The One You Feed | Personal Growth, Emotional Resilience & Purpose

In this episode, Benjamin Todd explores how to build a meaningful career in an uncertain world. He and Eric discuss why the old advice to “follow your passion” can lead us astray, how AI is changing the skills that may matter most, and what actually makes work fulfilling. Benjamin also explains how to think more intentionally about the impact of our work, why experimenting is often more useful than trying to think our way into the perfect career, and how to know when it might be time for a change.



⁠A Weekly Bite of Wisdom:⁠ Want to go deeper with the ideas we explore on The One You Feed? Every Wednesday, Eric shares a short, practical email that turns insights about mental health, relationships, purpose, habits, and personal growth into simple practices you can use right away. You’ll also receive our Weekend Podcast Playlist featuring a recap of the week’s episodes. It’s free, takes about a minute to read, and is enjoyed by thousands of readers each week. Sign up at ⁠oneyoufeed.net/newsletter.⁠



Key Takeaways:



Why following your passion isn’t always the best career advice



How AI is changing the way we should think about career planning



Which skills may become more valuable as technology advances



The five factors that make work satisfying and fulfilling



Why meaningful work involves more than a job title or salary



How to choose work that makes a meaningful difference



Why asking “What could I become good at?” can open new possibilities



How small career experiments can help you make better decisions



Why we often stay in unsatisfying jobs longer than we should



How to evaluate whether it’s really time for a career change



Ways to make a difference even when changing careers isn’t possible



For full show notes, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠click here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!⁠⁠



If you enjoyed this conversation with Benjamin Todd, check out these other episodes:



Mind Over Grind: Practical Tips to Manage Work Stress and Enhance Your Well-Being with Guy Winch



How to Create a Life Strategy for Meaningful Change with Seth Godin



How to Craft a Meaningful Life with Emily Esfahani Smith



This episode is sponsored by:



⁠⁠Quince:⁠⁠⁠ Refresh your wardrobe with Quince by going to ⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/feed⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too



⁠⁠⁠Talkiatry⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ connects you with licensed psychiatrists for personalized, evidence-based mental health care, all online and covered by most major insurance plans. To get matched with an in-network psychiatrist in just a few minutes, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkiatry.com/FEED.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠Pebl⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ – an AI-powered platform that helps companies hire and manage global teams in 185+ countries. Get a free estimate at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠hipebl.ai⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠ZocDoc⁠⁠⁠ - Taking care of your health just got easier – ⁠⁠⁠start here with Zocdoc⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠Shopify⁠⁠⁠ – The commerce platform that helps you build, grow, and manage your business all in one place. Start your $1/month trial at ⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/feed.⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Tiny Health⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠'s at-home gut health test provides science-backed insights into your microbiome, along with personalized recommendations to help you improve your digestion, energy, and overall well-being. Get $50 off your first test kit at⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ tinyhealth.com/FEED⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Monarch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: Take control of your finances with Monarch, the all-in-one personal finance app that helps you budget, track spending, monitor investments, and work toward your financial goals. Get 50% off your first year of Monarch Core, go to https://www.monarch.com/ and enter Promo Code: FEED



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ButcherBox:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Make dinnertime easier with ButcherBox, delivering high-quality 100% grass-fed beef, organic chicken, wild-caught seafood, and more, right to your door. Get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life or free chicken thighs or top sirloins for a year, with free shipping always. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ButcherBox.com/FEED⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to claim your offer.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices