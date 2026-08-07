The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi

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1359 episodes
- Get Ben's new book Keto Flex here → https://bit.ly/4wKG1sM
Out of every superfood, supplement, and biohack Ben has studied in 18 years, one thing beats them all. And it's completely free.
In this Freedom Friday episode, Ben Azadi and Alex break down "Vitamin G," gratitude, and why it might be the most underrated tool for your brain, your body, and your metabolism. This isn't woo woo. They get into the actual science of how gratitude rewires your brain, lowers cortisol, strengthens your immune system, and even shows up in your mitochondria.
What we get into:
Why gratitude is a feeling, not a checklist, and the small shift that changes everything
The Harvard study on 49,275 nurses that tied gratitude to a 9% drop in all-cause mortality
How gratitude lowers cortisol through oxytocin, and why that matters for belly fat and sleep
The reticular activating system and the "red Audi" effect that trains your brain to see more good
A simple 3-minute morning and night practice you can start tonight
The Vitamin G movement, and the one text that could transform your relationships
One line to remember: Gratitude is strength training for your soul. The more you take, the more you produce.
Find All The Ben Azadi Show Sponsorship Deals → https://www.ketokamp.com/sponsorship-deals
Ben's website → http://www.benazadi.com
Why You Keep Going Back to the Same Unhealthy Habits (Break Free Today) | #135908/04/2026 | 48 mins.Get Ben's new book Keto Flex here → https://bit.ly/4wKG1sM
Why do we keep sabotaging the exact health, body, and life we say we want?
In this Transformation Tuesday episode, Ben Azadi and Alex go deep on the real reason you keep going back to the same unhealthy habits, even when part of you knows better. It comes down to the software that was installed in you before you were seven years old, and a set of invisible chains you have never questioned. They break down how to actually rewrite that programming so the change finally sticks.
What we get into:
The "paradigm" running your life on autopilot, and why it was set before you turned seven
The chained elephant story that explains why you stay stuck when you could easily break free
How food and pharma companies engineered your cravings on purpose
Why being wired for addiction is secretly a superpower once you learn to channel it
The number one regret of the dying, and how to make sure it never becomes yours
Why you can't outperform your own self-image, and the simple index card practice Ben used to rewire his
How to stop reacting to your past and start creating from your future
One line to remember: You can't escape a prison if you don't know you're in one.
Find All The Ben Azadi Show Sponsorship Deals → https://www.ketokamp.com/sponsorship-deals
Ben's website → http://www.benazadi.com
40 Years in Addiction Medicine: Why Sugar Is the Gateway Drug, How Cravings Rewire the Reward Center, and the Truth About Food Addiction with Bitten Jonsson | #135808/03/2026 | 55 mins.Get Ben's new book Keto Flex here → https://bit.ly/4wKG1sM
Grab Bitten's book Sugar Bomb in Your Brain here → https://amzn.to/4wrHXpD
What if the reason you can't stop at one cookie has nothing to do with willpower, and everything to do with your brain chemistry?
In this episode, Ben Azadi sits down with addiction specialist Bitten Jonsson, who has spent nearly 40 years treating sugar and carb addiction. She breaks down how sugar acts like a psychoactive drug that hijacks your reward center, why some people are wired to be far more susceptible than others, and how three forces inside the body quietly drive the cycle of craving, bingeing, and shame.
This might be the most eye-opening conversation we've had on why "just eat less" almost never works.
What we get into:
Why sugar, flour, and starches all act as psychoactive substances, not just the white powder
The three types of eaters, and how to tell an addict from a harmful user
The three forces driving overeating: the reward center, the reptilian brain, and the pancreas
Why sensitivity to sugar is actually a survival superpower, not a weakness
How real addiction hides behind labels like anorexia and binge eating disorder
Why keto and carnivore can heal the system when moderation keeps failing
The role of purpose, energy, and gratitude (vitamin G) in lasting recovery
One line to remember: You are not addicted to food. You are addicted to the psychoactive substances hiding inside so many foods.
Learn more about Bitten's work at https://bittensaddiction.com
Find All The Ben Azadi Show Sponsorship Deals → https://www.ketokamp.com/sponsorship-deals
Ben's website → http://www.benazadi.com
- Get Ben's brand new book Keto Flex here → https://bit.ly/4wKG1sM
What's the point of hitting every goal if you're too burned out, sick, or exhausted to actually enjoy it?
In this episode, Ben Azadi and his business partner Alex Montalente get real about the true cost of "sleep when I'm dead" hustle culture, and why grinding harder is quietly wrecking your health, your relationships, and even the success you're chasing. Alex opens up about the night he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into a cemetery, and Ben shares the panic attack that hit him right before a major launch after doing 65 podcast interviews in 60 days. Then they flip it and show you how to actually have it all: the health, the happiness, and the success.
What we get into:
A new definition of success that finally takes the pressure off
The quiet warning signs your body sends before a full burnout
How to work smarter, not harder, with the 3-day schedule high performers live by (performance, buffer, and free days)
Why you actually get more done by doing less
The Bob Proctor idea that rewires your whole relationship with work: you work for satisfaction, you provide services for money
How to stop moving the goalpost so you finally feel like you're winning
One line to remember: You get more done by doing less, and you earn more by chasing purpose instead of the paycheck.
Find All The Ben Azadi Show Sponsorship Deals → https://www.ketokamp.com/sponsorship-deals
Ben's website → http://www.benazadi.com
The Most Important Daily Habits to Keep Your Brain Young & Add Years to Your Life | #135607/28/2026 | 33 mins.📘 Ben's book Keto Flex is out now. Grab it and claim your free bonuses → https://ketoflexbook.com
Most people are aging their brain every single night without knowing it. In this Transformation Tuesday episode, Ben Azadi and Alex Montalenti break down the simple daily habits that keep your brain young, sharpen your focus, and add years to your life, starting with what you do in the hours before bed.
What we get into:
Why adults shouldn't snack and graze, and how constant eating speeds up cellular aging and pushes your cells toward becoming inflammatory "zombie" cells.
The number one non negotiable habit: closing the kitchen at least 3 hours before bed. And what late night eating really does, from spiking the only hormone that stores fat, to raising your heart rate and body temperature, to wrecking your deep and REM sleep.
Your brain's overnight dishwasher. How your brain physically flushes out toxins and plaques while you sleep through the glymphatic system, and how eating too late shuts that process down, a pattern linked to dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
The protein target that kills nighttime cravings: one gram per pound of your ideal body weight.
Ben's full morning routine: waking without a jarring alarm, no phone first thing, red light instead of white light, and gratitude done as a feeling, not a checklist.
Why sleep is the Swiss army knife of health and the single biggest needle mover for your brain and longevity. One decision to protect your sleep gives you 6 to 7 hours of healing you could never get from a workout.
The compound effect of habits, why motivation fades but inspiration lasts, and how to stack one small change a week into a full transformation.
One line to remember: if you treat your health casually, you will end up a casualty.
Find All The Ben Azadi Show Sponsorship Deals → https://www.ketokamp.com/sponsorship-deals
Ben's website → http://www.benazadi.com
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About The Ben Azadi Show
Ben Azadi, NYT best-selling author of Metabolic Freedom, is the host of The Ben Azadi Show. We bring on the thought leaders in this space to have life-changing conversations so you can apply them and upgrade your metabolism. The topics we cover include biohacking, ketosis, carnivore, fasting strategies, mindset and metabolic health. Discover how to cut through all the noise in the health and nutrition space so you can finally get the results you want, and keep them; whether it's fat loss, more energy, better sleep, or focusing on general health and longevity. As a former obese man, Ben took his pain of being extremely unhealthy, and turned it into a purpose by transforming his health and now he is on a mission to educate 1 billion people. Ben brings you the thought leaders in the world of health, including Dr. Eric Berg, Ben Greenfield, Dr. Jason Fung, Dr. Will Cole, Mark Sisson, Dr. Ken Berry, Dr Mindy Pelz, Cynthia Thurow, Dr. Daniel Pompa, and many others. You'll discover everything you want to know about the keto diet, ketosis, paleo, fasting, intermittent fasting, block fasting, fasting mimicking diet, bulletproof fasting, dry fasting, water fasting, and everything that works (and doesn't work) to help you understand what is best for your unique body.Podcast website
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