast - How to Manifest Anything You Desire 

    Get Expanded! The Motivation - Testimonial Library

    Ready to find out what’s holding you back? Try our Free Clarity Exercise

     

    Be an EXPANDER! Share Your Manifestation Story

    Submit to Be a Process Guest

    What did you manifest during the Return to Magic Challenge? Share a voice note of your question, block, or Process to be featured in an episode!

     

    This Episode Is Brought to You By: 

    Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETIC 

    Infrared PEMF Mat

    The BON CHARGE Infrared PEMF Mat is my absolute go-to product! I use it almost daily to ground my nervous system, drop in deeper into my meditations & help my body recover after big hikes. The highest quality and most biohacking stacked mat I’ve seen on the market! Use code MAGNETIC at checkout for 15% off. us.boncharge.com/MAGNETIC



     

    Anima Mundi - Use code TBM20 for 20% off purchase

    CEREBRUM Tonic | Nootropic + Cognitive Support*

    RELAX Tonic | Support for Balance + Calmness*



     

    In this episode we talk about:

    Why your nervous system is the true gatekeeper of manifestation

    The three states of regulation: sympathetic, dorsal vagal, and freeze

    The “invisible wall” that shows up when you try to uplevel

    Why manifestation often feels uncomfortable before it feels good

    Building capacity to receive more goodness in your life

    The role of parts work in unblocking and reparenting

    Vulnerable parts vs. protective parts — and how they work together

    Why procrastination, perfectionism, and overachieving are protectors

    Becoming a “competent protector” for your inner child

    The lioness metaphor: soft and attuned, yet ferociously protective

    How adult self-energy creates safety for expansion

    Why intuition is quiet and unbothered (and how to distinguish it from fear)

    Why shining big is an act of healing — not selfishness

     

    Mentioned In the Episode: 

    Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Fight or Flight DI, Inner Child DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)

     

    Connect with Sarah Baldwin!

    @sarahbcoaching on IG

    https://www.sarahbaldwincoaching.com/

    You Make Sense on Apple Podcasts

    You Make Sense - Sarah’s somatic healing program - join the waitlist


    HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips
    (with exercises by Jessica Gill)
    Available now!

    The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.
    At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.
    Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:
    – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth
    – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work
    – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth
    – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self
    With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.
    Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.

    Where To Find Us!
    @tobemagnetic (IG)
    @Lacyannephillips
    Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here
    @Jessicaashleygill
    @tobemagnetic (youtube)
    @expandedpodcast
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About EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™
The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way. At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity. Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to: – Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth – Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work – Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth – Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self With over 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live. Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthEducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualitySelf-ImprovementSpirituality

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