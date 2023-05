EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™

Ep. 248 - How To Know When To Start A New Chapter with Heather Whitaker

Heather Whitaker has always had the special gift of making this work feel doable, accessible, and inspiring. If you don't know the story, Heather started as a TBM-er just like many of us. She stood up to speak at a live TBM event, and her grasp and devotion to the TBM work made her shine so bright, she eventually became a beloved TBM coach. Now, Heather's journey continues into a new chapter of motherhood, family, and career. Today, we got to put her in the hot seat to talk about her own process, blocks, fears, and manifestations. She is truly a pro at navigating this work, so just listening to her talk about it really helps you wrap your mind around what it looks when someone lives it – not dabbles or toe dips, but deeply commits. Heather and Jessica get into topics like learning how to get out of your own way, how to maximize and enjoy your free time in an authentic way, shifts in identity, and knowing when it's time to say goodbye. Heather has always had interesting tips and tricks for DIs and inner child work, so you won't want to miss those! She's been an expander in every sense of the word, and we are so grateful for every ounce of wisdom she's given to TBM. We love you, Heather! Find the Complete Show Notes Here -> https://tobemagnetic.com/expanded-podcast In This Episode We Talk About:An inspiring announcement from TBM Coach Heather Whitaker!Her next steps on her manifestation journeyStepping through fear, jumping off cliffs, running into the fire!How to manifest empowerment, confidence and self-fulfillmentThriving versus survivingCareer crossroads and alignment in jobsThe balance between motherhood and your own needsAuthentic code and how it can evolve over timeThe relationship between ego and job titleIdentity shifts, inner child, aligned action!The importance of creating space for yourselfTips from Heather on DI's, workshops and journalingHow TBM work can help you get to the roots of your fears THEMES / TIME STAMPS:TBM Coach Heather Whitaker's exciting announcement! (00:11:48)Balancing motherhood and putting your own needs first (00:45:52)Tips for TBM DI's, workshops and journaling (00:55:56)