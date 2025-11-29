About What Your Therapist Thinks

A mental health show where actual, licensed therapists open up about what they’re really thinking, while answering the internet’s most burning mental health questions. And by burning mental health questions, we mean the stuff you’re posting about anonymously on Reddit in the middle of the night. These therapists aren’t holding back. They’re telling you what they really think including the things they’d never actually say in session. Each week, you’ll hear from expert therapists to break it all down: from emotional numbness and trauma, to self-worth and healing. What Your Therapist Thinks is a weekly, limited run podcast hosted by Kristie Plantinga, founder of Best Therapists, and Felicia Keller Boyle, a licensed somatic therapist in private practice. Brought to you by BestTherapists.com—a directory that vets mental health professionals so therapy-seekers can focus on fit, not quality. Produced by PodVision. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or watch full video episodes on the “What Your Therapist Thinks” YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@WhatYourTherapistThinks