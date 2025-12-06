If you’ve been walking around with that heavy feeling in your chest thinking, “I failed in 2025,” "I didn't get to do what I said I would" this episode is your reminder that you didn’t fail — you changed. This is a heart-to-heart for every woman who tried her best, held it together, broke down in silence, and still feels like she came up short. Sis, you are not behind, you are right where you need to be.In this Pepp Talk, we’re unpacking the truth behind your “failure,” the hidden growth you missed, and why the delay is not your denial. This is your sign to release the shame, rewrite the story, and dust yourself off and try againPress play.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Don't Need To Manifest, You Need To Be Intentional
On today's episode Breeny gives you 5 more qualities of an amazingly excellent women, touching on Intentionality, Raising Daily Standards, Being An Original, Having Hobbies & Being A Giver.
5 Inner Qualities of Truly Powerful Women
Ready to redefine “power” from the inside out?
Ready to redefine "power" from the inside out?

In this soul-stirring episode of the Pepp Talk Podcast, we peel back the Instagram filters and glossy hustle culture to reveal the real foundations of unstoppable feminine strength. Spoiler alert: it's not about being the loudest in the room or the busiest on the calendar—it's about mastering five timeless inner qualities that transform every space you enter.
