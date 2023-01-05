Join Alex, founder of UNILAD and LADBible, as he chats all things ADHD with a variety of guests. The chats are unfiltered, unedited and unpredictable and they w... More
Wellbeing Expert: How ADHD Makes Me Happy - Georgia St John-Smith | Ep.9
Georgia is the Founder of Sancti Retreats, as well as an avid connector, blog writer, speaker, podcaster, video creator, island explorer, and a huge personal development geek!
Topics:
00:14 Early ADHD memories
05:37 When was ADHD first mentioned in your life?
15:43 Relationships and Zoning Out
27:15 Impulsivity
32:12 Entrepreneurialism and Burnout avoidance
39:13 Closing question
5/15/2023
41:03
How ADHD Impacts My Relationships - Alia Coster | Ep.8
Alia Coster is an entrepreneur, content writer, published author, and written communications coach based in Manchester.
Her own recent ADHD diagnosis has put many of the challenges she’s come across in a new perspective. Now, she’s passionate about helping others overcome the unique communication hurdles the neurodivergent community faces.
Topics:
00:19 What is your earliest ADHD memory?
08:00 When was ADHD first mentioned?
16:43 Processing your diagnosis
24:10 Does ADHD make it difficult to maintain friendships?
28:05 Intuition
28:19 ADHD and Romantic relationships
41:10 Tip to manage Imposter Syndrome
45:57 Burnout + tips to manage it
5/8/2023
53:04
My Fiancé Also Has ADHD. How He Proposed! Pascalle Bergmans | Ep.7
In this episode, I sit down with Pascalle Bergmans. Pascalle is the founder of PresenTales: A company which helps clients communicate their stories with confidence and passion.
Topics:
00:45 What is your earliest ADHD memory?
04:48 He asked you to marry him. ADHD and love.
13:56 How does ADHD impact romantic relationships.
19:38 How ADHD affects intuition and self-esteem.
28:19 How to deal with ADHD 'bad days'.
32:27 How you find your dopamine.
36:25 When was ADHD first mentioned in your life?
42:57 What is your daily routine which maximises your mind?
46:05 How ADHD impacts your career. Corporate VS entrepreneurship.
5/1/2023
53:32
ADHD Has Many Positives: How I Harnessed Mine - J Grange | Ep.6
Content Warning: Suicide.
J Grange is a British Musician and an International Public Speaker and Neurodiversity advocate. He's an ambassador for the ADHD Foundation, The Prince's Trust and has given talks for the United Nations.
Topics:
02:50 What are your earliest memories of displaying ADHD traits?
07:01 Lack of support in school + feeling misunderstood
11:40 The ADHD diagnosis experience
23:13 Moments that led you to seek an ADHD assessment
28:40 ADHD Stigma
38:40 Finding your passion
44:20 Masking
51:28 Imposter syndrome
55:43 Your current work
4/24/2023
1:01:37
ADHD Made Me A Millionaire At 25. Sally Wynter Talks ADHD and Business | Ep.5
Content Warning: Strong Language
Sally Wynter. The 27-year-old Founder of CBD-infused gin brand MUHU. Queen of bootstrapping, she launched the brand from her bedroom with just £1000 saved up. Within 5 months, she received two acquisition offers, exiting at the age of 25 for a 7-figure-sum.
Topics:
01:16 What are your earliest ADHD memories? What were you like as a child?
07:33 When did you know you had ADHD
09:48 Benefits of ADHD in business
14:02 Low self-esteem
22:10 CBD Gin Business and Imposter Syndrome
28:55 Being REALLY honest about the 'behind-the-scenes'
34:15 Being kind to yourself during ADHD bad days
38:50 Would an ADHD diagnosis change anything?
43:14 Tips to improve focus
47:23 Selling business, imposter syndrome and 'what next?'
