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Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM
Latest episode
363 episodes
- Why the sugar limits keep dropping
This episode features audio from:
Friday Favorites: The Recommended Daily Added Sugar Intake
Does Sugar Lead to Weight Gain?
Can Vinegar Help with Blood Sugar Control?
Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
- A happier mind starts on your plate.
This episode features audio from:
Fruits and Vegetables Put to the Test for Boosting Mood
How to Boost Brain BDNF Levels for Depression Treatment
Gut Feelings: Probiotics & Mental Health
Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
- Today we answer questions from our webinar audience about thyroid health.
This episode features audio from The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (webinar recording)
Visit the video page for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
- Health hero or nothing but hype?
This episode features audio from:
The Benefits of Turmeric Curcumin for Arthritis, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, and Body Weight
Benefits of Turmeric for Arsenic Exposure
Turmeric Supplements and Liver Toxicity
Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
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About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Have you ever wondered if there’s a natural way to lower your high blood pressure, guard against Alzheimer’s, lose weight, and feel better? Well, as it turns out, there is. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder of NutritionFacts.org and New York Times best-selling author of How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and the just-released How Not to Age, uncovers the best evidence-based nutrition that may add years to our life and life to our years.Podcast website
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