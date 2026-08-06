Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsAlternative HealthNutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Latest episode

363 episodes

  • Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

    Controlling Sugar Intake

    08/06/2026
    Why the sugar limits keep dropping

    This episode features audio from:

    Friday Favorites: The Recommended Daily Added Sugar Intake

    Does Sugar Lead to Weight Gain?

    Can Vinegar Help with Blood Sugar Control?

    Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
  • Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

    Better Moods with Better Diets

    07/30/2026
    A happier mind starts on your plate.

    This episode features audio from:

    Fruits and Vegetables Put to the Test for Boosting Mood

    How to Boost Brain BDNF Levels for Depression Treatment

    Gut Feelings: Probiotics & Mental Health

    Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
  • Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

    The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (Q&A)

    07/23/2026 | 18 mins.
    Today we answer questions from our webinar audience about thyroid health.

    This episode features audio from The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (webinar recording)

    Visit the video page for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
  • Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

    The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function – Part 1

    07/16/2026
    Nourish your thyroid and support your health.

    This episode features audio from:

    The Best Diet for Optimal Thyroid Function (webinar recording)

    Visit the video page for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
  • Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger

    The Pros and Cons of Turmeric

    07/09/2026 | 14 mins.
    Health hero or nothing but hype?

    This episode features audio from:

    The Benefits of Turmeric Curcumin for Arthritis, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, and Body Weight

    Benefits of Turmeric for Arsenic Exposure

    Turmeric Supplements and Liver Toxicity

    Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
More Alternative Health podcasts
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger
Have you ever wondered if there’s a natural way to lower your high blood pressure, guard against Alzheimer’s, lose weight, and feel better? Well, as it turns out, there is. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder of NutritionFacts.org and New York Times best-selling author of How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and the just-released How Not to Age, uncovers the best evidence-based nutrition that may add years to our life and life to our years.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthHealth & WellnessNutrition

Listen to Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger, Live Beyond the Norms and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:53:24 AM
A company fromMADSACK