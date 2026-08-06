The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee

Are Impossible Burgers and fake meats worse for you than a steak or hamburger?

Dr. Neal Barnard joins Chuck Carroll on The Exam Room Podcast to examine one of today's biggest nutrition debates. A veggie burger and a beef burger may both be classified as processed, but does that make them nutritionally equal? What about plant milk versus dairy milk, packaged cereal versus bacon and eggs, or a protein bar versus a cheeseburger?

Dr. Barnard explains what "ultra-processed" actually means, why certain foods can encourage overeating, and whether the widely used NOVA classification system paints with too broad a brush. He also explores why saturated fat, cholesterol, fiber, calorie density, and a food's source may matter just as much as—or more than—the number of ingredients on its label.

🧠 You'll learn:

Whether all ultra-processed foods are equally unhealthy

How a veggie burger compares with a beef burger

Whether plant-based meat and dairy alternatives are healthy

Why ultra-processed foods may interfere with fullness

Which additives and ingredients deserve a closer look

The packaged plant-based foods Dr. Barnard considers reasonable choices

What to look for first on a nutrition label

How to make healthier choices when time and money are limited



The conversation also previews the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, happening Aug. 13–15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Dr. Barnard will be joined by more than 30 leading experts for presentations on ultra-processed foods, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, diabetes, heart disease, the gut microbiome, pain, cancer prevention, kidney health, the new Dietary Guidelines, and much more.

Exam Roomies of the Week

Atchareeya Archatawan

William Klein

Sali Ortiz

Make a gift to support The Exam Room Podcast and the life-changing work of the Physicians Committee.

🙏 Support The Exam Room Podcast & PCRM

👉 https://bit.ly/SupportExamRoom



🎉 ICNM - Washington DC - 8/13-15

👉 https://www.pcrm.org/icnm



This episode is sponsored by The Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund, which supports organizations like the Physicians Committee that carry on Greg's passion and love for animals through rescue efforts, veganism, and wildlife conservation.

🌱 Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund

👉 https://gregoryreiterfund.org



This episode is not medical advice. Always speak with your doctor about any changes to your diet or lifestyle.

- About Us -

The Physicians Committee is dedicated to saving lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research. We combine the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members across the United States and around the world.