E254: Why You Can’t Make Good Decisions About Your Drinking (or Anything Else)

Have you ever vowed to stop drinking, but then you drink again anyway? It's a rhetorical question. I know the answer is yes. It's frustrating when we keep doing this to ourselves and it destroys our belief in ourselves, which is an essential part of staying sober. In this episode I'm discussing instant gratification, the decision making process, and how alcohol alters the way the brain makes decisions to keep us stuck in a loop. What to listen to next: E224: alcohol simplifies the brain E211: the anticipation of a drink