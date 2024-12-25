In this episode of Revive with Janna, host Janna Johnson emphasizes the importance of gratitude and preparation as Thanksgiving approaches. She encourages listeners to take a moment to appreciate not only what they have but also the challenges they've overcome and the unanswered prayers that have shaped their lives. Janna delves into the power of communication in all relationships, sharing personal insights from her experiences with failed marriages and friendships. She highlights the significance of maintaining a growth mindset, acknowledging that learning is a continuous journey. Tune in to explore how embracing change and improving communication can lead to healthier relationships and personal growth."Stop thinking you know everything about your significant other and friend. Never stop getting to know each other and always grow together." Notes:[00:01:12] The power of communication.[00:06:34] Worth fighting for in marriage.[00:10:10] Importance of actions over words.[00:17:51] The importance of personal space. Follow JannaWork with JannaInstagramOrder Janna’s #1 bestselling book Unf*uck Your Mind

In this episode of Revive with Janna, host Janna Johnson dives into the topic of brain fog, a debilitating symptom she experienced during her battle with chronic Lyme disease. Janna explains the different levels of brain fog, from light fog caused by hormonal changes and lack of sleep to more severe cases that leave individuals feeling hazy and indecisive. She shares her personal journey of overcoming this mental haze and offers insights for listeners on how to regain clarity and get their lives back on track. Tune in to learn valuable strategies for defeating brain fog and becoming your own wellness advocate."As soon as I began to use food as medicine, that was a game changer." Notes:[00:02:45] Derealization and depersonalization experiences.[00:06:22] Gut health and brain health.[00:09:14] Sugar's impact on health.[00:12:29] Magnesium for anxiety and depression.[00:15:41] Gut-brain connection and health.

In this episode of Revive with Janna, host Janna Johnson dives into the topic of loneliness, particularly during the holiday season. She shares her personal experiences with loneliness, including the deep feelings she faced during severe depression from Lyme disease and the isolation she felt in her previous marriage. Janna emphasizes that loneliness can be incredibly painful, but she offers insights on how to overcome it. She discusses the importance of shifting your mindset to find the best in difficult situations and clarifies that being alone does not equate to being lonely. Tune in for valuable tips on navigating loneliness and embracing the holidays with a renewed perspective."The sooner that you ask the universe, what is it that I need to learn here? What are you trying to show me? What can I do to overcome this? The universe answers immediately." Notes:[00:01:40] Overcoming loneliness during holidays.[00:05:48] Overcoming feelings of loneliness.[00:08:49] Asking for help from higher power.[00:12:49] Loneliness as a state of mind.

In this episode of Revive with Janna, host Janna Johnson explores the concept of New Year's resolutions and why they often fall short. Reflecting on her own experiences, Janna shares that she doesn't resonate with traditional resolutions, having found them unfulfilling in her twenties and early thirties. Instead, she proposes a more meaningful approach: New Year self-reflection. Janna believes this method encourages deeper personal growth and awareness, making it a more effective tool for achieving wellness and balance in life. Tune in for insights on how to become your own wellness advocate and embrace a reflective mindset as you enter the new year."I realized that God's trying to take the wheel and he just wants me in the passenger seat making sure I don't get four flat tires and run out of gas." Notes:[00:02:48] New Year self-reflection process.[00:06:00] Learning to surrender and let go.[00:10:51] Letting go and surrendering.[00:13:23] Letting go and healing process.[00:16:38] Letting go for growth.

In this episode of Revive with Janna, host Janna Johnson delves into the concept of triggers—those intense emotional responses we all experience. She explains that triggers stem from painful memories or events in our past that evoke strong reactions such as anger or sadness. Janna emphasizes that everyone has triggers, and while they may not disappear completely, their impact can lessen through healing. She discusses how triggers are formed, distinguishing them from pet peeves, and encourages listeners to understand their triggers as part of the journey toward becoming their own wellness advocates. Tune in to learn how to recognize and manage your triggers for a healthier, more balanced life. "Triggers do not go away as you heal your wounds and or shatter your limiting beliefs. The triggers never go away, my friends. How you react to them and how they affect you is what changes." Notes:[00:02:05] Understanding emotional triggers.[00:06:39] Triggers and personal healing.[00:10:11] Acknowledging personal healing journey.[00:12:36] Healing through self-reflection.

Welcome to Revive with Janna, the podcast where you will learn the power of mindset, how to shift your mindset to one for success, how to be your own wellness advocate, how to overcome adversity, and how to heal & balance your body so you can be the best version of you! As a #1 Best-Selling Author of "UNF*CK YOUR MIND", Mindset Expert, Holistic Nutritionist, & Integrative Health Coach. I have helped many unlock their true potential and feel better than they knew possible. My biggest teachers were my own personal experiences with invisible disease, & earth shattering heartbreak. This podcast covers my journey with Lyme Disease and how I overcame the impossible to become a Lyme warrior. I also share the darkest, most painful moments, of divorce, that ultimately led me to uncovering & shattering the limiting beliefs that once held me back. You will get a good dose of motivation along with actionable tips and nutritional advice that you can apply to your life so you can shift your mindset in order to live the life you were meant to live, gain control of your health and live the life you are meant to live. Come revive & restore your body and mind with me. And thank you for listening and subscribing to my show!