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ADHD Chatter

Alex Partridge
EducationHealth & Wellness
ADHD Chatter
Latest episode

222 episodes

  • ADHD Chatter

    6 Obscure Signs Of Autism That Psychiatrists Secretly Look For | Dr Amber Sadiq

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    What if the things you've criticised yourself for your entire life... weren't flaws at all?

    What if struggling to make simple decisions, feeling overwhelmed by change, or caring so deeply about fairness weren't personality quirks, but signs your brain has been working differently all along?

    Today I'm joined by Dr Fareeha Amber Sadiq (known as Dr Amber), Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Director at Eleos Clinic. She has assessed hundreds of autistic individuals and has helped countless people finally understand why they've always felt different.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Trailer

    01:54 Why Every Decision Feels So Overwhelming

    06:24 Why Autistic People Need Predictability

    09:04 Why Injustice Feels Physically Painful

    19:19 When You Can't Start... But Can't Stop Either

    23:17 The Secret to Switching Between Tasks

    25:43 The Autism Trait Everyone Calls Laziness

    27:33 The Shutdown Nobody Sees

    32:57 Tiimo Advert

    34:17 The Hidden Reason Some People Can Mask for Decades

    36:08 Why So Many People Don't Realise They're Autistic

    41:14 How Masking Slowly Erases Your Identity

    43:13 The Most Emotional Part of an Autism Assessment

    45:15 The Moment People Realise They've Been Masking Their Entire Life

    50:56 The One Sentence That Makes Psychiatrists Think "Autism"

    54:15 The Autism Assessment Reactions I'll Never Forget

    57:22 Washing Machine of Woes (Audience Questions)

    01:03:02 A Letter to My Younger Self

    Download Dr. Sadiq’s free guide, Could This Be Me?, which explains why so many autistic adults were missed for decades, and what clarity could look like for you 👉 https://www.eleosclinic.com/wondering

    Find Dr Sadiq on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/eleos_clinic/

    Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter

    Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817

    Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e

    Producer: Timon Woodward

    Recorded by: Hamlin Studios

    Trailer editor: Ryan Faber

    DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • ADHD Chatter

    The 4 Types Of Autistic Masking (97% of People Only Know The 1st Type)

    07/27/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Do you want to know what autistic masking actually feels like from the inside?

    Dr Carly Jones MBE is one of the world’s leading autistic advocates. Diagnosed as autistic in adulthood after both of her daughters were diagnosed, she has spent nearly two decades improving the lives of autistic people through policy, education and lived experience.

    In this episode, Carly explains what masking actually feels like from the inside, why so many autistic people learn to hide who they are from childhood, and the emotional cost of spending years pretending to be someone else.

    Together, we explore people pleasing, self-abandonment, loneliness, burnout, and the difficult journey of discovering who you really are after decades of masking.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Trailer

    01:56 The Mask You Didn't Know You Were Wearing

    09:31 Is Your Brain Protecting You Without You Knowing?

    11:42 The Childhood Moment You Learn It's Safer Not To Be Yourself

    14:50 What Rejection Does To The Autistic Brain

    18:23 Mask #1

    22:25 The Day You Stopped Showing What You Loved

    27:01 Mask #2

    30:19 When People Pleasing Stops Being Kindness And Becomes Survival

    34:25 The Moment You Start Abandoning Yourself

    37:29 Tiimo advert

    38:48 Mask #3

    41:39 What If You're So Good At Reading People... You Forget Who You Are?43:34 Mask #4

    46:43 How People Can Think You're Fine While You're Falling Apart

    48:28 The Loneliness Nobody Talks About In Autism

    51:07 The Warning Signs Your Mask Is About To Break

    57:49 How To Start Taking The Mask Off (Without Losing Yourself)

    01:01:19 Why Letting Go Of The Mask Feels So Terrifying

    01:08:37 How To Know What's Really You... And What's Just Survival

    01:11:47 The Lie Neurodivergent People Blame Themselves For

    01:16:27 "I Don't Know Who I Am Anymore."

    01:18:50 A Letter To My Younger Self

    Visit Carly’s website 👉 https://drcarlyjonesmbe.uk

    Find Carly on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/drcarlyjonesmbe/

    Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter

    Buy Alex's Sunday Times Best-selling book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817

    Buy Alex's No.1 Sunday Times Best-selling book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e

    Producer: Timon Woodward

    Recorded by: Hamlin Studios

    Trailer editor: Ryan Faber

    DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • ADHD Chatter

    3 Signs You've Hit Clinical Burnout And Should Seek Help | Dr Jo Perkins

    07/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    Burnout doesn't always look like a breakdown. Sometimes it looks like pushing through, feeling numb, forgetting who you are, or wondering why everything suddenly feels so much harder.

    I'm joined by Dr Jo Perkins, an eminent Chartered Psychologist who supports senior business professionals and organisations to develop effective strategies to optimise psychological performance. Dr Jo explains how burnout develops, why so many people miss the warning signs, and why it can hit people with ADHD especially hard.Together, we explore the difference between being tired and having a nervous system that can no longer recover, the hidden role of masking, and what real recovery actually looks like.

    If you've ever thought, "I'm just exhausted," but suspect it's something more, this conversation could change the way you understand burnout.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Trailer

    02:10 The Biggest Lie About Burnout

    03:51 Burnout Before You Realise It’s Happening

    05:17 Does Burnout Hit Suddenly or Build Up?

    06:23 Why People Miss the Warning Signs

    09:33 How Bad Burnout Can Really Get

    16:16 Do We All Have a Breaking Point?

    17:20 When Your Body Stops Recovering

    19:00 Tired vs Burnt Out (Big Difference)

    21:24 When You Stop Feeling Like Yourself

    24:38 Why Burnout Makes ADHD Worse

    29:43 Tiimo Advert

    31:43 Can Masking Cause Burnout?

    36:46 When to Seek Professional Help

    38:44 The #1 Warning Sign of Burnout

    40:26 Can You Fully Recover from Burnout?

    41:47 The Biggest Recovery Mistake

    43:17 A Letter to My Younger Self

    Visit Jo’s website 👉 https://drjoperkins.com

    Find Jo on LinkedIn 👉 https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dr-jo-perkins-46b943

    Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter

    Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817

    Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e

    Producer: Timon Woodward

    Recorded by: Hamlin Studios

    Trailer editor: Ryan Faber

    DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • ADHD Chatter

    The ADHD Hack I Learnt From 8 Years In The Military - ADHD Is A Curse... Until You Learn It

    07/13/2026 | 59 mins.
    Why do so many people with ADHD spend their lives trying to earn their worth? How do you know if you're masking? And why do even the most successful ADHD adults still feel like they're failing?

    In this episode, ADHD coach and former British Army soldier Rich Forbes explains the hidden emotional burden of ADHD, how to spot masking, practical strategies for managing rejection sensitivity, and why the right environment can change everything. Before becoming an ADHD coach, Rich served for eight years in the British Army, bringing a unique perspective on resilience, identity, and what it really takes to thrive with ADHD.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Trailer

    03:33 Why ADHD Makes You Feel You Have to Earn Your Worth

    05:00 The Hidden Cost of Constantly Proving Yourself

    07:53 The Moment Everything Finally Made Sense

    09:10 The Saddest Thing People With ADHD Tell Themselves

    10:16 The Grief Nobody Warns You About After ADHD Diagnosis

    11:01 Why ADHD Diagnosis Hurts Differently at Every Age

    17:00 How to Tell If You've Been Masking Your Entire Life

    18:54 Maybe You're Not the Problem, Maybe It's Your Environment

    21:04 Is Masking ADHD's Biggest Challenge?

    25:06 What Years of Masking Really Costs You

    28:22 The Emotional Weight ADHD Adults Carry Every Day

    31:37 Tiimo Advert

    32:56 How to Calm Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

    34:52 A New ADHD Hack That Changes Everything

    38:52 Why Success Never Feels Like Enough With ADHD

    40:16 The Advice Every ADHD Adult Needs to Hear

    42:33 The One Thing ADHD Adults Need to Stop Blaming Themselves For

    48:03 Why Successful Women With ADHD Still Feel Like Failures

    54:46 The Biggest Myth About ADHD in Women

    58:18 A Letter to My Younger Self

    Find Rich on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/richforbes_adhdcoach

    Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter

    Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817

    Order Alex’s book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e

    Producer: Timon Woodward

    Recorded by: Hamlin Studios

    Trailer editor: Ryan Faber

    DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • ADHD Chatter

    5 Signs You're A High-Masking Autistic With ADHD (AuDHD Expert Explains)

    07/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    Dr Khurram is a world-renowned, award-winning psychiatrist and the author of Explaining AuDHD.

    In this episode, he explains what AuDHD (Autism + ADHD) really feels like beyond the diagnostic labels, why so many people spend years masking their traits, and the emotional cost of living without understanding themselves.

    We explore the hidden signs of AuDHD, why so many people feel broken, misunderstood, and lonely, how an AuDHD diagnosis can transform relationships and identity, and what it truly takes to stop masking and start thriving.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Trailer

    01:43 The AuDHD contradiction nobody talks about

    04:14 What people with AuDHD are terrified of being judged for

    06:29 The AuDHD assessment Dr Khurram will never forget

    07:37 What almost every AuDHD adult blames themselves for

    08:32 Why so many people with AuDHD think they're a bad friend

    10:01 The hidden danger of never finding your AuDHD tribe

    10:34 Why masking AuDHD is so exhausting

    13:43 The most heartbreaking part of living with AuDHD

    16:22 Why loneliness feels different with AuDHD

    19:10 Why partners often misunderstand AuDHD

    22:07 Tiimo advert

    23:59 5 hidden signs you're masking AuDHD

    25:03 How an AuDHD diagnosis changes relationships

    30:13 The moment you realise your whole life was masking

    34:45 What AuDHD burnout really feels like

    36:45 The true cost of never unmasking AuDHD

    39:08 Stop fighting your AuDHD brain

    40:56 Why so many people with AuDHD believe they're broken

    45:07 If you were diagnosed late, you need to hear this

    45:42 The hardest part of living with AuDHD

    47:10 A letter to my younger self

    Dr Khurram on LinkedIn 👉 https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dr-khurram-sadiq

    Dr Khurram’s book 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Explaining-AuDHD-Guide-Autism-ADHD/dp/1804369489

    Dr Khurram on Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/fomosapien666/?hl=en

    Book to see Dr Khurram in clinic for an ADHD assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/adhd-treatment-options/in-person-adhd-assessment/

    For an Autism assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/autism/in-person-autism-assessment/

    For a combined ADHD and autism assessment 👉 https://adhdhealthclinic.co.uk/autism/in-person-combined-autism-adhd-assessment/

    Get 30% off an annual Tiimo subscription 👉 https://www.tiimoapp.com/offers/adhdchatter

    Buy Alex's book entitled 'Now It All Makes Sense' 👉 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Now-All-Makes-Sense-Diagnosis/dp/1399817817

    Order Alex’s latest book about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria 👉 https://linktr.ee/adhdchatter?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=9ffd8709-06df-444c-9936-c136fbd14d6e

    Producer: Timon Woodward 

    Recorded by: Hamlin Studios

    Trailer editor: Ryan Faber

    DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About ADHD Chatter
I had my first anxiety attack in a classroom when I was 6 years old. I started LADBible when I was 22 years old. I was diagnosed with ADHD at 34. Suddenly, everything made sense. Join me every Tuesday as I chat with leading experts, celebrities and psychiatrists. This is the podcast I wish I heard when I was younger. None of us are broken, just different. We have all always been enough. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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