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222 episodes
6 Obscure Signs Of Autism That Psychiatrists Secretly Look For | Dr Amber Sadiq08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.What if the things you've criticised yourself for your entire life... weren't flaws at all?
What if struggling to make simple decisions, feeling overwhelmed by change, or caring so deeply about fairness weren't personality quirks, but signs your brain has been working differently all along?
Today I'm joined by Dr Fareeha Amber Sadiq (known as Dr Amber), Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Director at Eleos Clinic. She has assessed hundreds of autistic individuals and has helped countless people finally understand why they've always felt different.
Chapters:
00:00 Trailer
01:54 Why Every Decision Feels So Overwhelming
06:24 Why Autistic People Need Predictability
09:04 Why Injustice Feels Physically Painful
19:19 When You Can't Start... But Can't Stop Either
23:17 The Secret to Switching Between Tasks
25:43 The Autism Trait Everyone Calls Laziness
27:33 The Shutdown Nobody Sees
32:57 Tiimo Advert
34:17 The Hidden Reason Some People Can Mask for Decades
36:08 Why So Many People Don't Realise They're Autistic
41:14 How Masking Slowly Erases Your Identity
43:13 The Most Emotional Part of an Autism Assessment
45:15 The Moment People Realise They've Been Masking Their Entire Life
50:56 The One Sentence That Makes Psychiatrists Think "Autism"
54:15 The Autism Assessment Reactions I'll Never Forget
57:22 Washing Machine of Woes (Audience Questions)
01:03:02 A Letter to My Younger Self
Download Dr. Sadiq’s free guide, Could This Be Me?, which explains why so many autistic adults were missed for decades, and what clarity could look like for you 👉 https://www.eleosclinic.com/wondering
Find Dr Sadiq on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/eleos_clinic/
Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter
Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817
Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e
Producer: Timon Woodward
Recorded by: Hamlin Studios
Trailer editor: Ryan Faber
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Do you want to know what autistic masking actually feels like from the inside?
Dr Carly Jones MBE is one of the world’s leading autistic advocates. Diagnosed as autistic in adulthood after both of her daughters were diagnosed, she has spent nearly two decades improving the lives of autistic people through policy, education and lived experience.
In this episode, Carly explains what masking actually feels like from the inside, why so many autistic people learn to hide who they are from childhood, and the emotional cost of spending years pretending to be someone else.
Together, we explore people pleasing, self-abandonment, loneliness, burnout, and the difficult journey of discovering who you really are after decades of masking.
Chapters:
00:00 Trailer
01:56 The Mask You Didn't Know You Were Wearing
09:31 Is Your Brain Protecting You Without You Knowing?
11:42 The Childhood Moment You Learn It's Safer Not To Be Yourself
14:50 What Rejection Does To The Autistic Brain
18:23 Mask #1
22:25 The Day You Stopped Showing What You Loved
27:01 Mask #2
30:19 When People Pleasing Stops Being Kindness And Becomes Survival
34:25 The Moment You Start Abandoning Yourself
37:29 Tiimo advert
38:48 Mask #3
41:39 What If You're So Good At Reading People... You Forget Who You Are?43:34 Mask #4
46:43 How People Can Think You're Fine While You're Falling Apart
48:28 The Loneliness Nobody Talks About In Autism
51:07 The Warning Signs Your Mask Is About To Break
57:49 How To Start Taking The Mask Off (Without Losing Yourself)
01:01:19 Why Letting Go Of The Mask Feels So Terrifying
01:08:37 How To Know What's Really You... And What's Just Survival
01:11:47 The Lie Neurodivergent People Blame Themselves For
01:16:27 "I Don't Know Who I Am Anymore."
01:18:50 A Letter To My Younger Self
Visit Carly’s website 👉 https://drcarlyjonesmbe.uk
Find Carly on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/drcarlyjonesmbe/
Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter
Buy Alex's Sunday Times Best-selling book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817
Buy Alex's No.1 Sunday Times Best-selling book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e
Producer: Timon Woodward
Recorded by: Hamlin Studios
Trailer editor: Ryan Faber
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Burnout doesn't always look like a breakdown. Sometimes it looks like pushing through, feeling numb, forgetting who you are, or wondering why everything suddenly feels so much harder.
I'm joined by Dr Jo Perkins, an eminent Chartered Psychologist who supports senior business professionals and organisations to develop effective strategies to optimise psychological performance. Dr Jo explains how burnout develops, why so many people miss the warning signs, and why it can hit people with ADHD especially hard.Together, we explore the difference between being tired and having a nervous system that can no longer recover, the hidden role of masking, and what real recovery actually looks like.
If you've ever thought, "I'm just exhausted," but suspect it's something more, this conversation could change the way you understand burnout.
Chapters:
00:00 Trailer
02:10 The Biggest Lie About Burnout
03:51 Burnout Before You Realise It’s Happening
05:17 Does Burnout Hit Suddenly or Build Up?
06:23 Why People Miss the Warning Signs
09:33 How Bad Burnout Can Really Get
16:16 Do We All Have a Breaking Point?
17:20 When Your Body Stops Recovering
19:00 Tired vs Burnt Out (Big Difference)
21:24 When You Stop Feeling Like Yourself
24:38 Why Burnout Makes ADHD Worse
29:43 Tiimo Advert
31:43 Can Masking Cause Burnout?
36:46 When to Seek Professional Help
38:44 The #1 Warning Sign of Burnout
40:26 Can You Fully Recover from Burnout?
41:47 The Biggest Recovery Mistake
43:17 A Letter to My Younger Self
Visit Jo’s website 👉 https://drjoperkins.com
Find Jo on LinkedIn 👉 https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dr-jo-perkins-46b943
Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter
Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817
Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e
Producer: Timon Woodward
Recorded by: Hamlin Studios
Trailer editor: Ryan Faber
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The ADHD Hack I Learnt From 8 Years In The Military - ADHD Is A Curse... Until You Learn It07/13/2026 | 59 mins.Why do so many people with ADHD spend their lives trying to earn their worth? How do you know if you're masking? And why do even the most successful ADHD adults still feel like they're failing?
In this episode, ADHD coach and former British Army soldier Rich Forbes explains the hidden emotional burden of ADHD, how to spot masking, practical strategies for managing rejection sensitivity, and why the right environment can change everything. Before becoming an ADHD coach, Rich served for eight years in the British Army, bringing a unique perspective on resilience, identity, and what it really takes to thrive with ADHD.
Chapters:
00:00 Trailer
03:33 Why ADHD Makes You Feel You Have to Earn Your Worth
05:00 The Hidden Cost of Constantly Proving Yourself
07:53 The Moment Everything Finally Made Sense
09:10 The Saddest Thing People With ADHD Tell Themselves
10:16 The Grief Nobody Warns You About After ADHD Diagnosis
11:01 Why ADHD Diagnosis Hurts Differently at Every Age
17:00 How to Tell If You've Been Masking Your Entire Life
18:54 Maybe You're Not the Problem, Maybe It's Your Environment
21:04 Is Masking ADHD's Biggest Challenge?
25:06 What Years of Masking Really Costs You
28:22 The Emotional Weight ADHD Adults Carry Every Day
31:37 Tiimo Advert
32:56 How to Calm Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
34:52 A New ADHD Hack That Changes Everything
38:52 Why Success Never Feels Like Enough With ADHD
40:16 The Advice Every ADHD Adult Needs to Hear
42:33 The One Thing ADHD Adults Need to Stop Blaming Themselves For
48:03 Why Successful Women With ADHD Still Feel Like Failures
54:46 The Biggest Myth About ADHD in Women
58:18 A Letter to My Younger Self
Find Rich on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/richforbes_adhdcoach
Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter
Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817
Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e
Producer: Timon Woodward
Recorded by: Hamlin Studios
Trailer editor: Ryan Faber
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr Khurram is a world-renowned, award-winning psychiatrist and the author of Explaining AuDHD.
In this episode, he explains what AuDHD (Autism + ADHD) really feels like beyond the diagnostic labels, why so many people spend years masking their traits, and the emotional cost of living without understanding themselves.
We explore the hidden signs of AuDHD, why so many people feel broken, misunderstood, and lonely, how an AuDHD diagnosis can transform relationships and identity, and what it truly takes to stop masking and start thriving.
Chapters:
00:00 Trailer
01:43 The AuDHD contradiction nobody talks about
04:14 What people with AuDHD are terrified of being judged for
06:29 The AuDHD assessment Dr Khurram will never forget
07:37 What almost every AuDHD adult blames themselves for
08:32 Why so many people with AuDHD think they're a bad friend
10:01 The hidden danger of never finding your AuDHD tribe
10:34 Why masking AuDHD is so exhausting
13:43 The most heartbreaking part of living with AuDHD
16:22 Why loneliness feels different with AuDHD
19:10 Why partners often misunderstand AuDHD
22:07 Tiimo advert
23:59 5 hidden signs you're masking AuDHD
25:03 How an AuDHD diagnosis changes relationships
30:13 The moment you realise your whole life was masking
34:45 What AuDHD burnout really feels like
36:45 The true cost of never unmasking AuDHD
39:08 Stop fighting your AuDHD brain
40:56 Why so many people with AuDHD believe they're broken
45:07 If you were diagnosed late, you need to hear this
45:42 The hardest part of living with AuDHD
47:10 A letter to my younger self
Dr Khurram on LinkedIn 👉 https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dr-khurram-sadiq
Dr Khurram’s book 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Explaining-AuDHD-Guide-Autism-ADHD/dp/1804369489
Dr Khurram on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/fomosapien666/?hl=en
Book to see Dr Khurram in clinic for an ADHD assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/adhd-treatment-options/in-person-adhd-assessment/
For an Autism assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/autism/in-person-autism-assessment/
For a combined ADHD and autism assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/autism/in-person-combined-autism-adhd-assessment/
Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter
Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817
Order Alex’s latest book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e
Producer: Timon Woodward
Recorded by: Hamlin Studios
Trailer editor: Ryan Faber
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About ADHD Chatter
I had my first anxiety attack in a classroom when I was 6 years old. I started LADBible when I was 22 years old. I was diagnosed with ADHD at 34. Suddenly, everything made sense. Join me every Tuesday as I chat with leading experts, celebrities and psychiatrists. This is the podcast I wish I heard when I was younger. None of us are broken, just different. We have all always been enough. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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