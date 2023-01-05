Sleep meditations created for women or anyone who feels called to listen 💗. Can’t sleep? Insomnia? Mind racing with worries and a never-ending to-do list? Tune... More
Meditation: Nighttime Hypnosis
Begin to feel your body floating, being soothed by the soft energy surrounding you. Inhale deeply and with every exhale, you can feel the tension slowly release.
You are safe and nothing can disturb you in this state of deep relaxation.
JOURNAL PROMPTS:
What is one thing you’re grateful for right now?
What is one thing that made you feel good today?
5/3/2023
31:13
AD-FREE BONUS: Stop Worrying and Get Some Sleep Meditation
The worries are heavy tonight, my love. Racing around in your mind and pulling you away from this moment.
So lay down in your bed and let them melt away, as you anchor yourself in the present moment and allow your body to rest.
JOURNAL PROMPTS:
Before Bed
Write a brief list of all those worries on your mind. Once you’re done, crumble the paper in your hands and throw it away.
In the Morning
What can you control today?
What are your intentions for today?
5/3/2023
22:18
Meditation: A Daily Meditation Practice to Keep You Present and Positive
So much can happen in a day.
New reports.
New statistics.
New decisions.
New changes.
And all of them can trigger so much emotion and cause turmoil.
Uncertainty. Fear. Anger. Worry.
And when these emotions swirl together, we can fall deeply into their grips, letting all the negativity weigh us down, keeping us small and ultimately adding to the energy of fear and negativity that paints the world outside of us.
But solutions are found in the light.
In the love.
In the gratitude.
In the positivity.
In the compassion and kindness.
So the intention of today’s meditation is to give you a daily practice that will help you come back to the foundations of love, kindness, gratitude, compassion and positivity that will shift your energy and the energy of the world around you.
Journal Prompts (KATIE):
How do you feel right now after doing this meditation? Be as descriptive as possible.
Write down 5 things you are grateful for. Why are you grateful for them?
Write 5 affirmations beginning with I am. Examples: I am relaxed. I am generous. I am safe. I am prosperous. Write whatever comes to mind.
5/2/2023
16:54
Meditation: Affirmations for Peaceful Sleep
Relax dear one,
And breathe deep inside yourself.
And as you exhale,
Melt yourself into comfort,
As you sink further into this moment.
Breathe…
And find the rhythm of your breath.
Letting it slow down your mind,
And slow down your body.
JOURNAL PROMPTS:
What affirmations do you need to hear tonight?
What do they mean to you?
5/1/2023
29:38
Meditation: Settle Yourself Into Comfort
Close your eyes and take a few moments to focus on your breath.
Let it guide you inward, as you settle yourself into comfort.
JOURNAL PROMPTS:
What was the best thing that happened to you today?
