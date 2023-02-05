The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee

Raise your health IQ with a fun and inspiring plant-based podcast from nutrition experts at The Physicians Committee. "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll, ... More
Overcoming Binge and Emotional Eating | Dr. Vanita Rahman and Karen Smith, RD
Let's change the way we eat. Let's change the way we live. Doctor Vanita Rahman and dietitian Karen Smith share the impressive power we have to overcome binge and emotional eating. They sit down with "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll who once ate a daily fast-food binge of 10,000 calories before changing his life. Dr. Rahman and Karen are co-leading Freedom from Binge and Emotional Eating, a 12-week program to help you identify the patterns that lead to binge and emotional eating and learn strategies to break the cycle.
5/4/2023
57:56
The Exam Room LIVE in LA: Fighting Disease, Celebrating Health and 12 Million Downloads
Our biggest episode ever shows how to fight chronic diseases with food while celebrating a major milestone in front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles! The theme of the night is "High 5," where experts give five tips that anyone can use to lower their risk of getting sick and raise their health and compassion IQ. "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll is joined by: Dr. Neal Barnard - 5 best foods for preventing cancer - The amazing cancer and diet connection - Erasing unhealthy habits early in life - Undoing a lifetime of damage Moby (multiplatinum recording artist and Grammy-nominated musician) - Compassion influencing music - The rescue cat that changed his life - Going from loving burgers and bacon to being one of the faces of veganism - Influencing friends and family to go vegan Dr. Kristi Funk - 5 foods every woman should eat to lower breast cancer risk - Up to 80% of breast cancer cases are preventable - Surprising environmental and lifestyle factors that influence cancer risk Toni Okamoto (Plant-Based on a Budget) - 5 tips to save money on a vegan diet - Meal planning while living paycheck-to-paycheck - Don't fall for grocery store marketing tricks - The success of Plant-Based on a Budget Samantha Harris - 5 tips for cancer survivors to stay cancer-free - Knowing your body and trusting warning signs - Let ingredient labels be your guide - Keeping cancer in remission - Living your healthiest life Dr. Columbus Batiste - 5 foods that fight heart disease - 80% of heart disease cases are preventable - Broken heart syndrome - Rethinking cardiology training and health care - The patient that changed the way he practices medicine Harley Quinn Smith - Cinnamon, the bunny who changed her life - 5 ways to be more compassionate toward animals - Convincing her dad to go vegan after a near-fatal heart attack
5/2/2023
1:32:45
Is Chicken Better Than Beef? + Dr. Neal Barnard and CarbonWork's Song "Nemesis"
Is white meat really healthier than red meat? Find out whether chicken and turkey are better options than beef and pork when Dr. Neal Barnard gives a full nutritional analysis on The Exam Room LIVE with "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll. Plus, Dr. Barnard presents the world premiere of "Nemesis" the first single from his band CarbonWorks' new album, Vanishing Act. -- Health Topics Discussed -- - Tracking 20,000+ people, their diets, and the rate of heart disease - Is olive oil healthy? - Does red meat cause endometriosis? - Can fasting help diabetes? This episode of The Exam Room™ Podcast is sponsored by The Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund, which supports organizations like the Physicians Committee that carry on Greg's passion and love for animals through rescue efforts, veganism, and wildlife conservation.
4/27/2023
35:42
Nondairy vs. Cow's Milk: Micros, Macros, and Your Health | Dr. Anna Herby
A comprehensive nutritional analysis of traditional dairy and nondairy milks to determine which is healthiest. Four varieties of cow's milk and seven plant-based milks are examined by Anna Herby, DHSc, when she joins "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll on The Exam Room Podcast. Dr. Herby is also a clinical dietitian and lead author of study comparing the micro- and macronutrients of each milk that was published in the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention. Plus, a look at the movement to ban dairy alternatives from using the word "milk" on their labels with Andrew Binovi, director of government affairs at the Physicians Committee. Some say it's confusing to consumers, but others say there's evidence that confusion was cleared up more than 700 years ago. Yes, plant milk has been around that long!
4/25/2023
57:38
Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods and How They Work | The Doc & Chef Live Q&A
Learn the best anti-inflammatory foods as Dr. Jim Loomis and chef Caryn Dugan join "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll on The Exam Room Live. Inflammation is at the root of diseases that make millions of people sick, but many people may not realize they can prevent and even reverse those conditions by eating a more anti-inflammatory diet. Dr. Loomis and Caryn share the top options and how to prepare delicious meals with them using simple ingredients. They have teamed up for a the YouTube health series The Doc & Chef.
