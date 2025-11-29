Shelly Qualter, an expert counselor, joins Kristie and Felicia to talk everything on performance anxiety. Drawing from Shelly’s experience as an expert counselor, they break down performance anxiety as a fear-based emotion arising from uncertainty, feeling threatened, or being out of control.Some takeaways:The difference between helpful "nervous energy" and debilitating panicHow externalizing anxiety (like giving it a name) fosters control and self-compassionDistinguishing between fact-based worry and baseless "what if" worriesFor sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected]
