Fall asleep fast & get the healing deep sleep you need for your mind, body and soul with Abide Christian Bible sleep meditations. ⭐Abide is the #1 Bible app to ... More
  • Soaring On Eagles Wings
    Relax and fall asleep fast to this Bible meditation for deep sleep with relaxing tranquil music. Narrated by James Seawood. Let your body sleep and your mind rest and allow God to bring you comfort as He speaks through the prophet Isaiah. Unlock the premium ad-free Christian Bible sleep meditation experience in the Abide app: https://abide.co/awesomeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    35:32
  • Four Seasons in One Day
    Relax and fall asleep fast to this Bible meditation for deep sleep with relaxing heavenly music for sleeping. Let your body sleep and your mind rest as you experience all four seasons in one day. And through it all, you will notice something profound about the God who created the seasons. While He, with rhythm and precision, made our earth to change, He Himself does not. Unlock the premium ad-free Christian Bible sleep meditation experience in the Abide app: https://abide.co/signup?ref=podcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    33:36
  • Praising the Peaceful Creator
    Relax and fall asleep fast to this Bible meditation for deep sleep with relaxing awe inspiring music for sleeping. Let your body sleep and your mind rest as we travel back in time about a thousand years, to the lush hillsides of Italy, to hear the story of a man - St. Francis of Assisi - who loved Jesus and the world around him. Unlock the premium ad-free Christian Bible sleep meditation experience in the Abide app: https://abide.co/signup?ref=podcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    35:36
  • The Sun: Rising and Setting Over You
    Relax and fall asleep fast to this Bible meditation for deep sleep with relaxing synths for sleeping. Let your body sleep and your mind rest in the fact that God is worthy to be praised! Let us praise His glorious name. Tonight, discover the wonders of the sun as you fall asleep. Unlock the premium ad-free Christian Bible sleep meditation experience in the Abide app: https://abide.co/signup?ref=podcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    32:36
  • Well of Joy
    Relax and fall asleep fast to this Bible meditation for deep sleep with joyful heavenly music for sleeping. Let your body sleep and your mind rest as you listen to this sleep story about the beauty and creativity found in Chichen Itza, Mexico. Unlock the premium ad-free Christian Bible sleep meditation experience in the Abide app: https://abide.co/signup?ref=podcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    35:32

About Abide Bible Sleep Meditation

Fall asleep fast & get the healing deep sleep you need for your mind, body and soul with Abide Christian Bible sleep meditations.

⭐Abide is the #1 Bible app to stress less & sleep better. Join the millions of people who download the 4.9 star reviewed Abide app to reduce stress, improve sleep and experience the peace of God everyday.

⬇️Get the Abide app FREE: https://abide.com

According to meditation research...
84% of Christians who meditate at least weekly have the strongest faith in God
81% of Christians who meditate at least weekly experience God's peace the most
Mindfulness meditations like Abide Christian meditations can measurably:
▶ Improve the quality and length of your life
▶ Reduce stress, blood pressure, pain, anxiety, depression, PTSD, addictive impulses & cravings
▶ Grow brain density in regions responsible for memory, compassion, self-awareness and introspection
