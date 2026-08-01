Core IM | Internal Medicine Podcast

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221 episodes
#213 Hypertension First-Line Medications Troubleshooting | Bread & Butter Series07/28/2026 | 32 mins.Why can lower-dose combinations be more effective and better tolerated than maximizing one medication? How to troubleshoot common challenges such as amlodipine edema, gout, electrolyte abnormalities, and the patient who says they cannot tolerate anything? Why ACT (ARBs, Calcium Channel Blockers, Thiazides) is the preferred first-line framework, and how to personalize medication choices based on comorbidities and side effects.
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🔹Transcript and Shownotes
03:00 | Diagnosing Hypertension
04:10 | When to Start Combination Therapy Instead of Monotherapy
07:00 | Choosing First-Line Therapy Using the ACT Framework
13:23 | Why ARBs Are Often Preferred Over ACE Inhibitors
16:02 | Choosing the Right ARB: Candesartan vs Losartan
18:39 | Comparing Potency & Duration Across First-Line Antihypertensives
20:54 | Amlodipine Edema: Why It Happens and How to Fix It
23:54 | Thiazides: Practical Tips, Electrolyte Problems & Class-Killer Side Effects
29:33 | Managing Patients Who 'Can't Tolerate' Blood Pressure Medications
Tags: Hypertension Management, High Blood Pressure, Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Core IM
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- Learn from primary care docs what has been practiced and changed from the 2026 ACC/AHA Lipid Guidelines! Learn how the new CPR framework (Calculate, Personalize, Reclassify) and PREVENT risk calculator change statin decisions, why LDL targets are back, and when to use Lp(a), ApoB, and coronary artery calcium (CAC) testing. Discover updated risk-enhancing factors, expanded indications for non-statin therapies, and practical strategies to personalize lipid management for both primary and secondary
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🔹Transcript and Shownotes:
01:17 | Highlight #1 & #2: CPR and PREVENT Score
03:14 | Highlight #3: Updated ASCVD Risk Categories Using the PREVENT Score
05:30 | Highlight #4: LDL Targets Are Back
07:20 | Highlight #5: High-Risk Conditions That Bypass the PREVENT Score
08:41 | Highlight #6: Lp(a) Screening for Everyone
11:51 | Highlight #7: When to Use ApoB Testing
13:16 | Highlight #8: Reproductive Risk Factors
15:29 | Highlight #9: Using CAC to Guide Statin Therapy
19:09 | Highlight #10: Non-Statin Therapies
Tags: CoreIM, Internal Medicine, Medical Education, Cholesterol, Statins, LDL, ASCVD, Preventive Cardiology, LpA, ApoB, CAC, ACC2026, Cardiology, PrimaryCare
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#211 Breaking Down MASLD vs. MASH and the MAESTRO-NASH & ESSENCE Trials: Beyond Journal Club Segment06/29/2026 | 33 mins.MASLD affects nearly one in three adults worldwide, yet many patients remain undiagnosed until advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis develops. So, which patients should clinicians actually be screening? When is a FIB-4 enough, and when should we move to elastography or hepatology referral? And are we finally entering an era where we can meaningfully treat MASH?
In this Beyond Journal Club episode, we unpack the evolving language of steatotic liver disease and take a close look at two major trials: MAESTRO-NASH studying resmetirom, the first FDA-approved liver-directed therapy for MASH, and ESSENCE, evaluating semaglutide in biopsy-confirmed disease.
Along the way, we explore what these biopsy-based histologic endpoints really mean, why placebo responses were surprisingly high, and whether improvements in steatohepatitis and fibrosis will ultimately translate into better clinical outcomes for patients.
This episode is for clinicians trying to understand where the field is headed, which patients deserve closer attention, and how metabolic liver disease is increasingly becoming part of everyday primary care and hospital medicine.
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🔹Transcript and Shownotes:
01:57 | Understanding MASLD as a Systemic Disease
05:45 | MASLD vs MASH vs Met-ALD: Spectrum Steatotic Liver Disease
08:55 | How to Screen for Fibrosis (FIB-4 & FibroScan)
16:15 | Lifestyle Treatment & Weight Loss Targets
19:00 | ESSENCE Trial: Semaglutide for MASH
21:58 | MAESTRO-NASH Trial: Resmetirom
27:27 | Future Treatments for MASH
30:51 | Key Takeaways for Clinicians
Tags: CoreIM, Internal Medicine, Medical Education, Hepatology, Fatty Liver Disease, Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Fibrosis
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- What blood pressure should we target in patients on hemodialysis? Why volume control remains the foundation of treatment? How blood pressure targets differ from the general population. Learn practical pearls on medication timing around dialysis, drug dialyzability, antihypertensive selection, and strategies to prevent intradialytic complications while optimizing long-term outcomes.
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🔹Transcript and Shownotes:
02: 19 | Pearl 1: Blood Pressure Targets
09: 40 | Pearl 2: Timing Medications and Dialyzability
15: 31 | Pearl 3 - Pharmacologic Management Nuances in Dialysis Patients
22: 57 | Putting It All Together: The Medication Hierarchy
Tags: CoreIM, Internal Medicine, Medical Education, Nephrology, ESRD, End-Stage Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Health, Dry Weight, Volume Overload
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- Why is fluid management the most important part of dialysis care? This episode explores the fundamentals of hemodialysis, why ESKD patients have unique physiology, and how volume overload, not just hypertension, drives many complications. Learn practical pearls on dry weight, sodium restriction, diuretics, and the strategies that can reduce hospitalizations and improve patient outcomes.
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🔹Transcript and Shownotes:
02:49 | Pearl 1: Foundations of Dialysis
09:21 | Pearl 2: Distinct Physiology
11:42 | Pearl 3: Why is fluid management so important?
19:43 | Pearl 4: Fluid Management Pro-tips
25:31 | Pearl 5: Diuretics in Patients with Residual Kidney Function
Tags: CoreIM, Internal Medicine, Medical Education, Nephrology, Dialysis, End-stage kidney disease, Hypertension, Kidney Health, Dry Weight, Volume Overload
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About Core IM | Internal Medicine Podcast
Core Internal Medicine via following series: 5 Pearls || Clinically relevant pearls Mind the Gap || Why do we do what we do? Gray Matters || Management Reasoning Hoofbeats || Dissecting clinical reasoning At the Bedside || Explore everyday challengesPodcast website
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