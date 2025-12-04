Pleasure Project: Sex and Relationships

Microdosing Your Way Back to Pleasure w/ Leslie Draffin | Szn. 4 Ep. 6
What if better sex isn’t about doing more, but about softening, slowing down, and coming home to yourself?In this episode, Dr. Jenn Kennedy is joined by trauma-informed somatic practitioner and psychedelic microdosing guide Leslie Draffin to explore how intentional plant medicine can open new pathways to healing and pleasure.From releasing shame to deepening intimacy, they dive into how microdosing and mindful embodiment practices like breathwork can reconnect you with your body and your desire. This isn’t about trippy escapism or quick fixes; it’s about sacred, slow healing.✨ Tune in and discover how microdosing might just become your next intimacy practice.If you’ve ever felt disconnected from your body, caught in old cycles of shame, or unsure how to access real pleasure—you’re not alone. My new self-paced course is designed to help you slow down, soften, and reconnect with yourself from the inside out. Through guided practices, reflection, and integration tools, you’ll learn how to release the stories that keep you stuck and rediscover pleasure as your natural state. It’s a private, flexible journey of healing—no quick fixes, just intentional steps toward a more embodied, empowered you.Buy now!Reach Leslie at:IG: @lesliedraffin Tiktok: @thewombmysticwww.lesliedraffin.com#PleasureProjectPodcast #SexAndRelationships #MicrodosingForHealing #SomaticTherapy #PsychedelicHealing #ConsciousSexuality #PleasurePractice #DrJennKennedy
--------
38:34
--------
38:34
Myth of Spontaneous Desire | Szn. 4 Ep. 5
Think desire should just happen? Think again. 🔥In this episode, Dr. Jenn Kennedy unpacks the myth of spontaneous desire—that Hollywood fantasy where passion strikes out of nowhere. In real life, desire often builds slowly, through connection, safety, and intention.If you’ve ever wondered, “What’s wrong with me?” for not feeling instantly turned on, this episode is for you. You’re not broken—you just haven’t learned how to turn yourself on yet. Tune in to discover how to rekindle your erotic energy from the inside out.✨ If you’ve ever felt disconnected from your desire or found yourself over-giving in relationships, my course will help you shift from depletion to deep self-connection. Learn to awaken your sensual energy, hold strong boundaries, and feel fully alive in your body again. Buy Now!#desire #sexualwellness #womenshealth #intimacy #selflove #relationships #pleasure #embodiment #pleasureproject #drjennkennedy
--------
23:08
--------
23:08
Archetypes Uncovered w/ Dene Logan | Szn. 4 Ep. 4
What if healing your relationships isn’t about changing your partner, but reclaiming the parts of yourself you’ve disowned?Dr. Jenn Kennedy sits down with therapist and author Dené Logan to explore how masculine and feminine energies shape our relationships, what it means to be out of balance, and how to move from wounded dynamics into sovereign love.They dive into letting go of control, leading with curiosity, and holding love with open hands instead of grasping for certainty. Dené shares how vulnerability softens defensiveness, why “What can I give?” changes everything, and how trusting life (instead of trying to control it) transforms connection.🎧 Tune in for a conversation on sacred union, sovereignty, and loving from your center.Reach Dené at:denelogan.comIg: @dene.loganIf you’ve ever felt stuck in old patterns of pushing, pleasing, or losing yourself in relationships, you’re not alone. My new course is designed to help you recognize these wounded dynamics and shift into your most powerful, integrated self. You’ll learn how to set boundaries with clarity, nurture without depletion, and create deeper, healthier connections. This is a private, flexible way to heal old patterns and step into strength — completely on your own terms. Buy Now!#MasculineAndFeminine #HealingJourney #SexAndRelationships #PleasureProjectPodcast #ThePleasureProject #SexAndRelationships #SovereignLove #MasculineAndFeminine #ConsciousRelationships #EmotionalIntelligence #DrJennKennedy #DeneLogan
--------
53:21
--------
53:21
Why Do You Have Sex? | Szn. 4 Ep. 3
We think we know why we have sex — for love, pleasure, or connection. But the truth is often much more complicated. In this episode, Dr. Jenn Kennedy pulls back the covers on the real reasons humans get it on — from seeking closeness to conflict avoidance, ego boosts to revenge — and explores how understanding your why can transform the way you experience intimacy.This isn’t just about sex. It’s about what drives us during our most intimate moments with one another. Tune in and discover what really motivates your desire.If you’ve ever wondered why you want sex—or why sometimes you don’t—you’re not alone. My course is designed to help you understand your deeper motivations, heal old patterns, and connect with desire in a more conscious way. Through guided practices and reflection tools, you’ll uncover the roots of your turn-ons, turn-offs, and emotional needs—so intimacy starts to feel aligned, not confusing.It’s a private, flexible journey of self-discovery that helps you understand yourself before trying to change anything.Buy now and start exploring your why.#SexTherapy #Desire #Intimacy #Pleasure #SelfDiscovery #Embodiment #SexualHealing #MindfulSex #RelationshipGrowth #ThePleasureProject
Forget everything you’ve been told about aging and sex. In this episode, Dr. Jenn talks to Dr. Nicole Marcione—a gerontologist and professional dominatrix—to dismantle old myths and open up bold new pathways to pleasure, power, and confidence. From an unforgettable field trip to a dungeon to surprising parallels between kink dynamics and the way many of us move through daily life, this conversation will change the way you think about desire at every age.Tune in to expand your ideas of what is possible and pleasurable!Reach Dr. Nicole at:https://www.integrativeaging.com/https://www.integrativeaging.com/mini-workbookhttps://www.integrativeaging.com/InfluenceDomme https://www.instagram.com/drnicolemarcione/If you’ve ever felt like age, stress, or old stories about sex have dimmed your spark, you’re not alone. My new self-paced course is designed to help you rediscover your power, confidence, and pleasure at any stage of life. Whether you’re partnered or solo, you’ll learn what your body and brain need to feel turned on. This is a private, flexible way to explore desire, release obstacles, and reconnect with your most vibrant, sexual self — completely on your own terms. Buy Now!#SexAndAging #PleasureProjectPodcast #OwnYourDesire
Exploration of all topics related to relationships and sexual pleasure: anatomy, psychology, toys, aging, communication, media, history. As a Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in couples and sexuality, I will also sometimes discuss adjacent topics such as attachment, dating, couples goals, communication, sex addiction and relational dynamics.