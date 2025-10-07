Powered by RND
Schools of Excellence: The No. 1 ECE & Private School Leadership Podcast
Schools of Excellence: The No. 1 ECE & Private School Leadership Podcast

  • 255. The Power of One: Scaling Deep, Not Wide with Latrice Crawford
    Scaling is glorified in our culture. In early childhood education, that often means opening more schools, adding more classrooms, and constantly chasing “what’s next.” But is that the only way to define success?In this episode of the Schools of Excellence Podcast, Chanie Wilschanski sits down with Latrice Crawford, known as The Child Care Chick, to talk about the overlooked power of scaling with one location. Latrice shares how she built Kidsville Learning Academy into a multimillion-dollar school that has sustained for 18 years without expanding into multiple sites.This conversation dives into the foundation of sustainable leadership: mindset, systems, culture, and defining what’s truly “enough.” You’ll hear Latrice’s powerful story of burnout and breakthrough, how she shifted from operator to CEO, and why her definition of success is rooted in peace, values, and sustainability.If you’ve ever felt the pressure to open “just one more” location, or you’re struggling to sustain the school you already have, this episode will show you another path to growth—one rooted in clarity, culture, and deep alignment.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:Why scaling doesn’t have to mean opening more schoolsThe foundation school leaders often skip—and why it leads to burnoutThe mindset shift from operator to CEOHow to invest in your team so they sustain without you holding everythingWhy defining “enough” is critical to long-term successHow to filter opportunities through your values and visionKey InsightsSustainability is scale. Long-term thriving in one school can build wealth, culture, and community impact.Foundations matter. Hustle and charisma cannot replace systems, rhythms, and leadership infrastructure.Enough is a filter. Defining what is “enough” keeps you aligned when opportunities (and distractions) come knocking.Your health and peace are part of the equation. Burnout is not the price of success.Memorable Quotes“Scaling isn’t about adding more schools—it’s about sustaining the one you already have.” – Latrice Crawford“Enough is not a finish line. It’s a feeling of integrity.” – Chanie Wilschanski“Don’t fear if your staff leave after you invest in them. Fear what happens if they stay and you never do.” – Latrice CrawfordWhy This Matters for School LeadersHelps leaders redefine success beyond growth at all costsProtects culture, peace, and sustainability by focusing on depth, not constant expansionEmpowers leaders to filter opportunities through values instead of external pressureProvides a model for scaling to millions with one schoolResources & Next StepsDefine your personal and leadership definition of “enough”Audit your school’s foundations: Are you building on systems, or on hustle?Share this episode with a fellow school leader wrestling with pressure to expandReady to stop holding everything together alone? Book your Leadership Reset Consultation—a 90-minute strategy session that gives you a 30-day roadmap to build rhythms your team will actually own. Learn more here.
    --------  
    28:20
  • 254, Honesty Over Image: Leading Through Grief, Discomfort, and the Messy Middle with Beth Cannon
    Leadership doesn’t pause for grief, betrayal, or personal storms. In this deeply vulnerable conversation, Chanie sits down with Beth Cannon to talk about what it means to lead when life unravels. From walking through the terminal illness of a loved one, to staff exits and leadership mistakes, Beth shares her “discomfort zone” season and the messy middle of showing up for her people while falling apart inside.This episode is not about perfection, it’s about presence. It’s about choosing honesty over image, showing up when you don’t have it all together, and finding systems and rhythms that carry your school (and your soul) through seasons of chaos.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:Why “waiting until everything is perfect” is leadership avoidanceHow to keep showing up when grief and business crises collideThe difference between accountability and ownership in staff leadershipWhy leaders must choose honesty over image if they want trust and culture to holdHow to find outer-circle people who can lead you through your own foKey InsightsCulture isn’t built on polish. It’s built on consistency, clarity, and shared standards.Grief and leadership can coexist. You can hold heartbreak in one hand and still lead with purpose in the other.Leadership is a mirror. Staff accountability gaps often expose where owners haven’t built the right rhythms.You don’t wait for perfect conditions. Growth happens in the middle of the storm, not after it passes.Memorable Quotes“I wasn’t replacing a role. I was reacting to a wound.” – Beth Cannon“You have to choose honesty over image, because the day when everything is perfect doesn’t exist.” – Beth Cannon“Schools don’t need leaders who wait for the fog to clear. They need leaders who keep walking.” – Chanie WilschanskiWhy This Matters for School LeadersStops the cycle of waiting for perfect conditions before leadingModels vulnerability without abdicating responsibilityBuilds staff trust through honesty and accountability, not polishAnchors leaders in rhythms that hold during grief, betrayal, or transitionResources & Next StepsReflect: Where are you waiting for things to “settle” before you lead?Revisit your staff accountability systems: Are they true ownership, or excuses and follow-up cycles?Connect with Beth Cannon: bethcannonspeaks.com | Instagram & Facebook: @bethcannonspeaks
    --------  
    32:10
  • 253. Stop the Hidden Drain: Admin & Tech Systems That Protect Your Profit
    Admin & Tech isn’t flashy like enrollment or emotional like staff culture—but it’s one of the biggest hidden profit drains in schools. In this finale of the Money Leaks series, Chanie breaks down how underutilized software, paper-based SOPs, missing automations, and messy file systems quietly torch your time capacity and cash. You’ll get a simple, CEO-level playbook to audit your tech stack, automate the right tasks, assign platform “champions,” and build rhythms that stop dependency and start true scalability.👉 Take the free diagnostic mentioned in this episode: schoolsofexcellence.com/moneyleaksWhat You’ll LearnThe 5 Admin & Tech pillars that protect profit (workflows, utilization, automation, data & file systems, review rhythms)How to audit your tech stack and cut redundancies without chaosWhy automation doesn’t replace people—it gives them back time for what only humans can doThe “internal platform champion” model that prevents bottlenecks and builds team capacityA simple naming convention + 10-second file-finding standard that ends “final-final-FINAL-v6” madnessHow to move from dependency (it only works when Sarah’s here) to system (it works when anyone follows the rhythm)SOE Playbook: 5 Concrete MovesRun a Software Audit (30–45 min): List every tool, owner, cost, and actual use. Cancel redundancies, downgrade unused premium plans, and standardize what stays.Assign Platform Champions: One trained “owner” per platform. Share quick wins, create 1-page SOPs, and stop knowledge hoarding.Automate Repetitive Admin: Scheduling, reminders, links, confirmations, form routing, basic onboarding steps. Free people for gratitude, 1:1s, observations, feedback—the work only humans can do.Lock File Hygiene: Cloud-first, consistent naming, and a structure anyone can understand. Measure success by: “Can someone find any file in ≤10 seconds?”Quarterly Rhythm Block: Every 90 days: review tools, subscriptions, automations, and workflows. One block. Same calendar slot. Always.Case Studies & WinsSonia’s Tech Tangle → $4,000 Saved: She listed 19 tools; canceled 5–7 redundant platforms, downgraded others, and named champions for the rest—saving nearly $4K/year and loads of time capacity.The $9,000 Surprise: A leader who “couldn’t afford it” did a money leaks audit, canceled 3 subscriptions, and freed up $9,000—just by telling the truth in the tech stack.Memorable Lines“If it takes more than 10 seconds to find a file, you have a leak—not a library.”“Dependency isn’t a system. It’s a risk.”“Automation isn’t about replacing people—it’s about returning time to the work only humans can do.”“When someone leaves, the brain of your business shouldn’t walk out with them.”ResourcesFree diagnostic: schoolsofexcellence.com/moneyleaks
    --------  
    16:33
  • 252. How To Avoid Losing Thousands Through Inefficiency Every Month
    Your Amazon bill isn’t proof of overspending, it’s proof of a missing rhythm.In this fifth episode of the Six Money Leaks series, Chanie uncovers why supply management is one of the most overlooked operational leaks in schools. From the toner that’s reordered twice in a week to the “just in case” stockpiles that clutter closets, poor systems quietly drain thousands of dollars and create chaos for your team.You’ll hear how one school leader cut supply costs by 50%, not by cutting corners, but by building rhythms of accountability, teacher ownership, and smarter purchasing strategies. Chanie explains how strong leaders use systems to bring predictability to supplies, just as they do in staff culture, enrollment, and every other gear of sustainable growth.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeWhy supply challenges aren’t spending issues, they’re system issuesThe five pillars of supply management: inventory, seasonal planning, equipment lifecycle, vendor strategy, and storage organizationHow to create baselines that give you real data on usage and costsThe role of leadership rhythms in preventing waste and burnoutPractical steps to cut costs without sacrificing quality or cultureKey InsightsLeadership is stewardship. Systems, not sticky notes, are what protect your budget and your team’s time.Culture is built in the details. When supplies are predictable, teachers feel supported and operations run smoothly.Growth requires optimization. Scaling isn’t about more—it’s about refining what you already have.Why This Matters for School LeadersWhen supply management runs on chaos, leaders end up overspending, overfunctioning, and burning out. When it runs on systems, leaders free capacity for strategy, teams feel supported, and operations hold under pressure.Resources & Next StepsDownload the free Money Leaks Diagnostic and assess your school’s supply systems: schoolsofexcellence.com/moneyleaks
    --------  
    16:13
  • 251. How to Lower Food Costs in Your Childcare Program
    Pizza at staff meetings. Coffee for PD days. Uber Eats orders that feel small at the moment. These choices come from generosity, but without systems, they quickly become one of the biggest hidden drains on your budget.In this fourth episode of the Six Money Leaks series, Chanie Wilschanski explains why leaders don’t have food budget problems, they have food system problems. You’ll learn how to build baselines, create seasonal rhythms, and plan for the actual people you serve, so generosity strengthens culture without draining profit.Through real stories from school leaders, Chanie shows how small adjustments in food management save thousands, reduce waste, and create sustainable rhythms of appreciation.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeWhy “spend as little as you can” is not a budgetHow to calculate your baseline with receipts and real dataWhy food budgets must shift seasonally with enrollment, staffing, and culture rhythmsHow to prevent waste by planning for allergies, sensitivities, and actual headcountThe difference between indulgent overspending and intentional generosityKey InsightsGenerosity needs guardrails. Without systems, your kindness works against you.Data builds confidence. Leaders negotiate budgets best when they bring baselines, not guesses.Culture thrives on intention. Food can build connection and trust when it’s planned with clarity.Why This Matters for School LeadersYour staff and students deserve abundance. But abundance without systems creates chaos, waste, and guilt around spending. Food control isn’t about being stingy—it’s about building rhythms that protect your financial health and your culture.Resources & Next StepsDownload the free Money Leaks Diagnostic and assess your school’s food systems: schoolsofexcellence.com/moneyleaks
    --------  
    12:47

About Schools of Excellence: The No. 1 ECE & Private School Leadership Podcast

If you are an Early Childhood director or childcare owner, prepare to transform your school and life with the Schools of Excellence podcast. Tune in each week to learn from Chanie Wilschanski, the founder and host of the Schools of Excellence Podcast and a mom of 4 kids. Each episode will be packed with tools and strategies - equipping school leaders to improve staff retention, increase teacher motivation, grow parent partnerships, create a collaborative culture, and enjoy a beautiful quality of life. Every week, Chanie shares the truth about childcare and early childhood school leadership for those striving towards excellence. If you are an early childhood or childcare school leader looking for strategies to grow your school, that are working TODAY, The Schools of Excellence Podcast is for you. In addition to weekly solo episodes, she'll also be inviting childcare and early childhood industry leaders to discuss the most pressing issues facing school leaders today. Don't miss an episode; subscribe today for everything you need for your school leadership journey!
