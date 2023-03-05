The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ben Azadi
Ben Azadi, founder of Keto Kamp reveals everything you want to learn about intermittent fasting, the ketogenic diet, and cutting edge health tips and tricks so you want to learn.
Health & FitnessAlternative Health

  Patrick McKeown | Breathing Exercises Scientifically Proven to Help You Become Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter KKP: 582
    Today, I am blessed to have here with me Patrick McKeown. World-renowned author and breathing practitioner Patrick McKeown was educated at Trinity College in Dublin, before completing his clinical training in the Buteyko Breathing Method at the Buteyko Clinic, Moscow, Russia. This training was accredited by Professor Konstantin Buteyko. From a young age, Patrick suffered from asthma and relied on an array of medicines and inhalers until he discovered the Buteyko Method at the age of 26, experiencing immediate relief from his symptoms. By applying the principals of the Buteyko Method, Patrick remains asthma-free since then, a feat that over 20 years of medication had failed to accomplish. In a career spanning 15 years, Patrick has since also become a bestselling author and expert on the topic of optimal breathing for improved health, wellbeing, and fitness. In this episode, Patrick talks about how crowded teeth can be a problem for breathing. Then, we discuss the main issues that can develop with chronic mouth breathers. Patrick dives into exactly how we should be breathing through our noses and the relaxation effect that will take place with proper inhales and exhales. Tune in as Patrick reveals why he highly recommends taping your mouth before bed. Plus, Patrick recommends the best resources to learn more about breathing exercises and guidelines. [00:30] How Patrick Started Practicing Slow Breathing and Light Breathing After reading articles in the newspaper, Patrick learned how to clear his nasal passages and breathe through his nose. He started to practice slow breathing and light breathing. Through breathing, he was able to influence the temperature of his fingers. Learn more about Patrick by reading his book Atomic Focus: https://www.amazon.com/Atomic-Focus-Resilience-Breathing-Exercises-ebook/dp/B09D9ZL9HL/benazadi-20 [07:15] The Problem With Crowded Teeth and Breathing If the teeth are crowded, your jaw is too small. If your jaw is too small, there's not enough room for the tongue. So, the tongue is more likely to encroach the airway. When your airway is compromised, you may get disordered breathing during sleep. A palate expander is something that can be useful to improve breathing. [16:40] The Problems That Can Develop With Chronic Mouth Breathing Yawning excessively can be a clue to mouth breathing. Whenever Patrick works with a student, he tries to switch them from mouth breathing to nose breathing as much as possible. He also works on functional breathing patterns. Light breathing helps ensure the blood chemistry is normal. You're more likely to breathe light through your nose. By changing our breathing patterns, we can stimulate the vagus nerve. [21:55] Patrick Explains How You Should Breathe Through Your Nose Bring your attention to your breathing. Slow down your inhale, and have a slow, gentle exhalation. When you need to breathe in, take in a gentle inhalation. At the end of the inhalation, bring a feeling of relaxation to the body. When you do this correctly, you will feel air hunger. As you do this for two to three minutes, check the saliva in your mouth. Normally, it increases. When the human body undergoes stress, the mouth goes dry. While on the other hand, when we slow down our breathing, we should have more saliva in the mouth. [38:40] Why Patrick Recommends Mouth Tape Before Sleep Mouth tape can bring you so many benefits. 50% of people wake up with a dry mouth in the morning. Breathing through your mouth at night can wreak havoc on your dental health. Mouth breathing will cause more sleep disruptions. Breathing through the nose will make it so you don't have to wake up as much in the middle of the night. Ben uses Somnifix mouth tape, you can get it here: https://www.somnifix.com/?rfsn=3778298.e05929&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3778298.e05929 [49:00] Resources To Check Out That Patrick Recommends  Patrick highly recommends reading his book, THE BREATHING CURE: Develop New Habits for a Healthier, Happier, and Longer Life. You can find THE BREATHING CURE here: https://www.amazon.com/BREATHING-CURE-Develop-Healthier-Happier/dp/1630061972/benazadi-20 Also, be sure to check out his website, Oxygen Advantage: https://oxygenadvantage.com/ Lastly, learn about Buteyko Clinic: https://buteykoclinic.com/ You can find THE BREATHING CURE here: https://www.amazon.com/BREATHING-CURE-Develop-Healthier-Happier/dp/1630061972/benazadi-20 Also, be sure to check out his website, Oxygen Advantage: https://oxygenadvantage.com/ Lastly, learn about Buteyko Clinic: https://buteykoclinic.com/ AND MUCH MORE! Resources from this episode: Check out Oxygen Advantage: https://oxygenadvantage.com/ Buteyko Clinic: https://buteykoclinic.com/ Read The Breathing Cure: https://oxygenadvantage.com/the-breathing-cure/ Somnifix Mouth tape: https://www.somnifix.com/?rfsn=3778298.e05929&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3778298.e05929 Pediatric Sleep Disorder Study: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ACf4fpSe3qAqBidGpzVnnFehFhp73H1k/view?usp=sharing Follow Oxygen Advantage Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theoxygenadvantage/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/OxygenAdvantage YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Oxyathlete Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oxygenadvantage Follow Patrick McKeown LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mckeownpatrick/ Visit http://www.goodidea.us and use the coupon code BEN at checkout. Get Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough for the best night of sleep, ever! Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Visit www.magbreakthrough.com/ketokamp and use code ketokamp10 for 10% off.  Text me the words "Podcast" +1 (786) 364-5002 to be added to my contacts list.  *Some Links Are Affiliates* // F O L L O W ▸ instagram | @thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2B1NXKW ▸ facebook | /thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2BVvvW6 ▸ twitter | @thebenazadi http://bit.ly/2USE0so ▸clubhouse | @thebenazadi Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only. Statements and views expressed on this podcast are not medical advice. This podcast including Ben Azadi disclaim responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of information contained herein. Opinions of guests are their own, and this podcast does not accept responsibility of statements made by guests. This podcast does not make any representations or warranties about guests qualifications or credibility. Individuals on this podcast may have a direct or non-direct interest in products or services referred to herein. If you think you have a medical problem, consult a licensed physician.
    5/10/2023
    1:03:04
  Dr Daniel Pompa | Close to 100% of Americans Have Some Form of Autoimmune Disease, The SHOCKING Link Between Toxins & Diabetes, & More! KKP: 581
    Today, I am blessed to have here with me Dr Daniel Pompa. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Life University, graduating second in his class. He is the author of The Cellular Healing Diet and Beyond Fasting: A Cellular Solution to Break Through Weight Loss Resistance, Slow Aging, and Get Well. In this episode, Dr Pompa will be going to take a deep dive into some of the most common issues you might be dealing with diabetes, insulin resistance, autoimmune disease, the gut microbiome and thyroid conditions. Dr Pompa reveals the myths regarding detoxing toxins from your body and what's the real detoxing that you should be doing. He reveals the cause of why people have cellular inflammation and how you can avoid it. Tune in as we chat about toxins, why women are more prone to getting thyroid, turning off your bad genes and how you can get rid of the mercury in your body. [03:26] Spending Your Money on Supplements but Still Not Feeling Well?  Every cell in our body has this priceless membrane, which permits all the nutrients from your diet, all the hormones, oxygen, and nutrients you need to feel well to pass into the cell. When that cell beat membrane becomes inflamed, you can't get the good stuff in, despite taking all the good stuff.  The cells become more toxic, and they start producing less energy. In simply put, you just don't feel good.  [11:35] The root cause of cellular membrane inflammation There's another chemical called glyphosate that we weren't even exposed to as kids, that it is sprayed on all of our food. Studies show that this allows the chemicals we inherit that have already been exposed to move deeper into our bodies and brains. Consequently, this causes cellular inflammation. Neurotoxins are toxins that drive deep into the brain and nerve tissue, and they bioaccumulate, which means that this is no in-and-out exposure. Vegetable oils, canola oil, and all seed oils enter these fatty membranes and cause cellular inflammation. [16:50] The Shocking Link Between Toxins & Diabetes! We think of type two diabetes, especially, as just a food problem. Toxins make their way around the membranes, causing resistance to insulin resistance. Toxins are also driving autoimmune, which is a part of thyroid and diabetes, which people don't realize their own immune system can drive inflammation attacking the receptor sites, even the hormones themselves. Now we're fighting our own bodies.  We know it's not just eating sugar. We know that toxins are actually a big problem. There are probably many people out there with insulin resistance or diabetes that are saying, I've changed my diet. I do everything well, yet I still can't seem to get this under control." Because you never dealt with the toxic issue at the cellular level.  [25:02] Close to 100% of Americans have some form of autoimmune disease! It's estimated that 95% of Americans has some form of autoimmune. Hyper immunity is autoimmune, where your immune system is overreacting.  It's simply most often the symptom of, I just don't feel good, I don't know why, and I've tried everything. That means your body could be attacking itself.   It can be 2030 years later. [25:57] Turning off Bad Genes: How can you make it happen? Any stressor can trigger a gene. But it's mostly these types of toxins that we're talking about that have the ability, the strength to trigger the gene.  There are certain bacteria in our gut that we need in a certain number to make cells called T regulatory cells. Those cells tell your immune system that everything's okay, calm down, and don't overreact. Your hard drive is what you got from your parents, but it's the software that ran all your function. [32:44] Why Are Women More Prone to Thyroid Conditions? Women are more hormonally in tune. Their thyroids are more fragile as a whole. [33:34] How can you get Mercury out of your brain? Real detox is a cellular issue, meaning that when our bucket is filling and overflowing, our cells detox pathways that we need to feel good and normal function day in, and day out, the energy it makes has to get rid of the smoke like the fireplace. Once these pathways in the cell get shut down and diminished, you're dead in the water. Unless you fix them, you won't get well until you fix those detox pathways in the cell. The anxiety, irritability, and inability to sleep are definitely signs that you could have a Mercury issue. [40:28] How long will it take to get rid of the mercury from your body? Unless you get to the cell and get what's in the brain, you won't get your life back. Dr. Pompa pulled mercury out of his brain for many years. Be 100% honest with people, and teach them the process. Tell them the truth that its years, not months. [33:34] How can you get Mercury out of your brain? Real detox is a cellular issue, meaning that when our bucket is filling and overflowing, our cells detox pathways that we need to feel good and normal function day in, and day out, the energy it makes has to get rid of the smoke like the fireplace. Once these pathways in the cell get shut down and diminished, you're dead in the water. Unless you fix them, you won't get well until you fix those detox pathways in the cell. The anxiety, irritability, and inability to sleep are definitely signs that you could have a Mercury issue. [40:28] How long will it take to get rid of the mercury from your body? Unless you get to the cell and get what's in the brain, you won't get your life back. Dr. Pompa pulled mercury out of his brain for many years. Be 100% honest with people, and teach them the process. Tell them the truth that its years, not months. AND MUCH MORE! Resources from this episode:  Check out Dr Daniel Pompa's socials: Free online training about autoimmune disease with Dr Daniel Pompa: https://bit.ly/44AWstJ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drpompa/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrDanPompa/  Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/drpompa/  Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2StxW6MiBXy3t_IIOvJrzg Visit https://boncharge.com/pages/ketokamp and use the coupon code KETOKAMP for 15% off your order.  Text me the words "Podcast" +1 (786) 364-5002 to be added to my contacts list. Some links are affiliate links  // F O L L O W ▸ instagram | @thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2B1NXKW ▸ facebook | /thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2BVvvW6 ▸ twitter | @thebenazadi http://bit.ly/2USE0so ▸ tiktok | @thebenazadi https://www.tiktok.com/@thebenazadi Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only. Statements and views expressed on this podcast are not medical advice. This podcast including Ben Azadi disclaim responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of information contained herein. Opinions of guests are their own, and this podcast does not accept responsibility of statements made by guests. This podcast does not make any representations or warranties about guests qualifications or credibility. Individuals on this podcast may have a direct or non-direct interest in products or services referred to herein. If you think you have a medical problem, consult a licensed physician.
    5/8/2023
    57:50
  Ancient Healing Strategies | 2023 Hybrid Health Summit Keynote Lecture - Ben Azadi KKP: 580
    Today I present you with the keynote lecture from my appearance at the 2023 Hybrid Health Summit in Miami, FL. My speech is all about Ancient Healing Strategies: The Power of Ketosis and Our Innate Intelligence. Watch the full lecture here: https://youtu.be/HFqWUPBav6w 00:00:00 Chasing Symptoms vs the Root Cause 10:20 The Healing Powers of Ketosis & Our Innate Intelligence 27:13 Why Keto Isn't Working for You & What to Do About It 36:55 The Subconscious Mind Is Running the Show 41:11 The Strongest Vitamin in the World 44:11 The #1 Health Tip That I'd Give the Masses
    5/6/2023
    1:06:17
  Warren Phillips | Toxins: What You Should Know and How To Avoid Them, The KerryGold Butter Controversy, Contaminated Chocolate & More! KKP: 579
    Today, I am blessed to have here with me Warren Phillips. He founded Revelation Health, LLC, a wellness company dedicated to answering the call of individuals searching for real solutions to their health challenges. Warren is passionate about teaching people how to live a less toxic life.   Warren's mother had 14 amalgam fillings while she was pregnant, causing him to have mercury in his brain, organs, and tissues. But despite being a sickly kid, Warren grows up normally. In college, he pursued an environmental science degree and minored in chemistry after discovering his passion for cleaning up the environment. He then gets a geology degree to expand his knowledge further.  Because of his environmental cleanup work, he was exposed to different toxic environments, which led to his health deteriorating. Plus, Warren's life is on the line, but he's not giving up. Because of the people that help him, he can live the life he dreams of.  In this episode, Warren Phillips talks about the toxins from silver fillings and how you can remove them safely. He also discusses his wonderful journey to begin the Non-Toxic Dad brand. Furthermore, Warren will tell all about heavy metals and toxins from our environment. Aside from that, he will share the reason why gas stoves can cause asthma in children. Tune in as we chat about the heavy metals, silver fillings, toxins, Kerrygold Butter Controversy, and the harmful effects of using gas stoves without a filter. [14:27] Do You Have Silver Fillings? Find A Biological Holistic Dentist and Safely Remove it!  -       If you have silver fillings, don't just go to a regular dentist; find a biological, holistic dentist and get them out safely. -       Look for the right practitioner to detox in the right way. -       Just because someone is labeled as a health influencer or a biological dentist, you still need to do homework. -       Take your time; it's a process of learning. You'll find the right person. [26:29] The Amazing Journey of How the Non-Toxic Dad Started  -       Warren starts the Non-Toxic Dad by questioning what his life is all about. -       When Warren posted a video on YouTube, he saw that Find A Biological Holistic Dentist and Safely Remove it!  -       If you have silver fillings, don't just go to a regular dentist; find a biological, holistic dentist and get them out safely. -       Look for the right practitioner to detox in the right way. -       Just because someone is labeled as a health influencer or a biological dentist, you still need to do homework. -       Take your time; it's a process of learning. You'll find the right person. [26:29] The Amazing Journey of How the Non-Toxic Dad Started  -       Warren starts the Non-Toxic Dad by questioning what his life is all about. -       When Warren posted a video on YouTube, he saw that it had a lot of views, which opened his mind to the potential of reaching more people and helping them. -       His wife made the concept of the Non-Toxic Dad. -       Even though Warren is not interested in social media, he continues to pursue his passion for raising awareness about toxins. [34:41] Heavy Metals and Toxins: What You Should Know and How To Avoid Them  -       Even if you have an organic garden, heavy metals could still infect it. -       Avoiding toxins is simple to do. It is not complicated. -       Knowing where the product comes from is essential. -       We can’t get away with heavy metals, so a good detox is critical. [39:53] The KerryGold Butter Controversy  -       A legal company found a presence of PFAS in the packaging of the butter, and they filed a class action lawsuit against Kerrygold, knowing they could get some money from it. -       Kerrygold pulled all its products from different places. -       Karrygold is not a bad company. They just get caught by a legal company that wants to make money. -       Cases of products getting lawsuits are prevalent.  [45:44] Why Gas Stoves Can Cause Asthma and How To Get Rid Of it  -       The particulate matters the gas stoves releases irritates the lung, especially in children. -       This topic is still heavily debated, but it’s a fact that turning your gas stoves on fill your home with nitric oxide. -       You must turn on a fan that vents to the outside to eliminate the particulate matter. -       If you don’t have something that vents outside, then that is the time you may consider using electric stoves. AND MUCH MORE! Resources from this episode: ●  Follow Warren: ●  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nontoxicdad?lang=en ●  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nontoxicdad/ ●  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nontoxicdad/featured ●  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nontoxicdad_/ ●  Join the Keto Kamp Academy: https://ketokampacademy.com/7-day-trial-a ●  Watch Keto Kamp on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUh_MOM621MvpW_HLtfkLyQ Order Keto Flex: http://www.ketoflexbook.com -------------------------------------------------------- Download your FREE Vegetable Oil Allergy Card here: https://onlineoffer.lpages.co/vegetable-oil-allergy-card-download/ / / E P I S O D E   S P ON S O R S  Wild Pastures: $20 OFF per Box for Life + Free Shipping for Life + $15 OFF your 1st Box! https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life-lf?oid=6&affid=132&source_id=podcast&sub1=ad BonCharge: Blue light Blocking Glasses, Red Light Therapy, Sauna Blankets & More. Visit https://boncharge.com/pages/ketokamp and use the coupon code KETOKAMP for 15% off your order.  Text me the words "Podcast" +1 (786) 364-5002 to be added to my contacts list. Some links are affiliate links  // F O L L O W ▸ instagram | @thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2B1NXKW ▸ facebook | /thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2BVvvW6 ▸ twitter | @thebenazadi http://bit.ly/2USE0so ▸ tiktok | @thebenazadi https://www.tiktok.com/@thebenazadi Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only. Statements and views expressed on this podcast are not medical advice. This podcast including Ben Azadi disclaim responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of information contained herein. Opinions of guests are their own, and this podcast does not accept responsibility of statements made by guests. This podcast does not make any representations or warranties about guests qualifications or credibility. Individuals on this podcast may have a direct or non-direct interest in products or services referred to herein. If you think you have a medical problem, consult a licensed physician.
    5/5/2023
    1:10:07
  • Bitten Johnsson | The Real Cause of Sugar Addiction (& How to Break Free) For Amazing Results KKP: 578
    Today, I am blessed to have here with me Bitten Johnson. It has been 27 years since Bitten started her journey into food addiction, which she now calls “Sugar Addiction.” Over the years Bitten has had the good fortune to collaborate with many professionals and treat thousands of people worldwide. Through these collaborations, Bitten have developed a deep understanding of the brain disease addiction and she has developed a unique treatment method called Holistic Addiction Medicine. Bitten has trained many professionals in her native country and now it is time to bring Holistic Medicine for Addiction (HMA) to you. All addiction begins in the brain, regardless of the drug, so Bitten works with ASAM’s definition of Addiction Interaction Disorder which aims to correct the dysfunctions of the brain’s circuitry. The word addiction comes from the Latin word “addicere” which means being a slave to something. Addictions are powerful and lead to hundreds of deaths every day. Bitten is a registered nurse, addiction specialist and ADDIS®/SUGAR® authorized (addiction screening, assessment and diagnostic tools) and currently offer courses and training for professionals. Today there are many very skilled counselors all over the world to whom Bitten refers any clients that contact her. Bitten’s mission is to bring knowledge and experience to others so that more people are able to diagnose and treat this fatal disease, addiction, in order to free people from this painful illness and to decrease shame and stigma. In this episode, Bitten talks about becoming an expert on sugar addiction. Once you realize that addiction is something going on in your brain, you can start to heal. Bitten explains how you can tell the difference between someone who is an addict and someone who is a harmful user. Later, we talk about how sugar addicts can start the keto diet and whether or not you need to stay away from natural sweeteners. Tune in as Bitten explains why an “LSD” trip can be a fantastic tool on your journey to health. Order Keto Flex: http://www.ketoflexbook.com -------------------------------------------------------- / / E P I S O D E   S P ON S O R S  Good Idea Functional Sparkling Water Drinks. Visit http://www.goodidea.us and use the coupon code BEN at checkout. Get Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough for the best night of sleep, ever! Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Visit www.magbreakthrough.com/ketokamp and use code ketokamp10 for 10% off.  Text me the words "Podcast" +1 (786) 364-5002 to be added to my contacts list.  [00:45] How Bitten Became An Expert on Sugar Addiction Growing up, Bitten was obsessed with sugar cubes, chocolate, and ice cream. In nursing school, Bitten learned that you suppress your appetite if you smoke. So that's why she started smoking. Then, Bitten became an alcoholic. Addiction is about the brain and how your brain reacts to substances. At age 33, Bitten fell in love with addiction medicine. Bitten knew that she was using ice cream and chocolate the same way she would use alcohol.   [13:00] Addiction Is All About What Is Happening In Your Brain You can be addicted to something with just small amounts. Addiction is all about what is going on in your brain. You don’t have to eat a lot or drink a lot to be an addict. As time goes on, you will increase how much you are drinking or eating. Each drug that comes into your life, you become addicted to faster and faster. [15:10] How To Identify Whether or Not Your Addiction Is Real There’s a difference between harmful use and addiction. You need to figure out which one you have because there will be different treatments. Harmful users are emotional eaters. They eat when they are sad, happy, stressed, etc. There are all kinds of reasons why people will overeat. Ask a harmful user, “why?” There will be an answer. You can’t ask “why” to addict because it's a primary illness; it doesn't have a cause. Instead, you need to ask addicts how you can help them. Some problems that addiction will cause: Eating alone Poor economy Poor health Poor relationships Mood swings Loss of energy [28:45] How To Start Living a Ketogenic Lifestyle if You’re An Addict The keto diet is the best diet for broken brains and for addicts. You will need tremendous support going from junk foods to keto foods. Screen yourself for sugar addiction on Bitten’s website here: https://www.bittensaddiction.com/en/addiction/sugar-addiction/ Remember, addiction is a serious brain illness. The more symptoms you have, the longer you've had it, the more severe it is. So, it’s critical to find support before starting the journey to keto. [39:15] It’s Not What You Think: Take An LSD Trip To Improve Your Health To increase insulin sensitivity, you have to walk a long slow distance (LSD). An LSD trip is one of Bitten’s favorite tools. If you’re going from junk food to keto, you need tools in your toolbelt. One great tool is LSD walks. Promise yourself that you will take long walks and eat your keto foods. [55:35] Do Addicts Need To Stay Away From Natural Sweeteners? If you’re having a hard time with sugar, natural sweeteners can be useful. However, anything sweet will be a trigger for addicts. Seeing things and smelling things are also triggers. It’s not about willpower; it’s all about the involuntary reaction in your brain.   AND MUCH MORE!   Resources from this episode: Check out Bitten Johnson’s Website: https://www.bittensaddiction.com/ Follow Bitten Johnson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bittensaddiction/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BittenJonsson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bittensaddiction/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjACTQb2C2J6yRhd7dcX5rw Join the Facebook Group Sugarbomb in Your Brain: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1682784168624569/ Watch Ben on Bitten’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJcSaTpCO84 Join theKeto Kamp Academy: https://ketokampacademy.com/7-day-trial-a WatchKeto Kamp on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUh_MOM621MvpW_HLtfkLyQ Order Keto Flex: http://www.ketoflexbook.com -------------------------------------------------------- / / E P I S O D E   S P ON S O R S  Good Idea Functional Sparkling Water Drinks. Visit http://www.goodidea.us and use the coupon code BEN at checkout. Get Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough for the best night of sleep, ever! Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Visit www.magbreakthrough.com/ketokamp and use code ketokamp10 for 10% off.  Text me the words "Podcast" +1 (786) 364-5002 to be added to my contacts list.  *Some Links Are Affiliates* // F O L L O W ▸ instagram | @thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2B1NXKW ▸ facebook | /thebenazadi | http://bit.ly/2BVvvW6 ▸ twitter | @thebenazadi http://bit.ly/2USE0so ▸clubhouse | @thebenazadi Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only. Statements and views expressed on this podcast are not medical advice. This podcast including Ben Azadi disclaim responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of information contained herein. Opinions of guests are their own, and this podcast does not accept responsibility of statements made by guests. This podcast does not make any representations or warranties about guests qualifications or credibility. Individuals on this podcast may have a direct or non-direct interest in products or services referred to herein. If you think you have a medical problem, consult a licensed physician.
    5/3/2023
    1:06:27

About The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi

Ben Azadi, founder of Keto Kamp reveals everything you want to learn about intermittent fasting, the ketogenic diet, and cutting edge health tips and tricks so you can become the healthiest version of yourself. Discover how to cut through all the noise in the health and nutrition space so you can finally get the results you want, and keep them; whether its fat loss, more energy, better sleep, or focusing on general health and longevity. As a former obese man, Ben took his pain of being extremely unhealthy, and turned it into a purpose by transforming his health and now he is on a mission to educate 1 billion people. Ben brings you the thought leaders in the world of health, including Dr. Eric Berg, Ben Greenfield, Dr. Jason Fung, Dr. Will Cole, Mark Sisson, Dr. Ken Berry, Dr. Daniel Pompa, and many others. You'll discover everything you want to know about the keto diet, ketosis, paleo, fasting, intermittent fasting, block fasting, fasting mimicking diet, bulletproof fasting, dry fasting, water fasting, and everything that works (and doesn't work) to help you understand what is best for your unique body.
The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi: Podcasts in Family