What Your Therapist Thinks

Felicia Keller Boyle & Kristie Plantinga
EducationHealth & Wellness
What Your Therapist Thinks
  • How Do I Overcome Performance Anxiety? The Fear Behind Performance
    Shelly Qualter, an expert counselor, joins Kristie and Felicia to talk everything on performance anxiety. Drawing from Shelly’s experience as an expert counselor, they break down performance anxiety as a fear-based emotion arising from uncertainty, feeling threatened, or being out of control.Some takeaways:The difference between helpful "nervous energy" and debilitating panicHow externalizing anxiety (like giving it a name) fosters control and self-compassionDistinguishing between fact-based worry and baseless "what if" worriesFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] the first to join the upcoming WYTT SubstackFollow Felicia on InstagramFollow WYTT on InstagramConnect with ShellyFollow Shelly on Instagram*Hosts: Kristie Plantinga and Felicia Keller Boyle*Watch full episodes on YouTube: What Your Therapist Thinks*Connect with us on Instagram: @wyttpodcast*Brought to you by BestTherapists.com *Produced by PodVision.If you found this episode helpful, please subscribe, rate, and leave a review, or share it with a friend who might need it!This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health care. If you’re struggling, please reach out to a licensed therapist or call your local crisis line for support.
  • What Type Of Trauma Do I Have? Understanding Trauma
    Jon Lee LMFT, joins Kristie and Felicia to talk everything on trauma and recovery. Drawing from Jon’s specialized niche in dissociative disorders, they break down trauma as a lasting adaptation of the nervous system. Some takeaways:The difference between a traumatic event and the physiological trauma responseHow healing is achieved through incremental progress and relational therapyBalancing traditional Western practices with community and ancient wisdomFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] the first to join the upcoming WYTT SubstackFollow Felicia on InstagramFollow WYTT on InstagramConnect with Jon*Hosts: Kristie Plantinga and Felicia Keller Boyle*Watch full episodes on YouTube: What Your Therapist Thinks*Brought to you by BestTherapists.com *Produced by PodVision.If you found this episode helpful, please subscribe, rate, and leave a review, or share it with a friend who might need it!This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health care. If you’re struggling, please reach out to a licensed therapist or call your local crisis line for support.
  • Why Do People Cheat? Understanding the Psychology of Infidelity
    Certified sex therapist Amalia Miralrio joins Felicia and Kristie to talk everything cheating. Drawing from her psychoanalytic expertise, Amalia breaks down infidelity as an unconscious drive. She explains where it can originate from and why this inner conflict leads to a struggle for autonomy.Some takeaways:How unconscious drives work as a motivation for cheatingThe connection between infidelity and early developmental issuesHow this inner conflict often leads to a repetition compulsionBalancing the human needs for intimacy versus freedomFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] the first to join the upcoming WYTT SubstackFollow Felicia on InstagramFollow WYTT on InstagramConnect with Amalia:Amity Detroit CounselingFollow Amalia on InstagramFreebie: Guide for Getting Cheated On*Hosts: Kristie Plantinga and Felicia Keller Boyle*Watch full episodes on YouTube: What Your Therapist Thinks*Brought to you by BestTherapists.com *Produced by PodVision.If you found this episode helpful, please subscribe, rate, and leave a review, or share it with a friend who might need it!This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health care. If you’re struggling, please reach out to a licensed therapist or call your local crisis line for support.
  • Am I Just “Nice,” Or Am I A People Pleaser? Signs You’re People Pleasing
    Somatic trauma therapist Chloe Bean joins Felicia and Kristie to talk everything people-pleasing. Drawing from her expertise in high-functioning anxiety, Chloe breaks down people-pleasing as a learned trauma response. She explains how it can originate from a childhood need for safety and why prioritizing others leads to resentment and losing yourself.Some takeaways:How people-pleasing works as a survival habitThe connection between people-pleasing and losing yourselfHow prioritizing others' needs often leads to exhaustion and resentmentShifting from fear to setting authentic boundariesFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] the first to join the upcoming WYTT SubstackFollow WYTT on InstagramFollow Felicia on InstagramConnect with Chloe:IG: @chloebeantherapyWebsite: www.chloebeantherapy.comFreebie: https://chloe-bean-therapy.kit.com/freebie*Hosts: Kristie Plantinga and Felicia Keller Boyle*Watch full episodes on YouTube: What Your Therapist Thinks*Brought to you by BestTherapists.com *Produced by PodVision.If you found this episode helpful, please subscribe, rate, and leave a review, or share it with a friend who might need it!This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health care. If you’re struggling, please reach out to a licensed therapist or call your local crisis line for support.
  • What Does Contempt In Relationships Look Like? How To Keep Your Relationship Contempt-Free
    Licensed clinical social worker Kenny Levine joins Kristie and Felicia to explore the destructive power of contempt in relationships. Drawing from the Gottman method, Kenny breaks down the "Four Horsemen" of conflict, explaining how to identify warning signs like contempt and why addressing this early is a must for maintaining a healthy partnership.Some takeaways:How contempt is a red flag for a relationship's healthThe difference between resentment and contemptMaintaining a five-to-one ratio of positive to negative interactionsWhy addressing issues early on is key to preventing the buildup of hopelessnessFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] the first to join the upcoming WYTT SubstackFollow Felicia on InstagramFollow WYTT on InstagramResources:Connect with Kenny LevineKenny's Coaching Practice*Hosts: Kristie Plantinga and Felicia Keller Boyle*Watch full episodes on YouTube: What Your Therapist Thinks*Brought to you by BestTherapists.com *Produced by PodVision.If you found this episode helpful, please subscribe, rate, and leave a review, or share it with a friend who might need it!This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health care. If you’re struggling, please reach out to a licensed therapist or call your local crisis line for support.
About What Your Therapist Thinks

A mental health show where actual, licensed therapists open up about what they’re really thinking, while answering the internet’s most burning mental health questions. And by burning mental health questions, we mean the stuff you’re posting about anonymously on Reddit in the middle of the night. These therapists aren’t holding back. They’re telling you what they really think including the things they’d never actually say in session. Each week, you’ll hear from expert therapists to break it all down: from emotional numbness and trauma, to self-worth and healing. What Your Therapist Thinks is a weekly, limited run podcast hosted by Kristie Plantinga, founder of Best Therapists, and Felicia Keller Boyle, a licensed somatic therapist in private practice. Brought to you by BestTherapists.com—a directory that vets mental health professionals so therapy-seekers can focus on fit, not quality. Produced by PodVision. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or watch full video episodes on the “What Your Therapist Thinks” YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@WhatYourTherapistThinks
