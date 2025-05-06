We’ve all had that inner voice that sometimes says, “You don’t belong here.” That’s imposter syndrome, and there’s more to it than you might think. In this episode, host and therapist Haesue Jo talks with Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist Jane Marie about what it’s like to carry self-doubt, even with a long list of accomplishments. The conversation takes a surprising turn as Jane and Haesue discover how Jane’s childhood has shaped her inner critic—and how therapy and motherhood are helping her soften it.Later, Haesue is joined by Dr. Valerie Young, a leading expert on imposter syndrome, to unpack where these feelings come from and what we can actually do about them. From personal stories to practical advice (did you know that the answer to imposter syndrome is not more success?), we’re exploring how identity, perfectionism, and belonging all play a role in imposter syndrome. Whether you’ve ever questioned your own success or felt like the odd one out—this episode’s for you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

On this special bonus episode, Dr. Sreela Roy-Greene talks about something she sees in her work all the time... and maybe you've felt it too: You know therapy helps. You believe in mental health care. But when it's your turn to ask for help? That hesitation creeps in. This isn't just a personal feeling—it's a global one. In their first-ever State of Stigma report, BetterHelp surveyed over 16,000 people across 23 countries about mental health. The findings? They're powerful, a little heartbreaking—but also hopeful.

About Mind If We Talk?

Ever feel like you're carrying something heavy and don't know where to put it down? Or wonder what on Earth you're supposed to do when you just can't seem to cope?"Mind If We Talk?" is a new 8-episode podcast from BetterHelp that opens up real conversations about life's challenging moments – and how therapy can help. Hosted by licensed therapist Haesue Jo, each episode features a personal story from someone who's experienced a common struggle we all face in life, but many times are not equipped to navigate – followed by a mental health expert who breaks it down with practical insights you can apply to your own life. Raw, relatable, and rooted in compassion, "Mind If We Talk?" is here to remind you that whatever you're going through, you're not alone and there's a path forward. Join us while we talk about living with grief, managing anger, improving your relationship with your parents, and more. And share this with someone who might need it, too.