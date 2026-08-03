If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by James Seawood, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.

Be transported to a peaceful evening in New York City where the beauty of harmony unfolds through music, fellowship, and the vibrant rhythm of life. As a jazz quartet comes together in unity, let their melodies and the message of Psalm 133 guide you into deep rest, reminding you of the goodness found when God’s people dwell in love and peace.

Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.

Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace

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