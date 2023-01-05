Meditation: A Daily Meditation Practice to Keep You Present and Positive

So much can happen in a day. New reports. New statistics. New decisions. New changes. And all of them can trigger so much emotion and cause turmoil. Uncertainty. Fear. Anger. Worry. And when these emotions swirl together, we can fall deeply into their grips, letting all the negativity weigh us down, keeping us small and ultimately adding to the energy of fear and negativity that paints the world outside of us. But solutions are found in the light. In the love. In the gratitude. In the positivity. In the compassion and kindness. So the intention of today's meditation is to give you a daily practice that will help you come back to the foundations of love, kindness, gratitude, compassion and positivity that will shift your energy and the energy of the world around you. Journal Prompts (KATIE): How do you feel right now after doing this meditation? Be as descriptive as possible. Write down 5 things you are grateful for. Why are you grateful for them? Write 5 affirmations beginning with I am. Examples: I am relaxed. I am generous. I am safe. I am prosperous. Write whatever comes to mind.