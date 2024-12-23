In this trailer for The Dr. Brighten Show, Dr. Jolene Brighten lays out her fresh approach to women’s health—drawing on her expertise as a naturopathic endocrinologist, nutrition scientist, and more. Expect expert interviews, science-backed insights, and actionable strategies for thriving. Hit subscribe and get ready to transform your well-being from the inside out.

About The Dr. Brighten Show

Dr. Jolene Brighten, a best-selling author, naturopathic endocrinologist, and women’s health expert, hosts The Dr. Brighten Show—a podcast dedicated to igniting transformative conversations in women’s health. Through candid interviews with leading experts, innovators, and thought-leaders, this show brings you groundbreaking research, personal stories, and practical tools to help you confidently navigate your body and hormones. It’s a fun, engaging, and insightful journey designed to empower you with tangible, science-backed insights—so you can live your best, most vibrant life.