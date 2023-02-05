The One You Feed | Personal Growth, Emotional Resilience & Purpose

About The One You Feed

So the parable goes, an elder speaking with his granddaughter says, "In life, there are two wolves inside of us that are always at battle. One is a good wolf, which represents things like kindness, bravery, and love. And the other is a bad wolf, which represents things like greed, hatred, and fear. " The granddaughter stops and thinks about it for a second. She looks up at her grandfather and says, "Well, which one wins?" And the grandfather says, "The one you feed."

When host Eric Zimmer was 24 years old, he was homeless and addicted to heroin. He made his way through addiction recovery and figured out how to build a life worth living. Now he pays it forward by helping people to feed their good wolf.

That’s the whole premise behind The One You Feed podcast, named one of “22 podcasts that will motivate you to live your best life” by The Oprah Magazine. The One You Feed has also been nominated as one of iHeart’s Best Spirituality and Religion Podcasts of 2022, one of the best health podcasts of all time by the Huffington Post, and one of the best podcasts of the year by Apple Podcasts.

With over 500 episodes and 30 million downloads and counting, The One You Feed podcast guests include scientists, authors, researchers, teachers, thought leaders, spiritual gurus, and public figures who all offer practical, actionable wisdom that you can readily apply to enrich your daily life.

Come for the fascinating topics and thought-provoking guests and stay for the excellent advice and nourishing conversations. The episodes are deep and inclusive, and you’ll learn something about yourself with each one.