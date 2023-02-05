The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee

The Exam Room LIVE in LA: Fighting Disease, Celebrating Health and 12 Million Downloads

Our biggest episode ever shows how to fight chronic diseases with food while celebrating a major milestone in front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles! The theme of the night is "High 5," where experts give five tips that anyone can use to lower their risk of getting sick and raise their health and compassion IQ. "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll is joined by: Dr. Neal Barnard - 5 best foods for preventing cancer - The amazing cancer and diet connection - Erasing unhealthy habits early in life - Undoing a lifetime of damage Moby (multiplatinum recording artist and Grammy-nominated musician) - Compassion influencing music - The rescue cat that changed his life - Going from loving burgers and bacon to being one of the faces of veganism - Influencing friends and family to go vegan Dr. Kristi Funk - 5 foods every woman should eat to lower breast cancer risk - Up to 80% of breast cancer cases are preventable - Surprising environmental and lifestyle factors that influence cancer risk Toni Okamoto (Plant-Based on a Budget) - 5 tips to save money on a vegan diet - Meal planning while living paycheck-to-paycheck - Don't fall for grocery store marketing tricks - The success of Plant-Based on a Budget Samantha Harris - 5 tips for cancer survivors to stay cancer-free - Knowing your body and trusting warning signs - Let ingredient labels be your guide - Keeping cancer in remission - Living your healthiest life Dr. Columbus Batiste - 5 foods that fight heart disease - 80% of heart disease cases are preventable - Broken heart syndrome - Rethinking cardiology training and health care - The patient that changed the way he practices medicine Harley Quinn Smith - Cinnamon, the bunny who changed her life - 5 ways to be more compassionate toward animals - Convincing her dad to go vegan after a near-fatal heart attack