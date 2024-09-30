Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction

Dopey Patreon Tuesday Teaser! Death in the Meeting, Mick Popham at the Methadone Clinic, Heart Attack Doug

This week on the teaser! We lost someone in our recovery meeting - it shook me to the core. Then we read a note from a Dopey Zoomer - then we get a crazy voicemail from Mick Popham about SMASH & GRAB Danny! Then we get to Doug! Here is what AI Says: Notes for Dopey Podcast Patreon Teaser Episode 🔊 Episode Teaser: Dive into this week's Patreon bonus content! 🔊 On today's Dopey Patreon Teaser, Dave is joined by his lifelong friend Heart Attack Doug for another unfiltered conversation on addiction, recovery, and all the crazy shit in between. In this episode, the guys talk about everything from survival and shopping habits to a shocking death that hits close to home. Here's what you'll find in this heartfelt teaser: 🎧 What to Expect: Dealing with Death: The episode starts on a somber note as Dave reflects on the tragic death of someone from his recovery meeting. This loss brings up powerful thoughts about mortality, sobriety, and the harsh realities of addiction. It's a raw and emotional discussion on the fragility of life. 💔 Doug's Health Journey: Doug shares his story of surviving multiple heart attacks, including two widowmaker heart attacks in one day! He's still living life to the fullest, though—getting back on track with physical fitness and biking 50 miles at a time 🚴‍♂️💪. Honesty in Recovery: Dave and Doug discuss the importance of being honest in recovery—how it's difficult, but necessary to open up about the struggles. Doug talks about the "rat share" in meetings, the raw honesty that comes when people finally admit the truth. Doug's Fashion & Shopping Obsession: From his new On Running sneakers to his obsession with guitars, Doug's shopping habits take center stage. Dave can't help but laugh at his friend's shopping addiction and style choices—Adidas, Marshall's, and some really great shoes 👟. Heartfelt Moments: Dave shares a deeply emotional moment about his relationship with his father, even predicting his dad's death as part of an unprepared conversation that got way too real.