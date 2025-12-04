Make It a Great One with Dr. Dan: #1 Podcast for Inspiring Conversations to Live and Lead On Purpose

Powered by RND
Dr. Dan Peters, Psychologist and Executive Leadership Coach
EducationHealth & Wellness
  • Purpose, Growth, and Authentic Leadership: Embrace Your Ripple Effect with Dr. Lauren Speeth
    Dr. Dan welcomes Dr. Lauren Speeth—award-winning author, educator, storyteller, and global changemaker—for a powerful conversation about purpose, resilience, and the courage to live an authentic, hope-filled life. Drawing from her new book Taking the Stairs and Liking It, Lauren shares the seven transformative principles that shaped her remarkable journey, including wisdom passed on directly from President Jimmy Carter. In this inspiring and deeply human episode, Lauren opens up about shaping her identity beyond titles, navigating loss and reinvention, and discovering her unique path to service and leadership. Dr. Speeth and Dr. Dan explore what it means to show up with compassion, to cultivate self-awareness, and to take purposeful steps toward the person you want to become—especially when life feels overwhelming. Listeners will hear stories about music, creativity, Lauren’s formative childhood experiences, the profound power of small acts of kindness, and how each of us has the ability to uplift others through our presence. This conversation is a reminder that we all have a ripple effect—and that the world needs the unique strengths only you can bring. This episode will inspire you to pause, reflect, reconnect, and remember – your presence matters more than you know. For more information, visit https://bgu.edu/dr-lauren-speeth and follow @elfenworksproductions on Instagram. Please listen, follow, rate, and review Make It a Great One on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @drdanpeters on social media. Visit www.drdanpeters.com and send your questions or guest pitches to [email protected]. We have this moment, this day, and this life—let’s make it a great one. – Dr. Dan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    59:29
  • Facing Fear, Finding Purpose: Empowerment, Authenticity, and Wholeness with Courtney Smith
    Dr. Dan interviews coach, Enneagram teacher, and author Courtney Smith to explore how we grow, evolve, and reclaim our most authentic selves. Courtney shares the transformational journey that took her from a high-achieving, analytical career to helping leaders and individuals uncover the stories, fears, and inner patterns that shape their lives. Together, they dive into themes of self-awareness, purpose, empowerment, courage, compassion, and authentic leadership, revealing how we can all step out of our “zone of greatness” and into our true zone of genius. Drawing from Courtney’s work with the Enneagram, Conscious Leadership tools, and her new workbook Choosing Wholeness Over Goodness: A Process for Reclaiming Your Full Self By Elise Loehnen and Courtney Smith, this episode breaks down how old stories and inherited beliefs keep us stuck — and how understanding fear, rewriting narratives, and naming our “parts” can create profound personal growth. This episode is an invitation to slow down, tune inward, and step courageously into a more authentic and connected version of yourself. It’s for leaders, caregivers, creators, and anyone committed to personal evolution and meaningful impact. For more information, visit CourtneySmithConsulting.com and follow Courtney Smith on Substack. Please listen, follow, rate, and review Make It a Great One on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @drdanpeters on social media. Visit www.drdanpeters.com and send your questions or guest pitches to [email protected]. We have this moment, this day, and this life—let’s make it a great one. – Dr. Dan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:10:42
  • Creativity, Healing, and Connection: Self-Discovery Through Adversity and Art with John Guillemette
    Artist and writer John Guillemette joins Dr. Dan for a moving conversation about paradox, purpose, and the transformative power of creativity. From being misdiagnosed and over-medicated to rediscovering balance and meaning as a hospital janitor during the pandemic, John’s story reveals how struggle can become the source of wisdom. Together, John and Dr. Dan explore the courage it takes to live authentically, the importance of self-discovery through art, and the beauty of collaboration that honors our shared humanity. They discuss John’s acclaimed illustration work with repeat MIAGO guest Dr. Gina Barreca on Gina School: It’s Not What They Teach You, It’s What They Learn, and his upcoming illustrated memoir Relapse of a Recovering Ego Addict. This episode is a meditation on growth, resilience, and what it means to “make it a great one” — even when life feels messy, strange, or contradictory. For more information, visit musingjohn.com and follow @musing_john on Instagram. Please listen, follow, rate, and review Make It a Great One on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @drdanpeters on social media. Visit www.drdanpeters.com and send your questions or guest pitches to [email protected]. We have this moment, this day, and this life—let’s make it a great one. – Dr. Dan #MakeItAGreatOne #DrDanPeters #JohnGuillemette #Creativity #Resilience #Authenticity #Mindset #Growth #SelfAwareness #ArtAndHealing #Leadership #Connection #Courage #Inspiration #Humanity Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:15:18
  • Power, Healing, and Hype Women: Remember Who the F*ck You Are with Erin Gallagher
    In this powerful and honest conversation, Dr. Dan Peters talks with Erin Gallagher–CEO, author, and founder of the Hype Women movement—about what it truly means to remember who you are and break free from systems, expectations, and internalized beliefs that keep us small. Erin shares her journey of trauma, transformation, triumph, and how she turned a viral moment into a global movement with Dr. Dan, highlighting as her journey from pain into purpose and self-doubt into empowerment. Together, she and Dr. Dan explore how women (and everyone) can challenge patriarchal conditioning, set boundaries without guilt, embrace duality, and step into their full, authentic selves. This episode is about courage, self-awareness, and the radical act of hyping others up as we rise together. Erin reminds us that empowerment starts with asking, “Is it still working?”—and having the bravery to make a different choice when it’s not. For more information, visit www.hypewomen.com and follow on Instagram @erin.gallag.her on Instagram. Please listen, follow, rate, and review Make It a Great One on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @drdanpeters on social media. Visit www.drdanpeters.com and send your questions or guest pitches to [email protected]. We have this moment, this day, and this life—let’s make it a great one. – Dr. Dan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:12:01
  • Surrender to Lead: How Letting Go Unlocks Extraordinary Growth with Dr. Jessica Kriegel
    Dr. Dan sits down with Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer at Culture Partners, keynote speaker, researcher, and author of Surrender to Lead. Jessica’s powerful story—from self-driven executive to spiritually grounded leader—reveals how surrendering control, embracing faith, and leading with love can transform both personal and professional life. Jessica shares the profound spiritual awakening that reshaped her life following her father’s death, her journey as a death doula, and the lessons she’s learned about presence, compassion, and purpose. Together, Dr. Dan and Jessica explore how the principles of surrender, love, and faith create healthier workplaces, stronger leaders, and more humane organizations. Through inspiring stories and real-world examples, Jessica explains her SHIFT framework (Stop fighting reality, Have faith, Identify what’s yours, Free yourself from fear, and Take the next right action) and how this model drives results while honoring humanity. From leading corporate change to parenting with intention, this conversation reminds us that surrender isn’t giving up—it’s opening up. For more information, visit www.jessicakriegel.com and follow @jess_kriegel on Instagram. Please listen, follow, rate, and review Make It a Great One on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow @drdanpeters on social media. Visit www.drdanpeters.com and send your questions or guest pitches to [email protected]. We have this moment, this day, and this life—let’s make it a great one. – Dr. Dan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:09:50

About Make It a Great One with Dr. Dan: #1 Podcast for Inspiring Conversations to Live and Lead On Purpose

Make It a Great One with Dr. Dan is your weekly dose of inspiration, purpose, and practical wisdom for living a life aligned with your true self. Hosted by renowned psychologist and executive coach Dr. Dan Peters, this podcast helps you break free from autopilot and step fully into the life you’re meant to live. If you’ve ever wondered if you’re living up to your potential—or how to navigate challenges with more resilience and clarity—this show is for you. Dr. Dan combines expert insights, powerful interviews, and real-life tools to help you deepen your self-awareness, strengthen your mindset, and make a positive impact. With decades of experience guiding individuals and leaders toward lasting transformation, Dr. Dan brings heart, humor, and honesty to every episode—so you walk away feeling motivated and equipped to make each day count. Tune in to new episodes every Thursday to unlock your potential, ignite your purpose, and—most of all—make it a great one.
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

