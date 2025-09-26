Episode 4: Faking It Isn't Making It: Why Honest Sex is Better Sex

In this episode of Heads and Tails, we’re getting real about a topic that’s more common than most couples admit—faking orgasm. Why do women fake it? What does it say about your relationship dynamic? And how can it actually decrease sexual satisfaction for both partners over time? Dr. Kate and Jay dig into how silence in the bedroom can reinforce mismatched expectations, lead to emotional distance, and ultimately result in less intimacy overall. But it’s not all bad news—we’re here to help you flip the script. With humor, insight, and expert guidance, we’ll show you how to open up the conversation, reset expectations, and bring love—and pleasure—back to life. Because when it comes to connection, honesty is the real turn-on.