Schools of Excellence: The No. 1 ECE & Private School Leadership Podcast

Scaling is glorified in our culture. In early childhood education, that often means opening more schools, adding more classrooms, and constantly chasing "what's next." But is that the only way to define success?In this episode of the Schools of Excellence Podcast, Chanie Wilschanski sits down with Latrice Crawford, known as The Child Care Chick, to talk about the overlooked power of scaling with one location. Latrice shares how she built Kidsville Learning Academy into a multimillion-dollar school that has sustained for 18 years without expanding into multiple sites.This conversation dives into the foundation of sustainable leadership: mindset, systems, culture, and defining what's truly "enough." You'll hear Latrice's powerful story of burnout and breakthrough, how she shifted from operator to CEO, and why her definition of success is rooted in peace, values, and sustainability.If you've ever felt the pressure to open "just one more" location, or you're struggling to sustain the school you already have, this episode will show you another path to growth—one rooted in clarity, culture, and deep alignment.What You'll Learn in This Episode:Why scaling doesn't have to mean opening more schoolsThe foundation school leaders often skip—and why it leads to burnoutThe mindset shift from operator to CEOHow to invest in your team so they sustain without you holding everythingWhy defining "enough" is critical to long-term successHow to filter opportunities through your values and visionKey InsightsSustainability is scale. Long-term thriving in one school can build wealth, culture, and community impact.Foundations matter. Hustle and charisma cannot replace systems, rhythms, and leadership infrastructure.Enough is a filter. Defining what is "enough" keeps you aligned when opportunities (and distractions) come knocking.Your health and peace are part of the equation. Burnout is not the price of success.Memorable Quotes"Scaling isn't about adding more schools—it's about sustaining the one you already have." – Latrice Crawford"Enough is not a finish line. It's a feeling of integrity." – Chanie Wilschanski"Don't fear if your staff leave after you invest in them. Fear what happens if they stay and you never do." – Latrice CrawfordWhy This Matters for School LeadersHelps leaders redefine success beyond growth at all costsProtects culture, peace, and sustainability by focusing on depth, not constant expansionEmpowers leaders to filter opportunities through values instead of external pressureProvides a model for scaling to millions with one schoolResources & Next StepsDefine your personal and leadership definition of "enough"Audit your school's foundations: Are you building on systems, or on hustle?Share this episode with a fellow school leader wrestling with pressure to expand