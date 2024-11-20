From Broken Back to Running Ultramarathons: Vinny Crispino’s Life-Changing Journey with The Pain Academy

In this episode of Vibe Science, Ryan Alford and Chris Hansen converse with guest Vinny Crispino about his journey from a catastrophic back injury to holistic healing. Vinny shares his experience as a former elite athlete who faced challenges with traditional Western medicine, leading him to explore holistic approaches. The discussion highlights the interconnectedness of physical and emotional health, the benefits of chiropractic care, and the skepticism surrounding alternative healing methods. Vinny emphasizes the importance of addressing emotional barriers in the healing process and introduces his program, Pain Academy, which integrates holistic and traditional practices.TAKEAWAYSPersonal experiences with chiropractic care and its benefits for pain management.The journey of overcoming a catastrophic back injury and the challenges faced during recovery.The interplay between Western medicine and holistic health approaches.The importance of addressing both physical and emotional aspects of pain.The concept of interconnectedness within the body and its impact on overall health.Skepticism surrounding holistic health practices and the barriers to acceptance.The role of emotional mindset in the healing process.The significance of a comprehensive understanding of one's body in recovery.The development of a program aimed at helping others navigate pain and healing.Encouragement to explore various modalities of healing for better health outcomes. Follow us on Instagram: @Vibe.Science Subscribe to our YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/@Vibe.Science