The Keto Kamp Podcast With Ben Azadi

Dr Daniel Pompa | Close to 100% of Americans Have Some Form of Autoimmune Disease, The SHOCKING Link Between Toxins & Diabetes, & More! KKP: 581

Today, I am blessed to have here with me Dr Daniel Pompa. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Life University, graduating second in his class. He is the author of The Cellular Healing Diet and Beyond Fasting: A Cellular Solution to Break Through Weight Loss Resistance, Slow Aging, and Get Well. In this episode, Dr Pompa will be going to take a deep dive into some of the most common issues you might be dealing with diabetes, insulin resistance, autoimmune disease, the gut microbiome and thyroid conditions. Dr Pompa reveals the myths regarding detoxing toxins from your body and what’s the real detoxing that you should be doing. He reveals the cause of why people have cellular inflammation and how you can avoid it. Tune in as we chat about toxins, why women are more prone to getting thyroid, turning off your bad genes and how you can get rid of the mercury in your body. Free online training about autoimmune disease with Dr Daniel Pompa: https://bit.ly/44AWstJ 7 Day Keto Challenge Recordings with Ben Azadi, Dr Jason Fung, Dr Boz, & Dr Ken Berry: https://www.ketokamp.com/keto-challenge-april-2023 Order Keto Flex: http://www.ketoflexbook.com

[03:26] Spending Your Money on Supplements but Still Not Feeling Well? Every cell in our body has this priceless membrane, which permits all the nutrients from your diet, all the hormones, oxygen, and nutrients you need to feel well to pass into the cell. When that cell beat membrane becomes inflamed, you can't get the good stuff in, despite taking all the good stuff. The cells become more toxic, and they start producing less energy. In simply put, you just don't feel good. [11:35] The root cause of cellular membrane inflammation There's another chemical called glyphosate that we weren't even exposed to as kids, that it is sprayed on all of our food. Studies show that this allows the chemicals we inherit that have already been exposed to move deeper into our bodies and brains. Consequently, this causes cellular inflammation. Neurotoxins are toxins that drive deep into the brain and nerve tissue, and they bioaccumulate, which means that this is no in-and-out exposure. Vegetable oils, canola oil, and all seed oils enter these fatty membranes and cause cellular inflammation. [16:50] The Shocking Link Between Toxins & Diabetes! We think of type two diabetes, especially, as just a food problem. Toxins make their way around the membranes, causing resistance to insulin resistance. Toxins are also driving autoimmune, which is a part of thyroid and diabetes, which people don't realize their own immune system can drive inflammation attacking the receptor sites, even the hormones themselves. Now we're fighting our own bodies. We know it's not just eating sugar. We know that toxins are actually a big problem. There are probably many people out there with insulin resistance or diabetes that are saying, I've changed my diet. I do everything well, yet I still can't seem to get this under control." Because you never dealt with the toxic issue at the cellular level. [25:02] Close to 100% of Americans have some form of autoimmune disease! It's estimated that 95% of Americans has some form of autoimmune. Hyper immunity is autoimmune, where your immune system is overreacting. It's simply most often the symptom of, I just don't feel good, I don't know why, and I've tried everything. That means your body could be attacking itself. It can be 2030 years later. [25:57] Turning off Bad Genes: How can you make it happen? Any stressor can trigger a gene. But it's mostly these types of toxins that we're talking about that have the ability, the strength to trigger the gene. There are certain bacteria in our gut that we need in a certain number to make cells called T regulatory cells. Those cells tell your immune system that everything's okay, calm down, and don't overreact. Your hard drive is what you got from your parents, but it's the software that ran all your function. [32:44] Why Are Women More Prone to Thyroid Conditions? Women are more hormonally in tune. Their thyroids are more fragile as a whole. [33:34] How can you get Mercury out of your brain? Real detox is a cellular issue, meaning that when our bucket is filling and overflowing, our cells detox pathways that we need to feel good and normal function day in, and day out, the energy it makes has to get rid of the smoke like the fireplace. Once these pathways in the cell get shut down and diminished, you're dead in the water. Unless you fix them, you won't get well until you fix those detox pathways in the cell. The anxiety, irritability, and inability to sleep are definitely signs that you could have a Mercury issue. [40:28] How long will it take to get rid of the mercury from your body? Unless you get to the cell and get what's in the brain, you won't get your life back. Dr. Pompa pulled mercury out of his brain for many years. Be 100% honest with people, and teach them the process. Tell them the truth that its years, not months. AND MUCH MORE! Resources from this episode: Check out Dr Daniel Pompa's socials: Free online training about autoimmune disease with Dr Daniel Pompa: https://bit.ly/44AWstJ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drpompa/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrDanPompa/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/drpompa/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2StxW6MiBXy3t_IIOvJrzg Order Keto Flex: http://www.ketoflexbook.com 