EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

One of our most-loved conversations is back! In this powerful episode, somatic practitioner Sarah Baldwin joins Jessica for a masterclass in understanding the invisible walls that hold us back, building the capacity to receive more goodness, and becoming the loving protector our younger selves needed.



They explore the often-missed connection between manifestation, nervous system regulation, trauma healing, and self-worth, unpacking the invisible patterns that keep us stuck in procrastination, self-sabotage, and fear—even when we know exactly what we want. Through personal stories, vulnerability, and practical insight, Sarah and Jessica reveal why so many of us struggle to take aligned action toward love, purpose, abundance, visibility, and fulfillment—and what it takes to finally move forward.



If you've ever wondered why you can envision your future but struggle to embody it, why success can feel overwhelming, or why your deepest desires trigger your deepest fears, this episode offers a compassionate roadmap forward.



This conversation shines a light on the subconscious and nervous system blocks we're actively working through in the Be Seen Challenge. Take the kickoff quiz in the TBM app and take the first step toward becoming your most visible, authentic, and magnetic self.



Find the complete show notes here → https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast







Resources:



The Be Seen Challenge



Stop playing small in your career, relationships, and life and step into your magnetic, expressed power.



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If you missed our live masterclass with Lacy and Jessica — don't worry, you can still watch the replay! Learn how to step into your f*ck it energy and feel genuinely safe being seen.







Join the Pathway Membership



Use code EXPANDED for 20% off your first month!



The Pathway Membership gives you unlimited access to all of our manifestation workshops—including How to Manifest, Unblocking Your Inner Child, Shadow, Love, Money, Rock Bottoms, Ruts, and Energetic Updates —plus 70+ self-hypnosis tracks designed to unlock your full potential. LEARN MORE HERE







Get the latest from TBM



Join the Pathway now - Return to Magic Challenge, Money Challenge, and Nervous System Reset available now!







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This Episode Is Brought to You By:



Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETIC



Infrared PEMF Mat



The BON CHARGE Infrared PEMF Mat is my absolute go-to product! I use it almost daily to ground my nervous system, drop in deeper into my meditations & help my body recover after big hikes. The highest quality and most biohacking stacked mat I’ve seen on the market! Use code MAGNETIC at checkout for 15% off. us.boncharge.com/MAGNETIC











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CEREBRUM Tonic | Nootropic + Cognitive Support*



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In this episode we talk about:



Why your nervous system is the true gatekeeper of manifestation



The three states of regulation: sympathetic, dorsal vagal, and freeze



The “invisible wall” that shows up when you try to uplevel



Why manifestation often feels uncomfortable before it feels good



Building capacity to receive more goodness in your life



The role of parts work in unblocking and reparenting



Vulnerable parts vs. protective parts — and how they work together



Why procrastination, perfectionism, and overachieving are protectors



Becoming a “competent protector” for your inner child



The lioness metaphor: soft and attuned, yet ferociously protective



How adult self-energy creates safety for expansion



Why intuition is quiet and unbothered (and how to distinguish it from fear)



Why shining big is an act of healing — not selfishness







Mentioned In the Episode:



Find our Be Seen Challenge plus all our workshops and all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Fight or Flight DI, Inner Child DI, Safe to Be Seen DI)







Connect with Sarah Baldwin!



@sarahbcoaching on IG



https://www.sarahbaldwincoaching.com/



You Make Sense on Apple Podcasts



You Make Sense - Sarah’s somatic healing program - join the waitlist





HOW TO MANIFEST by Lacy Phillips

(with exercises by Jessica Gill)

Available now!



The Expanded Podcast, from To Be Magnetic™ (TBM), is the leading manifestation podcast rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and energetics. Hosted by TBM’s Chief Content Officer Jessica Gill, with monthly appearances from founder Lacy Phillips, Expanded is where science and the mystical meet to help you manifest in the most grounded, practical, and life-changing way.

At TBM, we’ve redefined manifestation through Neural Manifestation™—our proven, science-backed method developed with neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart. This process helps you reprogram limiting beliefs at the subconscious level so you can create the life most aligned with your authenticity.

Each week, we take you inside the TBM practice to help you expand your subconscious to believe what you desire is possible. Through expert interviews, thought leader conversations, TBM teachings, and real member success stories, you’ll learn how to:

– Rewire your subconscious mind and step into your worth

– Heal your inner child and integrate shadow work

– Set boundaries, strengthen intuition, and reclaim self-worth

– Manifest relationships, careers, abundance, and experiences that align with your true self

With over than 40 million downloads and a global community in over 100 countries, Expanded has become the gold standard in manifestation content. Think of it as your weekly practice for expanding your mind, believing what you want is possible, and manifesting the life you’re meant to live.

Past guests include leading voices such as Mel Robbins, Lewis Howes, Jenna Zoe, Martha Beck, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Gabor Maté, Mark Groves, and Brianna Wiest.



Where To Find Us!

@tobemagnetic (IG)

@Lacyannephillips

Lacy Launched a Substack! - By Candlelight - Join Here

@Jessicaashleygill

@tobemagnetic (youtube)

@expandedpodcast