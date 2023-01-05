Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alex Partridge
Join Alex, founder of UNILAD and LADBible, as he chats all things ADHD with a variety of guests. The chats are unfiltered, unedited and unpredictable and they w... More
Join Alex, founder of UNILAD and LADBible, as he chats all things ADHD with a variety of guests. The chats are unfiltered, unedited and unpredictable and they w... More

Available Episodes

  • Wellbeing Expert: How ADHD Makes Me Happy - Georgia St John-Smith | Ep.9
    Georgia is the Founder of Sancti Retreats, as well as an avid connector, blog writer, speaker, podcaster, video creator, island explorer, and a huge personal development geek! Topics: 00:14 Early ADHD memories 05:37 When was ADHD first mentioned in your life? 15:43 Relationships and Zoning Out 27:15 Impulsivity 32:12 Entrepreneurialism and Burnout avoidance 39:13 Closing question Find Georgia on LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3nV5Fg1 Check out Georgia's website 👉 https://bit.ly/3MqPss6 Subscribe and be the first to know about Live events 👉 https://bit.ly/3KawML7 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/3BzyGkd Follow ADHD Chatter: LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3m1qm8Q Instagram 👉 https://bit.ly/3KuNXIr TikTok 👉 https://bit.ly/3ZxZNGd
    5/15/2023
    41:03
  • How ADHD Impacts My Relationships - Alia Coster | Ep.8
    Alia Coster is an entrepreneur, content writer, published author, and written communications coach based in Manchester. Her own recent ADHD diagnosis has put many of the challenges she’s come across in a new perspective. Now, she’s passionate about helping others overcome the unique communication hurdles the neurodivergent community faces. Topics: 00:19 What is your earliest ADHD memory? 08:00 When was ADHD first mentioned? 16:43 Processing your diagnosis 24:10 Does ADHD make it difficult to maintain friendships? 28:05 Intuition 28:19 ADHD and Romantic relationships 41:10 Tip to manage Imposter Syndrome 45:57 Burnout + tips to manage it Follow Alia on LinkedIn 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliacoster/ Check out Alia's website 👉 https://thefourpillars.co.uk Subscribe and be the first to know about Live events 👉 https://bit.ly/3KawML7 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/42yc7Ig Follow ADHD Chatter: LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3m1qm8Q Instagram 👉 https://bit.ly/3KuNXIr TikTok 👉 https://bit.ly/3ZxZNGd
    5/8/2023
    53:04
  • My Fiancé Also Has ADHD. How He Proposed! Pascalle Bergmans | Ep.7
    In this episode, I sit down with Pascalle Bergmans. Pascalle is the founder of PresenTales: A company which helps clients communicate their stories with confidence and passion. Topics: 00:45 What is your earliest ADHD memory? 04:48 He asked you to marry him. ADHD and love. 13:56 How does ADHD impact romantic relationships. 19:38 How ADHD affects intuition and self-esteem. 28:19 How to deal with ADHD 'bad days'. 32:27 How you find your dopamine. 36:25 When was ADHD first mentioned in your life? 42:57 What is your daily routine which maximises your mind? 46:05 How ADHD impacts your career. Corporate VS entrepreneurship. Find Pascalle on LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/42g9MkX Subscribe and be the first to know about Live events 👉 https://bit.ly/3KawML7 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/44vavku Follow ADHD Chatter: LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3m1qm8Q Instagram 👉 https://bit.ly/3KuNXIr TikTok 👉 https://bit.ly/3ZxZNGd
    5/1/2023
    53:32
  • ADHD Has Many Positives: How I Harnessed Mine - J Grange | Ep.6
    Content Warning: Suicide. J Grange is a British Musician and an International Public Speaker and Neurodiversity advocate. He's an ambassador for the ADHD Foundation, The Prince's Trust and has given talks for the United Nations. Topics: 02:50 What are your earliest memories of displaying ADHD traits? 07:01 Lack of support in school + feeling misunderstood 11:40 The ADHD diagnosis experience 23:13 Moments that led you to seek an ADHD assessment 28:40 ADHD Stigma 38:40 Finding your passion 44:20 Masking 51:28 Imposter syndrome 55:43 Your current work Find J on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/j-grange-373a2b1a7/ The ADHD Foundation: https://www.adhdfoundation.org.uk Help if you're struggling: https://www.samaritans.org Subscribe and be the first to know about Live events 👉 https://bit.ly/3KawML7 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/3N9jt0o Follow ADHD Chatter: LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3m1qm8Q Instagram 👉 https://bit.ly/3KuNXIr TikTok 👉 https://bit.ly/3ZxZNGd
    4/24/2023
    1:01:37
  • ADHD Made Me A Millionaire At 25. Sally Wynter Talks ADHD and Business | Ep.5
    Content Warning: Strong Language Sally Wynter. The 27-year-old Founder of CBD-infused gin brand MUHU. Queen of bootstrapping, she launched the brand from her bedroom with just £1000 saved up. Within 5 months, she received two acquisition offers, exiting at the age of 25 for a 7-figure-sum. Topics: 01:16 What are your earliest ADHD memories? What were you like as a child? 07:33 When did you know you had ADHD 09:48 Benefits of ADHD in business 14:02 Low self-esteem 22:10 CBD Gin Business and Imposter Syndrome 28:55 Being REALLY honest about the 'behind-the-scenes' 34:15 Being kind to yourself during ADHD bad days 38:50 Would an ADHD diagnosis change anything? 43:14 Tips to improve focus 47:23 Selling business, imposter syndrome and 'what next?' Find Sally: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sally-wynter/ Website: www.sallywynter.com Subscribe and be the first to know about Live events 👉 https://bit.ly/3KawML7 Watch on YouTube 👉https://bit.ly/41BcFg1 Follow ADHD Chatter: LinkedIn 👉 https://bit.ly/3m1qm8Q Instagram 👉 https://bit.ly/3KuNXIr TikTok 👉 https://bit.ly/3ZxZNGd
    4/17/2023
    56:32

About ADHD Chatter

Join Alex, founder of UNILAD and LADBible, as he chats all things ADHD with a variety of guests. The chats are unfiltered, unedited and unpredictable and they will give you the wisdom you need to live your best ADHD life. Brand new shiny episode released every Tuesday.
