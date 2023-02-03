Core IM | Internal Medicine Podcast

Core Internal Medicine via following series:
#124 A1c & Glucose Measurements: Mind the Gap Segment
What does the HbA1c really measure? What are its limitations? How does fructosamine and glycated albumin work? What will falsely elevate or decrease it? What are the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring? What are the limitations of a glucose-centric view and should we be more insulinocentric? Show notes, Transcript and ReferencesTime stamps00:35 Random Glucose, Fasting Glucose, Glucose Tolerance Test03:03 Hemoglobin A1c08:26 Fructosamine and Glycated Albumin10:50 Continuous Glucose Monitoring15:44 The Overlooked Issue of Insulin Resistance19:11 SummaryTags: IM Core, CoreIM, insulin resistance, diabetes, microvascular and macrovascular complication
4/26/2023
21:21
#123 Pacemakers & ICDs: 5 Pearls Segment
When do you have a device interrogated? Do you know what kind of device your patient has? Do you know how to manage patients with a device who develop bacteremia? How do you discuss end of life care in patients with devices such as a pacemaker or ICD?Visit www.medmastery.com/coreim for 15% off Medmastery Pro subscription. Discount code: "COREIM15"Use this link for CME-MOC credit with ACPShow notes, Transcript and ReferencesTime stamps02:51 What are the different types of pacemakers and defibrillators? Who is it indicated for? How can where the leads clue you what the implantable device may do?21:28 How to determine which type of device your patient has?25:10 What can a device interrogation tell you and doesn't tell you?32:13 Do all patients with bacteremia need their implantable cardiac devices taken out? 38:44 End-of-life considerations with pacemakers vs. ICDs Tags: IM Core, CoreIM, sinus node dysfunction, AV dissociation, palliative care, CRT, biventricular pacing
How does transplant compare to dialysis? Who is a good candidate for a kidney transplant? How long do patients have to wait for a deceased donor kidney transplant? What can increase or decrease the waiting time for your patient? Who is a good living donor candidate? What are the risks of living donors?Use promo code COREIM for 1 month of free access to Glass Pro at https://glass.health/coreim Use this link for CME-MOC credit with ACPShow notes, Transcript and ReferencesTime stamps03:49 Episode start07:13 Dialysis vs. kidney transplant morbidity and mortality11:44 Eligibility for kidney transplant and when to refer21:34 Pre-transplant evaluation process25:38 How long are wait times on the transplant list?36:21 What benefits of living donation? What are risks to the kidney donor?Tags: IM Core, CoreIM, renal, dialysis, nephrology, nephrologist, renal, CKD, chronic kidney disease, living donor kidney
3/29/2023
46:03
#121 Trach Care: 5 Pearls Segment
What is your approach to trach complications? What do all the words in the one liner of a trach patient mean? What are best practices for airway clearance? When is a patient ready for a speaking valve? What is the process for decannulation?Get CME-MOC credit with ACP: https://www.acponline.org/cme-moc/cme/internal-medicine-podcasts/core-im Use the code "COREIM-AMBOSS" to get a free month of access on https://go.amboss.com/CoreIM-E10Show notes, Transcript and References: https://www.coreimpodcast.com/2023/03/08/trac/Time stamps2:56 Trach Components12:47 Trach Complication Management27:48 Airway Clearance34:53 Speaking Valve38:54 DecannulationTags: IM Core, CoreIM, pulmonary, critical care, ICU, nursing care, respiratory therapy, pharmacy
3/8/2023
42:58
#120 Safety Net Hospitals, A Disproportionate Share Health Affairs Pathways Podcast
Why are safety net hospitals barely surviving? What makes a hospital a safety net hospital? How essential are safety net hospitals in caring for low income Americans? How do we pay for that care? Show notes, Transcript and References:https://www.coreimpodcast.com/2023/03/02/safety-net-hospitals/Timestamps:0:00 Hahnemann University Hospital4:36 What is a Safety Net Hospital?11:11 The Origins and Paradox of the Safety Net HospitalLinks to other episodes:A Complex Patchwork of Supplemental Payments:https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hp20221223.651856/full/The Future of Safety Net Hospitals & Payment Policies:https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hp20221223.105519/full/Tags: IM Core, CoreIM, health policy, health disparities, insurance, medicare and medicaid
