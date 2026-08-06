Health hero or nothing but hype? This episode features audio from: The Benefits of Turmeric Curcumin for Arthritis, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, and Body Weight Benefits of Turmeric for Arsenic Exposure Turmeric Supplements and Liver Toxicity Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.

Nourish your thyroid and support your health. This episode features audio from: The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (webinar recording) Visit the video page for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.

Today we answer questions from our webinar audience about thyroid health. This episode features audio from The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (webinar recording) Visit the video page for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.

A happier mind starts on your plate. This episode features audio from: Fruits and Vegetables Put to the Test for Boosting Mood How to Boost Brain BDNF Levels for Depression Treatment Gut Feelings: Probiotics & Mental Health Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.

Why the sugar limits keep dropping This episode features audio from: Friday Favorites: The Recommended Daily Added Sugar Intake Does Sugar Lead to Weight Gain? Can Vinegar Help with Blood Sugar Control? Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.

About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

Have you ever wondered if there’s a natural way to lower your high blood pressure, guard against Alzheimer’s, lose weight, and feel better? Well, as it turns out, there is. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder of NutritionFacts.org and New York Times best-selling author of How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and the just-released How Not to Age, uncovers the best evidence-based nutrition that may add years to our life and life to our years.