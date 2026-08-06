Hey, it’s Katie and I want to welcome you to this special bonus episode. It’ll be here for you completely ad-free for the next week so you can get a feel of what it’s like to be a PREMIUM member. If you’d like an easy ad-free experience for all of our podcasts - that’s over 200 episodes each month, then JOIN PREMIUM today at ⁠https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium⁠



When your mind won't stop talking, this gentle sleep 8-hour talk down meditation helps everything finally slow down. Through calming guidance and deep relaxation, you'll quiet overthinking, release anxiety, and drift into restful sleep that lasts through the night. Perfect for insomnia, bedtime stress, and racing thoughts.



Love,



💗 Katie



TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘‍♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽⁠https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com⁠



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