The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee

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- Gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz returns with a complete guide to constipation, including the symptoms many people overlook even when they are having a bowel movement every day.
Dr. B joins Chuck Carroll to explain the different patterns of constipation, including slow transit, pelvic-floor or outlet dysfunction, IBS with constipation, and the surprisingly common problem of a digestive system that has simply fallen out of rhythm.
They also discuss the morning habits that may help train your body when to go, foods associated with constipation relief, magnesium and fiber supplements, questions surrounding long-term laxative use, and why a full colon can contribute to bloating, nausea, early fullness, and loss of appetite.
Chuck shares his own experience after years of severe constipation and reveals the routine that has helped him become more regular while improving his bloating and appetite.
🧠 You'll learn:
Why your bowel movements should generally follow a pattern
How a morning routine may help train your body when to go
The connection between constipation, bloating, nausea, and appetite
Foods associated with constipation relief, including kiwi, prunes, and chia seeds
The forms of magnesium Dr. B discusses for constipation
Concerns surrounding long-term laxative use
Why several days without a bowel movement followed by diarrhea may still be constipation
How travel can throw your digestive system completely out of rhythm
Plus, Dr. B explains why going several days without a bowel movement followed by diarrhea may still be a constipation problem.
Exam Roomies of the Week
Javier Santiago
Dr. Mickey Witte
Kimberly Cadieux
Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.
🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM
👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom
🩺 38 Tera DMN and RCE
👉 https://www.38tera.com
🩺 Dr. Will Bulsiewicz Courses
👉 https://www.theguthealthmd.com
🎉 Plant-Powered Party Las Vegas
👉 https://bit.ly/ChefAJParty
🎉 ICNM - Washington DC - 8/13-15
👉 https://www.pcrm.org/icnm
This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- About Us -
The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.
- Can trying to eat perfectly actually make you less healthy?
Dr. Matthew Lederman joins Chuck Carroll to explore the hidden connection between food perfectionism, fear, chronic stress, gut health, sleep, and the nervous system.
A nutritious diet remains an essential foundation for good health. But what happens when healthy choices are driven by anxiety? When a small amount of oil, salt, or sugar feels dangerous? Or when every unexplained symptom sends you searching for another food intolerance, supplement, or dietary rule?
Dr. Lederman explains why two people can eat the same healthy meal while experiencing completely different physiological responses. One may be eating from joy and self-care. The other may be eating from fear—and that fear can keep the body locked in a state of heightened vigilance.
Chuck also shares candid stories from his own health journey, including the years when strict food rules created additional stress and the relief he experienced after allowing himself greater flexibility.
🧠 You'll learn:
When discipline may actually be fear in disguise
How stress and perceived danger can affect the gut
Why a "perfect" diet cannot address every health problem
The relationship between nervous-system regulation and sleep
How to build healthy habits that feel sustainable and enjoyable
Why health should make your life feel bigger—not smaller
Dr. Matthew Lederman is a board-certified internal medicine physician, medical strategist, and Certified Trainer with the Center for Nonviolent Communication.
Exam Roomies of the Week
Kay Gustin
Kathleen Herman
Ruth Allstadt
Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.
🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM
👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom
🩺 Connection Docs
👉 https://www.connectiondocs.com
🎉 Plant-Powered Party Las Vegas
👉 https://bit.ly/ChefAJParty
🎉 ICNM - Washington DC - 8/13-15
👉 https://www.pcrm.org/icnm
This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- About Us -
The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.
- Are Impossible Burgers and fake meats worse for you than a steak or hamburger?
Dr. Neal Barnard joins Chuck Carroll on The Exam Room Podcast to examine one of today's biggest nutrition debates. A veggie burger and a beef burger may both be classified as processed, but does that make them nutritionally equal? What about plant milk versus dairy milk, packaged cereal versus bacon and eggs, or a protein bar versus a cheeseburger?
Dr. Barnard explains what "ultra-processed" actually means, why certain foods can encourage overeating, and whether the widely used NOVA classification system paints with too broad a brush. He also explores why saturated fat, cholesterol, fiber, calorie density, and a food's source may matter just as much as—or more than—the number of ingredients on its label.
🧠 You'll learn:
Whether all ultra-processed foods are equally unhealthy
How a veggie burger compares with a beef burger
Whether plant-based meat and dairy alternatives are healthy
Why ultra-processed foods may interfere with fullness
Which additives and ingredients deserve a closer look
The packaged plant-based foods Dr. Barnard considers reasonable choices
What to look for first on a nutrition label
How to make healthier choices when time and money are limited
The conversation also previews the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, happening Aug. 13–15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Dr. Barnard will be joined by more than 30 leading experts for presentations on ultra-processed foods, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, diabetes, heart disease, the gut microbiome, pain, cancer prevention, kidney health, the new Dietary Guidelines, and much more.
Exam Roomies of the Week
Atchareeya Archatawan
William Klein
Sali Ortiz
Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.
🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM
👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom
🎉 ICNM - Washington DC - 8/13-15
👉 https://www.pcrm.org/icnm
This episode is sponsored by The Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund, which supports organizations like the Physicians Committee that carry on Greg's passion and love for animals through rescue efforts, veganism, and wildlife conservation.
🌱 Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund
👉 https://gregoryreiterfund.org
This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- About Us -
The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.
- Junk food was harder for Susan Peirce Thompson to quit than crack cocaine.
The founder and CEO of Bright Line Eating joins Chuck Carroll for a deeply personal conversation about food addiction, compulsive eating, cravings, and long-term weight loss.
Susan shares her remarkable journey from crystal meth and crack addiction to becoming a PhD and internationally recognized expert in the psychology of eating. She explains why food addiction can be uniquely difficult to overcome when triggers are everywhere and eating remains necessary for survival.
Chuck also revisits his own addiction-driven 10,000-calorie days, including a daily Taco Bell meal containing more than 4,000 calories.
Together, they explore the foods that may be most addictive, dopamine downregulation, ultra-processed foods, the return of cravings years into recovery, and the personal guardrails that can help someone finally break free.
Susan also shares lessons from her book Maintain and explains why lasting weight loss is not simply about completing a diet. It requires a fundamental shift in identity and becoming devoted to the habits that support your health.
Susan also explains why a person's recovery plan must be individualized and why occasionally experiencing a craving does not mean that years of progress have been lost.
Chuck and Susan will be speaking at the Plant Powered Party in Las Vegas with Chef AJ, Dr. Will Bulsiewicz and many others. Tickets are available now for the Labor Day weekend bash.
Exam Roomies of the Week
Peggy Fuchs
Monna Throop
Kathleen Adamson
Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.
🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM
👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom
📕 Maintain Book
👉 https://amzn.to/4wjv4Oa
❓Food Addiction Quiz
👉 https://www.foodaddictionquiz.com
🍽️ Bright Line Eating
👉 https://www.brightlineeating.com
🎉 Plant-Powered Party Las Vegas
👉 https://bit.ly/ChefAJParty
This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- About Us -
The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.
Why Modern Medicine Isn't Making Us Healthy | Drs. Joel Fuhrman & Columbus Batiste07/22/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Why do chronic diseases remain so common when we have more medicine and medical technology than ever before?
Chuck Carroll is joined by two leading physicians for a powerful live conversation about what truly creates health.
Dr. Columbus Batiste is a board-certified interventional cardiologist and passionate advocate for protecting the heart through lifestyle. Dr. Joel Fuhrman is a board-certified family physician, nutritional researcher, and seven-time New York Times bestselling author. Learn about Dr. Batiste and Dr. Fuhrman.
Recorded at the National Health Association Conference, this conversation explores:
Why medicine alone may not be enough to create lasting health
How food and daily habits influence chronic disease
The effects of stress on the heart and body
Why people sabotage their health despite knowing what to do
How movement, sleep, gratitude, and community support longevity
What doctors can do to better connect with and motivate patients
How to turn health information into sustainable change
Exam Roomies of the Week
Chuck's mom, Ann Carroll
Daria Dreher
Sheral Lee Schowe
Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.
🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM
👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom
🍽️ Food For Life Instructor Applications
👉 https://bit.ly/food-for-life-instructor
🩺 Dr. Joel Fuhrman
👉 https://www.drfuhrman.com
🩺 Dr. Columbus Batiste
👉 https://drbatiste.com
🎉 ICNM - Washington DC - 8/13-15
👉 https://www.pcrm.org/icnm
This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- About Us -
The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.
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About The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee
Dive into the science of your diet! Learn how a humble blueberry can fight cancer or what the longest living people in the world are eating. Every episode is packed with facts that will raise your health IQ and boost your nutrition knowledge. "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll is joined by Dr. Neal Barnard, a leading voice in nutrition science and founder of The Physicians Committee, and other elite doctors and dietitians. Unlock the secrets to living longer and healthier life and how to fight diseases with every meal.Podcast website
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