Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction

Dopey 506: From Almost Dying in the Crack House to being the VP at Hazeldon/Betty Ford, William Moyers , Oxys, Suboxone, Coke, Booze
This week on Dopey! We are joined by addiction/recovery heavyweight, VP of Public Affairs at Hazlelden/Betty Ford, author of BROKEN and BROKEN OPEN - William Cope Moyers! William takes us down the long path of growing up in the limelight and succumbing to addiction - only to claw his way out becoming one of the countries most heralded speakers and writers of recovery. When dental problems struck! William had extensive surgery and got excessive oxys prescribed! Here what happens next on a very special new episode of that good old Dopey Show! PLUS! The Origin of Boofing Meth in OKC, Doing Coke in Kabul and much much more on this weeks newest DOPEY!
Dopey Nation. Dave dives headfirst into an episode so jam-packed with raw honesty, wild tales, and dark humor that your headphones might file for workers’ comp. Joining him is the legendary William Cope Moyers—author, public advocate, recovery powerhouse, and Suboxone truth-teller—to unravel the rollercoaster of addiction, redemption, and, yes, a little “dark energy” courtesy of painkillers.
🚀 From Crack Houses to Betty Ford: William shares the gritty, jaw-dropping journey of addiction that landed him in a Harlem crack den (spoiler: while still rocking a tie).
💊 Painkillers, Suboxone, and Stigma: How dental surgery brought the Trojan horse of addiction knocking—and why Suboxone is saving lives (including his).
🎙️ Dave’s Oxy Confession: The Dopey host gets real about his recent dance with oxycodone and how recovery practices saved his ass.
🎶 Nitrous and The Beatles: What happens when nitrous meets headphones and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"? (Hint: not serenity.)
🔥 The Perfect Storm: Addiction, privilege, and why recovery is about more than just sobriety.
“Painkillers are the Trojan horse of addiction—and they walk right through the gates.”
“I’m raising $10 million by day and dying inside by night. Welcome to addiction in a tie.”
“Nitrous didn’t make me relapse—it made me cry and rethink everything.”
Fan Story of the Week: Diane gets Dopey socks for claiming she invented boofing meth—because that’s how you win at harm reduction.
OG Dope Confession: Dawn’s Afghanistan coke adventure proves no passport photo is complete without pinprick pupils.
William Cope Moyers Breaks Records: First guest to pull off “AA meets Suboxone advocacy” without breaking a sweat.
If you’ve ever felt like recovery is more about falling apart gracefully than staying perfect, this episode is for you. With moments of shocking candor, dark humor, and the kind of wisdom that comes only from surviving the impossible, Dave and William remind us why we fight to stay strong—one absurd, heartbreaking, and hilarious day at a time.
Sound Bites
"You feel like no one else"
"Their method, through compassion and connection"
"I love the Dopey Nation"
"Pay attention, Dopey Nation"
"I was apoplectic"
"I need help"
"Gratitude is possibly the most important"
"Recovery is not about what you give up"
"I have a hole in my soul"
"I found an answer to this hole in the soul."
"I was on my knees, man. I was on my knees."
"I think it's a derogatory term."
"I was not using, but I was not recovering."
"I was trying to control the woman that I love."
"I was the poster child, if you will."
"That's the hardest thing in the world."
"I cried. I burst into tears."
"It scared the shit out of me."
"Pain pills are the Trojan horse of addiction."
"There is more to my recovery than sobriety."
"I don't like myself as I'm pursuing oblivion."
"I was living the next chapter of my life."
"I get help when I help others."
"Why would we not take a medicine that works?"
00:00Introduction to Dopey Podcast and Its Mission
06:07The Impact of Music and Personal Stories
11:53Social Media Addiction and Its Challenges
18:06Listener Contributions and Community Engagement
23:51Dawn's Diary: A Wild Story from Kabul
30:12William Cope Moyers: A Voice of Recovery
36:13Growing Up in a Prominent Family and Addiction
39:05The Role of Family in Recovery
40:50Early Experiences with Substance Use
42:34The Gateway Effect of Marijuana
45:27The Pressure of Expectations
49:15The Illusion of Having It All
51:02Public Advocacy and Personal Experience
52:57The Commonality of Addiction Stories
55:19The Descent into Harder Drugs
01:02:01The Journey to Lasting Sobriety
01:05:38The Impact of Long-Term Recovery
01:10:57The Complexity of Recovery Narratives
01:17:32Navigating Relationships and Recovery
01:18:58The Emotional Impact of Substance Use
01:20:50Experiencing Nitrous Oxide: A Personal Journey
01:22:09The Struggle with Oxycodone
01:24:08The Allure of Pain Relief
01:26:28The Perfect Storm of Addiction
01:30:13Living with a Dual Reality
01:32:36The Complexity of Recovery
01:37:26The Role of Medication in Recovery
01:43:11Stigma and Acceptance in Recovery
01:48:17The Evolution of Treatment Approaches
01:51:09Finding Hope and Purpose in Recovery