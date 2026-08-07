The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi

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Most people are aging their brain every single night without knowing it. In this Transformation Tuesday episode, Ben Azadi and Alex Montalenti break down the simple daily habits that keep your brain young, sharpen your focus, and add years to your life, starting with what you do in the hours before bed.



What we get into:



Why adults shouldn't snack and graze, and how constant eating speeds up cellular aging and pushes your cells toward becoming inflammatory "zombie" cells.



The number one non negotiable habit: closing the kitchen at least 3 hours before bed. And what late night eating really does, from spiking the only hormone that stores fat, to raising your heart rate and body temperature, to wrecking your deep and REM sleep.



Your brain's overnight dishwasher. How your brain physically flushes out toxins and plaques while you sleep through the glymphatic system, and how eating too late shuts that process down, a pattern linked to dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.



The protein target that kills nighttime cravings: one gram per pound of your ideal body weight.



Ben's full morning routine: waking without a jarring alarm, no phone first thing, red light instead of white light, and gratitude done as a feeling, not a checklist.



Why sleep is the Swiss army knife of health and the single biggest needle mover for your brain and longevity. One decision to protect your sleep gives you 6 to 7 hours of healing you could never get from a workout.



The compound effect of habits, why motivation fades but inspiration lasts, and how to stack one small change a week into a full transformation.



One line to remember: if you treat your health casually, you will end up a casualty.



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