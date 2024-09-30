The Hello Someday Podcast For Sober Curious Women

Ep. 246: New Year, New You! How To Stop Drinking and Start Living Fully
Have you been thinking about taking a break from alcohol this January?
Maybe you’re tired of waking up groggy, frustrated with yourself, or stuck in a cycle that no longer feels good. You might even wonder:
What would life feel like if I stopped drinking?
Could I handle stress, unwind, or have fun without alcohol?
What if this year could be different?
If you’re curious about what life without alcohol might look like—or if you’re ready to take on Dry January—this episode is for you.
4 Ways I Can Support You In Drinking Less + Living More
Join The Sobriety Starter Kit, the only sober coaching course designed specifically for busy women. My proven, step-by-step sober coaching program will teach you exactly how to stop drinking — and how to make it the best decision of your life.
Save your seat in my FREE MASTERCLASS, 5 Secrets To Successfully Take a Break From Drinking
Grab the Free 30-Day Guide To Quitting Drinking, 30 Tips For Your First Month Alcohol-Free.
Connect with me for free sober coaching tips, updates + videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok @hellosomedaysober.
Connect with Casey McGuire Davidson
To find out more about Casey and her coaching programs, head over to www.hellosomedaycoaching.com
--------
1:19:09
Ep. 245: What It Means To Be Sober Curious With Ruby Warrington
Have you ever wondered what it means to be sober curious?
Maybe you’re not ready to give up alcohol forever, but you’re starting to question if it’s truly adding value to your life.
If you want to drink less or are reevaluating your relationship with alcohol, you’re in good company.
More Americans than ever are exploring what it means to take a break from drinking.
In this episode, I sit down with Ruby Warrington, the woman who coined the term “sober curious” and the author of Sober Curious and The Sober Curious Reset. Ruby is a pioneer in this movement, and her approach is all about curiosity, not judgment. It’s about creating space to reflect, experiment, and discover what happens when you take a break from drinking.
Click here for the full episode show notes with all links and resources mentioned.
4 Ways I Can Support You In Drinking Less + Living More
Join The Sobriety Starter Kit, the only sober coaching course designed specifically for busy women. My proven, step-by-step sober coaching program will teach you exactly how to stop drinking — and how to make it the best decision of your life.
Save your seat in my FREE MASTERCLASS, 5 Secrets To Successfully Take a Break From Drinking
Grab the Free 30-Day Guide To Quitting Drinking, 30 Tips For Your First Month Alcohol-Free.
Connect with me for free sober coaching tips, updates + videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok @hellosomedaysober.
Connect with Casey McGuire Davidson
To find out more about Casey and her coaching programs, head over to www.hellosomedaycoaching.com
--------
1:04:59
Ep. 244: How To Make and Keep Friends In Sobriety
Friendships in sobriety can feel like uncharted territory.
When drinking has been at the heart of your social life, stepping away from alcohol may make you wonder: Can I still connect with my friends in sobriety? Will I lose people who matter to me? And how do I find new, sober-friendly friends?
If you’ve asked yourself these questions, you’re not alone—and the good news is that friendships in sobriety can be more meaningful, fulfilling, and aligned with who you truly are.
In this episode, I sit down with Anna Goldfarb to talk all about making and keeping friends in sobriety. Anna is the author of Modern Friendship: How to Nurture Our Most Valued Connections and a relationships writer with a gift for breaking down how to form deep, intentional connections.
Together, we’re exploring the joys and challenges of sober friendships, plus the practical steps you can take to build the kind of friendships that light you up.
4 Ways I Can Support You In Drinking Less + Living More
Join The Sobriety Starter Kit, the only sober coaching course designed specifically for busy women. My proven, step-by-step sober coaching program will teach you exactly how to stop drinking — and how to make it the best decision of your life.
Save your seat in my FREE MASTERCLASS, 5 Secrets To Successfully Take a Break From Drinking
Grab the Free 30-Day Guide To Quitting Drinking, 30 Tips For Your First Month Alcohol-Free.
Connect with me for free sober coaching tips, updates + videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok @hellosomedaysober.
Connect with Casey McGuire Davidson
To find out more about Casey and her coaching programs, head over to www.hellosomedaycoaching.com
--------
1:09:18
Ep. 243: Don't Sweat The Small Stuff In Sobriety
If stress, overwhelm, or perfectionism feels like it’s running your life, sobriety offers the perfect chance to hit reset. Sobriety isn’t just about quitting drinking—it’s about building a calmer, more intentional, and meaningful life.
In this episode of The Hello Someday Podcast, I talk with Kristine Carlson, co-author of the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff series, about her book Don't Sweat the Small Stuff Every Day: 365 Simple Ways to Live a Life You Love and how to navigate sobriety with grace and resilience.
Kristine shares her powerful tools for managing stress, cultivating joy, and letting go of perfectionism, so you can stop sweating the small stuff and focus on what truly matters.
Sobriety is more than a choice; it’s a lifestyle shift that allows you to show up fully for yourself and your loved ones. This conversation is packed with actionable strategies for building emotional resilience, practicing gratitude, and finding joy in the present moment—without needing a drink to cope.
4 Ways I Can Support You In Drinking Less + Living More
Join The Sobriety Starter Kit, the only sober coaching course designed specifically for busy women. My proven, step-by-step sober coaching program will teach you exactly how to stop drinking — and how to make it the best decision of your life.
Save your seat in my FREE MASTERCLASS, 5 Secrets To Successfully Take a Break From Drinking
Grab the Free 30-Day Guide To Quitting Drinking, 30 Tips For Your First Month Alcohol-Free.
Connect with me for free sober coaching tips, updates + videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok @hellosomedaysober.
Connect with Casey McGuire Davidson
To find out more about Casey and her coaching programs, head over to www.hellosomedaycoaching.com
--------
1:10:34
Ep. 242: Building Resilience in Sobriety
If you've ever tried to stop drinking or take a longer break from alcohol, you know how tough it can be. Sobriety isn’t just about quitting alcohol—it’s about building the strength to navigate life’s challenges without numbing out. Stress, overwhelm, work, kids, relationships—it’s a lot. And that’s where resilience comes in.
Resilience is your ability to recover and grow from challenges with less emotional distress and more confidence in your capacity to thrive. It’s not something you’re born with—it’s a skill you can develop. In sobriety, resilience is your superpower for handling life without needing alcohol as a crutch.
In this episode, I’m talking to Lauren Fields, a life design strategist, cognitive behavioral therapist, and TEDx speaker, about how to cultivate resilience in sobriety. Lauren brings her expertise in positive psychology and shares practical tools, mindset shifts, and science-backed strategies to help you bounce back stronger when life feels overwhelming.
4 Ways I Can Support You In Drinking Less + Living More
Join The Sobriety Starter Kit, the only sober coaching course designed specifically for busy women. My proven, step-by-step sober coaching program will teach you exactly how to stop drinking — and how to make it the best decision of your life.
Save your seat in my FREE MASTERCLASS, 5 Secrets To Successfully Take a Break From Drinking
Grab the Free 30-Day Guide To Quitting Drinking, 30 Tips For Your First Month Alcohol-Free.
Connect with me for free sober coaching tips, updates + videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok @hellosomedaysober.
Connect with Casey McGuire Davidson
To find out more about Casey and her coaching programs, head over to www.hellosomedaycoaching.com
About The Hello Someday Podcast For Sober Curious Women
Are you worried you might be drinking too much but can't seem to cut back or drink less for very long? I'm Casey McGuire Davidson, a Sober Coach for high-achieving women, and I'm here to help.
I created the Top 100 Mental Health Podcast The Hello Someday Podcast For Sober Curious Women, to help you take a break from drinking and create a life you love without alcohol.
Each week I’ll bring you tools and conversations you need to get out of the drinking cycle.
You'll find advice on how to get through your first week alcohol-free and what to expect in your first 30 days sober, interviews with the authors of the best quit lit books for women and conversations about how to talk to your friends and family about taking a break from drinking.
With over 230 episodes, 1.5 Million downloads + a show ranked in the top 0.5% globally, The Hello Someday Podcast has the inspiration and information you need to drink less, live more and start your sober journey.
If you want amazing support in early sobriety or a girlfriend to talk about how to manage motherhood, work and life without alcohol, The Hello Someday Sobriety Podcast is for you.
🧰 Get Your FREE GUIDE: 30 Tips For Your First 30-Days Alcohol-Free!
https://hellosomedaycoaching.com/30-day-sober-guide/
❤️ Join the Sobriety Starter Kit Course!
http://sobrietystarterkit.com/
💥 Follow me on IG for all things sober curious life!
https://www.instagram.com/caseymdavidson/
🎙 Listen to the Podcast + get the show notes!
https://hellosomedaycoaching.com/podcast/
☕ Love the show? Buy me a coffee!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/hellosomeday
Or leave me a rating or review!
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"I’ve listened to so many sober podcasts and The Hello Someday Podcast is by far THE BEST Sobriety Podcast out there for women. This podcast was key to me quitting alcohol. Casey's practical tips and tricks are invaluable, with advice I haven’t heard anywhere else. If I could give this podcast 27 stars I would!!" - Laura