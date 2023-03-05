EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

The Expanded Podcast is the leading manifestation podcast, hosted by Lacy Phillips, founder of To Be Magnetic™ and co-hosted by TBM’s Director of Podcast & Medi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 248
Ep. 248 - How To Know When To Start A New Chapter with Heather Whitaker
Heather Whitaker has always had the special gift of making this work feel doable, accessible, and inspiring. If you don’t know the story, Heather started as a TBM-er just like many of us. She stood up to speak at a live TBM event, and her grasp and devotion to the TBM work made her shine so bright, she eventually became a beloved TBM coach. Now, Heather’s journey continues into a new chapter of motherhood, family, and career. Today, we got to put her in the hot seat to talk about her own process, blocks, fears, and manifestations. She is truly a pro at navigating this work, so just listening to her talk about it really helps you wrap your mind around what it looks when someone lives it – not dabbles or toe dips, but deeply commits. Heather and Jessica get into topics like learning how to get out of your own way, how to maximize and enjoy your free time in an authentic way, shifts in identity, and knowing when it's time to say goodbye. Heather has always had interesting tips and tricks for DIs and inner child work, so you won’t want to miss those! She’s been an expander in every sense of the word, and we are so grateful for every ounce of wisdom she’s given to TBM. We love you, Heather! Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast In This Episode We Talk About:An inspiring announcement from TBM Coach Heather Whitaker!Her next steps on her manifestation journeyStepping through fear, jumping off cliffs, running into the fire!How to manifest empowerment, confidence and self-fulfillmentThriving versus survivingCareer crossroads and alignment in jobsThe balance between motherhood and your own needsAuthentic code and how it can evolve over timeThe relationship between ego and job titleIdentity shifts, inner child, aligned action!The importance of creating space for yourselfTips from Heather on DI’s, workshops and journalingHow TBM work can help you get to the roots of your fears THEMES / TIME STAMPS:TBM Coach Heather Whitaker’s exciting announcement! (00:11:48)Balancing motherhood and putting your own needs first (00:45:52)Tips for TBM DI’s, workshops and journaling (00:55:56) Resources: Start Your Manifestation Process with the Pathway Membership? - Use code MAGNETIC for $20 off your first month of The Pathway or $20 off any a la carte workshop. Wanna find out why you’re not manifesting? Start our free mini-workshop! Act + Acre - 20% off with code TBM20Scalp Detox Stem Cell SerumThick & Full Hair Capsules Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETICInfrared Sauna Blanket Find all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership! (Including the Monthly Check-in Live Calls)Expanded x Ep. 139: Releasing Control & Learning to Nurture Yourself - The Process with Heather WhitakerExpanded x Ep. 81: The Process with Heather Whitaker on Shifting out of Lack Mentality & Into DeservingnessExpanded x Ep. 241- How to Release Control with Psychological Astrologer Dani BeinsteinExpanded x Ep. 214 - Intuition, Authenticity & an Energy Forecast with Psychic Medium Natalie Miles Where To Find [email protected] (IG)@[email protected]@tobemagnetic (youtube)@JessicaashleygillBook a session with LMFT Janelle Nelson Other ResourcesSubmit to Be a Process GuestText Us: +1-213-423-5226 - (texting is only for US, Canada, & Puerto Rico)Alexis Smart x TBM EXPANDED Flower RemedyTBM Manifestation JournalDid you finish the Manifestation Challenge? Share your experience with us!
4/28/2023
1:06:21
Ep. 247 - Transforming and Pivoting At Any Age - The Process with Barby White
“Old” is not a bad word. Getting older is not scary. Forget college! 50+ is the real-time of your life! This episode is about to blow up all the preconceived notions you have about getting older. Process guest, Barby White, a member of our wise community, is coming on the podcast to inspire the hell out of every single one of us. When she started unapologetically putting herself first, her life transformed. Barby and Jessica cover topics we’ve never had the chance to discuss on this podcast. How do you transition from being a stay-at-home mom with 3 kids into being an empty nester who finds fulfillment in the role of being a mom? How do you find expanders who are over 50 (and probably not on social media)? How do you navigate the pervasive guilt of motherhood? They even talk about the ways ego may be secretly driving your manifestation, how being over 50 is actually awesome, and how pings can be delivering what seems to be the most mundane message (like: clean out your storage closet!). Everyone of all ages will get deep expansion from this episode. Huge thank you to Barby for opening her world to us! This is a good one, y’all. Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast In This Episode We Talk About:The remarkable manifestation of Pathway and Wise member Barby!How Barby used TBM work to reinvent herself later in lifeHer cultural upbringing and how it informs her viewpoint todayThe transition from raising children to focusing on your own needsPings, tests, breakthroughs!The importance of being realistic with your first manifestationsBarby’s manifestation list & authentic code and how they have evolvedFinding expanders in their 50’s and 60’sThe secret of manifestationBoundaries with family membersThe energetic power of the word “no”Embracing the magic of later chapters in life!Clearing space, navigating regret, valuing timeTBM workshop and DI recommendations from Barby! THEMES / TIME STAMPS:How Barby discovered TBM and started her manifestation journey (00:14:06)The energetics of focusing on your own needs after raising children (00:35:20)Finding age-appropriate expanders later in life! (01:02:25) Resources: Start Your Manifestation Process with the Pathway Membership? - Use code MANIFEST for $20 off your first month of The Pathway or $20 off any a la carte workshop.Wanna find out why you’re not manifesting? Start our free mini-workshop! BITE Toothpaste Bits - 20% off your first order with code MAGNETICFresh mint toothpaste bits Beekeeper’s Naturals - 25% off your purchase with code TBMRoyal Jelly Brain FuelExpanded Ep. 137 x Carly Stein of Beekeeper’s Naturals Find all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership!TBM The WiseThe Expanded Podcast: The Process SeriesMelissa Wood HealthExpanded x Ep. 111: Melissa Wood on The Quest To Become EnoughAnne Lamott (author)Start Where You Are: A Journey for Self-Exploration - Meera Lee Patel (book) Where To Find [email protected]@tobemagnetic (IG)@[email protected] (youtube)@Jessicaashleygill Other ResourcesSubmit to Be a Process GuestText Us: +1-213-423-5226 - (texting is only for US, Canada, & Puerto Rico)Alexis Smart x TBM EXPANDED Flower RemedyTBM Manifestation JournalDid you Finish the Manifestation Challenge? Share your experience with us!
4/21/2023
1:14:55
Ep. 246 - From a Rock Bottom To Finding Your Purpose with Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes was an awkward kid born in a small town in Ohio. He didn’t grow up with many friends, and he, like most of us, was faced with some pretty challenging family dynamics. So how did he become the New York Times best-selling author, keynote speaker, industry-leading show host, and former pro-athlete we know today? You’ll just have to listen to find out. And we’ll tell you what– this story is nothing short of magical. If you’ve ever wondered “What’s the point of a rock bottom?” or “how the hell do I find my purpose?” or “what does successful inner child work actually feel and look like?”, then this episode is for you. Lacy and Lewis go deeply and vulnerably into Lewis’ healing journey– physically, emotionally, and mentally. They talk masculinity, blindspots, spontaneous healing, purpose, reparenting, and how navigating professional, emotional and financial setbacks is what ultimately shapes you into your most magnetic, authentic version of self. It’s not every day that we get to bring on such an aligned, authentic, powerful male voice to amplify for the community, so this episode is pretty special. Trigger Warning: SA mention at (26:30 - 27:15) (30:15 - 33:28) (36:10 - 42:46) Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast In This Episode We Talk About:All things abundance and gratitude with our guest, author and podcaster Lewis Howes!Lewis’ personal healing journey and how he emerged from a rock bottomThe importance of knowing your own strengths and weaknessesFinances and real estateChristian Science and how it has impacted Lewis’ lifeNavigating professional, emotional and financial setbacksThree fears that cause us to doubt ourselvesParenting our inner child across different agesTips on finding purpose in your lifeThe energetic power of accountabilityEmbracing discomfort and rejection as tools for growthDifferent definitions of success! THEMES / TIME STAMPS:Lewis’ background with Christian Science and how it’s impacted his healing journey (00:15:40)The rock bottom that Lewis emerged out of to start his career (00:25:52)Tips on finding purpose in life (01:00:00) Resources: Start Your Manifestation Process with the Pathway Membership? - Use code MANIFEST for $20 off your first month of The Pathway or $20 off any a la carte workshop.Wanna find out why you’re not manifesting? Start our free mini- workshop! Seed - 25% off your first month's supply with code TBMSeed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic (for adults ages 18+)Seed's PDS-08™ Pediatric Daily Synbiotic - (for kids ages 3-17) Ned -15% off with code TBM15Magnesium Superblends Lavenderberry Naked Blend Find all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership!Expanded x Ep. 89: Ramit Sethi on Navigating Finances During Challenging Times Part 1Expanded x Ep. 96: Ramit Sethi on Creating Your Rich Life Part 2Expanded x Ep. 115: Dr. Joe Dispenza on Becoming The Creator of Your LifeThe Mask Of Masculinity - Lewis Howes (book)The Greatness Mindset - Lewis Howes (book)The 48 Laws Of Power - Robert Greene (book)ToastmastersChristian ScienceDid you finish the Manifestation Challenge? Share your experience with us! Where To Find [email protected] Greatness Mindset - Lewis Howes (book)The Mask Of Masculinity - Lewis Howes (book)WebsiteTikTokTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedin Podcast links: The School of Greatness PodcastThe Daily Motivation SubmitSubmit to Be a Process Guest
4/14/2023
1:17:37
Ep. 245 - How To Be Honest with Yourself: Why Self-Awareness is Everything in Manifestation
Okay, it’s time to get real. Why aren’t you manifesting, really? That’s right– it’s honesty hour over here at TBM. This episode is a breakdown for how to actually be truly, radically honest with yourself about how you’re standing in your own way right now. Today. This level of self-awareness is no walk in the park, but it is a crucial element of manifestation. In fact, self-awareness is what this work really all comes down to. We know– easier said than done. That’s why we’re breaking it down for all of us with Lacy, Jessica, and LMFT Janelle with actionable, loving advice from the manifestation/psychology pros. And a topic like this leads to all the good convo– ego death, coping mechanisms, radical acceptance of your current reality, and how the key to self-awareness is (drumroll, pls) curiosity! This means getting curious about what our patterns, coping & defense mechanisms are, what they mean, and how you can shift them. Why? Because our manifestations are on the other side of all our self-sabotaging behaviors! This episode is the high vibe, energetic reality check we all need– a boost to help you really look in the mirror and kickstart your manifestation process again. Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcas In This Episode We Talk About:A roundtable convo with Lacy, Jessica & Janelle about how to get honest with yourself!Energetic and psychological insight and backgroundWhy honesty can lead to unblocking, expansion and manifestingA checklist to cross reference if you need to be honest with yourselfCoping mechanisms, avoidance, validation!The connection between curiosity and shameHow your ego could be blocking manifestations from coming throughA step-by-step roadmap for aligned actionSpecific examples from the TBM community!Radical acceptance of your current realityThe energetics of attachment styles THEMES / TIME STAMPS:A checklist to cross reference if you need to be honest with yourself (00:11:35)How to unblock the ego (00:46:40)Roadmap for next steps from Lacy, Jessica and Janelle! (00:55:55) Resources: Text Us: +1-213-423-5226 - (texting is only for US, Canada, & Puerto Rico)Alexis Smart x TBM EXPANDED Flower RemedyTBM Manifestation JournalStart Your Manifestation Process with the Pathway Membership? - Use code EXPANDED for $20 off your first month of The Pathway or $20 off any a la carte workshop. Wanna find out why you’re not manifesting? Start our free mini-workshop! BITE Toothpaste Bits - 20% off your first order with code MAGNETICFresh mint toothpaste bits Bon Charge - 15% off with code MAGNETICBlue Light Blocking Glasses Find all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership!Women Who Love Too Much - Robin Norwood (book)Did you Finish the Manifestation Challenge? Share your experience with us!Check out a mini-roadmap of How to Be Honest with Yourself in the Curated for You - April section in The Pathway Where To Find [email protected]@JessicaAshleyGill @jncounselingBook an Unblocking Session or an EMDR Intensive with Janelle! Wholeness Collective Therapy SubmitSubmit to Be a Process Guest
4/7/2023
1:12:53
Ep. 244 - What To Do When Your Career Flow Dries Up: Unblocking Ego
Say hello to our new podcast series! In these new “Unblocking” episodes, real Pathway Members are sitting down with Lacy and Jessica to explain where they’re stuck in their manifestation process. Then, in real-time, we’re helping them nail down what they might be missing, where their block is, and how they can focus their efforts and start manifesting again. Imagine asking your TBM accountability buddy to help you navigate a block. Now, imagine doing it with Lacy and Jessica— That’s what these quick snippet episodes are all about! In the first episode of the series, we sat down with a Pathway Member to help her navigate a dwindling savings account in her career as an illustrator. Pretty quickly we got to the root, which led to a fascinating discussion about the relationship between manifestation and ego, navigating neurodiversity (ADHD), and transforming victim/blame mentality into an empowered/action-oriented mindset. If you’re unable to see your own patterns, these episodes are MADE for you. You’ll start to recognize yourself in these stories and apply this same advice and wisdom to your own process. We are excited to connect with you guys in this fresh new offering. Shout out to Marina for kicking us off! Enjoy! Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast In This Episode We Talk About:A brand new series with Lacy and Jessica all about real-time unblocking!Pathway member Marina’s current manifestation journey, including tips on navigating career, creativity and finances How to identify your own patterns and unblock fasterMarina’s TBM process and manifestationsNavigating burnout and setbacks in her illustration careerHow ADHD affects her work and careerSharing finances with a romantic partnerEgo & Inner Child!The energetic relationship between having children and abundanceTips and takeaways from Marina’s storyThe importance of embracing grief THEMES / TIME STAMPS:Marina’s unblocking journey and tips from Lacy & Jessica (00:06:30)Ego’s relationship with unblocking (00:15:15)Jessica’s tips and takeaways from Marina’s story (00:26:30) Resources: Text Us: +1-213-423-5226 - (texting is only for US, Canada, & Puerto Rico)Alexis Smart x TBM EXPANDED Flower RemedyTBM Manifestation JournalStart Your Manifestation Process with the Pathway Membership? - Use code EXPANDED for $20 off your first month of The Pathway or $20 off any a la carte workshop. Wanna find out why you’re not manifesting? Start our free mini-workshop! Act + Acre - 20% off with code TBM20Scalp Detox Scalp Quiz Find all workshops mentioned inside our Pathway Membership!Expanded: EXPLAINED SeriesExpanded: The Process SeriesDid you finish the Manifestation Challenge? Share your experience with us! Where To Find [email protected]@JessicaAshleyGill SubmitSubmit to Be a Process Guest
The Expanded Podcast is the leading manifestation podcast, hosted by Lacy Phillips, founder of To Be Magnetic™ and co-hosted by TBM’s Director of Podcast & Media, Jessica Gill. It’s based on Neural Manifestation™, TBM’s unique process that’s rooted in neuroscience, psychology, epigenetics, and energetics– with a little spirituality sprinkled on top.
While Expanded ranks as one of the best spiritual podcasts, our focus is really on the science and psychology behind manifestation. Our goal is to normalize the practice of manifestation and empower you to get into the driver's seat of your life in order to manifest the experiences, relationships, and things that most align with your authenticity.
We cover topics like inner child healing, shadow work, boundaries, how to reprogram your subconscious mind (and why this is so important), clarity, how to manifest dreams, create magnetism, and harness intuition.
Part of our manifestation process entails “expanding” past your limiting subconscious beliefs. So, by tuning into this podcast with interviews from experts, thought leaders, spiritual teachers, scientists, and those with Neural Manifestation™ success stories, you are starting the process of “Expanding” your subconscious in order to ‘see to believe’ that anything you desire is possible. And by pressing play, the process begins!
Create your daily manifestation practice in The Pathway, our all-access workshop membership, found on tobemagnetic.com or howtomanifest.com.