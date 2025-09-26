Episode 7: Menopause and ADD: Hot flashes, Hormones and Half Finished Projects
This episode explores the tricky overlap between menopause and Attention Deficit Disorder. Many women find that as estrogen levels drop, symptoms of ADD—like forgetfulness, distractibility, and trouble staying organized—can intensify. We’ll unpack why hormonal changes impact brain chemistry and focus, and talk openly about how this can affect work, relationships, and self-esteem. Alongside personal stories, we’ll highlight coping strategies, treatment options, and the importance of recognizing that you’re not “losing it”—your brain is simply navigating a new hormonal landscape.
--------
50:06
--------
50:06
Episode 6: Midlife Vacation: Passport to Passion (and patience)
Vacation in midlife hits different: one of us packs 6 SPF options, the other packs…opinions. 😜 In this episode of Heads & Tails, we unpack how to plan a trip you’ll both actually enjoy—budget battles, nap negotiations, solo time vs together time, and how to come home closer (not crankier). Hot tips inside: the “two-list” plan, the 24-hour rule for fights on the road, and a script for saying “I need an hour alone” without starting World War III. Drop your most relatable travel fail or best hack below 👇 and tell us: are you Team Itinerary or Team Vibes?
--------
44:38
--------
44:38
Episode 5: Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: Insights from Dr. Matsumura
In this episode of the Heads and Tails podcast, Dr. Andrea Matsumura, known as the Sleep Goddess MD, discusses the critical role of sleep in midlife, addressing common sleep disorders, the impact of hormones, and effective treatment methods. The conversation covers the differences between falling asleep and staying asleep, the importance of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and the complexities of diagnosing sleep disorders. Dr. Matsumura emphasizes the significance of understanding sleep stages, the effects of sleep deprivation, and the role of psychological and physical factors in sleep issues. She also explores the potential of melatonin and hormonal therapies in improving sleep quality, while highlighting the need for personalized treatment approaches. Check Out Dr. M: https://sleepgoddessmd.com
--------
53:14
--------
53:14
Episode 4: Faking It Isn't Making It: Why Honest Sex is Better Sex
In this episode of Heads and Tails, we’re getting real about a topic that’s more common than most couples admit—faking orgasm. Why do women fake it? What does it say about your relationship dynamic? And how can it actually decrease sexual satisfaction for both partners over time? Dr. Kate and Jay dig into how silence in the bedroom can reinforce mismatched expectations, lead to emotional distance, and ultimately result in less intimacy overall. But it’s not all bad news—we’re here to help you flip the script. With humor, insight, and expert guidance, we’ll show you how to open up the conversation, reset expectations, and bring love—and pleasure—back to life. Because when it comes to connection, honesty is the real turn-on.
--------
49:22
--------
49:22
Episode 3: Parenting in Perimenopause
In this episode, we navigate the unpredictable world of midlife parenting, where teens and twenty-somethings range from not yet launched to a bit doughy in the middle. We explore the changes in both generations and share strategies for staying connected, setting boundaries, and keeping everyone (mostly) on the same team.
Heads and Tails is a candid, heartfelt and often humorous podcast hosted by longtime couple Jay and Kate White..
...a psychologist and an OB/GYN who’ve been married for 26 years. Named for their dual perspectives on the mind and body, this show dives into the real challenges of midlife with warmth, wisdom, and occasional glass of wine.
From navigating midlife dating or keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships, to launching kids, caring for aging parents, maintaining friendships, and even changing careers — Heads and Tails covers it all. With Jay’s insight into the psychological and Kate’s expertise in the physical, each episode offers practical, relatable advice in a tone that feels more like a conversation in your living room than a lecture.
Real talk. Real laughs. Real life. Because midlife isn’t a crisis—it’s a recalibration.