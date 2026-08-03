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Abide Bible Sleep Meditation
Abide Bible Sleep Meditation
Latest episode
515 episodes
- If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by James Seawood, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.
Be transported to a peaceful evening in New York City where the beauty of harmony unfolds through music, fellowship, and the vibrant rhythm of life. As a jazz quartet comes together in unity, let their melodies and the message of Psalm 133 guide you into deep rest, reminding you of the goodness found when God’s people dwell in love and peace.
Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.
Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us
- If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by Melissa Disney, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.
God gives us the beauty of seasons, and summer invites celebration and growth. This sleep story reflects on the joy and light of summer through vivid vignettes, a summer psalm, and encouragement for those in a season that feels dry.
Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.
Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us
- If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by Chloë Elmore, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.
Drift into restful sleep with this gentle story inspired by 1 Chronicles 16:9, inviting you to sing and speak of God’s wonders. Let its soothing narration quiet your mind as your body settles into peace.
Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.
Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us
- If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by Lonein Lara, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.
Join us for a beautiful walk along Italy’s Amalfi Coast as we hear powerful Scriptures confirming the gospel of Christ in our hearts. With deep conviction, be renewed by the power of the Holy Spirit in love and hope.
Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.
Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us
- If you’re feeling restless or weighed down tonight, you’re not alone. This biblical sleep meditation, narrated by Bonnie Curry, is designed to help your body relax and your mind rest in the peace of God’s Word.
Seasons of waiting can be difficult. This peaceful sleep story invites you to rest in God’s presence and trust in His perfect timing, where you will find encouragement–even in the waiting.
Abide is a Christian meditation app offering biblically grounded meditations and sleep stories to help you experience the peace of Christ and find rest for your soul.
Try Abide free for 30 days and explore our premium, ad-free sleep content here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us
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About Abide Bible Sleep Meditation
Fall asleep fast & get the healing deep sleep you need for your mind, body and soul with Abide Christian Bible sleep meditations. ⭐Abide is the #1 Bible app to stress less & sleep better. Join the millions of people who download the 4.9 star reviewed Abide app to reduce stress, improve sleep and experience the peace of God everyday.⬇️Get the Abide app FREE: https://abide.comAccording to meditation research... 84% of Christians who meditate at least weekly have the strongest faith in God81% of Christians who meditate at least weekly experience God's peace the mostMindfulness meditations like Abide Christian meditations can measurably: ▶ Improve the quality and length of your life ▶ Reduce stress, blood pressure, pain, anxiety, depression, PTSD, addictive impulses & cravings ▶ Grow brain density in regions responsible for memory, compassion, self-awareness and introspectionPodcast website
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