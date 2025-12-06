No You Didn't Fail In 2025, Listen To This.

If you’ve been walking around with that heavy feeling in your chest thinking, “I failed in 2025,” "I didn't get to do what I said I would" this episode is your reminder that you didn’t fail — you changed. This is a heart-to-heart for every woman who tried her best, held it together, broke down in silence, and still feels like she came up short. Sis, you are not behind, you are right where you need to be.In this Pepp Talk, we’re unpacking the truth behind your “failure,” the hidden growth you missed, and why the delay is not your denial. This is your sign to release the shame, rewrite the story, and dust yourself off and try againPress play.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.