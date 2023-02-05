Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM
Available Episodes
5 of 300
NutritionFacts Grab Bag 27
Today on the NutritionFacts Podcast, we take a look at higher bone fracture rates in vegans, making vitamin K2 from green leafy vegetables, and what we learned from the cigarette tax.
The Right Idea, the Wrong Message
Those healthy foods that add life to your years? Just don't say they’re good for you.
The Robin Hood of Science
Hear the story of how one researcher made nearly every scientific paper ever published free to anyone, anywhere in the world.
Is This the End of the Cholesterol Controversy?
The correlation between high cholesterol and heart disease is settled once and for all.
Q&A with Dr. Greger 9
I’m on my treadmill and ready to answer your questions about nutrition.
About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Have you ever wondered if there’s a natural way to lower your high blood pressure, guard against Alzheimers, lose weight, and feel better? Well as it turns out there is. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and author of the instant New York Times bestseller “How Not to Die” celebrates evidence-based nutrition to add years to our life and life to our years.
