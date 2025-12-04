Pleasure Project: Sex and Relationships

Why Do You Have Sex? | Szn. 4 Ep. 3

We think we know why we have sex — for love, pleasure, or connection. But the truth is often much more complicated. In this episode, Dr. Jenn Kennedy pulls back the covers on the real reasons humans get it on — from seeking closeness to conflict avoidance, ego boosts to revenge — and explores how understanding your why can transform the way you experience intimacy.This isn’t just about sex. It’s about what drives us during our most intimate moments with one another. Tune in and discover what really motivates your desire.If you’ve ever wondered why you want sex—or why sometimes you don’t—you’re not alone. My ⁠⁠course⁠⁠ is designed to help you understand your deeper motivations, heal old patterns, and connect with desire in a more conscious way. Through guided practices and reflection tools, you’ll uncover the roots of your turn-ons, turn-offs, and emotional needs—so intimacy starts to feel aligned, not confusing.It’s a private, flexible journey of self-discovery that helps you understand yourself before trying to change anything.⁠Buy now and start exploring your why.#SexTherapy #Desire #Intimacy #Pleasure #SelfDiscovery #Embodiment #SexualHealing #MindfulSex #RelationshipGrowth #ThePleasureProject