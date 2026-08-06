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2209 episodes
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
When you're feeling under the weather, your body deserves every opportunity to rest and heal. This comforting sleep meditation helps calm your mind, relax your body, and create a peaceful space for restorative sleep and gentle recovery. May tonight bring you the healing rest you've been needing.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Sink into peaceful sleep with the soothing sound of gentle ocean waves rolling onto the shore. These calming sleep sounds create the perfect atmosphere for deep relaxation, stress relief, meditation, and natural sleep. Simply press play, breathe deeply, and let the ocean carry you away for 3-hours.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
AD FREE BONUS: 8 Hour Sleep Talk Down Meditation 🌙 Calm Racing Thoughts & Sleep All Night08/05/2026 | 7h 59 mins.Hey, it’s Katie and I want to welcome you to this special bonus episode. It’ll be here for you completely ad-free for the next week so you can get a feel of what it’s like to be a PREMIUM member. If you’d like an easy ad-free experience for all of our podcasts - that’s over 200 episodes each month, then JOIN PREMIUM today at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium
When your mind won't stop talking, this gentle sleep 8-hour talk down meditation helps everything finally slow down. Through calming guidance and deep relaxation, you'll quiet overthinking, release anxiety, and drift into restful sleep that lasts through the night. Perfect for insomnia, bedtime stress, and racing thoughts.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Imagine yourself resting beside gentle ocean waves as each breath carries you deeper into calm. This soothing sleep meditation combines peaceful visualization and relaxation techniques to help ease anxiety, release stress, and promote restful sleep. Let the rhythm of the sea lull you into beautiful dreams.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Tonight, let loving affirmations become the gentle soundtrack that carries you into peaceful sleep. These positive sleep affirmations help nurture self-worth, confidence, emotional healing, and a calmer mind while you rest. Wake feeling lighter, more grounded, and deeply supported.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sleep Meditation for Women
Sleep meditations created for women or anyone who feels called to listen 💗. Can’t sleep? Insomnia? Mind racing with worries and a never-ending to-do list? Tune in to the Sleep Meditation for Women podcast and let these guided meditations help you ease into sleep peacefully. Brought to you by the Women’s Meditation Network and hosted by Katie Krimitsos. Get comfy, press play and let yourself be guided into dreamland. Get more meditation resources at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.comPodcast website
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Sleep Meditation for Women: Podcasts in Family