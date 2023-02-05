The One You Feed | Personal Growth, Emotional Resilience & Purpose

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • A Journey to Sobriety with Laura Cathcart Robbins
    Meet Laura Cathcart Robbins, an inspiring writer and speaker who advocates for representation and inclusivity in addiction recovery for people of color. Laura has transformed her personal journey into a message of hope and resilience that has touched the lives of countless individuals. Her powerful storytelling, vulnerability, and candid approach to her writing have made her a sought-after personal essayist and author of a captivating memoir. Laura's passion for promoting empathy and understanding within the recovery community is evident in her dedication to fostering inclusivity, making her a remarkable guest and champion for change. In this episode, we discuss: Learning to distinguish between intuition and instinct How she was able to claim her recover for herself as opposed to for others Finding the creative outlet of writing and reading to help her connect with her authentic self How she found herself at the intersection of race, privilege, and addiction Understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation in overcoming addiction For more info, click here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    1:04:47
  • Special Episode: Tribute to Mary Oliver
    April is National Poetry Month and we put together this special episode to pay tribute to the late poet, Mary Oliver.  Special guests James Crews, Danusha Lameris, Ross Gay, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, and Ginny Gay will read one of their favorite Mary Oliver poems and share why the poem is meaningful to them.  Whether you are a fan of Mary Oliver's work or are just learning about her for the first time, we hope you'll be inspired by some of the beautiful poetry in this episode!   For more on this episode, click here!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    31:12
  • How to Live Without a Script with Martha Beck and Rowan Mangan
    Get ready to dive into a conversation with Martha Beck and Rowan Mangan, two inspiring individuals known for their incredible ability to guide others towards living an unscripted life. Together, they make a dynamic duo that will leave you feeling inspired and ready to embrace your own unscripted life. In This Episode, You'll Learn: How to distinguish between intuitive and habitual responses that lead to making more informed decisions in your life. Understanding what it means to be living in a left-brain dominant culture and how you can adapt to thrive. How to develop a stronger sense of embodied presence that enhances your overall well-being and success. What the role of improvisation is in this age of constant change? The importance of embracing a “don’t know” mind and rejecting shame To learn more, click here!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    59:06
  • How to Embrace Life's Paradoxes with Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer
    In This Episode, You'll Learn: Learning to not resist the pain and grief of a terrible loss to find healing What it means to trust in life, even when the worst thing comes true How poetry embraces life’s greatest paradoxes Asking the question “is this the path of love?” Using the word “Hello” as a way to greet what’s going on within her How to embrace the unknown and cultivate trust during life's unpredictable moments Learning to boost personal growth and mindfulness with the help of powerful mantras How to can unlock potential for inner change by embracing curiosity and openness Ways to leverage life's triggers as opportunities for self-discovery and introspection To Learn More, click hereSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    59:39
  • How to Connect More Deeply Through Our Senses with Gretchen Rubin
    In This Episode, You'll Learn: How to utilize our five senses to more deeply connect with the world Why exploring the world through your senses to experience life more vividly and playfully. How sensory experiences are a meaningful way to connect with others. Keeping a “5 Senses Journal” as a useful tool as a form of appreciation How to elevate everyday moments with heightened sensory awareness techniques. Why sharing impactful sensory memories with others can foster deeper connections Understanding how sensory environments shape behaviors and decision-making processes. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/18/2023
    1:03:45

About The One You Feed

So the parable goes, an elder speaking with his granddaughter says, "In life, there are two wolves inside of us that are always at battle. One is a good wolf, which represents things like kindness, bravery, and love. And the other is a bad wolf, which represents things like greed, hatred, and fear. " The granddaughter stops and thinks about it for a second. She looks up at her grandfather and says, "Well, which one wins?" And the grandfather says, "The one you feed."

When host Eric Zimmer was 24 years old, he was homeless and addicted to heroin. He made his way through addiction recovery and figured out how to build a life worth living. Now he pays it forward by helping people to feed their good wolf. 

That’s the whole premise behind The One You Feed podcast, named one of “22 podcasts that will motivate you to live your best life” by The Oprah Magazine. The One You Feed has also been nominated as one of iHeart’s Best Spirituality and Religion Podcasts of 2022, one of the best health podcasts of all time by the Huffington Post, and one of the best podcasts of the year by Apple Podcasts. 

With over 500 episodes and 30 million downloads and counting, The One You Feed podcast guests include scientists, authors, researchers, teachers, thought leaders, spiritual gurus, and public figures who all offer practical, actionable wisdom that you can readily apply to enrich your daily life.

Come for the fascinating topics and thought-provoking guests and stay for the excellent advice and nourishing conversations. The episodes are deep and inclusive, and you’ll learn something about yourself with each one.

