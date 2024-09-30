Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessDopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction
Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction

Podcast Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction
Dave & Chris
Health & WellnessMental HealthComedyHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

  • Dopey Patreon Tuesday Teaser! Death in the Meeting, Mick Popham at the Methadone Clinic, Heart Attack Doug
    This week on the teaser! We lost someone in our recovery meeting - it shook me to the core. Then we read a note from a Dopey Zoomer - then we get a crazy voicemail from Mick Popham about SMASH & GRAB Danny! Then we get to Doug!  Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dopeypodcast DOPEY WEST! https://buytickets.at/thedopeyfoundation/1484803 Here is what AI Says: Notes for Dopey Podcast Patreon Teaser Episode 🔊 Episode Teaser: Dive into this week’s Patreon bonus content! 🔊 On today’s Dopey Patreon Teaser, Dave is joined by his lifelong friend Heart Attack Doug for another unfiltered conversation on addiction, recovery, and all the crazy shit in between. In this episode, the guys talk about everything from survival and shopping habits to a shocking death that hits close to home. Here's what you’ll find in this heartfelt teaser: 🎧 What to Expect: Dealing with Death: The episode starts on a somber note as Dave reflects on the tragic death of someone from his recovery meeting. This loss brings up powerful thoughts about mortality, sobriety, and the harsh realities of addiction. It’s a raw and emotional discussion on the fragility of life. 💔 Doug’s Health Journey: Doug shares his story of surviving multiple heart attacks, including two widowmaker heart attacks in one day! He’s still living life to the fullest, though—getting back on track with physical fitness and biking 50 miles at a time 🚴‍♂️💪. Honesty in Recovery: Dave and Doug discuss the importance of being honest in recovery—how it’s difficult, but necessary to open up about the struggles. Doug talks about the “rat share” in meetings, the raw honesty that comes when people finally admit the truth. Doug’s Fashion & Shopping Obsession: From his new On Running sneakers to his obsession with guitars, Doug’s shopping habits take center stage. Dave can’t help but laugh at his friend’s shopping addiction and style choices—Adidas, Marshall’s, and some really great shoes 👟. Heartfelt Moments: Dave shares a deeply emotional moment about his relationship with his father, even predicting his dad's death as part of an unprepared conversation that got way too real. 💌 Join the Dopey Nation: If you want to hear the full episode—including Doug’s “30-year-old woman” dating conversation and more—you’ll need to become a Dopey Patreon member. Sign up today for access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and an incredible community of fellow Dopey listeners! 🎉 Bonus Content on Patreon: Get access to hundreds of exclusive Dopey episodes 🎙 Join the Dopey Recovery Zoom every Wednesday 🧑‍💻 Receive Dopey stickers, socks, and other fun merch 🎁 Zoom chats and deeper discussions in our Patreon community 🤝 🔥 Want More Dopey?: If you love the show and want to help out, consider signing up for Patreon, leaving us a review on iTunes, or simply following Dopey on social media. It all helps us keep the Dopey magic alive! Don't miss the full episode—sign up for Patreon now at www.patreon.com/dopeypodcast to get the full scoop! 💥 Stay strong, Dopey Nation, and Toodles for Chris! 💥
    22:29
  • Dopey 507: Brandy Ledford eats a Crystal Meth Sandwich! PLUS being trafficked, Orgies, Opiates, Cocaine, Topless Dancing and Recovery!
    This Week on Dopey! Happy Thanksgiving! On this week's smattering of gratitude - Thanksgiving Episode! We are joined by Baywatch: Hawaii star and Penthouse Pet of 1992, Brandy Ledford! Brandy brings the super juicy Dopey - and tells her incredible path from teenage drinking to nude modeling, todrug abuse to starring on TV to opiates to recovery! It is an awesome super honest and inspirational story! PLUS tons of Dopey messages of gratitude, emails and voicemails from the Dopey nation! All that and more on a brand new super grateful episode of that good old dopey show! DOPEY GOES WEST TIX /https://buytickets.at/thedopeyfoundation/1484803 These are the fancy AI notes: 📲 Listen on Apple Podcasts | 🎧 Spotify | 🌐 Dopey Website 💥 Buckle up, Dopey Nation—this episode is WILD! Former Penthouse Pet of the Year, actress (Baywatch + Andromeda), and all-around survivor Brandy Ledford dives deep into the chaos, hilarity, and heartbreak of addiction and recovery. 🌊✨ 🔥 Topics That’ll Blow Your Mind: 💊 Painkillers & Norco: From prescriptions to full-blown addiction. 🥖 Crystal Meth Sandwiches: Yep, she ate them for breakfast. 🤯 ❄️ Cocaine: Prom limo bumps to late-night Hollywood binges. 🍷 Alcohol: From teenage DUIs to hidden vodka bottles. 🥂 Ecstasy-Fueled Orgies: The real story behind Hollywood parties. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Fallout: Her toughest battles with loved ones. 🌟 Recovery & Redemption: Rehab, resilience, and finding the light. Why You’ll Love It: Brandy spills the tea on her life as a model, actress, and party girl. Raw, hilarious, and heart-wrenching tales from the darkest places. 🖤 A true story of hitting rock bottom and fighting her way back to sobriety. 👉 Don’t miss this unforgettable ride through excess, fame, and redemption! 🎧 Hit play now and remember: Stay strong and fucking toodles for Chris. 🎥 Bonus Content: Watch this episode on YouTube! 📩 Got a wild story? Email us at [email protected] 🔥 Follow Dopey Podcast: Instagram: @DopeyPodcast TikTok: @DopeyPodcast Twitter: @DopeyPodcast 💡 Rate, Review, and Subscribe! ✨
    1:51:58
  • Dopey Tuesday Patreon Teaser: The Return of My Dad! PLUS: Dentistry Gone Wrong, Suboxone, Heroin, Coke
    This week on the teaser we rejoice in the return of my beautiful 80 year old father Alan to the show. We talk about life and death and other dumb shit PLUS a bunch of emails! https://www.patreon.com/dopeypodcast What AI says: keywordsDopey Podcast, addiction recovery, dental health, family conversations, substance abuse, community engagement, mental health, opioid addiction, recovery challenges, personal stories summaryIn this episode of the Dopey Podcast, host David Manheim engages in a candid discussion about addiction, recovery, and personal experiences. The conversation covers various themes, including community engagement, insights on recovery, the challenges of dental health post-addiction, reflections on aging and family relationships, and the impact of substance abuse on personal connections. The episode concludes with a musical interlude, highlighting the host's journey and aspirations for recovery. takeaways Community support is crucial for recovery. Unique insights on addiction can aid understanding. Dental health issues are common in recovery. Aging brings new challenges and reflections. Family dynamics can influence recovery journeys. Substance abuse often affects personal relationships. Engagement with listeners fosters a sense of community. Music can be a powerful outlet for emotions. Honesty about struggles is important in recovery. Hope and resilience are key themes in recovery. titles Navigating Recovery: Insights from Dopey Podcast The Role of Community in Addiction Recovery Sound Bites "Help a brother out." "I don't want to relapse." "Toodles for Chris." "I wanna be good so bad." Chapters 00:00Introduction to Dopey Podcast and Community Engagement 03:10Insights on Recovery and Addiction 06:05Dental Health and Recovery Challenges 08:54Conversations with Family and Aging 14:52Reflections on Relationships and Substance Abuse 17:04Musical Interlude and Closing Thoughts
    20:20
  • Dopey 506: From Almost Dying in the Crack House to being the VP at Hazeldon/Betty Ford, William Moyers , Oxys, Suboxone, Coke, Booze
    This week on Dopey! We are joined by addiction/recovery heavyweight, VP of Public Affairs at Hazlelden/Betty Ford, author of BROKEN and BROKEN OPEN - William Cope Moyers! William takes us down the long path of growing up in the limelight and succumbing to addiction - only to claw his way out becoming one of the countries most heralded speakers and writers of recovery. When dental problems struck! William had extensive surgery and got excessive oxys prescribed! Here what happens next on a very special new episode of that good old Dopey Show! PLUS! The Origin of Boofing Meth in OKC, Doing Coke in Kabul and much much more on this weeks newest DOPEY!  What AI says: Dopey Nation. Dave dives headfirst into an episode so jam-packed with raw honesty, wild tales, and dark humor that your headphones might file for workers’ comp. Joining him is the legendary William Cope Moyers—author, public advocate, recovery powerhouse, and Suboxone truth-teller—to unravel the rollercoaster of addiction, redemption, and, yes, a little “dark energy” courtesy of painkillers. What’s Inside This Week’s Madness? 🚀 From Crack Houses to Betty Ford: William shares the gritty, jaw-dropping journey of addiction that landed him in a Harlem crack den (spoiler: while still rocking a tie). 💊 Painkillers, Suboxone, and Stigma: How dental surgery brought the Trojan horse of addiction knocking—and why Suboxone is saving lives (including his). 🎙️ Dave’s Oxy Confession: The Dopey host gets real about his recent dance with oxycodone and how recovery practices saved his ass. 🎶 Nitrous and The Beatles: What happens when nitrous meets headphones and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"? (Hint: not serenity.) 🔥 The Perfect Storm: Addiction, privilege, and why recovery is about more than just sobriety. Quotes to Make You Question Everything: “Painkillers are the Trojan horse of addiction—and they walk right through the gates.” “I’m raising $10 million by day and dying inside by night. Welcome to addiction in a tie.” “Nitrous didn’t make me relapse—it made me cry and rethink everything.” Dopey Milestones This Week: Fan Story of the Week: Diane gets Dopey socks for claiming she invented boofing meth—because that’s how you win at harm reduction. OG Dope Confession: Dawn’s Afghanistan coke adventure proves no passport photo is complete without pinprick pupils. William Cope Moyers Breaks Records: First guest to pull off “AA meets Suboxone advocacy” without breaking a sweat. Why You Should Listen: If you’ve ever felt like recovery is more about falling apart gracefully than staying perfect, this episode is for you. With moments of shocking candor, dark humor, and the kind of wisdom that comes only from surviving the impossible, Dave and William remind us why we fight to stay strong—one absurd, heartbreaking, and hilarious day at a time. Stay Dopey: 📬 Write to us at [email protected] with your crazy stories or feedback. 🎉 Support the show on Patreon: www.patreon.com/dopeypodcast 🧦 Want Dopey socks? Bring your best stories (and maybe a good Canadian accent). 📢 Free tickets to Dopey Goes to Hollywood: January 11, 2025. Write to claim yours! Toodles for Chris. Stay Strong, Dopey Nation.         keywords: Dopey Podcast, addiction, recovery, music, social media, community, personal stories, William Cope Moyers, gratitude, mental health, addiction, recovery, family support, substance use, marijuana, alcohol, expectations, mental health, public advocacy, personal experience, recovery, addiction, oxycodone, nitrous oxide, emotional impact, relationships, stigma, treatment, hope, dual reality The Dopey Podcast aims to create a supportive community for those affected by addiction. Music plays a significant role in expressing emotions related to addiction and recovery. Social media can be addictive and impact mental health, especially for those in recovery. Listener contributions enrich the podcast and foster a sense of belonging. Personal stories, like Dawn's, highlight the unpredictable nature of addiction. William Cope Moyers emphasizes the importance of understanding one's background in relation to addiction. Gratitude is a crucial aspect of recovery and personal growth. The podcast serves as a platform for sharing experiences and learning from one another. Addiction can affect anyone, regardless of their family background or status. The conversation around addiction is ongoing and requires compassion and understanding. Family support played a crucial role in my recovery. Early experimentation with substances can lead to addiction. Marijuana was a gateway drug for me. The pressure to meet expectations can fuel addiction. Addiction can occur even in seemingly perfect circumstances. Public advocacy is essential for understanding addiction. Many people share similar addiction stories. The descent into harder drugs can happen quickly. Long-term recovery requires ongoing effort and support. Recovery narratives are complex and multifaceted. Recovery is not just about sobriety; it's a broader journey. The emotional impact of substance use can be profound and complex. Nitrous oxide can evoke deep emotional responses tied to recovery. Oxycodone presents a unique challenge for those in recovery. Pain relief can be seductive and dangerous for recovering addicts. The opioid epidemic creates a perfect storm for addiction relapse. Living with a dual reality can complicate the recovery process. Medication-assisted treatment can be a vital part of recovery. Stigma around medication in recovery can hinder progress. Helping others can reinforce one's own recovery journey. titles Exploring the Dopey Podcast's Mission The Emotional Power of Music in Recovery Navigating Social Media Addiction Celebrating Listener Stories and Community A Wild Kabul Adventure: Dawn's Diary Insights from William Cope Moyers on Recovery The Influence of Family Background on Addiction The Impact of Family on Addiction Recovery Navigating Early Substance Use Experiences Understanding the Gateway Drug Phenomenon The Weight of Expectations in Addiction The Illusion of a Perfect Life and Addiction Sound Bites "You feel like no one else" "Their method, through compassion and connection" "I love the Dopey Nation" "Pay attention, Dopey Nation" "I was apoplectic" "I need help" "Gratitude is possibly the most important" "Recovery is not about what you give up" "I have a hole in my soul" "I found an answer to this hole in the soul." "I was on my knees, man. I was on my knees." "I think it's a derogatory term." "I was not using, but I was not recovering." "I was trying to control the woman that I love." "I was the poster child, if you will." "That's the hardest thing in the world." "I cried. I burst into tears." "It scared the shit out of me." "Pain pills are the Trojan horse of addiction." "There is more to my recovery than sobriety." "I don't like myself as I'm pursuing oblivion." "I was living the next chapter of my life." "I get help when I help others." "Why would we not take a medicine that works?" Chapters 00:00Introduction to Dopey Podcast and Its Mission 06:07The Impact of Music and Personal Stories 11:53Social Media Addiction and Its Challenges 18:06Listener Contributions and Community Engagement 23:51Dawn's Diary: A Wild Story from Kabul 30:12William Cope Moyers: A Voice of Recovery 36:13Growing Up in a Prominent Family and Addiction 39:05The Role of Family in Recovery 40:50Early Experiences with Substance Use 42:34The Gateway Effect of Marijuana 45:27The Pressure of Expectations 49:15The Illusion of Having It All 51:02Public Advocacy and Personal Experience 52:57The Commonality of Addiction Stories 55:19The Descent into Harder Drugs 01:02:01The Journey to Lasting Sobriety 01:05:38The Impact of Long-Term Recovery 01:10:57The Complexity of Recovery Narratives 01:17:32Navigating Relationships and Recovery 01:18:58The Emotional Impact of Substance Use 01:20:50Experiencing Nitrous Oxide: A Personal Journey 01:22:09The Struggle with Oxycodone 01:24:08The Allure of Pain Relief 01:26:28The Perfect Storm of Addiction 01:30:13Living with a Dual Reality 01:32:36The Complexity of Recovery 01:37:26The Role of Medication in Recovery 01:43:11Stigma and Acceptance in Recovery 01:48:17The Evolution of Treatment Approaches 01:51:09Finding Hope and Purpose in Recovery
    2:00:01
  • Tuesday Teaser for Patreon - The Reddit Round Up - with Cormac and Selby - on Fentanyl Jay, Kratom, Jordan Peterson, Gratitude and more!
    This week on the teaser Cormac and Selby talk all about Dopey Reddit and the latest controversy surrounding Fentanyl Jay. PLUS I tell my story of going to see Jordan Peterson with Linda and what I learned. PLUS Kratom, and other dumb shit!   Sign up for Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/dopeypodcast   keywordsDopey, addiction, recovery, podcast, gratitude, community, Fentanyl, Reddit, events, personal growth summaryIn this episode of Dopey, host David Manheim discusses various topics related to addiction, recovery, and community engagement. He shares updates about upcoming events, reflects on listener feedback regarding podcast length, and emphasizes the importance of gratitude in personal growth. The episode also features a Reddit roundup with guests Selby and Cormac, where they discuss community dynamics and the complexities of substances like Kratom. Additionally, David touches on the story of Fentanyl Jay and highlights musical contributions from the Dopey Nation, concluding with a message of support for listeners. takeaways For 12 cents a day, you could be getting extra Dopey content. Upcoming live show on January 11th could be epic. Listener feedback on show length is important but subjective. Gratitude can be a powerful tool for personal growth. Kratom is a complex topic in the recovery community. Fentanyl Jay's story highlights the struggles of addiction. Community support is vital for recovery. Musical contributions from listeners enrich the Dopey experience. Engagement with the audience is crucial for podcast success. The Dopey Nation is a supportive and creative community. titles Exploring the Dopey Universe The Power of Community in Recovery Sound Bites "Are you a real fan of Dopey?" "Fentanyl Jay is my friend." "Stay strong Dopey Nation!" "Toodles for Chris!" Chapters 00:00Welcome to Dopey Tuesday Teaser 03:11Upcoming Events and Announcements 05:56Reflections on Podcasting and Listener Feedback 08:46Exploring Gratitude and Personal Growth 12:09Reddit Roundup with Selby and Cormac 15:04Fentanyl Jay and Community Conversations 18:01Musical Contributions and Closing Thoughts
    22:24

About Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction

Dopey Podcast is the world’s greatest podcast on drugs, addiction and dumb shit. Chris and I were two IV heroin addicts who loved to talk about all the coke we smoked, snorted and shot, all the pills we ate, smoked, all the weed we smoked and ate, all the booze we consumed and all the consequences we suffered. After making the show for 2 and a half years, Chris tragically relapsed and died from a fentanyl overdose. Dopey continued on, at first to mourn the horrible loss of Chris, but then to continue our mission - which was at its core, to keep addicts and alcoholics company. Whether to laugh at our time in rehab, or cry at the worst missteps we made, Dopey tells the truth about drugs, addiction and recovery. We continually mine the universe for stories rife with debauchery and highlight serious drug taking and alcoholism. We also examine different paths toward addiction recovery. We shine a light on harm reduction and medication assisted treatment. We talk with celebrities and nobodies and stockpile stories to be the greatest one stop shop podcast on all things drugs, addiction, recovery and comedy pathfinding the route to the heart of the opioid epidemic.
