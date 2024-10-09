Powered by RND
Gillian Tietz, MS, CAMS-I
Health & WellnessMental HealthScienceEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 269
  • E255: 6 Strategies For Staying Sober Through the Holidays (and Some Holidays Drinking Statistics)
    It’s that time of year again. Time for company happy hours, holiday parties, and seeing family. It’s also a time of year when most people drink a lot more than usual. I quit drinking in early November, so I was a little baby sober for my first holiday season. In this episode, I’ll walk you through the strategies that helped me the most during my first year. Plus, I’ll also share some interesting statistics about holiday drinking. What to listen to next: E190: Non-Alcoholic Drinks: The Pros and Cons E245: Want to Stay Sober? You Need to Be Consistent E248: You Can’t Be Comfortable AND Stay Sober E250: What Does it Mean to “Be Ready” to Get Sober Sober Support: Community & Meetings: Living a Sober Powered Life https://www.soberpowered.com/membership Weekly emails on Fridays https://www.soberpowered.com/email  Work with me: Anger Management Coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/anger Sober coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/sober-coaching Thank you for supporting this show by supporting my sponsors. Learn more: https://www.soberpowered.com/sponsors If you enjoyed this episode please consider buying me a coffee to support my work https://www.buymeacoffee.com/soberpowered Sources are posted on my website Disclaimer: all of the information described in this podcast is my interpretation of the research combined with my opinion. This is not medical advice.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    27:07
  • I'm 5 Years Sober: Here's How I Reached Acceptance
    The most difficult part of the process of quitting drinking is getting from the point where you realize your drinking is problematic and that you need to quit, to where you actually quit and accept that you are done. That is by far the worst stage and I can't tell you how long that lasts. However, what I would like to tell you in this special episode for my 5 year soberversary is the little micro realizations that I had right before I reached acceptance. I hope in hearing mine, you can start to pay attention to your own. What to listen to next: E164: how taking breaks helped me quit drinking for good E200: my greatest shame Sober Support: Community & Meetings: Living a Sober Powered Life https://www.soberpowered.com/membership Weekly emails on Fridays https://www.soberpowered.com/email learn how I keep myself sober and cope with emotions/discomfort  Work with me: Anger Management Coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/anger Sober coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/sober-coaching Thank you for supporting this show by supporting my sponsors. Learn more: https://www.soberpowered.com/sponsors If you enjoyed this episode please consider buying me a coffee to support my work https://www.buymeacoffee.com/soberpowered Sources are posted on my website Disclaimer: all of the information described in this podcast is my interpretation of the research combined with my opinion. This is not medical advice.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    14:15
  • E254: Why You Can’t Make Good Decisions About Your Drinking (or Anything Else)
    Have you ever vowed to stop drinking, but then you drink again anyway? It’s a rhetorical question. I know the answer is yes. It’s frustrating when we keep doing this to ourselves and it destroys our belief in ourselves, which is an essential part of staying sober. In this episode I’m discussing instant gratification, the decision making process, and how alcohol alters the way the brain makes decisions to keep us stuck in a loop.  What to listen to next: E224: alcohol simplifies the brain E211: the anticipation of a drink Sober Support: Community & Meetings: Living a Sober Powered Life https://www.soberpowered.com/membership Weekly emails on Fridays https://www.soberpowered.com/email  Work with me: Anger Management Coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/anger Sober coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/sober-coaching Thank you for supporting this show by supporting my sponsors. Learn more: https://www.soberpowered.com/sponsors If you enjoyed this episode please consider buying me a coffee to support my work https://www.buymeacoffee.com/soberpowered Sources are posted on my website Disclaimer: all of the information described in this podcast is my interpretation of the research combined with my opinion. This is not medical advice.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    26:45
  • E253: 5 Common Mistakes in Early Sobriety and How to Avoid Them
    Are you making being sober harder for yourself? I had no idea what I was doing when I first quit drinking and maybe you feel the same way. Over the years there are things that I’ve noticed people tend to do that makes their sobriety journey more difficult and in this episode I’m going to explain them. If you’ve been doing any of these things then I hope this episode helps ease the unnecessary burden you’re putting on yourself. What to listen to next: E195: When Does Sobriety Get Better? E202: WTF is “The Work” E240: Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS) E196: How the Brain Recovers After Quitting Drinking E248: You Can’t Be Comfortable AND Stay Sober E245: Want to Stay Sober? You Need to Be Consistent E252: How Many Attempts Does it Take to Quit Drinking E213: Self-Care is NOT Temporarily Turning Off Your Brain Sober Support: Community & Meetings: Living a Sober Powered Life https://www.soberpowered.com/membership Weekly emails on Fridays https://www.soberpowered.com/email  Work with me: Anger Management Coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/anger Sober coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/sober-coaching Thank you for supporting this show by supporting my sponsors. Learn more: https://www.soberpowered.com/sponsors If you enjoyed this episode please consider buying me a coffee to support my work https://www.buymeacoffee.com/soberpowered Sources are posted on my website Disclaimer: all of the information described in this podcast is my interpretation of the research combined with my opinion. This is not medical advice.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    23:04
  • E252: How Many Attempts Does it Take to Quit Drinking for Good
    Multiple quit attempts are common when you are trying to get sober, but how many tries does it take before it finally sticks? In this episode I’ll cover the statistics on relapse rates and share all the data I’ve found on the number of quit attempts it takes to stay sober for good. You’ll learn about what makes sobriety more challenging, and what you can do to make this quit attempt your final try. What to listen to next: E249: Alcohol and Cortisol: Extra Stress and Extra Cravings E248: You Can’t Be Comfortable AND Stay Sober E238: Why Moderation Doesn’t Work E197: Making the DECISION to Quit Drinking Sober Support: Community & Meetings: Living a Sober Powered Life https://www.soberpowered.com/membership Weekly emails on Fridays https://www.soberpowered.com/email  Work with me: Anger Management Coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/anger Sober coaching https://www.soberpowered.com/sober-coaching Thank you for supporting this show by supporting my sponsors. Learn more: https://www.soberpowered.com/sponsors If you enjoyed this episode please consider buying me a coffee to support my work https://www.buymeacoffee.com/soberpowered Sources are posted on my website Disclaimer: all of the information described in this podcast is my interpretation of the research combined with my opinion. This is not medical advice.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    29:40

About Sober Powered

Millions of people wake up with another hangover and Google, "how do I know if I'm an alcoholic?". We get stuck on the label and the stigma, when instead we should be asking ourselves, "is alcohol making me miserable?" and "would I be happier if I quit drinking?" In the Sober Powered Podcast, Gill, a former biochemist turned anger management and sober coach, walks you through the latest research on alcohol addiction using her own sober story as a case study along the way. The science of how alcohol affects the brain can help you depersonalize your drinking experience so you can finally say goodbye to your hopes and dreams of moderating someday (because you clearly can't moderate!). Getting sober doesn't mean you are a weak-willed loser with no self-control, it simply means you are a person who can't drink. Your brain loves it too much and you are too hardcore. Each episode features in depth explanations of what is going on in the brain along with the tools and mindset shifts that Gill works on with her clients to help them accept sobriety, let go of shame, and learn the coping skills required to manage stress and emotions sober -in the hopes of helping you do the same. Website: www.soberpowered.com
