#38 - NCLEX Prep & Closing Out 2021

This week’s podcast will be the last one of the year, and it's all about the NCLEX. How is 2021 almost over?? My favorite thing this week is drinking around the world at Epcot! As usual, I’m with my husband Brett with two T’s and we break down our Epcot day with my family. We took my Nan, who has previously been a guest on this podcast and was the star of one of my latest videos. Go check out my TikTok documenting our Epcot trip! Congratulations to all the nursing students who have recently graduated! Unfortunately, you all aren’t nurses yet. You still have to take the NCLEX. I’m going over the basics of what the NCLEX is, the registration process, and when to take it. I’m also sharing the special trick to see if you passed or failed! Then, I go over the top tips for passing the NCLEX. It’s not like any test you’ve taken in nursing school. Brett and I also play some geographical trivia in honor of drinking around the world. To wrap up, I answer a “Dear Blake” question and read shout outs submitted on my website nurseblake.com/podcast. Each week we will take on a new nursing topic and bring up questions and stories submitted by our listeners. Only a few rooms left on NurseCon at Sea! https://nurseconatsea.com/ SUPPORT THE PODCAST BY SUBSCRIBING Thanks for listening!